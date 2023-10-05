Local Kitchen & Bar 1430 Country Manor Boulevard
Casual Menu
Pizza
Cheese
Pepperoni
Good ol' cheese and pepperoni!!
Supreme
Tomato base, mozzarella, chorizo, pepperoni, poblano, red onion and mushrooms.
Margarita
Homemade dough topped with house red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato.
Grilled Chicken Florentine
Asiago cream sauce with spinach, red onion, grilled chicken, cherry tomato and mozzarella.
Artichoke and Sundried Tomato
Fresh homemade dough with an olive oil base, fresh garlic, spinach, artichoke, sundried tomato and feta cheese.
Hells Kitchen
Seared steak, caramelized onions, havarti and mozzarella cheeses with a sriracha cream base.
Tacos
The Lite Side
Asian Glazed Salmon
Sliced salmon pan seared with asian marinade served with mango, sticky rice, and seaweed salad.
Cauliflower
Beer battered cauliflower in buffalo style hot sauce with blue cheese mousse.
Crab Cakes
Our famous crab cakes served with zesty remoulade.
Curry Coconut Creamed Bussels
Pan seared crispy with bell pepper and sliced fresh radish and finished with creamy red curry and coconut sauce.
Daily Soup
Your choice of soup or salad both creatively prepared and changing daily.
Local Burger
Hand pressed 8 oz burger with whipped cheese, grilled bacon, tomato, onion, greens and quick pickled cucumber. Served with fries.
Market Salad
Poutine
Pile of Billings Best Fries, brown gravy, melted Wisconsin cheese curds, poached egg and malt vinegar aioli.
Skewered Coconut Shrimp
Six shrimp battered and dipped in coconut almond breading served with a mango citrus cream sauce.
Staff Burger
We come up with fantastic creations daily, so we like to share our love of food with you!! Sorry no special requests on this guy and no food allergies allowed---Happy Eating!
Sushi Poke Bowl
Marinated sushi grade tuna in wonton bowls with mango, bell pepper, avocado, and a mango/ginger miso sauce.
Desserts
Crack Pie
The pie to end all pies. Oatmeal cookie crust holds a beautiful buttery custard, served with ice cream. This is a must try!
Ice Cream
Wilcoxson's vanilla ice cream, with chocolate or caramel drizzle.
Peanut Butter Mousse
Peanut butter mousse atop a chocolate cookie crust, topped with whipped creme with caramel drizzle.
Warm Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake with a rich fondant center, topped with whipped creme, chocolate drizzle and shaved dark chocolate.