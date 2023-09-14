Today's Timeless Meats

Applewood Pit Ham

$13.50

Applewood Pit Ham with two sides and your choice of bread.

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Two Fried Chicken Tenders with two Sides and your choice of bread

Country Fried Steak & Gravy

$11.50

Country Fried Steak & Gravy with two sides and your choice of bread.

Crab Cakes

$12.50

Two perfectly fried crab cakes topped with fresh lemon wedge.

Pecan Crusted Tilapia

$13.50

Pecan Crusted Tilapia with two sides and your choice of bread.

Southern Fried Chicken

$11.50

Skin on Chicken Breast breaded in our seasoned flour, and fried to perfection.

Turkey & Dressing

$12.00

From Scratch Cornbread Dressing covered with Cajun Turkey cooked in Homemade Turkey Gravy with two sides and your choice of bread.

Today's Southern Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00
Corn Nuggets

$3.00
Cucumber & Onion Salad

$3.00
Deviled Eggs

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00
Fruit Salad

$3.00
Garden Side Salad

$3.00
Green Bean Casserole

$3.00

Mac & Tomato

$3.00
Pinto Beans

$3.00
Potato Salad

$3.00

Real Mashed Potatoes

$3.00
Scalloped Potatoes

$3.00

Sweet Baby Carrots

$3.00
Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.00

Veggie Plates

2 Veggie Plate

$6.00

Pick two of our delicious southern sides, and your choice of one bread.

3 Veggie Plate

$8.50

Pick three of our delicious southern sides, and your choice of one bread.

4 Veggie Plate

$10.50

Pick four of our delicious southern sides, and your choice of one bread.

Kids Meals

Personal Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Personal Cheese Pizza, comes with 1 side, 1 bread choice, and a drink

Mini Corn Dog

$6.50

Comes with 1 side, 1 bread choice, and a drink choice

Kids Veggie Plate

$6.50

Comes with 2 sides, 1 bread choice, and a drink choice

Personal Pepperoni Pizza

$6.50

Personal Pepperoni Pizza, comes with 1 side, 1 bread choice, and a drink

Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Comes with 1 side, 1 bread choice, and a drink

Soups & Salads

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.00

Fried Chicken served on a bed of mixed greens, topped with pecans, dried cranberries, carrots, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled Chicken served on a bed of mixed greens, topped with pecans, dried cranberries, carrots, feta cheese, and tomatoes.

Full Garden Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, and tomatoes.

Family Meals

Fried Chicken Tenders Family Meal (4 People)

$39.99

16 Fried Chicken Tenders, 2 Pint Sides, and Your Choice of 4 Rolls, 4 Cornbread, or 4 Jalapeño Cornbread

Extras

1 Dozen Yeast Rolls (12)

$6.50

12 of our Fluffy Buttered Yeast Rolls

1 Dozen Cornbread Muffins (12)

$6.50
1 Dozen Jalapeno Cornbread Muffins (12)

$6.50
1 Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies (12)

$6.50

12 of our delicious bite-sized Chocolate Chip Cookies

1/2 Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.25

12 of our delicious bite-sized Chocolate Chip Cookies

1/2 Dozen Yeast Rolls (6)

$3.25

1/2 Dozen Cornbread Muffins (6)

$3.25
1/2 Dozen Jalapeno Cornbread Muffins (6)

$3.25

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.25

Blueberry Pie

$3.25
Chess Pie

$3.25
Chocolate Meringue

$3.25
Chocolate Pie

$3.25

Coconut Cake

$3.25

Coconut Meringue Pie

$3.25

Crumb Topped Cherry Pie

$3.25
Fudge Pie

$3.25

Orange Juice Cake

$3.25
Pecan Pie

$3.25
Strawberry Chess Squares

$3.25