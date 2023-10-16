TACOS

RAPIDIN TACOS

$7.00

PASTOR TACO

$3.25

CHICKEN TACO

$3.25

CHORIZO TACO

$3.25
ASADA TACO

$3.25

Asada(beef) • Chicken (pollo) • Al Pastor (marinated pork) • Chorizo (Mexican sausage) • Mixto (asada and chorizo)

CARNITAS

$13.95

Slow cooked tender, juicy pulled pork meat, in a corn tortilla, topped with pico de gallo

BAJA TACOS

$13.95Out of stock

Our “Baja-style” Fish Tacos are swaddled in a warm flour tortilla, garnished with fresh cabbage, savory pico de gallo, and creamy chipotle sauce

TIPICO TACOS

$13.95Out of stock

Pan grilled cod fish, topped with cabbage pico de gallo in a corn tortilla with a special crema

GOBERNADOR

$13.95

3 corn tortilla tacos filled with sautéed shrimp, melted cheese and a special chipotle sauce

SPINACH

$9.95

RAJAS

$10.95
BIRRIA

$13.95

Beef marinated in a homemade adobo & slow cooked. Corn tortillas dipped in the adobo & thrown on the grill to crisp & hold the juicy tender meat along with cheese, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with consommé (broth of the stew) for dipping!

MIXTO TACO

$3.25

BURRITOS

PASTOR BURRITO

$11.50
CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$11.50

Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, your choice of meat, onions, cilantro and a guac sauce, rolled up and crisped to perfection

IDAHO BURRITO

$11.75

A flour tortilla stuffed with French fries, asada meat, rice, beans and guac sauce.

CHICKEN BURRITO

$11.50

CHORIZO BURRITO

$11.50

QUESADILLAS

SENCILLA

$6.50

CARNE QUESADILLA

$8.50

ABUELITAS

ENCHILADAS

$10.50Out of stock

SOPES

$9.00Out of stock

LOCOS

ASADA FRIES

$9.50

LITTLE LOCOS

LA YARETZI

$5.75

EL MATEO

$5.75

EL FREDI

$5.75

BREAKFAST

MEXICAN BURRITO

$9.00

GUERO BURRITO

$9.00

CHILAQUILES

$8.50

DRINKS

LIME

$2.50

MANDARIN

$2.50

GUAVA

$2.50

PINEAPPLE

$2.50

SIDRAL

$2.50

SANGRIA

$2.50

COCA-COLA

$3.00

JUMEX

$2.00

AGUA FRESCA 16 OZ

$3.00

AGUA FRESCA 24 OZ

$3.50Out of stock

WATER

$1.50

SIDES

GUACAMOLE

$1.75

EXTRA CHEESE

$0.75

SALSA

$0.50