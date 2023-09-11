Draft Beer

16oz Draft

Portland Pale

$7.00

Brightside

$8.00

Oh-J

$9.00

Time & Temp

$7.00

Blueberry Sparkler

$8.00

Mango Cream Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Tessalletion

$9.00

$5 Pour

$5.00

Maple Sunday

$8.00

Oh-J Seltzer

$7.00

Chaos Emeralds

$8.00

Special - weekly deals

Blueberry Sparkler

$6.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$23.99

Merchandise

Merch - Tshirt

Red - Pine Tree logo

$25.00

White - Pine Tree logo

$25.00

Pumpkin - Pine Tree logo

$25.00

Black w/ teal - Pine Tree logo

$25.00

Yellow w/ blue - Pine Tree logo

$25.00

Blue w/ yellow - Pine Tree logo

$25.00

Lt Blue w/ white - Pine Tree logo

$25.00

Black - Neon logo

$25.00

Black - Friends design

$20.00

Red - Friends design

$20.00

Blue - Friends design

$20.00

Gray w/ black - Baseball sleeves

$30.00

Small Decal

$2.00

Large Decal

$3.50

Merch - Sweatshirt

Purple - Pine Tree

$45.00

Black - Pine Tree

$45.00

Green - Pine Tree

$45.00

Grey - Pine Tree

$45.00

Crew Neck

$45.00

Merch - Hat

Blue - Flat Brim / LP Patch

$25.00

Red - Flat Brim / LP Patch

$25.00

Black - Flat Brim / LP Patch

$25.00

Gray w/ lone pine blue patch - Mesh

$30.00

Gray w/ tree logo - Mesh

$30.00

Black w/ yellow tree - Pine Tree

$25.00

Cork - Pine Tree

$25.00

Blue w/ Red - Pine Tree

$25.00

Black - Beanies

$25.00

Red - Beanies

$25.00

Yellow - Beanies

$25.00

Beige - Beanies

$25.00

Purple - Beanies

$25.00

Blue - Dad Hats

$20.00

Red - Dad Hats

$20.00

Green - Dad Hats

$20.00

Merch - Pet

Leash

$30.00

Collar (Sm)

$25.00

Collar (M)

$30.00

Collar (Lg)

$30.00

Merch - Misc

Black - Buff

$25.00

Sm bottle opener

$3.00

Metal opener

$10.00

Key chain bottle opener

$12.00

Tins

$20.00

Koozies

$5.00

Willie Glasses

$7.00

Lone Pine Buoy

$60.00

Women’s apparel

Blue Tank

$22.00

Green Tank

$22.00

Pink Long sleeve

$30.00

Food

Pizza's

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

chilled fresh Maine Lobster w/ mayo, lettuce & scallion

Bianca Wild Mushroom pizza

$17.00

chilled fresh Maine Lobster w/ chipotle crema

2 for 1 Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Sandwiches

Baked Brie Salumi Sandwhich

$16.00

quarryside

$15.00

Salads

Panzanella Salad

$14.00

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Desserts

S'mores

$8.00

Specials

Pork Belly Bites

$17.00

Wine, RTD, & Misc.

Wine, RTD, & Can Pours.

Margarita Can

$9.00

Root Wild Can

$8.00

Rosé

$9.00

Sav Blanc

$9.00

Malbec

$9.00

Blueshine Lemonade

$9.00

Maine Mule

$9.00

Mimosas

Sunday Special

$23.99

Single Mimosa

$10.00

NA Beverages

Water

$4.00

Pepsi

$5.00

Diet Pepsi

$5.00

Starry

$5.00

Mug Root Beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Soda Water

$5.00

Oj

$5.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Events & Promotions

Specials

Hot Dog Basket & Beer

$5.00

To-Go Beer

4PCKS-To-Go

Portland Pale

$14.00

Brightside

$16.00

Oh-J

$18.00

Tessellation

$18.00

Allens Coffee Stout

$16.00

Oh-J Seltzer

$17.00

Blueberry Sparkler

$16.00

Quantum Cuddle Kitten

$18.00

Citrus Slush Punch

$18.00

Summer Lights

$13.00

The World is Her Oyster

$16.00

Holy Donut Margarita

$15.00

Vice Seltzer

$15.00

Super Chunk

$18.00

Slay All Day

$18.00

The Town

$16.00

The Yard

$16.00

Chaos Emeralds

$18.00

8PCKS & 12PCKS -To-Go

Portland Pale (12pk)

$22.00

Brightside (12pk)

$22.00

Oh-J Seltzer (8pk)

$17.00

Variety Pack (8pk)

$22.00

Time & Temp (12pk)

$22.00

Winter Carnival (8pk)

$11.99

Lone Pine Seltzer 12pk

$17.00

Summer Lights 8pk

$16.00

Lone Pine case

Mixed Case

$95.00

Portland Pale Case

$80.00

Brightside Case

$90.00

Seltzer Case

$85.00

Special - weekly deals

Blueberry Sparkler - Thursday Special

$12.00

Bundle of wood

$8.00

Can Pours

Featured

Quantum Cuddle Kitten Can

$8.00

Vanilla Chaga Can

$8.00

Allen's Breakfast Can

$7.00

Slush Punch Can

$7.00

Vice Seltzer

$7.00

Guava Tessellation

$8.00

HD Margarita

$7.00

Super Chunk

$8.00

Slay All Day

$8.00

Chaos Emerald

$8.00