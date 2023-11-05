Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Loki Coffee 325 E 900 S
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Coffee
Food
Tea & Other
Grab & Go
Retail
Drip
Espresso
Pour Overs
Signature & Seaonal
Coffee
Drip
Batch Brew- 12oz
$3.35
Batch Brew- 16 oz
$3.95
Cafe Au Lait
$3.50
Espresso
Espresso
$3.75
Single Estate Espresso
$3.75
Macchiato
$3.95
Cortado
$4.25
Cappuccino
$4.50
Flat White
$4.50
Latte
$5.25
Americano
$3.95
Mocha
$6.25
Pour Overs
Kenya
$5.00
Colombian
$5.00
Ethiopia
$5.00
Signature & Seaonal
Sea Salt Iced Coffee
Kafe- Mansi
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Food
Pastries
Traditional Croissant
$4.00
Pain au Chocolat
$6.00
Pain au Jambon
$6.00
Pumpkin Bread w Brown Butter Sage
$4.00
Miso Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.00
Breakfast
Egg + Cheese
Bacon + Egg + Cheese
Sausage + Egg + Cheese
Bagels
Toast
Avocado Toast
Salmon Lox Toast
Honey Toast
Just Toast
Lunch
Panini
Tea & Other
Mem Tea
Hot Tea
$3.25
Tea Latte
Matcha Latte
$5.25
Chai Latte- 12oz
$4.75
London Fog- 12oz
$4.75
Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate- 12oz
$4.75
Kids Milk
Cold- 12oz
Steamed- 12oz
Grab & Go
Bottled Drinks
Alldae Passionfruit
$3.49
Alldae Hibiscus
$3.49
Alldae Ginger Yuzu
$3.49
Retail
Retail Coffee
Colombia- Finca Betina
$19.00
Myanmar- Pway Na Phar
$18.50
Kenya- Kangurumai AB
$20.00
Dawn Patrol
$17.00
Ethiopia- Nano Genji #5
$20.00
Accessories
Chemex Filters
$11.00
Loki Coffee 325 E 900 S Location and Ordering Hours
(646) 225-0444
325 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement