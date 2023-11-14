Skip to Main content
Lola's Fort Worth
Drinks
Guapo Taco
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
Whiskey
Tequila
Speed Liquor
Drinks
Draft Beer
Draft Beer
$6.00
Bottle Beer
Miller Lite
$5.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Budweiser
$3.00
Bud Light
$5.00
Coors
$5.00
Lone Star
$5.00
PBR
$4.00
Montucky
$4.00
Shiner Bock
$5.00
Mich Ultra
$5.00
Dos XX
$6.00
Dallas Blonde
$6.00
Hard Seltzer
$6.00
Liquor Seltzer
$7.00
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
$5.00
Tequila
Well
$6.00
Speed Liquor
Import Can
$6.00
Call
$7.00
Premium
$8.00
Super Premium
$9.00
Well
$7.00
Domestic Can
$5.00
Premium Can
$7.00
Draft
$6.00
Margarita
$10.00
Wine
$15.00
Train Shot
$2.00
HH Call
$5.00
test item
$0.01
Guapo Taco
Chips/Dips
Chips and Salsa
$6.00
Chips and Queso
$6.00
Tacos/ Etc
Street Tacos
$3.00
Birria Tacos
$14.00
Quesadilla
$10.00
Torta
$12.00
Taco Plate
$12.00
Elote
Classic Elote
$4.00
Elote Loco
$6.00
Taco Elote
$9.00
Lola's Fort Worth Location and Ordering Hours
(682) 250-4771
2000 West Berry Street, Suite 100, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 3PM
All hours
