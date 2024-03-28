Little Rock Scoop Shop
Ice Cream
Scoops
- Kid Scoop$3.50
Choice of One Scoop
- Small Scoop$5.50
Choice of Two Scoops
- Large Scoop$7.50
Choice of Three Scoops
- Sundae$8.50
Choice of Two Scoops and Three Toppings
- Brownie Sundae$8.75
Fudgy Brownie with One scoop and Two Toppings
- Cookie Dough Sundae$8.50
Two Scoops with Edible Cookie Dough Bites (V), Whipped Cream, and Dark Chocolate Sauce (V)
- 6 Scoop Flight$9.00
PLEASE SELECT 6 Six Mini Scoops of Your Choice
- 12 Scoop Flight$16.50
Not Sure What To Get?! Get Twelve Mini Scoops of Your Choice
- Ultimate Flight$22.00
The Ultimate Flight - 6 Mini Scoops of Ice Cream + 6 Macarons!
Take Home
- Single Pint$9.00
16 oz. of Ice Cream
- Freezer Bag$5.50
Reusable Freezer Bag. Designs May Vary.
- Pick-A-Pack$36.00
4 Pint Flavors of Your Choice + Reusable Freezer Bag
- Pint Koozie$5.00
Keep Your Fingers Warm While Enjoying Your Favorite Treat. Designs may vary.
- Take Home Cones$1.50
Take our House Made Vegan and Gluten Free Waffle Cones Home With You As A Treat! Cones Served Individually in To-Go Containers.
- Take Home Toppings$8.00+
8oz Cup of House Made Toppings
- Color Changing Ice Cream Scoop$3.00
Scoop in style with our color changing plastic scoops! Blue turns to purple when they hit the cold ice cream. A perfect addition to your pack of pints! If you care what color you get please comment in the notes.
Shakes/Freezes/Floats
Drinks
- Lucky Clover Milkshake$9.00
Vanilla Ice Cream with House-made Mint White Chocolate Ganache Made with natural green dye!
- Milkshake$8.75
Three Scoops Blended with Milk of Choice
- Vegan Shake$9.00
Three Scoops Blended with Milk of Choice
- Soda Float$7.50
Two Scoops of Ice Cream or Sorbet with Choice of Soda
- Cold Brew Float$7.50
Cold Brew with Two Scoops of Ice Cream
- Cold Brew Shake$8.75
Three Scoops Blended with Fidel & Co. Cold Brew Coffee
- Sorbet Freeze$7.50
Choice of Sorbet Blended with Sparkling Water
Drinks
Drinks
Coffee
- Affogato$5.25
Scoop of Ice Cream "Drowned" in Espresso (Served To-Go)
- Cold Brew Coffee$5.00
Fidel & Co. Cold Brew
- Latte$5.00
Hot or Iced made with Whole Milk
- Mocha$5.75
Hot or Iced made with Whole Milk
- Loblolly X Fidel & Co. Coffee Beans$12.75
Loblolly Blend Little Rock Roasted by Fidel & Co Coffee Roasters Direct Trade from Café Alotepec, El Salvador Medium Roast Tasting Notes: Dark Chocolate, Stone Fruit, Caramel 8 oz (226 g) Recommended to brew for Cold Brew, Espresso, or Cold Brew.
Baked Goods
- Brownie$3.50
House Made Fudgy Brownie
- Sprinkle Cookie$2.50Out of stock
Seasonal Flavor
- Oatmeal Cream Pie$5.50
House Made Oatmeal Cookie Sandwich with Buttercream Filling
- Edible Cookie Dough Bites$10.00
15 pieces of yummy cookie dough! Does not contain eggs -- eat without the guilt! Keep Frozen. Vegan and Dairy-Free
- Single Macaron$2.50
Macarons are Gluten-Free. Contain: Almond, Milk, Egg
- Easter 6-Pack Macarons$14.50
6 Pack of Assorted Easter Macaron Flavors packaged in a Teal or Light Green Box
- 6-Pack Macarons$14.50
Macarons are Gluten-Free. Contain: Almond, Milk, Egg
- 12-Pack Macarons$27.00
Macarons are Gluten-Free. Contain: Almond, Milk, Egg
- 4-Tier Macaron Tower$100.00
Up to 3 Flavors; 35 macarons with a 4-tier clear plastic display tower and carrying case
- Strawberry Lemon Snackable Cookie Dough Bites$10.00
Strawberry Lemon Dough Bites! Egg Free 15 per bag CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY-FREE & VEGAN
- Galactic Snackable Brownie Dough Bites$10.00
Snackable Brownie Dough Bites with Galactic Sprinkles. Egg Free! 15 per bag CONTAINS: WHEAT, GLUTEN, SOY, FOOD COLOR, DAIRY-FREE & VEGAN
Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows
- Classic Hot Cocoa Mix$12.00
Vegan and Dairy-Free Handcrafted Cocoa Mix
- Peppermint Hot Cocoa Mix$12.00
Vegan and Dairy-Free Handcrafted Cocoa Mix with Peppermint Candy Pieces
- Unicorn Hot Cocoa Mix$12.00
Magical Color Changing White Chocolate (Contains Milk)
- Melted Chocolate Marshmallows$10.00
- Vanilla Marshmallow Bag$10.00
Vanilla Marshmallows Made with Vanilla Beans.
- Peppermint Marshmallow Bag$10.00
Hand Crafted Peppermint Marshmallows. Gluten Free!
- Rainbow Marshmallow Bag$10.00
Hand Crafted Rainbow Marshmallows. Gluten Free!
- Bourbon Marshmallow Bag$10.00
Hand Crafted Marshmallows with Rock Town Distillery Bourbon!
- Mini Unicorn Cocoa$4.50
- Mini Classic Cocoa$4.50
- Mini Vanilla Marshmallows$4.50
Mini Vanilla Marshmallows
- Mini Rainbow Marshmallows$4.50
Mini Rainbow Marshmallows
- Classic S'mores Kit$12.00
Each kit includes 4 house made graham crackers, 2 top notch chocolate squares from Markham & Fitz, and of course the Loblolly marshmallows.
- Rainbow S'mores Kit$12.00
Each kit includes 4 house made graham crackers, 2 top notch chocolate squares from Markham & Fitz, and of course the Loblolly marshmallows.
- Moon Rocks Marshmallows$10.00
Intergalactic Dark Chocolate Marshmallows in a recyclable tin
Ice Cream Cakes
- Classic Ice Cream Cake$38.00+
Layers of chocolate cake complimented by layers of our confetti Double Vanilla ice cream, topped with our rich ganache and lots of sprinkles. It's an ice cream dream! *Ice Cream layer and scoops on top can NOT be customized. They are Double Vanilla with sprinkles *Writing on cakes is unavailable.
- Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Cake$38.00+
Two chocolate cake layers and two layers of our rich Cookies and Cream ice cream made with our house made chocolate sandwich cookies. Topped with chocolate ganache and cookie pieces. *Writing on cakes is unavailable.
- Turtle Ice Cream Cake$38.00+
Two layers of chocolate cake complimented by one layer of Double Vanilla and one layer of Salted Caramel Ice Cream. With ganache and salted caramel drizzle, chopped pecans and chocolate chunks. *Writing on cakes is unavailable.
- PRE-ORDER ONLY - Vegan Classic Ice Cream Cake$43.50+
PLEASE NOTE 1 WEEK PREP TIME Everyone's favorite Ultimate Ice Cream cake...but vegan and dairy free!!! That's right. Enjoy two layers of vegan chocolate cake, two layers of Vanilla Coconut Sorbet with sprinkles mixed in. Topped with our Dark Chocolate Sauce with sprinkles. *Writing on cakes is unavailable.
- PRE-ORDER ONLY - Gluten Free Classic Ice Cream Cake$43.50+
PLEASE NOTE 1 WEEK PREP TIME Everyone's favorite Ultimate Ice Cream cake...but without the Gluten!!! That's right. Enjoy two layers of gluten free chocolate cake, two layers of Double Vanilla Ice cream with sprinkles mixed in. Topped with our rich chocolate ganache and sprinkles. *Writing on cakes is unavailable.
- PRE-ORDER ONLY - Gluten Free Turtle Ice Cream Cake$43.50+
PLEASE NOTE 1 WEEK PREP TIME Our decadent Turtle Ice Cream cake, made with gluten free chocolate cake! Sandwiched between a layers of Double Vanilla ice cream and Salted Caramel ice cream with chocolate ganache in the middle. Topped with Salted Caramel sauce, chocolate chunks, and pecans. *Writing on cakes is unavailable.
- Strawberry Buttermilk 6 inch Cake$38.00
Layers of Vanilla Cake with Strawberry Buttermilk Ice Cream
Merch
- Color Changing Ice Cream Scoop$3.00
Scoop in style with our color changing plastic scoops! Blue turns to purple when they hit the cold ice cream. A perfect addition to your pack of pints! If you care what color you get please comment in the notes.
- Dad Hat$20.00+
- Eclipse Glasses$3.00
- Freezer Bag$5.50
Reusable Freezer Bag. Designs May Vary.
- Loblolly Kid Shirt$20.00+
- More Cocoa Please Mug$12.00
- ON SALE - More Cocoa Sweatshirt$30.00+
More Cocoa Please!
- Pint Koozie$5.00
Keep Your Fingers Warm While Enjoying Your Favorite Treat. Designs may vary.
- Post Card$2.00+
Send a note with some Loblolly love!
- Stickers$2.00+
Show off your love for Loblolly with any of our fun and fantastic stickers.