Lone Star Burger - High Point 130 West Lexington Avenue


Desserts

Mighty ( Choc Cake)

$5.99

Decadent chocolate cake with layers of rich fudge filling. Perfect for chocoholics

Git-r-done (Pretzel Brownie)

$6.99

Rich, gooey brownies with a salted pretzel crust and a caramel drizzle

Yeehaw ( Mud Pie)

$6.99

Mudpie: pecan pieces, chocolate cookie crust, chocolate fudge filling, whipped cream top

Whippersnapper ( Fried Ic Cream)

$6.99

Scoops of creamy ice cream coated in a crispy, golden brown batter and deep-fried to perfection

Yonder ( Fried Oreo)

$5.99

Fried Oreo cookies, a classic treat. Oreo cookies coated in a crispy, golden batter

Tex-Mex ( Fried Cheese Cake )

$9.99

Crispy deep-fried chimichanga filled with cheesecake deep fried until warm and melty

Howdy ( Dirt Pie )

$5.99

A layered dessert made with a chocolate cookie crust, chocolate pudding, and gummy worm topping

H.P.U-be ( Fudge Brownie)

$6.99

Fudgy, moist brownies made with ube, a natural purple yam

Texas Brookies ( Caramel Cookie)

$5.99

Fudgy brownie and chewy cookie with salted caramel drizzle

The Cowboy ( Fried Funnel Cake)

$6.99

Thin, crispy funnel cake topped with powdered sugar or other sweet toppings

Willy-Nilly ( Pecan Pie)

$6.99

A warm, buttery pecan pie served with 2 generous scoops of creamy, rich ice cream

Kids Menu

Cooper - Corndogs

$9.99

Forth Worth - Mac and Cheese

$9.99

Butterfield - Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Las Palmas - Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Newton - Chicken Nuggets

$9.99

La Coma - Hotdog

$9.99

Putnam - Hamburger

$9.99

Apps

Crispy Pickles App

$8.27

We start with fresh cucumbers for house-made mouth-puckering goodness, served with ranch

Fried Okra App

$8.27

Some crispy goodness served with chipotle ranch

Cracklin's Pork Rinds

$8.27

Fried in-house with house-made melted pimiento cheese dip

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.23

6 pcs. Served with a side of awesome marinara sauce

Onion Rings App

$9.30

House-cut and coated thick crispy rings in a shareable size portion, served with our popular house-made lone star sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes App

$9.30

Grandma's classic on a Sunday after church, with ranch

Hot Chips App

$9.30

Deep fried potato with a splash of salt and pepper served with ranch

Nacho with Salsa and Cheese App

$8.27

House-cooked nachos made with a side of queso and salsa dip

Texas Bruschetta App

$9.30

Toasted Texas toast with sautéed pico de gallo, splash of Texas seasoning, shredded cheese

Order attention require

Build Your Own

$12.41

BYO Junior

$10.34

Sides Alone

Premium Sides

$4.10

Appetizer Sides

$4.10

Chef's Choice

Pinto Beans and Cornbread

$8.99

Large bowl of our house-made pinto beans (cooked with ham hock) with jalapeños and cornbread

Brisket Fries

$12.99

Fries topped with house-made chopped brisket in texas-style BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, more BBQ sauce and jalapeños

Large Bowl of Lone Star Chili

$8.99

House-made chili with pinto beans topped with sharp cheddar and jalapeños

Tex-Mex Tacos

$9.99

Handmade tacos are David's favorite from his childhood! A soft fried corn tortilla shell topped with beef, shredded chicken or impossible meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sharp white cheddar cheese, add on jalapeños or pico de gallo upon request

Frito Pie

$9.99

Frito chips topped with lone star chili, queso, jalapeños

Loaded Fries

$10.99

French fries with chili, queso, jalapeños, and sour cream

Lone Star Nachos

$12.99

Yellow corn tortilla chips topped with taco beef, shredded chicken or impossible meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, queso, jalapeños

Texas Fiesta

$10.99

Savory ground beef mix with a seasoned tomato sauce, corn and beans filling that's topped with a layer of cheesy cornbread

Chicken Wings

$9.99

6 pcs

Brisket Nacho

$17.58

Salad

Spring

$10.34

Spring mix, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, egg, cucumber, and croutons

Waxahachie

$13.44

Fried or grilled chicken breast on a bed of spring mix, tomato, chopped egg, cheddar cheese, and croutons

New Braunfels

$14.48

Spring mix, grilled or fried chicken breast and pecans, strawberries, red onion, cucumber, and croutons

Dickinson

$10.34

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, and caeser dressing

Llano

$11.37

Taco beef on top of shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, kidney beans, and white extra sharp cheddar cheese

Sliders

Jamaica Beach

$11.37

3 pcs. Jerk chicken with pineapple mango salsa and provolone cheese

Kirby

$11.37

3 pcs. Seasoned burger with diced caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon

Conroe

$11.37

3 pcs. Corned beef slider with swiss cheese and honey mustard sauce

O'Brien

$11.37

3 pcs. Beef brisket topped with diced onions, pepper jack cheese, and apricot sauce

Buffalo Springs

$11.37

3 pcs. Breaded buffalo chicken, provolone cheese topped with jalapeño mayo

Mac and Cheese

Claude

$10.34

Classical mac and cheese 3 cheese blend. Flavored to perfection

Bandera

$12.41

Loaded with pieces of bacon with thick cut strips of bacon

Brady

$14.48

Our signature beef brisket with mac and cheese

Charlotte

$13.44

Your pick of grilled, fried or spicy chicken on mac

Texarkana

$11.37

The ultimate t- mac. Delicious mac and cheese infused with a special blend of diced tomatoes and seasoned sausage

Subs

South Lake

$14.48

Steak and cheese quality shaved rib-eye, peppers, grilled onions, topped with provolone cheese

South Lake with Egg

$16.55

Steak and cheese quality shaved rib-eye, peppers, grilled onions, topped with provolone cheese

Converse

$14.48

Grill chicken, pico de gallo, mushroom, swiss cheese, chipotle ranch sauce, and iceberg lettuce

Bay City

$15.51

Chicken bacon ranch fried chicken, bacon strips, iceberg lettuce, sriracha sauce, mayo, ranch, sautéed diced tomatoes

Preston

$15.51

Grilled turkey, guacamole, pepper jack, cheddar, swiss, iceberg, mayo, mustard salt and pepper seasoning

Mercedes

$15.51

Hearty meatball sub covered in rich marinara sauce, melted cheese chives and seasoned all on a buttery toasted sub

Hot Dogs

1 Pc Austin

$9.30

Chilli, mustard, and onion

2 Pcs Austin

$14.48

Chilli, mustard, and onion

1 Pc Citrus City

$9.30

3 cheese blend plus queso cheese

2 Pcs Citrus City

$14.48

3 cheese blend plus queso cheese

1 Pc Barry

$9.30

BBQ, red cabbage, and fried onions

2 Pcs Barry

$14.48

BBQ, red cabbage, and fried onions

1 Pc Colleyville

$9.30

Chili-cheese and diced jalapeños

2 Pcs Colleyville

$14.48

Chili-cheese and diced jalapeños

1 Pc Katy

$9.30

Ketchup, mustard, and relish

2 Pcs Katy

$14.48

Ketchup, mustard, and relish

1 Pc Manchaca

$9.30

Macaroni and cheese, bacon, and chives

2 Pcs Manchaca

$14.48

Macaroni and cheese, bacon, and chives

1 Pc Stafford

$9.30

NC BBQ slaw, chili, shredded white cheddar cheese

2 Pcs Stafford

$14.48

NC BBQ slaw, chili, shredded white cheddar cheese

Burgers

Biltmore

$12.41

Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, duke's mayo, and mustard. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

San Antonio

$14.48

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, duke's mayo, and mustard. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Dallas

$14.48

Guacamole, pepper jack, pico de gallo, and lime aioli. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Pine Forest

$14.48

Pepper jack cheese, lettuce, mayo, pineapple ring, and teriyaki sauce reduction. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Sunnyvale

$14.48

Sunny side up egg, grilled onions, bacon, American cheese, duke's mayo, and mustard. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Brownsville

$14.48

Blackened beef burger spiced with Carolina reaper pepper, cayenne pepper and other spices, topped with pepper jack cheese, onion rings, coated and fried jalapeños, served on a toasted brioche bun with a cool lime aioli. Consuming raw or undercooked meats,

El Paso

$13.44

Beef burger with A-1 sauce, topped with grilled onions, provolone cheese and sautéed with more a-1 sauce, served on a brioche bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Triad

$14.48

Bean-less lone star chili, cheddar cheese, slaw, and mustard. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

High Point

$13.44

Pulled pork, house-made NC-style BBQ sauce, slaw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Lampasas

$14.48

Bacon, pepper jack, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, and poblano pepper. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Corpus Christi

$14.48

Duke's mayo, grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, served on buttered and toasted Texas toast. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Seguin

$15.51

Premium Burgers

Lone Star

$17.58

Bacon, brisket, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, and house-made Texas BBQ sauce.

Houston

$17.58

Double beef, bacon, double American cheese, lone star beef only chili, and mustard.

River Walk

$16.55

American cheese, mound of mac-n-cheese, bacon, and queso cheese.

Comfort

$17.58

A fiesta of flavors, bringing together juicy beef, a fried egg, creamy refried beans, crispy onions, cheese, guacamole, zesty pico de gallo, tangy chipotle mayo, and irresistible smash tater tots. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may in

The Grand Prairie

$18.62

Three huge certified angus beef patties, pepper jack, provolone and American cheese, grilled jalapeños, housemade onion rings and housemade chipotle aioli. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Kingsville

$17.58

Blue cheese crumble, blue cheese dressing, provolone, crispy pickles, crispy onions, leaf lettuce, and tomatoes. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Chicken

La Vernia

$12.41

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple, lettuce, duke's mayo and glazed with a strawberry and pineapple sauce with a Texas kick!

The Woodlands

$13.44

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, bacon, ranch dressing

Suncity

$16.55

Seasoned and battered chicken breast with an over easy and hard egg; topped with peppered gravy and pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried onion rings, pickle, and onion bun

Honey Grove

$15.51

Battered chicken breasts glazed in hot honey sauce with cheddar cheese, honey sauce, chipotle aioli, iceberg lettuce and crispy pickles

Monahans

$16.55

Spicy battered chicken breast, topped with a fried battered pineapple, lettuce, duke mayo, bacon and glazed with a strawberry and pineapple sauce

Manor

$14.48

Spicy battered chicken breast, jalapeño honey mustard, pickles, leaf lettuce, and onion bun

Greensboro

$12.41

Savory fried chicken breast, duke's mayo, and pickle

Asheboro

$11.37

House-made cranberry chicken salad with lettuce and pecans

Texas City

$13.44

Seasoned and battered chicken breast with original lone star sauce iceberg lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, and onion bun

Sandwiches

Waco

$10.34

Our Texas-size version of the classic BLT! Buttered and toasted Texas toast, bacon, ripe tomato, crispy lettuce, and duke's mayo

Galveston

$12.41

A twist on the classic BLT, buttered and toasted Texas toast, bacon, fried green tomatoes, crispy lettuce, duke's mayo

Asheville

$13.44

Turkey patty, grilled onions, swiss, grilled mushrooms, lettuce and duke's mayo on buttered and toasted onion bun

Texan

$14.48

6 oz certified black angus beef brisket, house-made BBQ sauce, sliced sweet white onion, jalapeños, on a toasted brioche bun

Lexington

$11.37

Pulled pork, BBQ slaw, and house-made NC-style BBQ sauce

Reuben

$14.48

Premium swiss cheese, grilled corned beef, sauerkraut on toasted marbled rye bread with 1000 island dressing

Veggie/Non-Meat

La Grulla

$13.44

Black bean burger, pepper jack, guacamole, pico de gallo and lime aioli

Beach City

$15.51

Impossible meat, lettuce, tomato, pickles, meatless bacon, vegan and dairy free cheese, gluten free bun

Imperial

$13.44

Impossible meat, lettuce, tomato, house sauce, and gluten-free bun

Round Rock

$17.58

Impossible meat on a gluten free bun with sriracha ranch, guacamole, tomato, leaf lettuce, meatless bacon, and plant base cheese

Baytown

$16.55

Impossible meat on a gluten free bun with BBQ sauce, onion ring, tomato, leaf lettuce, meatless bacon, and plant based cheese

Beverages

Sodas

$2.79

Frozen Smoothie

$2.99

Juices

$3.99

100% juice

Sweet tea

$2.99

Unsweeten tea

$2.99

Mocktails

Orange Blue Iced Tea

$4.50

Butterfly pea tea, orange marmalade

Don't Touch My Car Keys

$5.50

Coconut syrup, lime juice, soda water, top angostura bitters

Paloma*

$6.50

Salted rosemary syrup, fresh-squeezed grapefruit, lime juice, soda water, grapefruit slice, rosemary sprig

Change of Address

$5.50

Lemon juice, maple syrup, soy sauce, Coca-Cola

Spa Water

$4.50

Cucumber, mint leaves, fresh lime juice, semi-rich simple syrup, soda water

Basil Orgeat

$4.50

Fresh lemon juice, basil leaves, soda water

The Devil's Day Off

$6.50

Grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, cinnamon red bitter soda*, sprig of rosemary

The Grey Fox Recipe

$6.50

Fresh lemon juice, earl grey, aquafaba, tonic water, lemon zest

Spicy Watermelon Mint Agua Fresca

$5.50

Cold water, watermelon, sugar, lime juice, mint leaves, jalapeño

Mango Mule

$5.50

Cucumber, honey syrup, mango puree, fresh lime juice, ginger beer

Cucumber Number

$4.50

Club soda, cucumber, lime juice, simple syrup

Magic Apple

$6.50

Ritual whiskey alternative, apple cider or apple juice, bitters, cinnamon stick, apple slice

Shirley Ginger

$5.50

Lemon lime ginger beer, club soda, lime juice, and grenadine

Coco Cooler

$5.50

Coconut water, cucumbers, lime juice, sugar, and mint leaves

Vantage Point

$7.50

New London light, coffee, agave syrup, orange peel to garnish

Whoa Melon

$5.50

Seedless watermelon, lime juice, agave, and soda water

Lyre's Dublin Double Irish Coffee

$6.50

Lyre's American malt, premium maple syrup, and whipped cream

Berry Burlesque

$6.50

Lime juice, honey syrup, black currant puree, mint leaves, ginger beer

Rose Fizz

$6.50

Egg white, powdered sugar, fresh lemon juice, fentimans rose lemonade

Orange Spritz

$4.50

Orange juice, lime juice, mint leaves, Sprite

Beer Hug

$5.50

Ginger beer, grenadine, lime, lemon juice, cinnamon

Red Bull

$3.50