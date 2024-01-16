Lola 41 Naples
SUSHI
Specialty Rolls
- Chirashi Maki$28.00
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shiso, Cucumber, Yuzu Avocado, Topped with Citrus Aioli, & Ikura
- Hoka Sake$24.00
Hamachi & Avocado, Topped with Torched Salmon, Unagi Sauce, & Scallions
- Yutaka (u-ta-ka)$31.00
BBQ Eel & King Crab, Topped with Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Unagi Sauce, & Tempura Crunchies
- Maruko (Ma-Rew-Ko)$26.00
Avocado Shrimp Tempura RollTopped w Spicy Tuna & Scallion, togarashi & sriracha w/ tempura crunches, sweet unagi sauce and spicy mayo
- Asahi (A-Sa-Hee)$25.00
Spicy SalmonAvocado & Tempura Cunchies insideTopped w/ Tuna & Salmon, wasabi mayo & micro greens
- Anata (A-Na-Ta)$25.00
Spicy Tuna, Scallion, Sriracha, TorgarashiCucumber, Tempura Flakes & ShisoTopped w/ Tuna sashimi & Wasabi Aioli
- Honshu Roll$28.00
Tuna, Cucumber, & Avocado Topped with Hamachi, Togarashi, & Serrano, Poke Sauce
- Snowy Mountain$27.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, mango, topped with spicy kani salad, yuzu aioli
- Spicy Scallop$42.00
Hokkaido Scallop, Spicy Mayo, Grilled Bell Pepper, Romaine Heart, Shiso, Pickled Radish
- Capt'n Jose$24.00
Spicy Salmon & cucumber Topped w/ Salmon, Kiwi & Black TobikoSesame Aji Mirin Aioli
- Green Light$27.00
Spicy Hamachi, Shiso & Green Apple, Topped With Kiwi, Ponzu & Fresh Lime Zest
- Golden Beet Maki$20.00
English Cucumber, Bell Peppers & Crunchy Romaine, Topped with Avocado Drizzled with Sriracha Lime Aioli (vegan/gf)
Classic Rolls
- California Roll$22.00
Crab StickAvocadoCucumberSesame Seed
- Sweet Shrimp Roll$23.00
Sweet Sauce, Avocado & Sesame Seeds
- Spicy Shrimp Roll$23.00
LoLa Spicy Sauce, Avocado & Sesame Seeds
- Spicy Tuna Roll$23.00
Scallions, Spicy Mayo
- Spicy Salmon Roll$23.00
Scallions, Spicy Mayo
- Dynamite Roll$24.00
Hamachi, Scallions & Sriracha, with Spicy Mayo, Topped in Furikake
- Rainbow Roll$25.00
Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, & Crab Stick, with Avocado & Cucumber
Traditional Rolls
- Salmon Maki$17.00
6 piece salmon, rice, nori (seaweed on outside)
- Tuna Maki$19.00
6 piece Tuna, rice, nori( seaweed on outside)
- Yellowtail & Scallion Maki$21.00
6 piece Hamachi (yellowtail), scallion, rice, nori (seaweed on outside)
- King Crab Maki$27.00
6 piece King Crab
- Cucumber Maki$12.00
6 piece cucumber, rice, nori(seaweed on outside)
- Avocado Maki$13.00
6 piece avocado avocado, rice, nori (seaweed on outside)
- Eel Maki$17.00
6 piece fresh water eel
Hand Rolls
- Salmon Hand Roll$20.00
- Tuna Hand Roll$21.00
- Yellowtail & Scallion Hand Roll$22.00
- King Crab Hand Roll$31.00
- Cucumber Hand Roll$13.00
- Avocado Hand Roll$14.00
- Eel Hand Roll$19.00
- Ikura Hand Roll$21.00
- Salmon Toro Hand Roll$26.00
- O Toro Hand Roll$36.00
- Bluefin Tuna Hand Roll$26.00
- California Hand Roll$25.00
- Shrimp Hand Roll$21.00
Nigiri
Sashimi
DINNER
Smaller Plates
- King Crab Rangoon$25.00
Cream Cheese, Scallion, Sesame Oil, Serrano Sweet Chili Allergies: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Sesame, Allium, Shellfish, Nightshade
- Grilled Octopus$29.00
Preserved Lemon & Mint Gremolata, Confit Marble Potato, Ndjua Vinaigrette Allergies: Soy, Allium, Nightshade, Citrus, Egg, Seafood
- Hoisin Ribs$25.00
Sriracha Hoisin, Scallion, Sesame Seed, Red Chili, Micro Cilantro Allergies: Gluten, Soy, Sesame, Allium, Nightshade
- Chicken Lettuce Cups$20.00
Boston Bibb, Garlic, Ginger, Sweet Soy, Sesame Seed, Pickled Vegetable, Red Chili, Micro Cilantro Allergies: Soy, Gluten, Allium, Citrus, Nightshade, Sesame
- Truffle Fries$12.00
White Truffle Oil, Italian Parsley, Pecorino
- Simple Fries$12.00
- Edamame$11.00
Smoked Sea Salt, Togarashi
- Spicy Edamame$11.00
smoked sea salt & togarashi
- Miso Soup$10.00
Scallion, Tofu, Ferru Wakame
- Chopped Salad$19.00
Romaine, Olive Tapenade, Marinated Feta, Pickled Pepper, Heirloom Grape Tomato, Chickpea, Cucumber, Red Wine Herb Vinaigrette
- Baby Kale Salad$18.00
Avocado, Green Apple, Red Grape, Celery, Spiced Pepitas, Breakfast Radish, Medjool Date Vinaigrette Allergies: Dairy, Soy, Egg, Citrus, Nightshade, Allium
- Lobster Avocado Napoleon$34.00
Mango, Cucumber, Piquillo Vinaigrette, Shallot, Celery, Red Sorrel, Yuzu Aioli Allergies: Shellfish, Nightshade, Egg, Soy, Allium, Citrus
- Poke Nachos$28.00
Tuna, Salmon, Wakame, Unagi Sauce, Shiso Aioli, Wonton Chips
- Wagyu Beef Tartare$33.00
Pickled Mushroom, Cornichon, Smoked Olive Oil, Black Garlic Aioli, Grana Padano, Calabrian Chili Cracker Allergies: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Gluten, Allium, Nightshade, Citrus
- Toro Tartare$33.00Out of stock
- Yellowtail Crudo$26.00
4 piece of Hamachi (yellowtail) Sashimi Topped w/ serrano cilantro Sriracha Ponzu Sauce (citrus soy)
- Truffle Scallop Crudo$29.00
Hokkaido Scallop, Yuzu Truffle Soy, Truffle Aioli, Kimchi Furikake, Chives $25
- Amuse Bouche Tartare$0+
Larger Plates
- Beef Bulgogi$33.00
Egg Noodles, Chinese Broccoli, Gochujang, Fried Garlic, Chili Threads
- Macaroni and Cheese$28.00
havarti, grana padano, jarlsberg, mascarpone, toasted breadcrumbs
- Grilled Salmon Lo Mein$42.00
water chestnuts, snow peas, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, sorrel
- Lobster Tagliatelle$59.00
zucchini, charred tomatoes, lemon mascarpone cream, chives
- Shrimp & Crab Fried Rice$56.00
Chili Mango Sauce, Egg, Carrot, Snow Peas, Crispy Chili, Scallion, Lime, Mint, Cilantro
- Grilled Hanger Steak$65.00
red chimichurri, shrimp escabeche, roasted lemon marble potatoes, charred avocado
- The Lola Burger$28.00
Cabot Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion Compote, Foie Gras Sauce
- Asian Inspired Tuna Burger$34.00
Wasabi Mayo, Sunomono Relish, Soy Ginger Sauce