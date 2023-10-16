Locos Kitchen
TACOS
RAPIDIN TACOS
PASTOR TACO
CHICKEN TACO
CHORIZO TACO
ASADA TACO
Asada(beef) • Chicken (pollo) • Al Pastor (marinated pork) • Chorizo (Mexican sausage) • Mixto (asada and chorizo)
CARNITAS
Slow cooked tender, juicy pulled pork meat, in a corn tortilla, topped with pico de gallo
BAJA TACOS
Our “Baja-style” Fish Tacos are swaddled in a warm flour tortilla, garnished with fresh cabbage, savory pico de gallo, and creamy chipotle sauce
TIPICO TACOS
Pan grilled cod fish, topped with cabbage pico de gallo in a corn tortilla with a special crema
GOBERNADOR
3 corn tortilla tacos filled with sautéed shrimp, melted cheese and a special chipotle sauce
SPINACH
RAJAS
BIRRIA
Beef marinated in a homemade adobo & slow cooked. Corn tortillas dipped in the adobo & thrown on the grill to crisp & hold the juicy tender meat along with cheese, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with consommé (broth of the stew) for dipping!
MIXTO TACO
BURRITOS
PASTOR BURRITO
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, your choice of meat, onions, cilantro and a guac sauce, rolled up and crisped to perfection
IDAHO BURRITO
A flour tortilla stuffed with French fries, asada meat, rice, beans and guac sauce.