Loblolly Creamery - Benton Scoop Shop
Ice Cream
Scoops
- Kid Scoop$3.50
Choice of One Scoop
- Small Scoop$5.50
Choice of Two Scoops
- Large Scoop$7.50
Choice of Three Scoops
- Sundae$8.50
Choice of Two Scoops and Three Toppings
- Brownie Sundae$8.75
Fudgy Brownie with One scoop and Two Toppings
- Cookie Dough Sundae$8.50
Two Scoops with Edible Cookie Dough Bites (V), Whipped Cream, and Dark Chocolate Sauce (V)
- 6 Scoop Flight$9.00
Six Mini Scoops of Your Choice
- 12 Scoop Flight$16.50
Not Sure What To Get?! Get Twelve Mini Scoops of Your Choice
- Ultimate Flight$22.00
The Ultimate Flight - 6 Mini Scoops of Ice Cream + 6 Macarons!
Take Home
- Single Pint$9.00
16 oz. of Ice Cream
- Pick-A-Pack$36.00
4 Pint Flavors of Your Choice + Reusable Freezer Bag
- Take Home Toppings$8.00+
8oz Cup of House Made Toppings
- Take Home Cones$1.00+
Take our House Made Vegan and Gluten Free Waffle Cones Home With You As A Treat! Cones Served Individually in To-Go Containers.
- Rainbow Sprinkles$1.00
2oz Rainbow Sprinkles. Vegan.
- Pint Koozie$5.00
Keep Your Fingers Warm While Enjoying Your Favorite Treat
- Freezer Bag$5.50
Reusable Freezer Bag. Designs May Vary.
- Color Changing Ice Cream Scoop$3.00
Scoop in style with our color changing plastic scoops! Blue turns to purple when they hit the cold ice cream. A perfect addition to your pack of pints! If you care what color you get please comment in the notes.
Shakes & Freezes
- Lucky Clover Milkshake$9.00Out of stock
Double Vanilla Ice Cream with White Chocolate Mint Ganache. Green with Natural Food Dye
- Milkshake$8.75
Three Scoops Blended with Milk of Choice
- Vegan Shake$9.00
Three Scoops Blended with Milk of Choice
- Sorbet Freeze$7.50
Choice of Sorbet Blended with Sparkling Water
- Cold Brew Shake$8.75
Three Scoops Blended with Cold Brew Coffee
Coffee & Drinks
Drinks
Coffee
Baked Goods
- Brownie$3.50Out of stock
House Made Fudgy Brownie
- Sugar Cookie$2.50Out of stock
Seasonal Flavor
- Oatmeal Cream Pie$5.50
House Made Oatmeal Cookie Sandwich with Buttercream Filling
- Cookie Dough Bites$10.00
15 pieces of yummy cookie dough! Does not contain eggs -- eat without the guilt! Keep Frozen. Vegan and Dairy-Free
- Strawberry Lemon Snackable Cookie Dough Bites$10.00
Strawberry Lemon dough bites sprinkled with powdered sugar. Egg Free! 15 per bag CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY-FREE & VEGAN
- Galactic Snackable Brownie Dough Bites$10.00
Brownie dough bites with crispy rainbow sprinkles. Egg Free! 15 per bag CONTAINS: WHEAT, GLUTEN, SOY, FOOD COLOR, DAIRY-FREE & VEGAN
- Single Macaron$2.50
Macarons are Gluten-Free. Contain: Almond, Milk, Egg
- Easter 6-Pack Macarons$14.50
Assorted Easter Macaron Flavors packaged in a Teal or Light Green Box
- 6-Pack Macarons$14.50
Macarons are Gluten-Free. Contain: Almond, Milk, Egg
- 12-Pack Macarons$27.00
Macarons are Gluten-Free. Contain: Almond, Milk, Egg
- 4-Tier Macaron Tower$100.00
Up to 3 Flavors; 35 macarons with a 4-tier clear plastic display tower and carrying case
Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows
- Classic Hot Cocoa Mix$12.00
Vegan and Dairy-Free Handcrafted Cocoa Mix
- Peppermint Hot Cocoa Mix$12.00
Vegan and Dairy-Free Handcrafted Cocoa Mix with Peppermint Candy Pieces
- Unicorn Hot Cocoa Mix$12.00
Magical Color Changing White Chocolate (Contains Milk)
- Melted Chocolate Marshmallows$10.00
- Vanilla Marshmallow Bag$10.00
Vanilla Marshmallows Made with Vanilla Beans.
- Peppermint Marshmallow Bag$10.00
Hand Crafted Peppermint Marshmallows. Gluten Free!
- Rainbow Marshmallow Bag$10.00
Hand Crafted Rainbow Marshmallows. Gluten Free!
- Bourbon Marshmallow Bag$10.00
Hand Crafted Marshmallows with Rock Town Distillery Bourbon!
- Mini Vanilla Marshmallows$4.50
Mini Vanilla Marshmallows
- Mini Rainbow Marshmallows$4.50
Mini Rainbow Marshmallows
- Classic S'mores Kit$12.00
Each kit includes 4 house made graham crackers, 2 top notch chocolate squares from Markham & Fitz, and of course the Loblolly marshmallows.
- Rainbow S'mores Kit$12.00
Each kit includes 4 house made graham crackers, 2 top notch chocolate squares from Markham & Fitz, and of course the Loblolly marshmallows.
- Mini Unicorn Cocoa$4.50
- Mini Classic Cocoa$4.50
Ice Cream Cakes
- Classic Ice Cream Cake$38.00+
Layers of chocolate cake complimented by layers of our confetti Double Vanilla ice cream, topped with our rich ganache and lots of sprinkles. It's an ice cream dream! *Ice Cream layer and scoops on top can NOT be customized. They are Double Vanilla with sprinkles *Writing on cakes is unavailable.
- Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Cake$38.00+
Two chocolate cake layers and two layers of our rich Cookies and Cream ice cream made with our house made chocolate sandwich cookies. Topped with chocolate ganache and cookie pieces. *Writing on cakes is unavailable.
- Turtle Ice Cream Cake$38.00+
Two layers of chocolate cake complimented by one layer of Double Vanilla and one layer of Salted Caramel Ice Cream. With ganache and salted caramel drizzle, chopped pecans and chocolate chunks. *Writing on cakes is unavailable.
- Strawberry Buttermilk 6 inch Cake$38.00
Layers of Vanilla Cake with Strawberry Buttermilk Ice Cream
- PRE-ORDER ONLY - Vegan Classic Ice Cream Cake$43.50+
PLEASE NOTE 1 WEEK PREP TIME Everyone's favorite Ultimate Ice Cream cake...but vegan and dairy free!!! That's right. Enjoy two layers of vegan chocolate cake, two layers of Vanilla Coconut Sorbet with sprinkles mixed in. Topped with our Dark Chocolate Sauce with sprinkles. *Writing on cakes is unavailable.
- PRE-ORDER ONLY - Gluten Free Classic Ice Cream Cake$43.50+
PLEASE NOTE 1 WEEK PREP TIME Everyone's favorite Ultimate Ice Cream cake...but without the Gluten!!! That's right. Enjoy two layers of gluten free chocolate cake, two layers of Double Vanilla Ice cream with sprinkles mixed in. Topped with our rich chocolate ganache and sprinkles. *Writing on cakes is unavailable.
- PRE-ORDER ONLY - Gluten Free Turtle Ice Cream Cake$43.50+
PLEASE NOTE 1 WEEK PREP TIME Our decadent Turtle Ice Cream cake, made with gluten free chocolate cake! Sandwiched between a layers of Double Vanilla ice cream and Salted Caramel ice cream with chocolate ganache in the middle. Topped with Salted Caramel sauce, chocolate chunks, and pecans. *Writing on cakes is unavailable.
Merch
- Color Changing Ice Cream Scoop$3.00
Scoop in style with our color changing plastic scoops! Blue turns to purple when they hit the cold ice cream. A perfect addition to your pack of pints! If you care what color you get please comment in the notes.
- Eclipse Glasses$3.00
- Freezer Bag$5.50
Reusable Freezer Bag. Designs May Vary.
- Loblolly Dad Hat$32.00+
Loblolly baseball/dad hat LOB CHERRY with Stay Chill White Letters on the back Rainbow Alien with Loblolly White Letters on the back
- Loblolly Kid Shirt$20.00+
- Magnets$4.00
- More Cocoa Please Mug$12.00
- Pint Koozie$5.00
Keep Your Fingers Warm While Enjoying Your Favorite Treat
- Stickers$2.00+
Show off your love for Loblolly with any of our fun and fantastic stickers. Click through to see each unique sticker.