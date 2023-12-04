Locals Craft Beer & Fine Wine 13050 Bee Street Suite 100
Charcuterie
Wine
- MARQUES ARIENZO CRIANZA 18 - 750mlf$9.00
Fresh, fruity wine with a lovely attack, reminiscent of red fruit mingled with the coconut and vanilla aromas from the oak. Full and supple with a long finish.
- MARQUES DE RISCAL ROSADO(ROSE) - 750ml$9.00
Beautiful pale pink color, fragrant aromas of red fruit, notes of white flowers, soft enveloping textures and a long, fresh finish.
- MARQUES DE RISCAL RUEDA BLANCO 22 - 750ml$9.00
High aromatic intensity on the nose, with aromas of fennel, white flowers and hints of aniseed and fresh grass. Smooth and fresh on the palate,
- FEUDI S GREG ROSATO ROSAURA 20 - 750ml$11.00
Intense and crystalline rose. On the nose, it gives sensations of fresh red fruit, from strawberries to raspberries of the forest, ending in notes of cherry. In the mouth, it presents a freshness recalling just harvested red fruit.
- RIONDO PROSECCO - 750ml$11.00
Straw yellow. Golden Delicious apple, pear, and acacia blossom. Fresh, fruity, and complex on the palate, followed by a light velvety body.
- RIONDO PROSECCO FRIZZANTE - 750ml$11.00
Spumante boasts fresh aromas of Golden Delicious apple, pear, and acacia blossom. Its persistent effervescence is followed by a crisp, clean finish.
- RIONDO PROSECCO ROSE 21 - 750ml$12.00
Fresh and creamy, this sparking wine is the perfect way to liven up any occasion.
- MARQUES DE RISCAL SAUV BLANC 21 - 750ml$12.00
This wine has a bouquet of lemon, passion fruit and cut grass. It rolls across the tongue, with flavors of guava, Granny Smith apple and dried Mediterranean herbs.
- CECCHI SANGIOVESE DI TOSCANA 20 - 750ml$13.00
Ruby red with violet reflections. Delicately fruity aroma reminiscent of the iris and violet. Medium-bodied and ready to drink. Fruit-forward flavors of cherry and red fruits with fresh but firm structure.
- CUSUMANO MERLOT 20 - 750ml$13.00
soft and silky on the palate, accompanied by warm flavors of plums, wild berries, and liquorice.
- CUSUMANO NERO D'AVOLA 20 - 750ml$15.00
Cusumano Nero d'Avola is a deep ruby red, with violet reflections. Fresh aromas of red and black berries. Fruit-forward with firm tannins and plummy spice flavors on the palate.
- THE PALE ROSE 21 - 750ml$13.00
expressive both inside and out and bears great aromatic freshness on the nose followed by more subtle, fruity notes on the palate.
- CUSUMANO INZOLIA 21 - 750ml$13.00
This has aromas of waxed lemons, jasmine, thyme and stones. It’s medium-bodied with vibrant acidity. So fresh, with wild-thyme and fennel notes at the end.
- LA SCOLCA GAVI WHITE LABEL 21 - 750ml$13.00
Light straw color. Typical Gavi nose; fine and pleasantly fresh. Delicate in the mouth, very dry, characterized by a crisp and refreshing acidity.
- RAPAURA SPRINGS SAUV BL RSV 22 - 750ml$13.00
Luscious, offering ripe peach, ruby grapefruit and passion fruit flavors that are mouthwatering, with details of sea salt, dried herbs and fresh ginger.
- SARTORI LOVE STORY SPARKLING SOAVE - 750ml$13.00
A stylish sparkling, with classic characteristics of apple and crusty bread.
- GIULIANA PROSECCO - 750ml$14.00
Fresh, fruity, and complex on the palate, followed by a light, velvety body. There is a persistent perlage that lasts.
- FRESCOBALDI NIPOZZANO RSV 19 - 750ml$14.00
The nose presents fruity hints of berries and black cherry, as well as elegant floral notes. The fresh quality provided by the balsamic notes is simply wonderful. These are followed by roasted and spiced notes of pepper, nutmeg and coffee. On the palate, the wine is rich, characterised by the elegant density of the grapes and the mineral freshness of the finish
- ERRAZURIZ SAUV BL MAX RSV AC 18 - 750ml$14.00
On the nose it unfolds fresh herbal notes with hints of lemongrass and mint, as well as a touch of tomato leaves. On the palate it offers citric and herbal notes that intertwine to create a refreshing and crisp combination.
- CECCHI CHIANTI DOCG 19 - 750ml$14.00
This wine is interpreted in a modern and secure style, which translates into a balanced harmony of aromas. Ruby red tending to garnet in color, with aging it is strong and persistent. The palate is soft and well-balanced.
- ERRAZURIZ CAB SAUV MAX RSV 18 - 750ml$14.00
The nose has notes of strawberries, cherries and some blueberries, accompanied by a soft tone reminiscent of mint, cloves, hints of rosemary and pastries. The palate is predominated by red fruits such as cherries, cassis and bitter chocolate. It is a wine of great structure and juiciness with Fine-grained and polish tannins, crowned by an excellent persistence.
- ERRAZURIZ CARMENERE - 750ml$14.00
aromas of blackberries, blueberries, violets and graphite that follow through to a full body with creamy, polished tannins that show tension and focus. The tannins are borderless.
- Feudi di San Gregorio Primitivo 2017 - 750ml$15.00
On the nose, complex, powerful, spicy hints of clove and black pepper with woodsy undertones; hints of wild cherry and prune. Soft, consistent, with an excellent balance of acidity and tannins; velvety smooth; closes with lingering sensations of cocoa and coffee.
- TERLATO PINOT GRIGIO FRIULI 21 - 750ml$15.00
Complex and layered with ripe peach, pear, citrus and a mouth filling texture with crisp mineral finish.
- FEUDI S GREG FALANGHINA 18 - 750ml$15.00
The color is straw yellow that contains brilliant green reflections. The perfume is intense and persistent with sensations of delicate white flowers and fruit. The taste offers freshness and balance, with a clean finish.
- LA SCOLCA GAVI VALENTINO 20 - 750ml$15.00
alluring aromas of citrus, green apple, and a hint of floral notes.The palate delivers flavors of lemon zest, white peach, and a vibrant acidity, creating a wine of brightness and vivacity, perfect for pairing with seafood or light salads.
- GRUET BRUT - 750ml$15.00
Wonderful aromas of green apple and citrus mineral notes make for a delightful start to this traditional sparkler.
- ERRAZURIZ CHARDONNAY MAX RSV 18 - 750ml$15.00
On the nose, it shows aromas of papaya, loquat, pineapple and tangerine. The palate first shows its fresh fruit character, framed by notes of marzipan.
- BATTLE CREEK P NOIR UNCONDTIONAL 21 - 750ml$28.00
Aromatics of red plum and autumn leaves are accented by subtle notes of lavendar and boysenberry. The entry is lively and bright, showcasing the natural acidity of the Battle Creek Vineyard, complimented by concentrated fruit. The mid-palate offers flavors of Bing cherry, and ripe raspberry, finishing with soft, well integrated tannins with a hint of pomegranate.
- BROWNE GRENACHE ROSE 21 - 750ml$16.00
This beautiful peach colored wine features aromas of roses and grapefruit. The wine is crisp and bright with tons of fruity flavors like candied lime, Rainier cherry, and grapefruit juice cocktail.
- GRUET BLANC DE BLANCS - 750ml$16.00
Wonderful aromas of green apple and citrus mineral notes make for a delightful start to this traditional sparkler.
- GRUET BLANC DE NOIRS - 750ml$16.00
Pale salmon in color, our Blanc de Noirs has aromas of berry and pear, complemented by a rich, round mouth feel on the palate. It finishes with a layer of cream and pleasant, warm toastiness.
- GRUET BRUT ROSE - 750ml$16.00
A beautiful garnet in color, this Rosé has a number of aromatics from simple floral notes to mouth watering strawberry all while maintaining a zesty acidity and delicate finish.
- BROWNE PINOT GRIS 22 - 750ml$16.00
Aromas of white peach and Asian pear lead to flavors of graphite and wet stone. Clean and crisp with lingering flavors of lychee and fresh pear.
- BROWNE SAUV BLANC 20 - 750ml$16.00
Lemongrass and cottonwood aromas. Notes of citrus zest and bright acid are complemented by a crisp finish with notes of wet stone and graphite.
- HANNA SAUVIGNON BLANC 22 - 750ml$16.00
Racy pomelo, guava and lime join in chorus with a sweet pea note. A Honeycrisp apple by mouth
- Casa Madero Chardonnay 21 - 750ml$17.00
Light straw yellow with golden flashes. Fruity character that evokes guava, mango, carambolo, peach, apple, pineapple and pear, as well as white flowers, chamomile and hints of honey. Intense, fruity and floral on the palate. Refreshing and with good persistence on the finish.
- Casa Madero 2V White - 750ml$17.00
This wine has an expressive and delicious, lip-smacking acidity. Aromas of apples and pears, and a lemon-lime twist
- FEDERALIST CABERNET SAUVIGNON 17 - 750ml$17.00
Rich texture of cardamom, spicy black pepper, and oak along with ripe fruit.
- FEDERALIST ZINFANDEL LODI - 750ml$17.00
Rich strawberry notes and pepper spice, with a finish so smooth, you might call it revolutionary.
- WAIRAU RIVER PINOT NOIR 20 - 750ml$18.00
Bright raspberries and red cherries combined with savoury oak making it extremely approachable, bright and easy drinking.
- LES SARRINS ROSE COTES DE PROV 21 - 750ml$18.00
Fine and delicate, with white fruit aromas combined with citrus notes and floral nuances. The attack is ample and fresh with notes of peach, strawberry, and a long finish with violet notes.
- BATTLE CREEK CHARD UNCONDITIONAL 21 - 750ml$18.00
Smooth and intense with pleasant notes of red fruits and forest floor
- BROWNE CHARDONNAY 20 - 750ml$18.00
Aromas of butter and toaster oak lead to flavors of winter pear, opal, apple and lemon zest. This is a semi-viscous wine with bright acid, finishing with flavors of flambe pears and homemade apple butter.
- BRANCAIA TRE 21 - 750ml$18.00
Soft red with plums, chocolate and hints of orange peel. Medium body. Fresh at the finish.
- CECCHI CHIANTI CLASSICO 17 - 750ml$18.00
Ruby red tending to garnet. Bright, fruity, strawberry-infused aroma. Medium-bodied with silky tannins and a bright finish. Flavors of strawberry, raspberry and spice.
- ANTINORI PEPPOLI CHIANTI CLASS 20 - 750ml$19.00
Intense notes of red fruit, especially cherries, currants and strawberries accompanied by floral undertones of violets and lavender with light, spicy hints of licorice. Its palate is defined by a soft entry, accompanied by lively sensations, and sustained by ripe tannins that lead to a fresh, savory finish.
- ANTINORI PEPPOLI CHIANTI CLASS 21 - 750ml$19.00
Fresh citrusy notes of bitter oranges arise together with fruity hints of plums. The delicate bouquet is completed with floral notes of hyacinth blossoms and spicy hints of unsweetened cocoa powder. A mouth filling entry on the palate is sustained by lively freshness, together with supple tannins, leads to a flavorful and pleasant finish.
- TALBOTT PINOT NOIR KALI HART 21 - 750ml$19.00
Aromas of dark plum and Bing cherry greet the nose with inviting notes of allspice and toasted vanilla. Silky tannins reveal layers of strawberry-rhubarb and blackberry with a hint of dried herbs. The finish is long and luscious with a touch of minerality.
- FRESCOBALDI AMMIRAGLIA ALIE ROSE21 - 750ml$19.00
Intense fruity and floral scents such as peach, rose and peony. Citrus notes perfectly integrated in the context give a wonderful crispness even more accentuated by delicate iodine hints.
- ARBOLEDA CABERNET SAUVIGNON 18 - 750ml$20.00
Fresh black and red fruits, with notes of mint and licorice, framed by clove, nuts and pastries. Pleasing aromas of cherry and plum appears as it opens.
- ARBOLEDA PINOT NOIR AC 20 - 750ml$20.00
Cherries, rosehips and earthy, leafy notes. The palate is elegant and pure, with delicate saline, earthy and mineral notes typical of the terroir, supported by chalky tannins and balanced alcoholF
- FRESCOBALDI TENUTA CASTIGLIONI 20 - 750ml$20.00
Fruity bouquet, with notes that bring to mind strawberry, marasca cherry, raspberry and fig; the fruit is accompanied by delightful floral and Mediterranean aromas. The delightful spicy note is also pleasant, with elegant fragrances of pepper and cloves. It offers a delightful vivacity on the palate. The finale is long, clean-cut and delicate
- Paso D'oro Cabernet 2021 - 750ml$20.00
Ripe blackcurrants, hibiscus with subtle notes of vanilla, cinnamon and clove on the nose. Full body, on the palate this wine burst with red bright juicy fruit flavors elegantly balanced with vanilla, coffee and baking spices.
- GRUET BLANC DE BLANCS SAUVAGE NV - 750ml$20.00
Bone-dry sparkler, pale straw in color with a delicate but persistent mousse. The aromas of bright mineral and citrus notes tickle the nose followed by touches of green apple, lemon and grapefruit. The finish is structured, flavorful and long.
- ARBOLEDA SAUV BLANC AC 19 - 750ml$20.00
Grapefruit and herbal notes on the nose with a subtle note to guavas. Its citrusy stands out on the palate along with lemon peel, grapefruit and a refreshing herbal note. It has a medium body with a wide entrance, along with an excellent acidity
- JERMANN PINOT GRIGIO 21 - 750ml$20.00
Aroma is intense, full and fruity, with excellent persistence. Its taste is dry, velvety, fragrant and persistent.
- IL POGGIONE BRANCATO ROSE 18 - 750ml$21.00
Elegant floral nose and notes of fresh raspberry, strawberry and spices. With pleasant roundness, this rosé flows onto the palate with, expressive core of perfumed cherries, spices and flowers.
- J VINEYARDS SPARKLING SONOMA CUVEE - 750ml$21.00
Nuanced aromas of pavlova, grilled lemon and baked pears. On the lively palate, hints of tart peach, bright citrus, green apple, honey and blanched almonds notes that compliment the brightness and intensity of the fruit flavors.
- FEUDI S GREG GRECO DI TUFO 18 - 750ml$21.00
Light scents of ripe pears, apricots, apples, fern and mint. Lively acidity and spicy minerality typical of a vine cultivated in Tufo, with an incredibly long finish showing soft notes of balsamic.
- HANNA CHARDONNAY 21 - 750ml$21.00
Effusive flan, apple blossom, kiwi, elderflower, and hazelnut notes jostle for the aromatic fore. By mouth, flavors of baked apple, nutmeg, magnolia blossom, pecan brittle and lemon curd
- Monte Xanic Rose Edicion Limitad 21 - 750ml$22.00
Aromatic and intense. Ripe strawberries, raspberries, tangy exotic citrus fruits suchas blood orange, tangerine, grapefruit and a twist of white flower notes like chrysanthemum. Herbaceous hints of fresh green grass.
- Monte Xanic Sauvignon Blanc Vina Kristel 21 - 750ml$22.00
Brilliance and clarity with highlights of green surrounding a core of pale yellow straw. Vibrant tropical fruits like sweet guava, juicy pineapples and ripe mango. Fresh citrus show lime and clementine tangerines. A variety of aromatic floral notes highlighting orange blossoms.
- LA SCOLCA GAVI BLACK LABEL LIMITED EDITION 17 - 750ml$22.00
Vibrant acidity backing the ripe apple, pear, and white peach notes. Hints of tropical fruit emerge midpalate, leading to a finish that shows savory richness. Pastry notes linger on the long, rich finish, revealing concentrated minerality and buttery nuances.
- BROWNE CHARDONNAY 21 - 750ml$22.00
This viscous yet bright Chardonnay is golden straw in color, with upfront aromas of pear blossoms and honeydew melon. Flavors of pear preserves layer with papaya and mango notes, finishing with the crispness, flavor, and acidity of a Honeycrisp apple.
- Feudi di San Gregorio Fiano di Avellino 2021 - 750ml$22.00
Fresh flowers such as chamomile, yellow peach and candied orange. On the palate, there are typical notes of the softness of the vine that are supplemented by freshness and minerality.
- Casa Madero 3V Red 20 - 750ml$22.00
Red fruits, wild cherry, baking spices, well-balanced, and velvety tannins with an integrated, smooth finish.
- Casa Madero Cabernet Sauvignon 20 - 750ml$22.00
Very aromatic with black fruits and red flowers. Highlighting black currants, black plum, blueberries, mint, rosemary spices, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, roses and geranium. Medium bodied, silky and elegant. Dominant flavors of figs, plums, eucalyptus, mint, chocolate, fine wood, roasted coffee, spice and leather."
- Casa Madero Shiraz - 750ml$22.00
aromas of ripe red fruits, such as cherries and raspberries, intertwine with hints of subtle spices and a slight trace of vanilla
- TWO HANDS ANGELS SHARE 21 - 750ml$23.00
Seamless and expressive as well as wonderfully aromatic, with rose water and sarsaparilla details as well as blackberry jam, red licorice and oolong tea flavors, plus firm tannins and fresh acidity.
- TWO HANDS CAB SV SEXY BEAST 20 - 750ml$23.00
Dense, with gripping tannins and a core of dark berry, Earl Grey tea, spice and dried herbal flavors. Finds terrific harmony and balance, while also gaining momentum on the finish.
- Monte Xanic Cab Sauv/ Syrah 21 - 750ml$23.00
This cherry-colored wine offers a beautiful bouquet of flavors including plum, blackberry, vanilla, cinnamon, chocolate, and wood.
- FEUDI S GREG ROSATO VISIONE 22 - 750ml$24.00
Intense and crystal clear pink. Aromas of fresh flowers, wild strawberries and raspberries. Fresh and lively on the palate with notes of freshly picked cherries.
- WATERBROOK MERLOT RSV 20 - 750ml$24.00
Aromas of red fruit, violets and cedar fill the nose, opening to flavors of dried cherries, fruit cake and anise. Full-bodied with soft velvety tannins and flavors of clove and Bing Cherry on the finish.
- WATERBROOK CAB SAUV RSV 18 - 750ml$24.00
Aromas of black currant and all-spice waft from the glass while on the palate the wine expresses flavors of black cherry, red pears and a hint of minerality.
- FEDERALIST ZINFANDEL DRY CREEK 18 - 750ml$25.00
Made in a big, ripe style with a tannic bite, this wine is creamy and thick on the palate, sanguine with accents of blackberry jam, iron and black olive.
- J VINEYARDS RRV PINOT GRIS - 750ml$25.00
Generous fruit characteristics and a crisp finish for a delightfully approachable sip. The juicy palate offers notes of fresh-picked white peach, golden kiwi and nectarine that blend with Meyer lemon, pear and mandarin.
- TALBOTT CHARD SLEEPY HOLLOW 20 - 750ml$25.00
Subtle aromas of lemon peel, Asian pear and honeysuckle draw the nose into this bottling from an iconic vineyard. A bright spritz of lime and a firm tension meet with underripe pineapple and sea salt on the palate.
- BATTLE CREEK PINOT NOIR RSV 21 - 750ml$26.00
Dark fruit aromas of black cherry and raspberry, hints of deep rose and toasted oak notes.
- ICONOCLAST CABERNET SAUVIGNON 19 - 750ml$28.00
Ripe plums, cherry, powdered cocoa and a hint of mint and tobacco leaf. On the palate it is medium bodied with rich fruit on the front palate and lots freshness, bright acidity and a smooth and long finish
- TALBOTT PINOT NOIR SLEEPY Hollow 17 - 750ml$28.00
Aromas of cola, clove and opulent plum and blackberry. Luscious notes of black cherry, raspberry and vanilla deliver a rich, mouth-filling texture. Underlying minerality, vibrant acidity and well-heeled tannins
- HANNA CABERNET SAUVIGNON 20 - 750ml$28.00
Classic and delightfully intense cherry juice concentrate aromas are complemented by star anise, nutmeg, vanilla bean and pomegranate notes. Ensuing flavors are of Bing cherry, Danish Zoute drops and Guatemalan coffee.
- Feudi di San Gregorio Greco di Tufo Cutizzi 2022 - 750ml$29.00
Yellow with golden reflections. Intense aromas of plum and pear. Lively acidity and spicy minerality typical of the territory, with an incredibly long finish showing soft notes of balsamic and mint.
- J VINEYARDS BRUT ROSE - 750ml$30.00
delicate aromas of strawberry, nectarine and juicy red apples. On the palate, the wine opens with flavors of cherry, blood orange, citrus peel and the tropical star fruit that are underlined by a bright acidity that keeps the overall impression delightfully fresh with a lively, lingering finish. The wine engages the entire palate with balance wrapped in a refined body of elegance and effervescence.
- LINGUA FRANCA P NOIR ANVI 21 - 750ml$30.00
The wine has many layers that unfold with both red and black cherry fruit, tea, rose petal, savory and mineral nuances, finishing with a round, plummy texture.
- LINGUA FRANCA CHARDONNAY 21 - 750ml$30.00
Bright with flinty notes. The wine is full of freshness and vibrant acidity. Delicate floral and citrus aromas. On the palate, this wine is full of freshness and vitality, with bright acidity that carries the wine's length.
- RUST EN VERDE CAB SAUV 20 - 750ml$31.00
Juicy black cherry and cassis combine with blueberries, licorice and sandalwood. Full bodied and intense on the palate. Fine grained, grippy tannins balance well with a fresh, black-fruit acidity.
- CHT DE BLIGNY BRUT GRANDE RSV - 750ml$31.00
A deep golden robe underlined by a line of fine sparkling bubbles. A substantial, flowery (violet) nose, notes of white fruit, very ripe pear, creamy, slightly woody, mushrooms. A fine, dense structure, white fruit (peach, nectarine), gingerbread. An ample mouth and a wonderful length
- RUTHERFORD HILL CAB SAUV 16 - 750ml$31.00
dark fruits of boysenberry, black currant compote layered with notes of cassis with hints of savory herbs, anise, and baking spices. It displays intricately and intense flavors of dark cherry, cranberry with cocoa, baking spices. Supple, round with a smooth long finish.
- SANFORD PINOT NOIR EST 21 - 750ml$31.00
. Exotic, vibrant red fruits and dried flower aromas inform the palate that is vivid and very attractive.
- J VINEYARDS BRUT CUVEE 20 - 750ml$31.00
nuanced aromas of toasted almond, followed by notes of Braeburn apple, dried cranberry and ginger snap. A delicate dance of bubbles leads to a soft palate with flavors of lemon meringue pie
- SANFORD CHARDONNAY 19 - 750ml$31.00
very floral, with grilled lemons, candles, and wet rocks. Saline and stylish, this wine is all about intense minerality and layers of bright fruit that move across the palate with a long finish.
- PENDULUM CABERNET SAUVIGNON 18 - 750ml$32.00
Notes of spicy black pepper and concentrated black and blue fruits. The wine is full bodied and dense with flavors of ripe blueberries, black plum and baking spices and boasts a long lingering finish of leather, black cherry and toasty oak.
- PENDULUM CABERNET SAUVIGNON 20 - 750ml$32.00
Alluring aromatics of black pepper, charred oak, and dark berries introduce notes of cherry, red apple, and sweet fresh tobacco on the palate. Medium-bodied and balanced with a supple tannic structure
- PENDULUM CABERNET SAUVIGNON 21 - 750ml$32.00
Super spicy aromas of black pepper and cigar box lead to flavors of black cherry, toasty oak and cola. This is a full-bodied Cab with chalky tannins that linger. The wine finishes with black coffee and dried plum flavors.
- PENDULUM RED 18 - 750ml$32.00
Aromas of black plum and cola lead to flavors of toasty oak, mocha and blackberry cobbler. Full-bodied, with big tannins, complex structure, and vanilla and fruit leather on the finish.
- BROWNE CAB SAUV 20 - 750ml$32.00
Aromas of dark plum mixed with floral notes of violets lead to flavors of Vann cherry, black coffee and anise. This is a full-bodied cabernet sauvignon with big tannins
- BROWNE TRIBUTE RED 20 - 750ml$32.00
toasted almonds and cherry lead to flavors of mocha, black tea and weet oak. Bright acidity pushes the fruit forward, leaving red cherry on the palate mixed with baking spice on the finish.
- ALTA MORA ROSSO 19 - 750ml$33.00
Spicy pepper aromas with black currant and hints of mountain herbs. Vibrant and intense with well- integrated tannins.
- CECCHI CHIANTI CLASSICO RISERVA 2015 - 750ml$33.00
Broad and ethereal notes of ripe fruit and spices. Elegant and refined with flavors of dark raspberry, currants, earth and ripe red fruit. Luscious tannins.
- Cecchi Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2018 - 750ml$33.00
Intense perfume of purple violets and red fruits. Bold, beautiful and elegant with rich flavors of cherry, cocoa and spice.
- MARQUES DE RISCAL RIOJA RSV 15 - 750ml$33.00
notes of licorice, cinnamon and black pepper, with just a subtle hint of the long cask-ageing. Fresh and easy to drink on the palate, good backbone and lovely, polished tannins.
- NINO FRANCO PROSECCO RIVA FLOR 17 - 750ml$33.00
Brilliantly bright and straw-colored. Very fruity (pear, apple, banana) and floral (wisteria). The perfumes, highly pronounced at the nose, become even more intense in the mouth.
- ALTA MORA BIANCO 19 - 750ml$33.00
It is fresh, fruity with great minerality and a great classic with seafood dishes.
- Domaine Henri Rebourseau Gevrey Chambertin 2018 - 750ml$33.00
Opening notes of citrus blossom, lemongrass, and Kefir lime leaf lead to gooseberry, Key lime, and lemon meringue on the juicy, well-textured mid-palate. Refreshingly crisp, the finish echoes with peach and green apple.
- MARQUES DE RISCAL RIOJA XR RSV 17 - 750ml$33.00
Smoked, spicy aromas (nutmeg, cinnamon) appear, with black liquorice, ripe red and black fruits (blueberries, blackcurrants) and balsamic notes, with very good intensity. Perfectly integrated oak. There is tension on the palate, great youthfulness and an outstanding creamy texture that fi lls the mouth
- MARQUES DE RISCAL ROSE RIOJA 20 - 750ml$33.00
fragrant red-berry aromas and hints of white blossom. It has a soft, smooth mouth-feel and a long, fresh finish.
- LANSON CHAMPAGNE BRUT PERE & FILS - 750ml$34.00
Ripe fruits, honey and spices. Complex, full and persistent impact – honeydew flavors
- VOCORET CHABLIS VAILLON 21 TW - 750ml$35.00
Liberal ripe Meyer lemon, citrus blossoms and spice aromas are accented by notes of seaside minerality. Flavors are layered with citrus, orchard fruit and clean oyster-shell minerality.
- BATTLE CREEK CHARD YAMHELA 20 - 750ml$37.00
lemon balm, and citrus, while baking spices and graham crackers linger on the finish. The first sip tickles your tongue with Meyer lemons, subtle minerality and spiced pineapple.
- BATTLE CREEK PINOT NOIR Willamette - 750ml$37.00
Blue fruit, jasmine and candied violet aromatics along with some subtle, herbaceous notes of fresh tobacco leaf. Mountain huckleberry, black currant and wild blueberries continue on the palate with a bright and driving acidity complemented with soft and lengthy tannins.
- BATTLE CREEK PINOT NOIR YAMHELA 18 - 750ml$37.00
Round and juicy yet bright and delicate. Flavors of currant, pomegranate, dark cherries, cedar and jasmine.
- J VINEYARDS RRV PINOT NOIR 21 - 750ml$38.00
perfectly ripe blackberry, black cherry, dark plum and cranberry that blend with hints of toast, spice, lavender and rose. Rich oak sweetness characteristics feature on the midpalate, while soft tannins add intriguing texture.
- CHT DE BLIGNY BRUT BLANC DE BLANC - 750ml$38.00
A pale, beautifully fizzy golden robe. A dense, slightly mushroom-flavored nose, crystallised lemon, banana cream, nougatine, almond.
- Feudi di San Gregorio Taurasi 2017 - 750ml$40.00
Brilliant ruby red with garnet reflections, fragrant perfumes of maraschino cherry, cinnamon and nutmeg, vanilla and anise. The taste is full and balanced with sweet and soft tannins that confer a good aromatic persistence.
- ORIN SWIFT PALERMO CAB SAUV 21 - 750ml$40.00
aromas of ripe cassis and blackberry. The entry is flooding with notes of dark fruits and a mid-palate bolstered with redcurrant, bay leaf and a reemergence of cassis.
- THE CALLING CHARDONNAY SEARBY 17 - 750ml$40.00
On the nose, Bartlett pear, stone fruits, white flowers, lemon zest, and honeysuckle. On the palate, Bartlett pear, Meyer lemon, white flowers, and crisp Granny Smith apple with a hint of sea spray.
- DUELING PISTOLS RED DRY CREEK 16 - 750ml$41.00
The nose has brooding aromas of dark fruits and black tea with an enticing hint of white pepper. The juicy entrance leads to nice midweight density and mouth filling texture. The finish is long, balanced, and satiating
- DUELING PISTOLS RED PASO ROBLES 16 - 750ml$41.00
The juicy entrance leads to nice midweight density and mouth filling texture. The finish is long, balanced, and satiating
- BROWNE MERLOT 17 - 750ml$44.00
floral and fruit aromas lead to flavors of black currant, plums and a hint of earth. The wine is medium-to full-bodied and has exceptional balance of the acid, fruit and alcohol.
- CHT DE MARSANNAY BOURGOGNE ROUGE 20 - 750ml$44.00
blackcurrant and cherry, accompanied by a beautiful spicy note. Crisp and fresh on the palate with a very beautiful expression of red fruit accompanied by fine and elegant tannins.
- BROWNE CAB FRANC - 750ml$44.00
This Cabernet Franc has dark, thick tannins with aromas of sweet herbs and dark chocolate. Flavors of coffee, chocolate, cherries, and sage stick to your tongue with big and bold tannins. Lingering finish of sweet alcohol, cedar plank and cherry reduction sauce.
- BROWNE MALBEC 19 - 750ml$44.00
With aromas of spice and purple flower, this wine is full of wild blackberry and black raspberry flavors. Full-bodied and leathery texture our Malbec has a lingering finish of cedar, anise and mixed berry jam.
- TWO HANDS SHIRAZ BELLAS GARDEN 17 - 750ml$45.00
A blend of their finest Shiraz barrels from across the Barossa Valley region. This is a sumptuous wine, defined by its aromatic complexity and finesse.
- TWO HANDS SHIRAZ CHARLIES GARDEN 20 - 750ml$45.00
Wafts of cedar, dark cherry, stewed plums, aniseed, dried clove and charcoaled meats
- TWO HANDS SHIRAZ LILYS GARDEN 17 - 750ml$45.00
Vibrant notes of blueberry pie and short crust pastry, vanilla, white chocolate, white pepper, and dried flowers. Blue fruited accents, with blueberry and plum reduction. Quite high toned and vibrant, yet the palate is broad and loose knit, providing a soft and cuddly fruit expression.
- ROCHIOLI SAUVIGNON BLANC 20 - 750ml$45.00
Robust in style, with full-bodied yet subtle power, it offers a wealthy of honeysuckle, baked lemon, quine and legume, finishing with just a hint of baking spice.
- PAHLMEYER JAYSON CHARDONNAY 21 - 750ml$46.00
h aromas of orange blossom and honeysuckle, lemon oil, and crushed Marcona almond. Notes of preserved Meyer lemon introduce the bright, finely detailed palate, the integrated oak profile lending a complementing mid-palate richness. Interwoven notes of butterscotch, marzipan, and grilled pineapple
- ANTICA NAPA CAB SAUV 18 - 750ml$47.00
Deep purple-black in color with vibrant, expressive aromas of black currant, crushed blueberry and blackberry. The wine is full bodied, with a wonderful richness and depth on the palate and firm, ripe tannins.
- LANSON BRUT ROSE LE ROSE - 750ml$51.00
Aromas of rose - delicate red berry notes. Gentle attack, long finish.
- BRANCAIA ILATRAIA ROSSO 18 - 750ml$54.00
Intense aromas of black fruit. A firm and silky wine with fine tannins and a luscious finish.
- Reva Barolo 16 - 750ml$55.00
Aromas of camphor, blue flower and cherries marinated in spirits lead the way along with a hint of hazelnut. On the concentrated, accessible palate, fine-grained tannins accompany fleshy Marasca cherry, steeped prune and vanilla.
- LINGUA FRANCA Pinot NOIR THE PLOW 21 - 750ml$58.00
Aroma of cedar, rose, morel and porcini mushroom, black currant, vanilla, and graphite. The palate reveals both black and red cherry, cinnamon, vanilla, black tea and plums. The finish is long and round with a touch of velvety tannin.
- SANFORD CHARD SANFORD&BENEDICT 20 - 750ml$56.00
Meyer lemon, candle wax, and cut straw all grace this very savory Chardonnay. Orange marmalade, stone fruits, and chamomile work seamlessly with the rich textures on the palate.
- PAHLMEYER JAYSON RED 21 - 750ml$56.00
Expressive aromas of crushed black cherry, mushroom, and leather lead to a ripe, focused palate of black cherry and black currant laced with mocha and toasty spice. The mid-palate is mouth-filling and plush with caressing polished tannins that guide the interlaid flavors long through a pure, persistent finish
- Frescobaldi CastelGiocondo Brunello di Montalcino 2018 - 750ml$59.00
Very aromatic and beautiful with blackberry and black-cherry aromas. Hints of flowers. Medium-bodied and extremely refined. Bright and elegant.
- BROWNE PETIT Verdot 16 - 750ml$60.00
This rich, full-bodied wine opens with aromas of dark fruit that lead to flavors of tart blueberry with red cherry brought together by big oak and grape tannins.
- Jermann Where Dreams Have No End 2020 - 750ml$60.00
aromas of rare elegance and refinement. Exotic hints of ripened fruit, melted butter, vanilla and pastry prevail. In the mouth it keeps all the promises made to the nose, follows through on them, and embellishes them with gentle flavors and aromatic nuances that are fresh and persistent.
- Domaine Lecheneaut Nuits Saint Georges 2016 - 750ml$66.00
Young aromas of cherry, strawberry, and blackcurrant. Mature aromas of leather, truffle, fur, and game. Macerated fruity notes complete the bouquet. Vigorous and robust, it has body and character with a balanced and framed structure.
- DOM DAMOY BOURGOGNE BLANC LES RAVRY 17 - 750ml$68.00
Lemongrass, bright citrus fruit, and toasty oatmeal. Bright and flavorful mouth feel. Citrus flavors dominate with a note of Southern orange cake sweetness. Rich mouth feel, well-balanced with a slightly nutty finish.
- Marques de Riscal 'Baron de Chirel' Reserva 16 - 750ml$69.00
savory, tomato leaf and red fruit nose. Rich, voluptuous, very concentrated, with plenty of graphite and concentrated black fruit. Showy, very wooded but in the modern style with abundant primary fruit.
- Antinori Pian delle Vigne Brunello di Montalcino 2018 - 750ml$70.00
Intense ruby red in color, the 2018 Pian delle Vigne offers complex aromas of cherries, plums and dates with notes of cinnamon and clove spice. On the palate, its entry is smooth and silky with rich flavors, soft tannins and a persistent finish.
- ORIN SWIFT PAPILLON 21 - 750ml$70.00
aromatics of boysenberry jam, violets, chocolate covered blueberry and hints of Cara Cara rind, graphite and brioche. The entry and mid-palate are bright throughout with considerable weight—tones of cassis, blackberry and baking spices flourish. Enveloping texture, chalky, drying tannins and an enduring finish bows out the wine.
- Chateau de Marsannay Marsannay Les Echezots 2017 - 750ml$74.00
Perfumed with black fruit and pepper. Powerful expression of blackberry, black currant with black pepper undertones. This is a fresh, dense wine with great aging potential.
- PAHLMEYER JAYSON CAB SAUV 20 - 750ml$75.00
Intense notes of blackberry and plum interweave with flecks of pink peppercorn and plowed earth, amplified by a lift of fresh acidity. The tannins are firm yet seamlessly melded with the rich fruit, driving to a plush, juicy finish
- IL POGGIONE ROSSO DI MONTALCINO 18 - 750ml$80.00
Intense ruby-red color. Fruity bouquet with red berry notes. Very well structured, mellow, long lasting flavor with smooth, velvety tannins.
- ROCHIOLI PINOT NOIR 21 - 750ml$80.00
complex and rich with the typical Rochioli character and the Classic Russian River Valley charm. Aged in French oak for 15 months, the wine displays a full body and silky texture finish, with a balanced structure
- PAHLMEYER CHARDONNAY NAPA 21 - 750ml$96.00
Intense aromas of ripe gooseberry, lemongrass, and sweet clover bound from the glass with lingering notes of orange blossom honey. The wine has a brilliant juxtaposition of opulence and bright acidity on the palate, with pure, focused fruit at its core.
- Domaine du Chateau de Meursault Bourgogne Terroir d'Exception Chardonnay - 750ml$98.00
Open nose of lemon and vanilla notes, fresh and well balanced mouth. Beautiful and saline finish thanks to aging on lees and terroir minerality.
- KLIPSUN RED BLEND 20 - 750ml$100.00
Aromas of dried cranberry and fresh raspberry intertwined with spice. On the palate, ripe blue and red fruit, nuances of herbs, cocoa and spice. Debonair and supple in texture with polished tannins.
- LA SCOLCA D'ANTAN 08 - 750ml$79.00
Intense light straw color, with delicate greenish hints, with flavours varying from fruitiness to florality depending on its stage of evolution. linty, with walnut and toasted almond on the finish.
- Château de Meursault Clos des Grands Charrons 2016 - 750ml$114.00
Honeyed stone fruit, mineral and herbs. Unctuous and fleshy showing peach, mineral saltiness with solid acidity. Full bodied and complete.
- SENA 09 - 750ml$131.00
e nose unveils multiple layers of spicy notes, subtle oak, chocolate, tobacco and cigar box, while amazingly fruity as it opens up, with hints of ripe raspberry and cherry. e mouth is round but shows vivid acidity on the nish.
- ORIN SWIFT MERCURY HEAD 21 - 750ml$138.00
Immediate aromatic notes of ripe cassis, charred ribeye, sandalwood and freshly cut oak pilfer — breathe deeper for more. The first sip is a complex, layered conundrum of blackberry, black plum, fennel, licorice and dark chocolate. More sips peel back the layers to reveal a rich and balanced wine with a deep cassis core. A sweet linger on the finish closes the wine with softly textured chalky tannins.
- KLIPSUN CABERNET SAUVIGNON 19 - 750ml$149.00
Rich blackberry and a hint of wild sage normally found. Pleasant acidity and a rich, balanced mouthfeel followed by a well-developed mid palate. The result is a tannin structure that is evident but seamless. The finish is smooth and lingering.
- CHÂTEAU DE MEURSAULT LES CHARMES DESSUS PREMIER CRU 2018 - 750ml$158.00
Stone fruit and toasted notes. The mouth is rich combining tension and finesse with a fresh and mineral finish.
- MONDAVI CAB SAUV RSV TO KALON 18 - 750ml$159.00
Gorgeous aromas of lead pencil, graphite, blackcurrant, earth and moss. Full-bodied with silky, creamy tannins. Juicy and expressive, with incredible depth and complexity. The palate just keeps going, too. Fruity and powerful at the start, but turns more mineral and savory by the end.
- MONDAVI CAB SAUV RSV TO KALON 19 - 750ml$159.00
classic cassis and currant fruits supported by complex dried herb, unsmoked tobacco, and flowery incense nuances. Coming from gravelly, well-drained soils, it’s full-bodied, has classic To Kalon opulence, ripe tannins, and a great finish.
- EPISODE 12 - 750ml$165.00
The 2012 vintage shows aromas of boysenberry, cassis, plum with a hint of vanilla and nutmeg. Seamless silky tannins with a long finish; flavors of boysenberry with cocoa accents.
- EPISODE 13 - 750ml$165.00
The wine is crimson in color with aromas of boysenberry, cassis and plum; highlighted by hints of vanilla and nutmeg. The tannins, while seamless, are silky with flavors of dark fruit, boysenberry and cocoa accents.
- IL POGGIONE ROSSO DI TOSCANA 20 - 750ml$195.00
Ruby red in colour; on the nose it is intense, with notes of red fruit, sweet spices and vanilla. On the palate it is soft and with a good and pleasant acidity.
- PAHLMEYER RED 19 - 750ml$200.00
This Merlot-focused blend adds Cabernet Sauvignon for a velvety expression. Notes of plums, cherries and boysenberries on the full-bodied palate are contrasted by hints of lavender, clove and mushroom.
- LANSON CLOS LANSON BRUT BLANC DE BLANC 07 - 750ml$288.00
Intense and complex bouquet with notes of acacia blossom and citrus. The generosity of the brioche and praline flavours contrasts with the airy, delicate quality of the floral, lemony notes. The finish is saline, precise and graceful on the palate.
- SCHRADER CAB SAUV CCS 2019 - 750ml$429.00
Summer-picked blackberries, boysenberries, wild blueberries, and plum preserves abound and are layered with alluring notes of violets, black truffles, sweet earth, graphite, and fruitcake spice.
- SCHRADER CAB SAV RBS 2019 - 750ml$429.00
Racy, dark nose with pulpy character. Dried lychee, lavender and sandalwood. There is a fine twist of salinity on the palate that runs smoothly with lots of purple flowers.
- SCHRADER CAB SAV WAPPO HILL 2019 - 750ml$429.00
Lots of cassis, violets, graphite, dried flowers, and spicy oak define the bouquet, and it's medium to full-bodied, has good acidity, some chalky tannins, and notable freshness and purity.
- Don Maximano Founders Reserve - 750ml$70.00
Luscious raspberry, blackberry, candied cherry and licorice aromas. Background notes of freshly tuned earth and black olive add complexity, Spicy tannins give the wine has the texture on the palate, with a long silky finish.
- Vinedos Familia Chadwick 2015 - 750ml$262.50
Deep, bright ruby colour. Fresh red fruits followed by soft notes of liquorice and gooseberries, and some herbal tones, with nuances of cedar, cigar box and cloves. Full-bodied, the wine offers the same rich fresh fruit impressions in the palate accompanied by soft herbal notes, leather bean, tobacco, liquorice and bitter chocolate. The mouth feel is elegant and round, with highly structured but finely polished tannins.
- Vinedos Familia Chadwick 2016 - 750ml$262.50
The blue fruit and dark berry aromas are so attractive and catching. Black licorice and blackberry notes. Full body, chewy yet polished tannins. I like the way the wine rolls over the tongue.
- Vinedos Familia Chadwick 2018 - 750ml$262.00
2018 vintage of Viñedo Chadwick displays an intense ruby red colour with violet shimmer. Elegant, fresh and linear entry on the nose, with aromas of cherry, cassis, raspberry and delicate notes of blueberry pie. The palate shows red fruit and blackberry, all framed by soft tones of bitter chocolate and some cedar, subtly filled by very fine-grained and silky tannins.
- Frescobaldi Gorgona Toscana IGT - 750ml$81.00
Gorgona’s nose is rich in herbal notes of rosemary, thyme, hawthorn flowers and juniper that blend in harmony with the more complex notes of ripe white peach, pineapple and cedar, which are the result of a longer ripening phase. In the mouth, the wine is extremely fresh with a touch of fruitiness that recalls the flavour of apricot jam.
- Frescobaldi Chinati Rufina Risevera DOCG - 1.5l$60.00
Nipozzano Riserva boasts the characteristics of strength and finesse. Its intense ruby red colour gives it a bold and elegant character. Red berries and notes of ripe citrus fruit give way to a delicately fruity nose, followed by elegant notes of violet. This is all completed with a slight spiciness.
- Frescobaldi Mormoreto Tosvana IGT - 1.5l$105.00
Mormoreto 2018 boasts a lovely, intense and radiant ruby-red colour. The bouquet is most intriguing, with fruity notes of cranberry, raspberry, fig jam and black cherry. The spiced notes, including tea and roasted coffee bean, are wonderfully balanced. Its balsamic quality is very striking.
- 2018 Frescobaldi Lamaione - 750ml$55.00
The nose is intense, wide and complex. It opens first with clear hints of ripe red berry fruit such as blackberry and plum followed by aromas of pepper and cut hay, sweet notes of vanilla and a finish of dark chocolate and tobacco.
- 2018 Errazuriz Kai - 750ml$75.00
Deep and intense purplish-red in colour. Aromas of forest fruits, paprika, graphite, incense, and ripe figs dominate the nose, and flavours of black cherries appear on the palate along with a note of Cuban cigar box. The 2018 KAI starts smooth and velvety and then wraps the palate in a sensation of freshness, caressing it with smoothness sustained by very one-grained tannins.
- Amor Di Amanti Prosecco$15.00
Sweet aromas of white flowers, lemon skin and peach cobbler with a satiny, vibrant, effervescent, dry-yet-fruity light body and a seamless, breezy lemon curd, honey butter and mineral finish.
- LaMarca Prosecco$9.25
pale, golden straw color and sparkles with lively effervescence. Opening with aromas of fresh-picked citrus and honeysuckle blossoms, the crisp, clean palate brings fruity notes of green apple, juicy peach and ripe lemon, framed by hints of minerality. The finish is light and refreshing with a tantalizing hint of sweetness.
- La Marca Prosecco Luminore$17.00
Pale, golden straw hue and lively bubbles, bursting in the glass. Delicate aromas of white flowers and stone-fruits complement the soft, creamy-texture. Subtle hints of fresh citrus, pear and nectarine round out the exquisite palate. Clean, crisp acidity balances a touch of sweetness and offers a light, refreshing style.
- La Marca Prosecco Rose$9.25
Delicate aromas of wild strawberry, fresh-picked citrus and honeysuckle rise from the glass, as the palate bubbles with notes of white peach, ripe raspberry and juicy pear. Crisp and refreshing with a flourish of ripe red cherry on the memorable finish.
- Freixenet Blanc De Blancs$6.00
The Blanc de Blancs carries a refreshingly light and smooth taste. The baked apple and vanilla flavors create a velvety soft mouthfeel on the finish.
- Clicquot Yellow Label Brut$56.95
- Dom Perignon 2013$233.50
The precise, elegant and tactile bouquet blooms in an extremely delicate powdery aromatic braid around three nuances: first citrus, then a more vegetal facet and lastly, spices. This precision reveals a simple and evident elegance where the wine, after an ethereal attack, amplifies and blossoms before ceding to an ineffable sensation of clarity.
- Moet Imperial Brut$65.00
Golden straw yellow with green highlights. Vibrant intensity of green apple and citrus fruit. Soft vivacity of citrus fruit and nuances of gooseberry
- Moet Imperial Brut Rose$54.99
A lively, intense bouquet of red fruits (wild strawberry, raspberry, cherry) Floral nuances of rose
- Moet Imperial Nectar Rose$50.24
The intense fruitiness of mature red fruits, strawberry soup, raspberry, pomegranate, The intense fruitiness of mature red fruits, strawberry soup, raspberry, pomegranate
- Ruinart Blanc De Blanc$65.50
Beautiful pale yellow color and slight hints of almond green. Ripe lemon, juicy pear, or freshly picked peach. Fresh aromas of ripe citrus and tropical fruit. With a long and delicate finale.
- Saint Clair Sauvignon Blanc$15.00
Pure and focused with layers of passionfruit, jalapeno and crushed herb. The palate is generous and refreshing with salty mineral notes and a long lingering finish.
- Pieropan Soave 22$12.00
Brilliant straw yellow color with greenish hints. The delicate nose is reminiscent of almond blossoms and marzipan. Good depth of fruit on the palate, nicely balanced by a zingy acidity that enhances its long length.
- Rombauer Chardonnay 22$28.00
Ripe peach, citrus fruits, spice, and pie crust aromas all mingle and lift from the glass. The citrus, supported by notes of apricot, continues on the palate which is concentrated with a rich, creamy middle palate, and strong supporting acidity. The finish is long and marked with hints of vanilla.
- Orin Swift Machete Red$43.00
aromas of dark plum, violet, crushed gravel, black pepper r and a touch of clove. Flooding the palate with notes of blueberry, chocolate covered espresso bean and a reduction of blackberry.
- Orin Swift Abstract$30.00
Black plum, boysenberry and hints of Bing cherry and lavender invite a taste. On the palate, the aromatics turn into the sense of taste along with a touch of dark chocolate and reduced blackberry.
- Orin Swift "8 years in the Desert"$28.00
pure brambly raspberry juice and blueberry preserves with a hint of white pepper and High Sierra Forest floor.
- Phelps Insignia 2019$270.00
The 2019 Insignia opens with heady aromatics of red fruit, crème de cassis, leafy tobacco and delicate dried rose petals. The palate is juicy and dense with expressive layers of blackberry, raspberry, black currant, and dark chocolate.
- Newton Chardonnay Unfiltered 21$36.50
bursts of citrus blossom, stone-fruit, and ripe tropical notes of pineapple and guava. These aromas dance with each swirl of the glass and compliment the more complex notes that reveal themselves: nutmeg, clove, sourdough leaven, and even notes of marzipan.
- Cht D'Esclans Whispering Angel 22$19.00
Fresh red berry fruit characteristics with floral notes. Ripe and fleshy feel on the palate.
- Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc$24.00
ruby grapefruit, yuzu and lemon essential oil details, plus notes of fresh-clipped, aromatic herbs centered around lemon thyme on a sleek, juicy frame. Long, expressive finish. Lime peel, sliced green pears, hints of asparagus and lemons. It's bright and crisp with a medium body.
- Bertrand Cotes Des Roses Rose$11.50
The bouquet releases aromas of summer fruits, cassis and redcurrant Floral notes of rose along with hints of grapefruit complete the picture. On the palate the impression is fresh and full, with great aromatic persistence and balance the finish is fresh, offering notes of candy.
- Bertrand Orange Gold$14.00
The nose is complex, with an explosion of notes of white flowers, candied fruit and white pepper. On the palate, a very flattering aromatic freshness, with precise flavors and a beautiful balance to which the structure gives body and spirit.
- Faust Cabernet 21$33.00
Aromas of fresh herbs, pungent cedar, and forest swirl in the glass with more delicate floral notes, black pepper, bittersweet chocolate, and crushed rock. On the palate, a little brambly-vine quality clings to blackberry flavors, and warmly spiced dark plum is layered with fresh herbs for a lively, sweet-savory balance.
- Benton Lane Pinot Noir 22$21.00
Vibrant ripe cherry, cranberry, and raspberry nose unfold into dried blueberries, plum, and lively summer herbs. Full, plush, and balanced textures with fine grained tannins and a gentle, bright acidity. This wine is complex and layered, with ripe, fresh flavors and elegance.
- A To Z Pinot Noir$19.49
compelling aromatics suggesting red fruit (berries, plum, cranberry, pomegranate), spice (clove, turmeric, gingerbread), herbs (tea, thyme, mint, lavender), wood (spruce, cedar), and savory (bacon, dried mushroom) notes. The palate is succulent and round, with flavors like blackberry, black cherry, and pomegranate at the forefront. The oak profile adds complexity with hints of sandalwood, mesquite, vanilla, sweet spices, coffee, and chocolate. Structured tannins pair with fresh, balanced acidity to give the wine focus and precision as well as length. Faint flavors of cherry, purple flowers, and an herbal touch linger on the finish.
- A to Z Pinot Gris 22$8.00
has an expressive nose with bountiful fruit – pear, white peach, apricot, lime zest, papaya, melon, guava, gooseberry – and non-fruit aromas – honeysuckle, rose, apple blossom, ginger, fresh cut hay, beeswax. The wine is rich and satisfying in the mouth with lip-smacking acidity and a silky texture. Immaculately balanced, it finishes with lingering sweet notes of honey, fresh green grass and a sensation of minerality.
- Forefathers Cabernet Lone Tree$30.00
Juicy red and black fruit show on the palate with blackberry, blueberry, cassis, and dark chocolate flavors. The finish is smooth and with supple tannins giving an expansive mouthfeel, ending with a pleasing toasty oak finish.
- ANTINORI PEPPOLI CHIANTI CLASS 21$15.00
Fresh citrusy notes of bitter oranges arise together with fruity hints of plums. The delicate bouquet is completed with floral notes of hyacinth blossoms and spicy hints of unsweetened cocoa powder. A mouth filling entry on the palate is sustained by lively freshness, together with supple tannins, leads to a flavorful and pleasant finish.
- Talbot Chardonnay Kali Hart$12.00
Layers of ripe stone fruits and toasted vanilla bean rise from the glass, while notes of Honeycrisp apple and melon greet the palate. A full, luscious mouthfeel carries through to a bright, creamy finish underscored by a hint of warming spices and fresh baked brioche.
- Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio$12.00
Notes of meadow flowers and pleasant hints of pear. The bouquet is fresh and complex, showing refined notes of sage and mint accompanied by an elegant minerality typical of Pinot Grigio. A typical mineral touch completes the finale, which has notes of yellow pear and almond.
- Ruffino RSV Ducale Tan$15.75
This complex wine is characterized by cherry and violet notes with delicate hints of tobacco, white pepper, and a touch of flint. Well-balanced on the palate, with velvety tannins, firm acidity, and a lingering finish of rosemary.
- Ruffino Modus$24.00
Full bodied with a modern Super Tuscan style, this wine is rich with silky tannins and flavors of mature blackberry fruit and cocoa. Vibrant fresh fruit flavors from the Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Merlot weave together with finesse, each adding its own distinctive character.
- Ruffino Aqua Di Venus Pinot Grigio$11.00
Deliciously savory, almost a salty sea breeze accompanied by ripe citrus, yellow fruits and accents of pulp. The structure aspires to a brilliant finish and enduring energy.
- Whitehaven Windward$20.00
This Sauvignon Blanc has Whitehaven Windward passion fruit, citrus, and fresh herbs, balanced with an elegant mineral backbone and a long and bright finish.
- Whitehaven$11.00
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc showcases vibrant tropical notes underpinned by a crisp, herbaceous edge. Bright character meets balanced structure, with intense flavors of passionfruit, lemongrass, and white peach, leading to a long, clean finish.
- McMurrey Estate Pinot Noir RRV$17.00
Characterized by suave, dark-fruited aromas, the wine delivers tremendous complexity on the palate in the form of layered notes of pomegranates, cherries, boysenberry and lavender. Maturation in French oak from a variety of coopers gave the wine a smooth, rich character and hints of baking spice.
- McMurrey Estate Pinot Noir$12.00
aromas of lavender and boysenberry, giving way to flavors of dark cherry, pomegranate and vanilla. This luscious wine has a silky mouthfeel, framed by subtle hints of oak from barrel aging.
- Willamette Valley Whole Cluster Pinot Noir$15.00
This Pinot Noir shows rich colors of dark garnet and currant. Plentiful aromas of cherry cola, black tea and wild blueberry give ample depth and character to the wine. A pleasant array of fruit flavors and barrel notes includes marionberry, candied cherry and hints of cedar and sweet tobacco. The wine tickles the palate with lingering tannins and a generous round mouthfeel.
- Willamette Valley White Pinot Noir 21$26.00
A richly textured white wine made from fully matured estate-grown Pinot Noir grapes, this wine features aromas of nectarine, lemon, lime and vanilla crème. A full, viscous entry characterizes the palate and moves into showcasing juicy flavors of white peach, citrus and candied ginger all concluding with a bright, crisp finish.
- Unshackled Pinot Noir$13.50
Bold, bright wine with dense aromas of rhubarb, cherries, and herbs. On the palate, dried cranberry and cherry are balanced with notes of black spice and vanilla.
- Unshackled Red Blend$17.00
aromas of raspberry, blueberry, and crushed violets. Flavors of spiced dried cherries, florals, and a hint of white pepper
- Spring Valley Fredrick Red$30.00
aromas of dried herbs, flowers and tobacco. Flavors of dark fruit are balanced by juicy tannins. The wine finishes with mineral and herbal notes.
- Patz N Hall Pinot Noir Sonoma$30.00
black cherry, cranberry, dried carnation flower, Mexican chocolate-cinnamon, tamari/soy sauce, and dried orange peel, along with a hint of salty, ocean air. The tannins are rich, creamy and densely layered with an opulent and fleshy mid-palate that extends through a full and flavorful finish.
- Patz N Hall Chardonnay Sonoma$18.00
The wine has inviting aromas of spicy pear, marzipan, lemon drop candy, peach pie and pineapple. As a cool-climate Chardonnay, there’s a refreshing acidity on the finish giving the wine great poise, balance and energy.
- Juggernaut Chardonnay$19.00
Well-balanced between fresh fruits and light oak spices, Moderate acidity bolsters fresh golden apple and Bartlett pear flavors, with delicate buttery accents.
- Juggernaut Hillside$20.00
French oak beautifully transforms intense hillside fruit into a wine with uncommon richness and smooth, luxurious texture. Juggernaut hillside Cabernet is a wine that is fierce, brave, and delicious.
- Freakshow Zin$10.00
The wild and adventurous human cannonball shows off the fiery side of Lodi Zinfandel, with notes of distinctive bright red fruit, chocolate and butterscotch on the nose. Medium bodied with forward flavors of cherry, cranberry, licorice and fig, the 2021 Old Vine Zin finishes with fruit forward finish and hint of lingering oak.
- Freakshow- Petite Petie$10.00
As full bodied as the two stars of the label, Petite Petit is a grandiose, booming, larger-than-life type of wine! Opening with show stopping aromas of ripe summer berries, Bing cherry and worn leather, this wine showcases rich flavors of plum, boysenberry and dark chocolate on the palate. Dark, robust and deeply satisfying!
- Banshee Chardonnay$12.00
aromatics of lemon curd, honeysuckle and soft butter cream. In the mouth, the wine is moderate weight but packs extraordinary depth of flavor ripe with lemon, rich creme brulee and caramel and a hint of minerality. This round yet delicate wine finishes with bright acidity and a creamy finish.
- Banshee Pinot Noir$13.00
bursting at the seams with aromas of dried cherry, earthy peat moss and Redwood forest with notes of hyacinth, sandalwood and confectioners sugar. The flavors combine to create a fruit-driven front palate and very subtle oak influence. The finish is bright, with a nice pop of acidity and flavors of tart raspberry and bramble to create great weight for an excellent food wine, as well as a charming drinking experience by itself.
- Hands of Time- Pinot Noir$22.00
Offers inviting aromas of ripe strawberry, red raspberry, five spice powder, clove and licorice. Medium-bodied, the wine has a juicy core of fruit with a long and silky texture.
- Hands of Time Chardonnay$14.00
Inviting aromas of pear, pineapple, and orange blossom with a lifted floral note. Medium bodied, the wine has a soft palate balanced by pleasant acidity and a subtle touch of oak on the finish.
- Mark West Pinot Noir$8.00
This Pinot Noir has notes of black cherry, plum and strawberry. This wine is medium bodied with soft tannins
- Four Graces Gris$11.00
Pinot Gris has beautiful aromas of stonefruit in the glass with a hint of struck flint. The palate continues in this medium-bodied wine with fresh pear, apple and stonefruit, which leads into a vibrant lingering acidity.
- Four Graces Pinot Noir 2022$22.00
Rich red fruit and black tea flavors complemented by elegant, fine-grained tannins and a rich yet focused palate.
- Flowers Pinot Noir$30.00
Red currents, earthy forest floor, bergamot and sea breeze. A balanced wine with persistent mid palate that is laced with acidity and dark fruits, finishing light and lifted with a twist of blood orange.
- Flowers Chardonnay 2022$23.00
The first sip offers a flourish of fresh fruit, which knits into artful integration with focused acidity and lovely chalky textures. As the wine opens in the glass, faint notes of almond skin balance gentle citrus and pear, lingering on a mineral-rich finish.
- Saldo Shiraz 2021$15.00
On the nose, crushed herbs, blackberry, blueberry and black current. On the palate, mixed berries, hints of cocoa and vanilla.
- Ruffino Prosecco Rose$13.00
- Rustica Prosecco Nino Franco$22.00
- Prunotto Moscato D' Asti$24.00
- Lamarca Prosecco$14.00
- Haart Riesling$25.00
- Eroica Riesling$14.00
- Nicolas Feuillatte Rsv Brut$45.00
- Nicolas Feuillatte Rsv Rose$49.00
- Marques Riscal Verdejo$14.00
- Marques de Riscal Rueda$12.00
- Kracher Pinot Gris$12.00
- Ruffino Prosecco$14.00
- Jayson Sauv Blanc$38.00
- Bramito Chardonnay$18.00
- Antica Chardonnay$35.00
- Kracher Pinot Blanc$12.00
- Iconoclast Chardonnay$18.00
- Northstar Merlot$40.00
- Patz & Hall Pinot Noir$60.00
- 14 Hands Merlot$12.00
- Slander Pinot Noir$53.00
- Mannequin$37.00
- Iconoclast Cabernet$32.00
- Cusumano Syrah$13.00
- Two Hands Lily's Garden Shiraz$55.00
- Il Poggione Toscana Rosso$19.00
- Cecchi Storia Di Famiglia$38.00
- Le Rocher Des Violettes Pinot Noir$38.00
- Jermann Tunina Bianco$70.00
- CSM Merlot$21.00
- Dom La Garrigue CDR$25.00
- Blanchet Pouilly Fume$29.00
- J Lohr Paso Cabernet$15.00
- Twenty Acres Cabernet$12.00
- St. Clair Sauv Blanc$19.00
- Louis Martini Cabernet$20.00
- Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon 2021$16.00
- Lange Pinot Gris Willamette Valley$23.00
- Marlborough Estate Sauvignon Blanc$16.00
- Portlandia Pinot Noir 2021$20.00
- Solitude Cotes Du Rhone Rouge 2021$16.00
- Earthgrown cab$10.00
- Van Zellers 2009 Port$70.00
- Barao De Vilar 2011 Porto$58.00
- Barao De Vilar 2005 Late Bottled$21.00
- Oremus Tokaji$48.00
- Cht. La Croix De Pez 2018$31.00
- Joseph Drouhin$39.00
- Chateau Cordet Margaux$44.00
- Silenus$52.00
- Ricossa Moscato D'Asti$15.00
- Elana Rosso$12.00
- Karl Erbes Riesling$21.00
- Lombardini Lambrusco$18.00
- Francois Diligent$75.00
- Demiere- Ansiot Blanc De Blanc$75.00
- Drappier Brut Nature Rose$72.00
- Drappier Brut$52.00
- Drappier Brut Mini$32.00
- Annonce St. Emilion$94.00
- Chateau Chantalouette Pomerol$57.00
- Chateau De Landiras Graves$24.00
Beer
- FC El Chingon$10.99
- FC Heart O'Texas$10.99
- FC Local Buzz$10.99
- FC El Grito$10.99
- FC Chingo Haze$10.99
- FC Spicy Chela$10.99
- FC Block Party$10.99
- Manhattan Project McConauhaze$12.00
- Grolsch$12.00
- Altstadt$11.00
- Outfit Brewing Co$16.00
- Manhattan Project Plutonium$12.00
- Manhattan Project Necessary Evil$11.00
- Manhattan Project DBL Half Life$14.00
- Manhattan Project Red Gate$11.00
- Manhattan Project Hoppenheimer$12.00
- Manhattan Project Peacekeeper$11.00
- Manhattan Project Fallout$11.00
- Manhattan Project Quarter-life$12.00
- Manhattan Project Wise Monkey$11.00
- Weiser Time$10.00
- Hop to be Square$13.00
- Masterminds$14.00
- The Devil and Johnny J$11.00
- Funkadelicious$14.00
- Miracle$11.00
- Aluminum Cowboy$9.00
- Sir Williams$10.00
- Fire Engine Red$10.50
- Christmas Cookie$11.50
- Alltech Ky Pumpkin Barrel Ale$16.00
- Lone Yellow Rose IPA$13.00
- Prairie Holiday Gift Pack$69.00
- Prairie Bomb$8.00