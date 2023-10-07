Lupes Food

Dips & Appetizers

8 inch Mexican Pizza

$10.75

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$7.00

Pico De Gallo 5oz

$3.25

Pico De Gallo 8oz

$5.50

Cheese Dip 5oz

$5.00

Cheese Dip 8oz

$7.50

Chorizo Dip 5oz

$6.50

Cheese dip with mexican sausage

Chorizo Dip 8oz

$9.50

Cheese dip with mexican sausage

Beef Dip 5oz

$6.50

Cheese dip with ground beef

Beef Dip 8oz

$9.50

Cheese dip with ground beef

Bean Dip 5oz

$5.00

Bean Dip 8oz

$7.00

Guacamole 5oz

$6.50

Guacamole 8oz

$9.50

Handcrafted Chunky Guacamole 8oz

$12.00

Handcrafted Chunky Guacamole 12oz

$16.00

Side Item

Rice (Side)

$3.75

Refried Beans (Side)

$3.75

Street Corn (Side)

$5.50

Esquites (Side)

$7.25

French Fries (Side)

$3.75

Tortillas (3) Corn or Flour (Side)

$2.50

Shrimp (6) (Side)

$5.75

Steak (5 oz)

$5.75

Side Grilled Chicken (5oz)

$5.25

Fried Chicken Tenders (4) (Side)

$5.25

Build Your Own Meal

Burritos

Topped with burrito sauce and melted cheese

Chimichanga

Deep fried burrito served with 2 oz cheese dip and burrito sauce

Quesabirrias

Grilled and seasoned four tortilla with meat of your choice, smother in red sauce, melted cheese, cilantro, onion, lime and hot sauce. Served with a birria dipping au jus.

Quesadilla

Enchiladas

Corn tortilla rolled around a meat filling of your choice and covered with red or green sauce

Street Taco

Soft corn tortilla with cilantro, onions, lime and homemade hot sauce

Traditional Taco

Fried corn tortilla or soft flour tortilla with lettuce and shredded cheese

Loco Cheesy Rice

Tamale

Chicken or pork. Topped with burrito sauce and melted cheese

Loco Lupes Specialties

Chicken Tenders (4)

$13.50

Served with pico de gallo, refried beans, rice. Topped with melted cheese

Mexican Quesadilla

$14.00

Pizza style quesadilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp. Includes grilled onions and peppers, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Seafood Tacos (2)

$14.50

Your choice of tilapia fish or shrimp. Cooked with tomatoes, spicy serrano pepper and onions. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and shredded cheese.

Loco Mexican Plate

$15.00

A large serving of your choice of meat: grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, tilapia or carnitas. Cooked with tomatoes, onions, spicy serrano pepper. Served with refried beans, rice and flour tortillas.

Carnitas Plate

$14.50

A generous portion of seasoned pork. Served with rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions, lime, spicy homemade sauce, and tortillas.

Puerco en Salsa

$14.50

A generous portion of slow cooked tender pork cooked with green or red sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Pechuga Loca

$14.50

A seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with our signature burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and flour tortillas

Pollo Fundido

$14.99

Fajitas

Includes refried beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas

Fajitas Grilled Chicken

$14.75

Fajitas Grilled Chicken for 2

$27.75

Fajitas Steak

$16.50

Fajitas Steak for 2

$31.50

Fajitas Shrimp (10)

$16.50

Shrimp 10

Fajitas Shrimp for 2 (20 Shrimp)

$31.50

Shrimp 20

Steak and Chicken

$17.50

Steak and Chicken for 2

$32.50

Steak, Chicken and Shrimp (4)

$18.50

Steak, Chicken and Shrimp (8) for 2

$34.50

Nachos

Bed of homemade tortilla chips with melted cheese

Queso Cheese Nachos

$7.00

Ground Beef Nachos

$9.00

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$9.00

Steak Nachos

$11.00

Shrimp Nachos (8)

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Refried Pinto Bean Nachos

$8.00

Avocado Salads

Fried flour chips with lettuce and tomatoes

Fajita Salad

Fried flour chips with lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and peppers

Fajita Salad with grilled chicken

$11.00

Fajita Salad with steak

$12.00

Fajita Salad with Shrimp (8)

$13.00

Fajita Salad choose 2 meats

$13.50

Fajita Salad choose 3 meats

$14.00

Taco Salad

Fried taco shell bowl with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese

Soups

Chicken Soup cup

$4.00

Chicken Soup Bowl

$8.00

Birria Soup Cup

$5.00

Beef Stew

Birria Soup Bowl

$10.00

Beef Stew

Black Bean Soup Cup

$4.00

Black Bean Soup Bowl

$8.00

Pinto Bean Soup Cup

$4.00

Pinto Bean Soup Bowl

$8.00

Dessert

Flan

$5.00

Handmade caramel custard

Fried Ice Cream

$5.75

Bunuelos

$5.00

Crispy fried flour chips covered with cinnamon, sugar and honey

Arroz con Leche

$5.00

Mexican rice pudding with cinnamon and vanilla

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

ADD-ONS

Add-on items

Beverages

Water

Coca- Cola

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Orange Fanta

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Horchata

$3.25

Rice milky water

Pepino Limonada

$3.25

Cucumber lime water

Jamaica

$3.25

Jamaican flower

Jarritos (flavors vary)

$3.00

Mexican Soda

Redbull

$3.80

Tailgate Special

Street Taco Tailgate Special (20)

Tailgate time is here. Pick up your ready to go meal without the hassle of cooking. Select 1 meat or let us choose your assortment of 3 meats. Sit back and enjoy the game.

Pastor (20)

$60.00

Shredded Chicken (20)

$60.00

Steak (20)

$60.00

Assorted (20)

$60.00

Quesadilla Tailgate Special (20)

Tailgate time is here. Pick up your ready to go meal without the hassle of cooking. Select 1 meat or let us choose your assortment of 3 meats. Sit back and enjoy the game.

Pastor (20)

$80.00

Shredded chicken (20)

$80.00

Steak (20)

$80.00

Assorted (20)

$80.00

Friday/Sat Drink Special

Friday/ Sat Margs

Friday/Sat Marg Special

$4.99

TO-GO SPECIAL

Draft Beer

Draft Beer To Go

$4.00

Margaritas

House Margaritas To Go

$5.99

Loco Slushed Drinks

16 oz Flavors vary

$7.99