Loco Cantina 370 Downing Drive
Food
Starters
- Croquetas$9.00
Chorizo croquette, mango habanero sauce
- Nachos$9.00
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese & jalapeños pickles
- Grilled Chicken Quesados$10.00
Flour tortillas filled with cheese and strips of grilled chicken, served with guacomole and salsa rosa and sour cream
- Ricas Empanadas$6.00
Chicken, pork, seafood or vegetables
- Ceviche$14.00
Lime juice marinade, shrimps, calamares, red snapper, bell peppers, onions, cilantro in leche de tigre
- Taquitos Don Poncho$10.00
Finger sized rolled tacos filled with chicken and served with guacamole, sour cream, slide chorizo
- Calamari Fritos$14.00
Fried calamari, avocado salsa dip
- Cazula De Camarones$15.00
Sautéed shrimps, chimichury, garlic sauce
- Fried Avocado$9.00
Panko avocado, mango relish, chipotle mayonnaise
- Guacamole Fresco$14.00
Freshly made table side in a molcajete
Salads
- Ensalada Poblana$9.00
Mixed greens, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, cherry tomatoes, tortilla strips, red onions, jalapeños, lemon vinaigrette
- Ensalada De Aguacute$7.00
Avocado, arugula, balsamic dressing
- Fajita Taco Salad$10.00
Guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, refried beans, cheese & lettuce served in big taco shell
- Ensalada De Pera Y Arugula$8.00
Pear, arugula, gorgonzola cheese, pecan, dried cranberries & balsamic dressing
Soups
Main Dishes
- Chiles Rellenos$15.99
Stuffed poblano pepper with cheese cooked in a light butter topped with tomato sauce. Served with tortillas, rice and beans
- Puerco Adobado$15.99
Sliced pork cooked in our "Spicy adobo sauce" served with tortillas, rice and beans
- Enchiladas Tres Marias$14.99
Three enchiladas (chicken, beef and cheese) each topped with a different sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Pollo en Adobo$15.99
Tender chicken breast with a spicy sauce made of dried peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Suizas$15.99
Corn tortilla filled with chicken topped with green tomato sauce, melted cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Burritos Huaquechula$15.99
Shredded beef and beans with lettuce and cheese wrapped in flour tortillas. Served with rice and beans
- Botana De Carnitas$15.99
A very popular Mexican dish of sliced pork. Served with guacamole, two different sauces and plenty of warm tortillas to make your own tace. It's simply delicious!
- Enchiladas Estilo Puebla$15.99
Tortillas folded with beef and topped with a mild red sauce and queso blanco. Served with rice and beans
- Flautas$14.99
Crispy rolled tacos filled with chicken and topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico, de gallo and cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas De Mole$15.99
Corn tortillas filled with chicken, and topped with mole sauce and cheese, served with rice and beans
- Chimichangas$15.99
Flour tortillas filled with chicken, and cheese. Served with rice and beans, red sauce, sour cream and guacamole
- Mole Poblano$15.99
Traditional from Puebla, this interesting dish is made with chicken simmered in "Brown mole sauce" and made of dried peppers, assorted spices and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Tacos$14.99
Crispy taco shell filled with beef, lettuce, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Fajitas
Combinations
- Huaquechula Combo$13.99
Beef taco, cheese enchilada, chicken burrito served with rice and beans
- Puebla Combo$13.99
Chicken, chimichanga, cheese quesadilla, beef burrito served with rice and beans
- Guadalajara Combo$15.99
Cheese Chile relleno, chicken enchilada, beef taco served with rice and bean
- Chivas Combo$13.99
Chicken taco, cheese enchilada, chicken burrito served with rice and beans
- Sinaloa Combo$14.99
Chicken chimichanga, beef enchilada, chicken taco served with rice and beans
House Specialties
- Sabanita Con Chilaquiles$18.99
Grilled thin steak served with layered corn tortillas in a tomato sauce with sour cream and cheese. Served with tortillas, rice and beans
- Carne a La Tampiquena$22.99
Grilled shell stead with one chicken enchilada, guacamole, rice and beans
- Bistek Huaquechula$23.99
Juicy and tender shell steak grilled to perfection and topped with poblano peppers, onions and tomatoes in a light creamy sauce and sliced avocado. Served with tortillas on the side
- Carne Asada Con Rajas$22.99
Tender shell steak grilled to perfection topped with sautéed onions and poblano peppers. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$21.99
Shrimps sautéed with garlic, wine and spices. Served with rice and vegetables
- Taquitos Al Carbon$19.99
Grilled skirt steak wrapped in tortillas sautéed with lemon juice, onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Served with guacamole, broiled spring onions, rice and beans
- Quesadilla$16.00
- Burrito$15.99
Vegetarian Dishes
- Vegetarian Combo$13.99
Guacamole tostada, cheese enchilada and burrito served with rice and beans
- Burritos De Vegetables$14.99
Assorted vegetables wrapped in flour tortillas and served with rice and beans
- Fajitas Campestres$16.99
Sizzling platter of assorted vegetables served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo. Lettuce, and plenty of warm tortillas
- Enchiladas Don Pepe$14.00
Three enchiladas filled with cheese, each topped with a different sauce and served with rice and beans
Children's Menu
Taco Festival
- Carnitas Taco$4.99
Roasted pork
- Al Pastor Taco$4.99
Grilled pork with guajillo sauce & pineapple
- Carne Azada Taco$4.99
Grilled steak
- Chorizo Taco$4.99
Hot Mexican chorizo
- Pollo Taco$4.99
Grilled chicken
- Camaron Taco$4.99
Shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo
- Pescado Taco$4.99
Fish, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo
- Arabes Taco$4.99
Grilled pork, chipotle sauce, sliced avocado
- Vegan Taco$4.99
Grilled cactus, mushrooms, poblano peppers, roasted corn