Make Your Own Bowl

$18.25

Make your own custom bowl! Make it from scratch! First choose if you want acai or pitaya! Then chose up to 4 items for your base (please chose at least 1 item), any boosters or add in's your heart may desire (up to 3), then your milk/liquid of choice. Choose a granola, or no granola! Any extras / superfoods you may want to add to your bowl, then choose up to 4 toppings of your liking! If you want, you can add more toppings to! Build the bowls of your dreams.