Spicy Adobo Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Embark on a fiery culinary journey with our Spicy Adobo Chicken Tacos. These tantalizing delights feature tender, spicy adobo pulled chicken nestled within soft corn tortillas, creating a mouthwatering contrast of textures. Topped with a vibrant medley of pico de gallo and creamy avocado slices, these tacos explode with fresh and zesty flavors. To add a smoky kick and a touch of creaminess, we sauté bell peppers and onions, then generously drizzle them with chipotle ranch dressing. These tacos are a symphony of spicy, savory, and smoky notes, a fusion of Latin and Southwestern influences that will ignite your taste buds with every bite