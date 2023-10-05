Casual Menu

Casual Sides

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Pizza

Cheese

$15.00

Pepperoni

$16.00

Good ol' cheese and pepperoni!!

Supreme

$18.00

Tomato base, mozzarella, chorizo, pepperoni, poblano, red onion and mushrooms.

Margarita

$16.00

Homemade dough topped with house red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato.

Grilled Chicken Florentine

$18.00

Asiago cream sauce with spinach, red onion, grilled chicken, cherry tomato and mozzarella.

Artichoke and Sundried Tomato

$18.00

Fresh homemade dough with an olive oil base, fresh garlic, spinach, artichoke, sundried tomato and feta cheese.

Hells Kitchen

$18.00

Seared steak, caramelized onions, havarti and mozzarella cheeses with a sriracha cream base.

Tacos

Diced cajun seasoned beef with purple cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, and queso fresco cheese. Served in grilled corn flour tortillas.

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Tiger shrimp, red cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, and creamy avocado served in grilled corn flour tortillas.

Steak Tacos

$18.00

Salmon Tacos

$18.00

Pan seared salmon with fruit salsa, napa cabbage, cilantro lime crema and queso fresco cheese. Served in grilled corn flour tortillas.

The Lite Side

Asian Glazed Salmon

$19.00

Sliced salmon pan seared with asian marinade served with mango, sticky rice, and seaweed salad.

Cauliflower

$13.00

Beer battered cauliflower in buffalo style hot sauce with blue cheese mousse.

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Our famous crab cakes served with zesty remoulade.

Curry Coconut Creamed Bussels

$15.00

Pan seared crispy with bell pepper and sliced fresh radish and finished with creamy red curry and coconut sauce.

Daily Soup

$12.00

Your choice of soup or salad both creatively prepared and changing daily.

Local Burger

$17.00

Hand pressed 8 oz burger with whipped cheese, grilled bacon, tomato, onion, greens and quick pickled cucumber. Served with fries.

Market Salad

$12.00

Poutine

$15.00

Pile of Billings Best Fries, brown gravy, melted Wisconsin cheese curds, poached egg and malt vinegar aioli.

Skewered Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Six shrimp battered and dipped in coconut almond breading served with a mango citrus cream sauce.

Staff Burger

$19.00

We come up with fantastic creations daily, so we like to share our love of food with you!! Sorry no special requests on this guy and no food allergies allowed---Happy Eating!

Sushi Poke Bowl

$20.00

Marinated sushi grade tuna in wonton bowls with mango, bell pepper, avocado, and a mango/ginger miso sauce.

Desserts

Crack Pie

$9.00

The pie to end all pies. Oatmeal cookie crust holds a beautiful buttery custard, served with ice cream. This is a must try!

Ice Cream

$5.00

Wilcoxson's vanilla ice cream, with chocolate or caramel drizzle.

Peanut Butter Mousse

$9.00

Peanut butter mousse atop a chocolate cookie crust, topped with whipped creme with caramel drizzle.

Warm Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Chocolate cake with a rich fondant center, topped with whipped creme, chocolate drizzle and shaved dark chocolate.

N/A Beverages

Other

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Soda

7-Up

$3.50

Blood Orange San Pellegrino

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.50

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Alcoholic Beverages

Beer

Flathead Cherry Cider

$7.00

Grazing Clouds Hazy IPA

$8.00

Oktoberfest

$7.00

Radiant Aura

$7.00

Street Fight Red Ale

$7.00

Tippy Truck Blonde Ale

$7.00

Athletic Gold Brew N/A

$4.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

Steigl Grapefruit

$6.00

Ramona Grapefruit

$7.00

Ramona Lemon

$7.00

Stem Pear

$6.00

Vermonter (Shacksbury)

$7.00

Brunch Drinks

House Mimosa

$7.00

Manmosa

$7.00

McCormick Creamer

$5.00

Mimosa Special

$9.00

Red Beer

$6.00

Saki Bloody Mary

$9.00

Saki Ceasar

$9.00

Wine

In Sheeps Clothing, Cab Sauv

$11.00

Iron & Sand, Cab Sauv

$12.00

Banshee, Pinot Noir

$13.00

Bouchard Ains & Fils, Pinot Noir

$9.00

Amalaya, Malbec

$12.00

Sexual Chocolate, Red Blend

$13.00

Conde Valdemar, Tempranillo

$10.00

In Sheeps Clothing

$37.00

Iron & Sand

$38.00

Kith and Kin

$52.00

Woodward Canyon 'Artist Series'

$78.00

Edge

$33.00

Jordan

$85.00

Banshee

$43.00

Bouchard Aines & Fils

$35.00

Elk Cove

$46.00

Drew

$149.00

Jouard Chassagne Montrachet

$72.00

Sandhi

$45.00

Chateau, Boutisse

$84.00

La Venimia, Rioja

$44.00

Domaine de la Janasse, CDP

$86.00

Le Ragnaie Troncone, Sangiovese

$45.00

Bertani, Amarone della Valpolicella

$102.00

La Spinetta, Chianti

$40.00

Gramercy L'Idiot Mouvedre

$57.00

Amalaya

$38.00

Mendel

$39.00

Paul Hobbs Bramare 'Lujan de Cuyo'

$63.00

Conde Valdemar

$36.00

Cune Crianza

$31.00

Day

$44.00

Hartford Court

$50.00

Sexual Chocolate

$43.00

Orin Swift 'Machete'

$73.00

Thorne & Daughters 'Wanderers Heart

$38.00

The Guilty, Shiraz

$33.00

Merry Cellars, Syrah

$35.00

Broken Dreams, Chard

$12.00

Satellite, Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Legende, Bordeaux Blanc

$11.00

Innocent Bystander, Moscato

$8.00

Studio, Rose

$11.00

Nisia, Verdejo

$11.00

L'Ecole, Chenin Blanc

$9.00

Merry Cellars, Viognier

$7.00

Ponzi, Pinot gris

$8.00

Satellite

$38.00

CADE

$53.00

Auntsfield

$30.00

Pascal Jolivet

$46.00

Broken Dreams

$38.00

Woodward Canyon

$64.00

Fossil Point

$36.00

Gueguen

$44.00

Evening Lands, Seven Springs

$56.00

Innocent Bystander

$34.00

Gemma di Luna

$30.00

Legende

$37.00

Chateau Ducasse

$32.00

L'Ecole

$35.00

Craven

$45.00

Merry Cellars

$28.00

Gramercy

$35.00

Meyer Vonne Pfoeller

$39.00

Heinz Eifel Spatlese

$24.00

Ponzi, Pinot Gris

$31.00

Scarpetta, Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Nisia, Verdejo

$34.00

La Spinetta, Vermentino

$31.00

La Cana, Albarino

$28.00

Studio

$37.00

Cap Fizz Sparkling

$33.00

Villa Wolf

$22.00

Figuiere Mediterranee

$27.00

Adami Prosecco

$17.00

Jean-Luc Joilliet

$27.00

Roederer Estate

$42.00

Billecart Brut Reserve

$85.00

Digby Brut NV

$70.00

Graham Beck Brut Zero 2012

$39.00

Jackson Triggs Vidal Ice

$42.00

Sichel Sauternes

$30.00

Chateau de Cosse Sauternes

$45.00

Le Huet le Haut Lieu Molleux

$65.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00