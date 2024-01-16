Skip to Main content
Lolli & Pop's Bakery + Cafe 125 N Main St
We are not accepting online orders right now.
125 N Main St, Bogata, TX 75417
Breakfast
Breakfast Croissant
$5.50
Biscuit In-A-Cup
$4.00
Turnover Bites
$5.00
Cinnamon Roll
$4.00
Cinnamon Roll Pan
$24.00
Biscuit Sandwich
$5.50
Coffee
Pop's Preferred
$2.00
Lolli's Latte
$4.50
Lolli's Flavored Latte
$5.00
Cookies
Pop's Sugar
$3.00
Lolli's All-In
$3.00
Chocolate Chip
$3.00
Peanut Butter
$3.00
Snickerdoodle
$3.00
Drinks
Coke
$2.00
Dr. Pepper
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Chocolate Milk
$2.00
Water
$1.00
Cupcakes
Black Magic
$3.00
Shop Local Items
Candle Small Tin - 2oz
$3.00
Candle Tin - 4oz
$6.00
Candle Jar - 8oz
$15.00
Candle Jar - 16oz
$25.00
Candle Wax Melts
$6.00
Freshies
$15.00
(469) 288-2766
Closed
• Opens Monday at 7AM
All hours
