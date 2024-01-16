GRANDE OPENING ON MARCH 29TH!
Loco Bar and Grill 11388 Fountain Lake Drive suite 910
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
- Chips & Guac$9.00
- Onion Rings$8.00
served with ranch
- Fried Pickles$8.00
served with ranch
- Nachos$13.00
tortilla chips loaded with pico, queso, sour cream & guac
- Seafood Eggrolls$12.00
shrimp, crawfish, cream cheese, pepper, onion & monterey jack
- Shiner Bock Queso$7.00
- Loco Dip$8.00
Shiner Bock queso served with fresh jalapeno, black beans, coran and vegies; dusted with Arbol powder and served with corn chips
- Quesadilla$12.00
flour tortilla filled with cheese & pico served with sour cream and quac
- Southwest Eggrolls$10.00
chicken, black beans, corn, monterrey jack, bell pepper, onion
- Cajun Egg roll$10.00Out of stock
classic jambalaya wrapped in a crispy egroll wrapper
- Loco 713 Fries$8.00
- White Cheddar Curds$8.00
Soup & Salad
- House Salad$12.00
mixed green with shredded carrots, tomato, cheddar & croutons
- Southwest Cobb$14.00
mixed greens, smoked chicken, black beans, corn, tomato, onion, cheddar & avocado
- Grilled Chicken Ceasar$14.00
romain, chicken, parmesan, croutons in
- Gumbo - cup$8.00
made with chicken, andouille sausage, bell pepper; served with white rice
- Gumbo - bowl$14.00
made with chicken, andouille sausage, bell pepper; served with white rice
Entrees
- Smoked Chicken$30.00
half chicken with mac n cheese
- Ribs 1/2 slab$18.00
with fries & citrus coleslaw
- Ribs Full$34.00
- Ribeye$38.00
with mashed potatoes & grilled asparagus
- Fried Seafood Plate$22.00
crispy fried redfish & shrimp, served with hushpuppies fries and remoulade
- Shrimp & Chorizo Grits$22.00
mild chorizo sausage with shrimp, peppers, onion & tomato over cheesy grits
- Blackened Chicken Pasta$30.00
grilled chicken over pasta with diced tomato in cajun cream sauce
- Cajun Red Fish$30.00
Wings & Tenders
- Wings - 5 count$10.00
served tossed in your choice of sauce with celery, carrots & ranch
- Wings - 10 count$18.00
served tossed in your choice of sauce with celery, carrots & ranch
- Tenders - 3 count$8.00
served tossed in your choice of sauce with celery, carrots & ranch
- Tenders - 6 count$12.00
served tossed in your choice of sauce with celery, carrots & ranch
- Tenders - 9 ct$18.00
served tossed in your choice of sauce with celery, carrots & ranch
Tacos - 2 tacos served on handmade tortillas with a side of chips & queso
- Fajita Beef$15.00
cilantro, onion
- Smoked Chicken$15.00
lettuce, tomato, cheese, cilantro & jalapeno ranch
- Veggie$15.00
lettuce, pico, avocado, black bean mix, jalapeno ranch
- Fried Shrimp$15.00
lettuce, tomato & remoulade
- Fried Redfish$15.00
lettuce, tomato & remoulade
- Pork Belly$15.00
lettuce, tomato & bacon aioli
- Mix Taco$15.00
Kids (10 & under)
Sides
Soda
A La Carte Taco
Bottle Service
Bottles
- BT Ciroc$175.00
- BT Ciroc red Berry$175.00
- BT Ciroc Pinneaple$175.00
- BT Ciroc Peach$175.00
- BT Ciroc Coconut$175.00
- BT Grey Goose$175.00
- BT DJ Blanco$200.00
- BT DJ Repo$225.00
- BT DJ Anejo$250.00
- BT Patron Silver$200.00
- BT Patron Repo$225.00
- BT Casa Blanco$250.00
- BT Casa Repo$275.00
- BT Casa Anejo$300.00
- BT 1942$525.00
- BT Henny VS$325.00
- BT Dusee$250.00
- BT Crown$150.00
- BT Crown Apple$150.00
- BT Crown Peach$150.00
- BT Makers Mark$150.00
- BT Johnny Walker Black$175.00
- BT Buchannas$175.00
- BT House Champagne$50.00
- BT Veu Cliqout
- BT Don Perignon
- BT Tito's$150.00
- Santa Teresa$150.00