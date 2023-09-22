Loco Coco - UES 835 Lexington Ave
Acai Bowls
Nut Butter & Loco
Base: organic acai, banana, peanut butter, oat milk, raw cacao. Toppings: granola, banana, cacao nibs, strawberry or blueberry, peanut butter. Any modifications to the base please select make your own bowl.
Purple Rain
Base: organic acai, banana, blueberry, pineapple, coconut milk, coconut flakes. Toppings: granola, blueberry, banana, raspberry, chia seeds, coconut flakes. Any modifications to the base please select make your own bowl option.
Reverse Warrior
Base: organic protein acai, banana, raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, omega - 3 hemp, milk, cinnamon. Toppings: trail mix (premixed with almonds, pumpkin seeds, dried dates, raisins, and sunflower seeds), banana, blueberry, raspberry, and almond butter drizzle.
Barneys Bowl
Base: double acai, strawberries, double pitaya, vanilla protein, Irish sea moss, blue majik, dates, omega–3 hemp milk, toppings: trail mix, gluten free granola, raspberries, kiwi, strawberries, blueberries, hemp seeds, coconut flakes, double almond butter.
Pirates Bowl
Double Bubble Bowl
Pitaya Bowls
Enter the Dragonfruit
Base: organic pitaya, banana, strawberry, pineapple, lemon, fresh basil, coconut water. Toppings: granola, strawberry, grapes, pineapple, coconut flakes, wild flower honey.
The O.G. L.C.
Base: organic pitaya, banana, coconut, vanilla, oat milk. Toppings: granola, strawberry, banana, blueberry, fresh pitaya, coco flakes.
Dazed & Infused `
Base: organic pitaya, mango, strawberry, omega- 3 hemp milk. Toppings: granola, mango, strawberry, grapes, hemp seed and apple honey.
Specials
The Notorius NFC
Secret menu item: the New Fork City special is to die for! Our classic O.G. L.C. base (organic pitaya, coconut, banana and coconut milk) topped with: granola, cacao nips, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, chocolate almond butter and coconut flakes!
Booster Bowl
Base: Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric, Coconut Flakes, Maca, Black Pepper, Peanut Butter, Hemp Milk Toppings: Granola, Raspberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Banana, Coconut Flakes, Wildflower Honey
Mister Coco Smoothie
Chocolate Protien, Raw Cacao, Cacao Nibs, Hazelnut Butter, Coconut, Banana, Dates, Ashwaganda, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter Toppings: Cacao Nibs, Goji Berries, Coconut Flakes
Loco Loco Bowl
Base: Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Activated Coconut Charcoal, Coconut Milk Toppings: Granola, Raspberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Banana, Coconut Flakes, Almond Butter
Loco's Elixir Bowl
Base: Supergreens, Lemon Peel, Kale, Spinach, Mango, Pineapple, Camu Camu, Coconut Water Toppings: Granola, Raspberries, Pineapple, Mango, Almonds, Pumpkin Seeds, Coco Flakes, Goji Berries, Wildlfower Honey
Max's Smoothie
The most decadent smoothie ever! Tastes like cake! Double portion acai, double portion pitaya; blended with allot of almond butter, blue majik (E-3 live), vanilla bean, MCT oil and hemp milk!!!!!
Pumpkin Head Bowl (Fall Special)
BASE: Pumpkin, Coconut, Mango, Pumpkin Spice, Cinnamon, Mangosteen, Maple Syrup, Hemp Milk. TOPPINGS: Gluten Free Maple Granola, Raspberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Goji Berries, Pecans, Home Made Pumpkin Spice Coconut Whip, Vegan Gluten Free Graham Cracker
Pumpkin Head Smoothie (Fall Special)
Pumpkin, Coconut, Mango, Pumpkin Spice, Cinnamon, Mangosteen, Maple Syrup, Hemp Milk
Loco Delicacies
Emerald City
Base: Organic Spinach, Organic Kale, Banana, Mango, Cerimonal Grade Matcha, Almond Milk Toppings: Granola, Banana, Almonds, Hemp Seeds, Flax Seeds, Goji Berries, Chia Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds
Choco-Lit
Base: Coconut, Banana, Raw Cacao, Cacao Nibs Maple Syrup, Chocolate Almond Butter, Coconut Milk Toppings: Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, Raspberry, Chia Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Flakes
Mermaid Bowl
Base: pineapple, mango, coconut meat, E-3 live (blue majik, blue green algae), topped with: granola, blueberries, grapes, strawberries, chia seeds and almond butter.
Smoothies
White Smoothie
Banana, Almond Butter, Cacao Nibs, Dates, Coconut, Coconut Milk
Pink Smoothie
Pitaya, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Coconut Milk
Green Smoothie
Kale, Spinach, Mango, Banana, Dates, Coconut Water
Loco Loco Smoothie
Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Activated Coconut Charcoal, Coconut Milk
Make Your Own Smoothie
Build your own smoothie, the way you like! Choose up to 5 ingredients for the base of your smoothie, acai / pitaya or neither, up to 2 superfood boosters included, a milk, and add more if you want!
Yellow Smoothie
Lemon, Passionfruit, Orange, Mango, Pineapple
Blue Smoothie
Jackfruit, Aloe, Pineapple, Avocado, Coconut, Blue Majik, MCT Oil, Maple Syrup, Resveratrol, Gluathione, Camu Camu, Hemp Milk
The Simple Smoothie
Dark Necessities Smoothie
Make Your Own
Make Your Own Bowl
Make your own custom bowl! Make it from scratch! First choose if you want acai or pitaya! Then chose up to 4 items for your base (please chose at least 1 item), any boosters or add in's your heart may desire (up to 3), then your milk/liquid of choice. Choose a granola, or no granola! Any extras / superfoods you may want to add to your bowl, then choose up to 4 toppings of your liking! If you want, you can add more toppings to! Build the bowls of your dreams.
Make Your Own Juice
Choice of any five (5) items for Juice
Juices
Fresh Orange Juice
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Apple & Orange Juice
Farm Fresh California Oranges and Local New York Apples, squeezed and juiced to order!
Fresh Apple Juice
Farm Fresh local New York Apples, juiced to order!
Pipe Cleaner
Kale, pineapple, green apple, ginger, basil. Juiced to order, always fresh - never premade!
Jumpman
Beet, Swiss chard, lemon, orange, green apple. Juiced to order, always fresh - never premade!
Jetfuel
Orange, carrot, lime, Cayenne, ginger, turmeric, black pepper. Juiced to order, always fresh - never premade!
Green Juice
Kale, spinach, Swiss chard, green apple, cucumber, lemon. Juiced to order, always fresh - never premade!
Tropic Thunder
Mango, passionfruit, pineapple, orange. Juiced to order, always fresh - never premade!
Health Shots
Matcha
Hot Drinks
Coffee
Cutie Bowls
Small O.G L.C
Base: organic pitaya, banana, coconut, vanilla, oat milk. Toppings: granola, strawberry, banana, blueberry, fresh pitaya, coco flakes.
Small Purple Rain
Base: organic acai, banana, blueberry, pineapple, coconut milk, coconut flakes. Toppings: granola, blueberry, banana, raspberry, chia seeds, coconut flakes. Any modifications to the base please select make your own bowl option.
Small Nut Butter
Base: organic acai, banana, peanut butter, oat milk, raw cacao. Toppings: granola, banana, cacao nibs, strawberry or blueberry, peanut butter. Any modifications to the base please select make your own bowl.
Small Dazed & Infused
Base: organic pitaya, mango, strawberry, omega- 3 hemp milk. Toppings: granola, mango, strawberry, grapes, hemp seed and apple honey.
Small Emerald City
Base: organic spinach, organic kale, banana, mango, ceremonial grade matcha, almond milk. Toppings: granola, almonds, hemp seeds, flax seeds, goji berries, chia seeds.