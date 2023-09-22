Spend $0, save $45
Acai Bowls

Nut Butter & Loco

Nut Butter & Loco

$16.49

Base: organic acai, banana, peanut butter, oat milk, raw cacao. Toppings: granola, banana, cacao nibs, strawberry or blueberry, peanut butter. Any modifications to the base please select make your own bowl.

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$15.99

Base: organic acai, banana, blueberry, pineapple, coconut milk, coconut flakes. Toppings: granola, blueberry, banana, raspberry, chia seeds, coconut flakes. Any modifications to the base please select make your own bowl option.

Reverse Warrior

Reverse Warrior

$16.75

Base: organic protein acai, banana, raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, omega - 3 hemp, milk, cinnamon. Toppings: trail mix (premixed with almonds, pumpkin seeds, dried dates, raisins, and sunflower seeds), banana, blueberry, raspberry, and almond butter drizzle.

Barneys Bowl

Barneys Bowl

$21.95

Base: double acai, strawberries, double pitaya, vanilla protein, Irish sea moss, blue majik, dates, omega–3 hemp milk, toppings: trail mix, gluten free granola, raspberries, kiwi, strawberries, blueberries, hemp seeds, coconut flakes, double almond butter.

Pirates Bowl

$10.99

Double Bubble Bowl

$9.99

Pitaya Bowls

Enter the Dragonfruit

Enter the Dragonfruit

$15.49

Base: organic pitaya, banana, strawberry, pineapple, lemon, fresh basil, coconut water. Toppings: granola, strawberry, grapes, pineapple, coconut flakes, wild flower honey.

The O.G. L.C.

The O.G. L.C.

$16.15

Base: organic pitaya, banana, coconut, vanilla, oat milk. Toppings: granola, strawberry, banana, blueberry, fresh pitaya, coco flakes.

Dazed & Infused `

Dazed & Infused `

$15.25

Base: organic pitaya, mango, strawberry, omega- 3 hemp milk. Toppings: granola, mango, strawberry, grapes, hemp seed and apple honey.

Specials

The Notorius NFC

The Notorius NFC

$19.25

Secret menu item: the New Fork City special is to die for! Our classic O.G. L.C. base (organic pitaya, coconut, banana and coconut milk) topped with: granola, cacao nips, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, chocolate almond butter and coconut flakes!

Booster Bowl

Booster Bowl

$16.99

Base: Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric, Coconut Flakes, Maca, Black Pepper, Peanut Butter, Hemp Milk Toppings: Granola, Raspberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Banana, Coconut Flakes, Wildflower Honey

Mister Coco Smoothie

Mister Coco Smoothie

$14.49

Chocolate Protien, Raw Cacao, Cacao Nibs, Hazelnut Butter, Coconut, Banana, Dates, Ashwaganda, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter Toppings: Cacao Nibs, Goji Berries, Coconut Flakes

Loco Loco Bowl

Loco Loco Bowl

$17.99

Base: Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Activated Coconut Charcoal, Coconut Milk Toppings: Granola, Raspberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Banana, Coconut Flakes, Almond Butter

Loco's Elixir Bowl

Loco's Elixir Bowl

$17.85

Base: Supergreens, Lemon Peel, Kale, Spinach, Mango, Pineapple, Camu Camu, Coconut Water Toppings: Granola, Raspberries, Pineapple, Mango, Almonds, Pumpkin Seeds, Coco Flakes, Goji Berries, Wildlfower Honey

Max's Smoothie

Max's Smoothie

$19.95

The most decadent smoothie ever! Tastes like cake! Double portion acai, double portion pitaya; blended with allot of almond butter, blue majik (E-3 live), vanilla bean, MCT oil and hemp milk!!!!!

Pumpkin Head Bowl (Fall Special)

Pumpkin Head Bowl (Fall Special)

$18.59

BASE: Pumpkin, Coconut, Mango, Pumpkin Spice, Cinnamon, Mangosteen, Maple Syrup, Hemp Milk. TOPPINGS: Gluten Free Maple Granola, Raspberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Goji Berries, Pecans, Home Made Pumpkin Spice Coconut Whip, Vegan Gluten Free Graham Cracker

Pumpkin Head Smoothie (Fall Special)

Pumpkin Head Smoothie (Fall Special)

$15.75

Pumpkin, Coconut, Mango, Pumpkin Spice, Cinnamon, Mangosteen, Maple Syrup, Hemp Milk

Loco Delicacies

Emerald City

Emerald City

$15.49

Base: Organic Spinach, Organic Kale, Banana, Mango, Cerimonal Grade Matcha, Almond Milk Toppings: Granola, Banana, Almonds, Hemp Seeds, Flax Seeds, Goji Berries, Chia Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds

Choco-Lit

Choco-Lit

$16.15

Base: Coconut, Banana, Raw Cacao, Cacao Nibs Maple Syrup, Chocolate Almond Butter, Coconut Milk Toppings: Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, Raspberry, Chia Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Flakes

Mermaid Bowl

Mermaid Bowl

$17.75

Base: pineapple, mango, coconut meat, E-3 live (blue majik, blue green algae), topped with: granola, blueberries, grapes, strawberries, chia seeds and almond butter.

Smoothies

White Smoothie

White Smoothie

$12.99

Banana, Almond Butter, Cacao Nibs, Dates, Coconut, Coconut Milk

Pink Smoothie

Pink Smoothie

$12.99

Pitaya, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Coconut Milk

Green Smoothie

Green Smoothie

$12.99

Kale, Spinach, Mango, Banana, Dates, Coconut Water

Loco Loco Smoothie

Loco Loco Smoothie

$12.99

Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Activated Coconut Charcoal, Coconut Milk

Make Your Own Smoothie

$14.00

Build your own smoothie, the way you like! Choose up to 5 ingredients for the base of your smoothie, acai / pitaya or neither, up to 2 superfood boosters included, a milk, and add more if you want!

Max's Smoothie

Max's Smoothie

$19.95

The most decadent smoothie ever! Tastes like cake! Double portion acai, double portion pitaya; blended with allot of almond butter, blue majik (E-3 live), vanilla bean, MCT oil and hemp milk!!!!!

Yellow Smoothie

Yellow Smoothie

$13.99

Lemon, Passionfruit, Orange, Mango, Pineapple

Mister Coco Smoothie

Mister Coco Smoothie

$14.49

Chocolate Protien, Raw Cacao, Cacao Nibs, Hazelnut Butter, Coconut, Banana, Dates, Ashwaganda, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter Toppings: Cacao Nibs, Goji Berries, Coconut Flakes

Blue Smoothie

Blue Smoothie

$14.49

Jackfruit, Aloe, Pineapple, Avocado, Coconut, Blue Majik, MCT Oil, Maple Syrup, Resveratrol, Gluathione, Camu Camu, Hemp Milk

The Simple Smoothie

$9.00

Dark Necessities Smoothie

$9.00
Pumpkin Head Smoothie (Fall Special)

Pumpkin Head Smoothie (Fall Special)

$15.75

Pumpkin, Coconut, Mango, Pumpkin Spice, Cinnamon, Mangosteen, Maple Syrup, Hemp Milk

Make Your Own

Make Your Own Bowl

Make Your Own Bowl

$18.25

Make your own custom bowl! Make it from scratch! First choose if you want acai or pitaya! Then chose up to 4 items for your base (please chose at least 1 item), any boosters or add in's your heart may desire (up to 3), then your milk/liquid of choice. Choose a granola, or no granola! Any extras / superfoods you may want to add to your bowl, then choose up to 4 toppings of your liking! If you want, you can add more toppings to! Build the bowls of your dreams.

Make Your Own Smoothie

$14.00

Build your own smoothie, the way you like! Choose up to 5 ingredients for the base of your smoothie, acai / pitaya or neither, up to 2 superfood boosters included, a milk, and add more if you want!

Make Your Own Juice

$12.00

Choice of any five (5) items for Juice

Juices

Fresh Orange Juice

$10.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Apple & Orange Juice

$11.00

Farm Fresh California Oranges and Local New York Apples, squeezed and juiced to order!

Fresh Apple Juice

$8.50

Farm Fresh local New York Apples, juiced to order!

Pipe Cleaner

$9.95

Kale, pineapple, green apple, ginger, basil. Juiced to order, always fresh - never premade!

Jumpman

$10.15

Beet, Swiss chard, lemon, orange, green apple. Juiced to order, always fresh - never premade!

Jetfuel

$10.35

Orange, carrot, lime, Cayenne, ginger, turmeric, black pepper. Juiced to order, always fresh - never premade!

Green Juice

$9.90

Kale, spinach, Swiss chard, green apple, cucumber, lemon. Juiced to order, always fresh - never premade!

Tropic Thunder

$10.75

Mango, passionfruit, pineapple, orange. Juiced to order, always fresh - never premade!

Health Shots

2 oz Iron Shield

2 oz Iron Shield

$7.25

Lemon, Ginger, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Echinacea, Cayenne

2 oz C++

2 oz C++

$6.00

Ginger, Lemon, Maca

Matcha

Matcha

Matcha

$4.75

Matcha and water.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Matcha and Milk.

Golden Matcha

Golden Matcha

$7.50

Fresh turmeric milk blend.

Pink Pitaya Matcha

Pink Pitaya Matcha

$7.50

Organic pitaya milk blend.

Hot Drinks

Hot Reishi Cacao

$7.50

Pitaya Oat Milk Blend

Immuni-Tea

$7.50

Hot Tea with Everything in the Iron Shield Shot (Lemon, Ginger, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Echinacea)

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Caffe Americano

$3.25

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Caffe Latte

$4.50

Caffe Cacao

$5.25

Dirty Coffee

$6.00

Affogatto

$7.50

Cutie Bowls

Small O.G L.C

Small O.G L.C

$12.65

Base: organic pitaya, banana, coconut, vanilla, oat milk. Toppings: granola, strawberry, banana, blueberry, fresh pitaya, coco flakes.

Small Purple Rain

Small Purple Rain

$12.10

Base: organic acai, banana, blueberry, pineapple, coconut milk, coconut flakes. Toppings: granola, blueberry, banana, raspberry, chia seeds, coconut flakes. Any modifications to the base please select make your own bowl option.

Small Nut Butter

Small Nut Butter

$12.20

Base: organic acai, banana, peanut butter, oat milk, raw cacao. Toppings: granola, banana, cacao nibs, strawberry or blueberry, peanut butter. Any modifications to the base please select make your own bowl.

Small Dazed & Infused

Small Dazed & Infused

$12.10

Base: organic pitaya, mango, strawberry, omega- 3 hemp milk. Toppings: granola, mango, strawberry, grapes, hemp seed and apple honey.

Small Emerald City

Small Emerald City

$12.50

Base: organic spinach, organic kale, banana, mango, ceremonial grade matcha, almond milk. Toppings: granola, almonds, hemp seeds, flax seeds, goji berries, chia seeds.