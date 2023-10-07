Loco Lupes 2370 Jack Warner Parkway Suite 101
Dips & Appetizers
8 inch Mexican Pizza
Jalapeno Poppers (6)
Pico De Gallo 5oz
Pico De Gallo 8oz
Cheese Dip 5oz
Cheese Dip 8oz
Chorizo Dip 5oz
Cheese dip with mexican sausage
Chorizo Dip 8oz
Beef Dip 5oz
Cheese dip with ground beef
Beef Dip 8oz
Bean Dip 5oz
Bean Dip 8oz
Guacamole 5oz
Guacamole 8oz
Handcrafted Chunky Guacamole 8oz
Handcrafted Chunky Guacamole 12oz
Side Item
Build Your Own Meal
Burritos
Topped with burrito sauce and melted cheese
Chimichanga
Deep fried burrito served with 2 oz cheese dip and burrito sauce
Quesabirrias
Grilled and seasoned four tortilla with meat of your choice, smother in red sauce, melted cheese, cilantro, onion, lime and hot sauce. Served with a birria dipping au jus.
Quesadilla
Enchiladas
Corn tortilla rolled around a meat filling of your choice and covered with red or green sauce
Street Taco
Soft corn tortilla with cilantro, onions, lime and homemade hot sauce
Traditional Taco
Fried corn tortilla or soft flour tortilla with lettuce and shredded cheese
Loco Cheesy Rice
Tamale
Chicken or pork. Topped with burrito sauce and melted cheese
Loco Lupes Specialties
Chicken Tenders (4)
Served with pico de gallo, refried beans, rice. Topped with melted cheese
Mexican Quesadilla
Pizza style quesadilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp. Includes grilled onions and peppers, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
Seafood Tacos (2)
Your choice of tilapia fish or shrimp. Cooked with tomatoes, spicy serrano pepper and onions. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and shredded cheese.
Loco Mexican Plate
A large serving of your choice of meat: grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, tilapia or carnitas. Cooked with tomatoes, onions, spicy serrano pepper. Served with refried beans, rice and flour tortillas.
Carnitas Plate
A generous portion of seasoned pork. Served with rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions, lime, spicy homemade sauce, and tortillas.
Puerco en Salsa
A generous portion of slow cooked tender pork cooked with green or red sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas
Pechuga Loca
A seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with our signature burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and flour tortillas
Pollo Fundido
Fajitas
Fajitas Grilled Chicken
includes refried beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas
Fajitas Grilled Chicken for 2
Fajitas Steak
Fajitas Steak for 2
Fajitas Shrimp (10)
Shrimp 10
Fajitas Shrimp for 2 (20 Shrimp)
Shrimp 20