Local Joe's Cafe
Today's Timeless Meats
Applewood Pit Ham
Applewood Pit Ham with two sides and your choice of bread.
Chicken Tenders
Two Fried Chicken Tenders with two Sides and your choice of bread
Country Fried Steak & Gravy
Country Fried Steak & Gravy with two sides and your choice of bread.
Crab Cakes
Two perfectly fried crab cakes topped with fresh lemon wedge.
Pecan Crusted Tilapia
Pecan Crusted Tilapia with two sides and your choice of bread.
Southern Fried Chicken
Skin on Chicken Breast breaded in our seasoned flour, and fried to perfection.
Turkey & Dressing
From Scratch Cornbread Dressing covered with Cajun Turkey cooked in Homemade Turkey Gravy with two sides and your choice of bread.
Today's Southern Sides
Coleslaw
Collard Greens
Corn Nuggets
Cucumber & Onion Salad
Deviled Eggs
French Fries
Fruit Salad
Garden Side Salad
Green Bean Casserole
Mac & Tomato
Pinto Beans
Potato Salad
Real Mashed Potatoes
Scalloped Potatoes
Sweet Baby Carrots
Sweet Potato Casserole
Veggie Plates
Kids Meals
Personal Cheese Pizza
Personal Cheese Pizza, comes with 1 side, 1 bread choice, and a drink
Mini Corn Dog
Comes with 1 side, 1 bread choice, and a drink choice
Kids Veggie Plate
Comes with 2 sides, 1 bread choice, and a drink choice
Personal Pepperoni Pizza
Personal Pepperoni Pizza, comes with 1 side, 1 bread choice, and a drink
Fried Chicken Tenders
Comes with 1 side, 1 bread choice, and a drink
Soups & Salads
Fried Chicken Salad
Fried Chicken served on a bed of mixed greens, topped with pecans, dried cranberries, carrots, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken served on a bed of mixed greens, topped with pecans, dried cranberries, carrots, feta cheese, and tomatoes.
Full Garden Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, and tomatoes.
Family Meals
Extras
1 Dozen Yeast Rolls (12)
12 of our Fluffy Buttered Yeast Rolls
1 Dozen Cornbread Muffins (12)
1 Dozen Jalapeno Cornbread Muffins (12)
1 Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies (12)
12 of our delicious bite-sized Chocolate Chip Cookies
1/2 Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies
12 of our delicious bite-sized Chocolate Chip Cookies