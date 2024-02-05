Logan 11 Bar and Kitchen 2230 N California Ave
Main Food Menu
Starters
- Big Nachos$15.00
House-made chips, refried beans, jalapeño cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeño peppers
- Regular Chicken Wings$15.00
Bone-in or tenders tossed in your choice of buffalo or bourbon BBQ or new mango habanero with bleu cheese or ranch & celery
- Large Chicken Wings$21.00
Bone-in or tenders tossed in your choice of buffalo or bourbon BBQ or new mango habanero with bleu cheese or ranch & celery
- Calamari$17.00
Spicy buffalo style or naked pub style, lightly breaded, fried wild-caught Rhode island calamari. Buffalo served with buttermilk Parmesan; pub style served with a tangy cocktail dipping sauce
- Chicken Fingers$12.00
Black bean-crusted fried chicken tenders served with ranch dressing
- Chicken Noodle Soup$8.00
White meat chicken, carrots, onions, celery, and rotini noodles in a chicken broth served with oyster crackers
- House Guacamole, Pico, Chips$13.00
House fresh guacamole, house fresh pico de gallo, house fresh chips. All are made in-house fresh
- Hummus$13.00
House-pureed garbanzo beans, olive oil & a hint of garlic & lemon served with cucumber, tomatoes & pita. Make it vegan- substitute pita with West Town Bakery vegan sourdough bread
- Mushroom Spinach and Soy Chorizo Quesadillas$11.00
Sautéed mushrooms, spinach, soy chorizo, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeño in a flour tortilla, side of salsa
- Chicken Quesadillas$9.00
- Cheese Quesadillas$7.00
Tacos
- 2 Tofu Poblano Tacos$11.50
Baked seasoned tofu, roasted poblanos, grilled onions, avocado, cilantro, corn tortilla served with our house-roasted poblano salsa
- 3 Tofu Poblano Tacos$15.00
Baked seasoned tofu, roasted poblanos, grilled onions, avocado, cilantro, corn tortilla served with our house-roasted poblano salsa
- 2 Fish Tacos$13.00
Baja style, cajun grilled whitefish served with chipotle aioli & fresh mango salsa on flour tortillas with a side of black beans
- 3 Fish Tacos$17.00
Baja style, cajun grilled whitefish served with chipotle aioli & fresh mango salsa on flour tortillas with a side of black beans
- 2 Potato Chorizo Tacos$11.50
House potato, soy chorizo, coleslaw, avocado on a corn tortilla served with fresh lentils salad & grilled plantains
- 3 Potato Chorizo Tacos$15.00
House potato, soy chorizo, coleslaw, avocado on a corn tortilla served with fresh lentils salad & grilled plantains
- 2 Al Pastor Tacos$13.00
Chili-marinated pork, pineapple, and green onion, topped with cilantro, diced red onion on a corn tortilla served with our house-roasted poblano salsa
- 3 Al Pastor Tacos$17.00
Chili-marinated pork, pineapple, and green onion, topped with cilantro, diced red onion on a corn tortilla served with our house-roasted poblano salsa
Sandwiches & Burgers
- Bar Burger$16.50
1/2 lb angus beef burger, tomato, red onion, mixed lettuce on a brioche bun served with fries
- Bacon Arugula Burger$17.00
1/2 lb angus beef burger, sautéed onions, roasted garlic mayo & jalapeño with fries & sweet pickles
- Reuben Sandwich$16.00
8 oz corn beef brisket piled on grilled marble rye, melted Swiss cheese, fresh sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, side of fries, spicy slaw & pickle sphere
- Spicy Southwest Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Southern-style fried chicken, spicy jalapeño slaw, pickles, chipotle mayo on a ciabatta bun with side of Giordano peppers
- Vegan Spicy Black Bean Sandwich$15.00
West Town Bakery's vegan sourdough bread, house-made bean patty, spicy siracha veganaise, avocado, mango ginger chutney & house slaw with sweet potato fries
- Grilled Cheese
Salads
- Salmon Caesar Salad$17.00
- Southwest Chicken Salad$16.00
Mixed greens & romaine tossed in our house chipotle dressing, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, jack cheese, topped with cajun chicken, tortilla chips & guacamole
- Warm Quinoa & Brussels Sprouts Salad$16.00
Warm quinoa topped with arugula, sautéed brussel sprouts, red cabbage, vegan chorizo, manzanilla olives, roasted red peppers, chia seeds, sunflower seeds, and house vegan citrus dressing
- Side Salad$7.00
Entrees
- Fennel Sausage and Peas Rigatoni$18.00
Rigatoni pasta, sautéed fennel sausage, and peas, in a hearty tomato pink sauce and Parmesan. Served with garlic bread
- Grilled Shrimp Fajitas$18.00
(Available thurs & fri 11-9, sat & sun 3pm - 9pm) grilled peppers & onions, black beans, cajun rice, sour cream, house salsa, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato served with flour tortillas
- Fajitas - Grilled Chicken$17.00
(Available thurs & fri 11-9, sat & sun 3pm - 9pm) grilled peppers & onions, black beans, cajun rice, sour cream, house salsa, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato served with flour tortillas
- Fish and Chips$17.00
Tots/Fries/Chips
Desserts
Party Platters
Sides
- Side of Guac$3.00
- Side of Beans
- Side Asparagus$3.00
- Side Avocado half sliced$2.50
- Side Bacon$3.00
- Side Celery$1.50
- Side Cole Slaw$1.50
- Side Pita Bread$1.00
- Side Rice$2.50
- Side of Brussel Sprouts$4.50
- Side of Ranch$0.50
- Side of Bleu Chz
- Side of Honey Mustard
- Side of Chipotle Mayo
- Side of Honey Mustard
- Side of 1000 Island
- Side of Balsami
- Side of Citrus Vinaigrette
- Chipotle Mayo$0.50
- Garlic Mayo$0.50
- Vegan Sriracha Mayo$0.50
- Side of BBQ$0.50
- Side of Buffalo$0.50
- Side of Cocktail Sauce$0.50
- Side of Mango Chutney$0.50
- Side of Sour Cream$0.50
- Side of Cheese Sauce$0.50
- Side Red Salsa$1.00
- Side Poblano Salsa$1.00
- Side Mango Salsa$1.00
- Side Pico de Gallo$1.00