Locale Island Eats
Locale Island Eats - Signature Bowls
- Caribbean Power Bowl
Rice & peas, chopped jerk chicken, roasted broccoli, coconut Caribbean corn, pikilz & plantains$18.00
- Rasta Bowl
Jerk fried rice, chopped curry chicken, coconut corn & plantains$16.00
- Tropical Bliss Bowl
Rice and peas, green sauce shrimp, roasted broccoli, pikiliz & plantains, sliced radish$18.00
- Plantain Fiesta Bowl
Coconut rice, veggie curry, coconut Caribbean corn, pineapple pikilz & plantains$15.00
- Oxtail Chop
Rice & peas, oxtail, coconut corn, pineapple pikilz, roasted broccoli & plantains$25.00
Locale Island Eats - Patties
- 3 Pieces Mini Patties
Spicy beef or curry chicken mini patties$6.00
- 6 Pieces Mini Patties
Spicy beef or curry chicken mini patties$9.00
- Coco Bread
Warm sweet coco bread$4.00
- Curry Chicken Patties$6.00
- Fish Patty$6.00
- Jerk Chicken Patty
Juicy stuffed jerk chicken with a flaky crust$6.00
- Spicy Beef Patty
Delicious stuffed spicy beef with a flaky crust$6.00
- Spinach Patty
Spinach stuffed with a flaky crust$6.00
