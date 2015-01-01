Lock & Mule 1025 South State Street
Main Menu
Starters
Oven fresh with roasted garlic and herb butter and pineapple coconut honey butter
Two pretzels, with choice of salted, plain, or ‘Everything’. Served with Obatzda cheese and whole grain mustard.
Crispy, beer-brined chicken wings, with a choice of Buffalo, Dry Rub or Brewmaster BBQ sauce.
1/2 lb. panko and parmesan breaded fried fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto, basil, slow roasted tomatoes, and parmesan crisps.
Fresh cauliflower florets, buttermilk-brined, hand-breaded, jalapeño slaw, and spicy honey.
Lemon thyme hummus with olive tapenade. Served with red bell peppers, cucumbers, celery, carrots, and grilled artisanal flatbread.
IPA braised pork shoulder, Brewmaster BBQ Sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled peppers, lime crema, sharp cheddar, and crispy fried onions.
Ahi tuna, with shaved jalapeño, sriracha, mango, cucumber, avocado, and wonton chips. (contains raw fish)
Bursting with Obatzda cheese, served over street corn “elote” and finished with spicy honey.
Jumbo mushrooms, roasted tomato, garlic spinach, Obatzda cheese, parmesan cream sauce, and a balsamic reduction.
Panko and coconut breaded fried shrimp, pineapple salsa, sweet coconut cream, spicy chili sauce, and charred lemon.
Salads, Soup, + Chili
Slow-simmered bison, beef, and pork in a chunky tomato sauce with red and white beans. Topped with lime crema, pickled red onions, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and a side of cornbread.
Ask what our Chef has hand-crafted today.
Nine-grain blend, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, arugula, goat cheese, and lemon vinaigrette.
Lager brined grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, avocado, bacon, cucumber, orzo pasta, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, radish, and honey-mustard vinaigrette
Grilled shrimp, romaine, sliced avocado, red onion, corn, tomato, and tortilla strips, tossed in house honey-lime vinaigrette.
Grilled watermelon and cucumber slices with tajin, feta, lime, mint, microgreens, tomato medley, and balsamic reduction.
Flatbread Pizzas
House pesto, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, Provolone, and Pecorino Romano cheeses.
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, house pickled jalapeño and bell peppers, mozzarella, Provolone, and Pecorino Romano cheeses topped with spicy honey drizzle.
Parmesan panko breaded chicken, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, parmesan crisps, shaved Pecorino Romano, pesto, and fresh basil.
Burgers and Handhelds
Aged cheddar, romaine, house pickles, frittes aioli, sliced tomato, and red onion.
Brewmaster BBQ Sauce, applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, dill pickles, frittes aioli, and crispy onions.
House-made patty, half and half ground beef and bacon, aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, tomato, and arugula.
Hickory char crusted Icelandic cod, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, avocado, pico de gallo, corn tortilla, and corn tortilla chips
Bourbon Cherry BBQ, Jalapeño coleslaw, pickles, brioche bun.
Marinated beef tenderloin, pepper jack, bell peppers, mushrooms and chipotle aioli on garlic herb sourdough bread.
Crispy chicken breast, dry rub seasoning, Carolina BBQ, pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, house-made pickles, frittes aioli, brioche bun.
Slow roasted and hand carved prime rib, horseradish crema, pepperjack, au jus, on a french roll.
Entrees
White cheddar mashed potatoes, lemon and caper beurre blanc sauce, and dill pickles.
2 Lager brined pork chops with al pastor rub, street corn, pineapple salsa, and tajin tortilla strips.
Parmesan crusted cod, asparagus, roasted tomatoes, lemon beurre blanc sauce, and charred lemon.
Icelandic cod, Devil’s Paint Box IPA batter, jalapeño coleslaw, caper remoulade, and house-seasoned fries.
Canadian Atlantic Salmon, fried rice, stir fried vegetables, and soy ginger glaze.
7oz.* filet, garlic butter, and crispy lager brined onion strings. Served with choice of side.
16oz.* ribeye, garlic butter, and crispy lager brined onion strings. Served with choice of side.
Rubbed with our char crust, fresh garlic and herbs, cracked black pepper, and slow roasted. Served with horseradish and white cheddar mashed potatoes, natural au jus, and horseradish crema.
Slow roasted tomatoes, asparagus, parmesan crisp, red onion, Italian sausage, gemelli pasta, and vodka sauce.
Sides
Desserts
Four decadent layers of Belgian chocolate chunk cake layered and covered in fudge buttercream and coated chocolate curls. Perfect for sharing...OR not!
The original cheesecake covered in fresh glazed strawberries
Homemade cookie in a skillet with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Ask your server for this month’s choice
Chef Features
Gemelli past and chopped bacon in our creamy four cheese sauce with parmesan crust.
Experience a symphony of flavors with our four of our Elote Arancini. Each bite unveils a harmonious blend of creamy Elote-infused rice, delicate micro greens providing a refreshing contrast, and a drizzle of smoky chipotle ranch. All fried to deliciousness. The Tajin seasoning adds a zesty kick, while a charred lime wedge imparts a smoky, citrusy twist. This dish takes you on a culinary journey, marrying the essence of Mexican street corn with Italian cuisine, all in one mouthwatering bite
Savor the indulgent flavors of our Mushroom and Swiss Patty Melt, where a juicy all-beef patty takes center stage. Topped with duck fat caramelized onions that infuse a rich, savory sweetness, sautéed mushrooms that offer a delightful earthy note, and a generous layer of Swiss cheese, all nestled between two slices of marbled rye bread. To add a luxurious twist, our frites aioli offers a creamy and garlicky companion, elevating each bite to a sumptuous culinary experience. This patty melt is a symphony of savory and umami notes, a true comfort classic reimagined with gourmet flair.
Embark on a fiery culinary journey with our Spicy Adobo Chicken Tacos. These tantalizing delights feature tender, spicy adobo pulled chicken nestled within soft corn tortillas, creating a mouthwatering contrast of textures. Topped with a vibrant medley of pico de gallo and creamy avocado slices, these tacos explode with fresh and zesty flavors. To add a smoky kick and a touch of creaminess, we sauté bell peppers and onions, then generously drizzle them with chipotle ranch dressing. These tacos are a symphony of spicy, savory, and smoky notes, a fusion of Latin and Southwestern influences that will ignite your taste buds with every bite
ntroducing our Harvest Chicken Pot Pie, a heartwarming celebration of autumn’s bounty. Inside a golden, flaky crust, you’ll find a delectable medley of roasted chicken, sautéed celery, carrots, and onions that add layers of savory flavor and comforting familiarity. But what sets this pot pie apart is the addition of butternut squash and sautéed corn, bringing a delightful sweetness and a touch of seasonal charm to the mix. The entire creation is bathed in a velvety parmesan cream sauce, marrying all these ingredients into a harmonious symphony of taste and texture. It’s a cozy, satisfying dish that captures the essence of fall in every mouthwatering bite
Dive into a warm, comforting peach cobbler, its tender peaches bursting with juicy sweetness. This delightful treat is crowned with a generous scoop of velvety vanilla ice cream that melts over the cobbler, creating a heavenly contrast of temperatures and textures. To add a touch of elegance, we adorn it with delicate caramel lace shards that shatter with each spoonful. And the pièce de résistance? A drizzle of balsamic blackberry reduction, lending a tangy sophistication to this dessert masterpiece. It’s a symphony of flavors and textures that will satisfy your sweetest cravings.
Enjoy the perfect flavors a fall paired with our famous pretzels! We turn our Bavarian pretzels into bites, and toss them in cinnamon sugar. These pretzel poppers are paired with a delightful Pumpkin Cheesecake inspired dip that features, pumpkin purée, our Dobroy Nochi Imperial Stout, cream cheese, nutmeg, and powdered sugar. This is a fall dessert you do not want to miss!
Local Featured Cocktails
Kid's Menu
Bar
N/A Beverages
Draft Beer
Brunch Cocktails
Aperol Apertivo, soda, LaMarca Prosecco, orange twist.
Peach syrup, lemon, and sparkling wine.
Ketel One Vodka, Mr. Black Cold Brew Liquor, and Demerara syrup.
Champagne and your choice of juice – orange, cranberry, grapefruit, and pomegranate
New Amsterdam Vodka, lime, and ginger beer.
Gran Centanario Silver Tequila and fresh lime. Topped with Fresca and a Tajin and kosher salt rim.
Tito’s Vodka, Kit Kupfer Amber Ale, bloody mary mix, celery salt rim, and The Lone Buffalo garnish.