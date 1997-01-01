Lonesome Dove Western Bistro Austin Lonesome Dove Austin
Food
Fathers Day Menu
Fettine
Main Course
Roasted Garlic Tenderloin 6oz
$53.00
Roasted Garlic Tenderloin 9oz
$62.00
Montana Bison Ribeye
$91.00
Elk Loin
$63.00
Idaho Rainbow Trout
$44.00
Berkshire Pork Chop
$48.00
Rabbit Ravioli
$41.00
Stuffed Relleno
$38.00
Blackened Redfish
$45.00
Tommy For 2
$205.00
Lamb
$62.00
Scallops
$44.00
Lunch PR
$25.00
Lunch Burger
$14.00
Lunch Trout
$18.00
Lunch Pork
$20.00
Prime Swndwich
$17.00
Gorgo Butter
$2.00
Add Scallop
$12.00
Waygu Ribeye
$95.00
Xtra Pork Chop
$15.00
Add Trout
$12.00
Xtra Lamb Chop
$8.00
Add Redfish
$16.00
Steak Feature
$68.00
Quail feature
$42.00
pork feature
$48.00
Hand Cuts
Sides
Burnt Carrots
$10.00
Roasted Mushrooms
$18.00
Crispy Brussels
$14.00
Grilled Asparagus
$15.00
French Fries
$12.00
Yukon Gold Mash
$12.00
LD Mac n Cheese
$14.00
Green Beans
$14.00
Gnocchi
$10.00
Hollandaise
$6.00
Extra Sauce
$6.00
Demi
$15.00
Candied Blueberries
$6.00
Potato
$8.00
Truffle Oil
$10.00
Black Garlic Gastrique
$10.00
Veal Demi Glaze
$12.00
Foie Gras By The Ounce
$12.00
Side Bludeberries
$5.00
Extra Charge
$1.00
Grits
$15.00
Bread
$8.00
Lardons
$12.00
Fingerlings
$16.00
Nardellos
$14.00
Desserts
Main Bar Beverages
Beer
Fire Eagle
$7.00
Fresh Kicks
$7.00
Live Oak Hefe
$7.00
Lonestar
$6.00
Love Street Blonde
$7.00
Miller Lite
$6.00
Pearl Snap
$7.00
Thirsty Goat
$7.00
Shiner Bock
$7.00
Austin Eastcider
$7.00
N/A Beer
$6.00
Tap Water
Alstadt Kolsch 16oz
$10.00
Alstadt Kolsch 20oz
$13.00
Celis Peach 16oz
$10.00
Celis Peach 20oz
$16.00
Celis Porter 16oz
$10.00
Celis Porter 20oz
$13.00
Mira 16oz
$10.00
Mira 20oz
$13.00
Yellow Rose 16oz
$10.00
Yellow Rose 20oz
$13.00
1985 IPA 16oz
$10.00
1985 IPA 20oz
$13.00
JK Black Metal 10oz
$12.00
Tripple 12oz Btl
$8.00
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$12.00
Alley Mule
$12.00
Appletini
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Champagne Cocktail
$12.00
Cosmopolitan
$12.00
Daiquiri
$14.00
Dark n Stormy
$12.00
Diamante Ranch Water
$16.00
Dobel Anejo OF
$21.00
Gimlet
$12.00
Greyhound
$12.00
Hangar 1 Bluebonnet
$15.00
Hot Toddy
$12.00
Hurricane
$12.00
Lemon Drop
$12.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Madras
$12.00
Martini
$12.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Mint Julep
$12.00
Mojito
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$12.00
Mudslide
$12.00
Old Fashion
$12.00
Rob Roy
$12.00
Sazerac
$15.00
Screwdriver
$12.00
Sea Breeze
$12.00
Sidecar
$12.00
Smoked Carrot
$15.00
Tequila Sunrise
$12.00
Tom Collins
$12.00
Whiskey Flight
$25.00
Whiskey Smash
$12.00
Whiskey Sour
$12.00
White Russian
$12.00
Negroni
$15.00
L'Paloma
$14.00
Sangria
$13.00
Texas Mule
$12.00
Pearry Good
$15.00
Margarita
$12.00
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
Pinapple Xpress
$16.00
The Willie
$19.00
Jalp Cucumber Margarita
$18.00
Longhorn
$17.00
Mole Blvd
$17.00
Bananas Daiquiri
$18.00
Stagecoach Margarita
$48.00
Rum Fashion
$17.00
Smoke Signal
$18.00
Lady Slipper
$16.00
Bluebonnet
$16.00
Beez on Thyme
$16.00
Greenbelt
$17.00
Cowboy Coffee
$19.00
Espresso Martini
$19.00
Chocolate Martini
$16.00
Happy Hour Cocktail
$8.00
Shots for Kitchen
$7.00
LD Ranch Water
$12.00
Spanish Flower
$20.00
Fresno Marg
$16.00
All In Shot
$15.00
Maximum Perez
$16.00
Cornfashion
$18.00
Liquor
1792 12yr
$18.00
17yr Heaven Hill
$90.00
9 Banded
$12.00
Angel's Envy
$20.00
Angel's Envy Rye
$30.00
Angels Envy Cask
$80.00
Baker's
$22.00
Balcones Lineage
$22.00
Balcones Tru Blu
$22.00
Basil Hayden
$15.00
Basil Hayden 10yr
$24.00
Blanton's
$22.00
Booker's
$25.00
Buffalo Trace
$13.00
Buffalo Trace Kosher Rye
$16.00
Buffalo Trace Kosher Wheat
$16.00
Bulleit
$11.00
Bulleit Rye
$12.00
Bushmills 12 Yr
$18.00
Bushmills 16yr
$55.00
Calumet
$35.00
Crown Royal
$12.00
Dickle Bottle In Bond
$15.00
Dickle Rye
$12.00
Eagle Rare
$18.00
Elmer T Lee
$30.00
EH Taylor Single Barrel
$32.00
EH Taylor Small Batch
$28.00
Elijah Craig 18yr
$55.00
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
$18.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$15.00
Garrison Bros Guadalupe
$45.00
Garrison Brothers
$23.00
Garrison Brothers Honeydew
$24.00
Gentleman Jack
$14.00
George Dickel 8 Yr
$12.00
Hancocks Reserve
$32.00
Heaven Hill 7yr
$18.00
Heavens Door Rye
$23.00
Hibiki Blossom
$46.00
High West Mid Winter Dram
$50.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
$20.00
Jameson
$10.00
Jefferson Ocean
$32.00
Jefferson P. Hill
$34.00
Knob Creek
$10.00
Knob Creek 15yr
$35.00
Knob Creek Rye
$10.00
Longbranch
$14.00
Makers 46
$18.00
Makers Cask
$16.00
Makers Mark
$10.00
Michters 10yr Rye
$55.00
Michters Rye
$17.00
Michters Rye Barrel Strength
$32.00
Nikka Coffey Grain Whiskey
$22.00
Noble Oak
$14.00
Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr
$38.00
Ophan Barrel Fable/Folly 14yr
$30.00
Orphan Barrel 16yr Copper Tounge
$52.00
Orphan Barrel 24yr Muckety Muck
$92.00
Outlaw Yellow Rose
$16.00
Pendelton
$10.00
Piggyback
$13.00
Proper 12
$14.00
Rock Hill Farms Single Barrel
$35.00
Stagg Jr
$25.00
Still Bourbon
$14.00
Stranahan Colorado Whiskey
$18.00
Stranahans Blue Label
$15.00
Stranahans Sherry Cask
$23.00
Suntori
$15.00
Sweetens Cove
$58.00
Thomas Handy
$45.00
Treaty Oak Bourbon
$14.00
Treaty Oak Ghost Hill
$20.00
Tullamore Dew
$10.00
TX Whiskey Bourbon
$15.00
Weller 12
$16.00
Weller Single
$20.00
Whistle Pig Farmstock Rye
$28.00
Whistlepig 10
$27.00
Whistlepig 12
$53.00
Willet Rye 4yr
$24.00
Williet Pot Still
$19.00
Woodford Reserve Rye
$14.00
Woodinville
$17.00
Woody Creek Rye
$16.00
Yamazaki 12
$46.00
Woodford Reserve
$14.00
Blood Oath
$80.00
Old Fitz 19yr
$85.00
Angels Envy Single Barrel
$30.00
Old Forester Rye 100*
$14.00
Willett 8 Year
$76.00
Bushmills 12yr
$18.00
Still Austin Rye
$16.00
EH Col Taylor Rye
$35.00
Nikka Miyagiko
$30.00
Blanton's Gold
$110.00
Weller Special Reserve
$14.00
Sweetens Cove Kennesse
$20.00
Knob Creek 18yr
$47.00
Jeffersons Ocean Rye
$25.00
George Dickle 17 Yr
$80.00
George Dickle 12 Yr
$15.00
Stranahans Diamond
$30.00
Whistle Pig Piggyback
$18.00
Weller Antique
$28.00
Still Austin Cask Rye
$20.00
Jeffersons Ocean "Tropics"
$32.00
Red Eye Coffee Rye
$15.00
Copper and Kings
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Grand Marnier 100
$23.00
Hennessy VSOP
$16.00
Hennessy XO
$72.00
Remy Martin 1738
$45.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$16.00
Remy Martin XO
$68.00
Aperol
$12.00
B&B
$12.00
Baileys Irish Cream
$12.00
Campari
$12.00
Chambord
$12.00
Cointreau
$12.00
Disaronno
$14.00
Drambuie
$12.00
Fernet Branca
$12.00
Frangelico
$12.00
Godiva
$12.00
Green Chatreuse
$12.00
Jagermesiter
$12.00
Kahlua
$12.00
King Ginger
$12.00
Liquor 43
$12.00
Montenegro Amaro
$14.00
Nonino Amaro
$16.00
Sambuca
$12.00
Southern Comfort
$12.00
St George Absinthe
$12.00
St Germain Elderflower
$12.00
Tuaca
$12.00
Bareksten
$12.00
Benhams Barrel Aged Gin
$12.00
Bombay Sapphire
$12.00
Boodles
$12.00
Botanist
$12.00
Dripping Springs
$10.00
Fords
$12.00
Gray Whale Gin
$13.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Monkey 47 Gin
$21.00
Nolet
$16.00
Roxor Artisan
$12.00
Still Water Gin
$11.00
Tanqueray
$12.00
Sipsmith
$12.00
Bacardi Superior
$10.00
Captain Morgan
$12.00
Don Q
$8.00
Flor de Cana 12yr
$12.00
Flor de Cana 18yr
$16.00
Flor de Cana 25yr
$50.00
Malibu
$10.00
Ron Zacapa 23
$15.00
Sailor Jerry
$12.00
Zaya 12
$14.00
Meyers Dark Rum
$10.00
Flor De Cana 4 Yr
$12.00
Plantation
$10.00
Ardbeg 10
$18.00
Balvenie 12
$32.00
Balvenie 14
$36.00
Balvenie 16 Yr
$60.00
Chivas 12
$12.00
Dewars
$11.00
Glenfiddich 12
$16.00
Glenfiddich 15yr
$22.00
Glenfiddich 21
$96.00
Glenlivit Founders
$17.00
Glenlivet 14
$17.00
Glenlivit 12
$16.00
Glenlivit 15
$20.00
Glenmorangie 10
$18.00
Glenmorangie 12yr
$21.00
Glenmorangie Lasanta
$20.00
Glenmorangie Quinta
$18.00
Glenmorangie Nectar
$22.00
Glenrothes 12yr
$17.00
J&B
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$16.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$85.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$10.00
Lagavulin 16
$25.00
Laphroaig 10
$22.00
Macallan 12
$32.00
Macallan 15 Fine Oak
$55.00
Macallan 18
$110.00
Macallan Rare
$147.00
Oban 14
$32.00
400 Conejos
$14.00
512 Repo Tequila
$16.00
Casa Dragones Anejo
$54.00
Casa Dragones Blanco
$23.00
Casa Dragones Joven
$94.00
Casamigos Anejo
$20.00
Casamigos Blanco
$15.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$18.00
Casamigos Reposado
$18.00
Cincoro Blanco
$24.00
Cincoro Repo
$30.00
Cincoro Tequila Anejo
$48.00
Clase Azul Anejo
$160.00
Clase Azul Gold
$99.00
Clase Azul Plata
$40.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$56.00
Codigo 1530 Anejo
$38.00
Codigo 1530 Blanco
$15.00
Codigo 1530 Repo
$18.00
Codigo Mezcal
$18.00
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
$15.00
Dobel "50" Cristalino Anejo
$45.00
Dobel Anejo
$18.00
Dobel Diamante
$16.00
Dobel Reposado
$15.00
Dobel Single Barrel
$16.00
Don Julio 1942
$62.00
Don Julio Anejo
$23.00
Don Julio Blanco
$15.00
Don Julio Repo
$19.00
Dos Hombres
$17.00
Gran Centenario "Leyenda"
$65.00
Gran Patron Burdeos
$137.00
Herradura Anejo
$20.00
Herradura Legend
$45.00
Herradura Reposado
$18.00
Herradura Selección Suprema
$120.00
Herradura Silver
$14.00
Herradura Ultra Anejo
$22.00
Jimador
$9.00
Jose Cuervo Reserva De La Familia
$62.00
Komos Tequila Anejo
$40.00
Lalo Blanco
$15.00
Milagro Anejo
$18.00
Milagro Anejo Select Reserve
$24.00
Milagro Reposado
$14.00
Milagro Reposado Select Reserve
$22.00
Milagro Silver
$12.00
Milagro Silver Select Reserve
$20.00
Milagro Unico
$24.00
Patron Anejo
$20.00
Patron Piedra Extra Anejo
$150.00
Patron Reposado
$18.00
Patron Silver
$12.00
Roca Patron Anejo
$35.00
Roca Patron Reposado
$32.00
Roca Patron Silver
$19.00
Suntory Hibiki Harmony
$28.00
Teremana Tequila Reposado
$12.00
Union Mezcal
$18.00
Mijenta Blanco
$15.00
Mijenta Reposado
$20.00
1800 Anejo Cristalino
$18.00
Centenario Cristalino Anejo
$25.00
400 Conejos - Tobala
$17.00
1800 Milenio
$67.00
Aquasol Blanco
$12.00
Desert Door
$15.00
Pepe Z Extra Anejo
$22.00
Gran Coramino Extra Anejo
$45.00
Gran Coramino Anejo
$30.00
Casa del Sol Repo
$20.00
Forteleza Blanco
$17.00
Gran Centenario Repo
$12.00
Sombra Mezcal
$18.00
Codigo Rosa
$25.00
Casa Dragones Repo
$47.00
Gran Coramino Repo
$32.00
400 Conjeos Cuishe
$15.00
1800 Cristalino
$20.00
Codigo 1530 Arttesanal
$18.00
Aguasol Repo
$14.00
Altos Olmeca
$14.00
Patron Extra Anjeo
$31.00
komos Rose
$36.00
Cuervo la Famila Repo
$27.00
casa del sol anjeo
$30.00
El tesoro blanco
$14.00
El Tesoro repo
$18.00
El Tesoro anjeo
$24.00
Belvedere
$14.00
Belvedere Lake
$18.00
Belvedere Smogory
$18.00
Chopin
$12.00
Deep Eddy
$10.00
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
$10.00
Deep Eddy Lemon
$10.00
Deep Eddy Lime
$10.00
Deep Eddy Tea
$10.00
Dripping Springs
$10.00
Goodnight Loving
$12.00
Grey Goose
$15.00
Grey Goose Orange
$12.00
Grey Goose Pear
$12.00
Hangar One
$12.00
Ketel One
$12.00
Tito Handmade
$10.00
Wheatly
$12.00
Three Olives
$12.00
Stoli Vanilla
$12.00
N/A Beverages
Cappuccino
$7.00
Coffee
$5.00
Coke
$3.00
Soda Refill
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Espresso
$5.00
Fanta Orange
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Hot Tea
$4.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Latte
$7.00
Mocktail
$8.00
Orange Juice
$5.00
Rain Water Liter
$10.00
San Pellegrino
$8.00
Sprite
$3.00
Sweet Tea
$4.00
Tonic
$3.00
Topo Chico
$7.00
Water
Shirley Temple
$4.50
Arnold Palmer
$4.50
Lemonade
$4.00
Employee Soda
$0.93
Rambler Sparkling Water
$5.00
Dbl Espresso
$8.00
Soda
$0.50
Bitters
$0.50
Employee Water
$3.00
Milk
$3.95
Red Bull
$8.00
Sugar Free Red Bull
$8.00
Watermelon Red Bull
$8.00
Employee Red Bull
$3.00
Wine
Bisol Proseco
$12.00
B Wise Trios
$28.00
Bending Branch Cab
$22.00
Colene Clemens
$26.00
Cuadrilla
$15.00
Figgins Estate Cabernet Blend
$63.00
G.H. Mumm
$23.00
Hawkes Cabernet
$36.00
Kenwood Sauv Blanc
$12.00
Mad Hatter Cabernet
$35.00
Michel Fonné, Rosé
$15.00
Neyers Sage Canyon
$16.00
Septima Obra Malbec
$13.00
Stolpman Syrah
$18.00
Terrazas de Andes
$38.00
The Hilt by Screaming Eagle, Pinot Noir
$35.00
Troublemaker
$13.00
Whispering Angel Rose
$16.00
William~Chris Mourvedre
$16.00
Austin Hope Cabernet
$22.00
GL Dutton Goldfield Chard
$23.00
GL Sandeman's 20yr
$20.00
GL Daou Chard
$13.00
Seven Hills Merlot
$13.00
Trees Coravin
$35.00
William-Chris Rousanne
$16.00
Tawny 10 Yr
$10.00
Bending Branch Tannat
$18.00
Linne Calado Glass
$45.00
Dolce
$30.00
Sandeman's 30yr
$30.00
Gust PN
$20.00
Scarpetta PG
$12.00
Tawney Port 20. Year
$20.00
Croft 10yr
$10.00
Iris PN
$14.00
Taylor Fladgate LBV
$15.00
Harvey & Harriet
$18.00
Silver Totem Cab
$13.00
Madeiera
$12.00
Antigua
$20.00
Lioco Carignan
$17.00
Jonata Sangiovese
$30.00
HH Wine
$7.00
Figgins Figlia
$40.00
Darting Riesling
$16.00
Glass Sancerre
$20.00
Loveblock SB
$16.00
Termes
$17.00
Frank Famliy Cab
$27.00
Artadi Temp
$15.00
Anakota Cab
$50.00
Davis Family Zin
$17.00
Dr. Loosen Blue Slate
$15.00
Painted Fields
$14.00
St Michelle Indian Wells Cab
$12.00
A/C Bubbles
$10.00
Messina Hof Port
$15.00
Prisoner BTG
$28.00
Fonseca BIN 27
$13.00
Quinta du Noval
$12.00
corkage fee
$40.00
Argyle Brut Willamette
$86.00
Charles Heidsieck
$145.00
Dom Perignon
$565.00
GH Mumm Cordon Rouge
$120.00
Gruet Winey Brut Rose
$60.00
JP Chenet Blanc de Blanc
$45.00
Krug, Grande Cuvee
$555.00
Moet & Chandon Imperial
$130.00
Mumm Napa
Mumm Napa
$15.00
Nicolas Feuillatte
$110.00
Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque
$355.00
Perrier Jouet Grand Brut
$135.00
Piper Heidsieck Rose Sauvage
$135.00
Schramsberg Mirabelle
$67.00
Ruinart Blanc de Blanc
$265.00
Bisol Prosecco
$50.00
Laurent Perrier
$190.00
Cakebread
$105.00
Chalk Hill Estate
$85.00
Chateau Montelena
$140.00
Clos DuVal
$66.00
Daou Chard
$52.00
De Sante Old Vine
$95.00
Domain Ferret Pouilly
$90.00
Far Niente
$155.00
Flowers Sonoma Coast
$110.00
Jordan Russian
$90.00
Kosta Brown Chard
$238.00
Louis Jadot
Melville Estate
$84.00
Newton Skyside
$55.00
Ramey Russian
$85.00
Rombauer
$90.00
Shafer Red Shoulder Ranch
$120.00
Stags Leap Karia
$82.00
The Calling Dutton Ranch
$75.00
Trefethen Estate
$80.00
Dom Ferret Chard
$99.00
William Fevre
$75.00
Toil Oregon Chard
$140.00
Ziata
$110.00
Party Chard
$52.00
Beringer Private Reserve Chard
$99.00
pdr trefethen chard
$70.00
Cade
$78.00
Cloudy Bay Bottle
Cloudy Bay Bottle
$88.00
Craggy Range
$60.00
Duckhorn
$65.00
Emmolo
$48.00
Frogs Leap
$64.00
Groth
$59.00
Matanzas Creek
$45.00
Pascal Jolivet
$99.00
Round Pond
$68.00
Six Ridges by Kenwood
$55.00
St. Suprey Dollarhide
$80.00
Kenwood SB Bottle
$47.00
Flora Springs Soliloquy
$100.00
Loveblock
$60.00
Eroica Riesling
$45.00
Figgins Estate
$105.00
Halter Ranch Grenache
$75.00
King Estate Pinot Gris
$59.00
Treana Viognier/Marsanne
$60.00
William Chris Rousanne
$68.00
William Fevre Chablis
$65.00
Scarpetta PG
$48.00
Whispering Angel Bottle
$64.00
Pascal Jolivet Sancerre
$99.00
Whispering Angel BTL
$64.00
1.5L Shafer, "One Point Five. tag's Leap
$620.00
2014 Hundred Acre, "Ark Vineyard", Howell Mountain 100pt RP
$1,350.00
2017 Hundred Acre, "Ark Vineyard", Howell Mountain 100pt RP
$1,200.00
Andrew Will, Columbia Valley
$99.00
Antica by Antinori, Atlas Peak
$140.00
Austin Hope Cab 1L
$125.00
Axios, Napa Valley
$240.00
Becker, , "Reserve", High Plains
$60.00
Bella Union, Napa Valley
$160.00
Bending Branch Winery, “Newsom Vinyard”, High Plains
$88.00
Browne Family Winery
$70.00
Buehler Vineyards, "Estate", St. Helena
$99.00
Cabernet Sauvignon Continued
Cardinale, Napa Valley 97pt WE
$665.00
Cedar Knoll by Palmaz, Napa Valley
$155.00
Chappellet, "Signature", Napa Valley
$180.00
Chappellet, "Pritchard Hill", Napa Valley 98pt TP
$600.00
Chateau Montelena, Napa Valley
$155.00
Chateau Ste. Michelle, "Cold Creek Vineyard", Columbia Valley
$65.00
Col Solare, Red Mountain
$155.00
Darioush, Napa Valley
$295.00
Duckhorn, Napa Valley 1.5L
$380.00
DuMol, Napa Valley
$240.00
Ehlers Estate, "1886", St. Helena
$290.00
Ehlers Estate, St. Helena
$150.00
Elyse, "Morisoli Vineyard", Rutherford
$185.00
Encosta by Gandona, Napa Valley
$195.00
Far Niente, Napa Valley
$300.00
Faust, "The Pact", Coombsville
$235.00
Faust, Napa Valley
$130.00
Fisher, "Coach Insignia", Napa Valley
$200.00
Flora Springs, Napa Valley
$90.00
Freemark Abbey, Napa Valley
$130.00
Frias Family, "SMD", Spring Mountain District
$190.00
Galerie, Knight's Valley
$120.00
Groth, "Reserve", Oakville
$295.00
Hawkes Cab
$160.00
Hundred Acre, "Far and Between"
$1,400.00
HāLo by Trefethen, Hillspring Vineyard
$465.00
Inglenook, Rutherford
$165.00
J. Lohr, "Hilltop Vineyard", Paso Robles
$67.00
Jarvis, "Estate", Napa Valley
$290.00
Jayson by Phalmeyer, Napa Valley
$195.00
Jonata by Screaming Eagle
$325.00
Juggernaut, "Hillside Cab", California
$60.00
Justin, Paso Robles
$65.00
Keenan, Napa Valley
$145.00
Kings Row by Checkerboard,
$380.00
Krupp Brothers
$265.00
L'Ecole No. 41, Columbia Vally
$78.00
Ladera, "Reserve", Howell Mountain
$228.00
Leonetti Cellars, Walla Walla
$285.00
Lewis Cellars, "Reserve", Napa Valley
$360.00
Louis M. Martini, "Monte Rosso Vineyard", Sonoma Valley
$255.00
M. Etain, "Tinman" by Scarecrow, Rutherford 97pts. JD
$480.00
Merryvale, Napa Valley
$148.00
Mount Veeder, Napa Valley
$99.00
Mt. Brave, Mount Veeder
$220.00
Neyers, "Neyers Ranch", Napa Valley
$155.00
Nickel & Nickel, "C. C. Ranch Vineyard", Yountville 1.5L
$650.00
Odette by Plumpjack, Napa Valley
$320.00
Orin Swift, Mercury Head
$325.00
Palmaz, Napa Valley
$345.00
Paul Hobbs, Napa Valley
$252.00
Plumpjack, "Estate", Oakville
$320.00
Quilt Cab
$95.00
Ramey, Napa Valley
$135.00
Raymond, "Reserve", Napa Valley
$95.00
Rodney Strong, "Rockaway", Alexander Valley
$175.00
Rombauer, Napa Valley
$150.00
Shafer, "One Point Five", Napa Valley
$225.00
Silver Oak, Alexander Valley
$215.00
Silver Oak, Napa Valley
$305.00
Silver Oak, Napa Valley 1.5L
$620.00
Stag's Leap, "The Leap", "Estate", Stag's Leap District
$215.00
Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, "Artemis", Napa Valley
$225.00
Stonestreet, "Estate", Alexander Valley
$110.00
The Calling, Alexander Valley
$105.00
Treana, Paso Robles
$65.00
Trefethen, Napa Valley
$140.00
Trinchero, "Mario's", Napa Valley
$100.00
Jordan Cab
$150.00
St. Suprey Cab
$112.00
Joseph Phelps Cabernet
$249.00
Rudd Samantha's
$395.00
B Wise Trios
$120.00
Frog's Leap Estate Cab
$150.00
Daou Soul of The Lion
$290.00
Anakota Knights Valley
$200.00
Scarecrow Cab
$900.00
Silver Oak Alex Mag
$370.00
Anakota
$200.00
Fortunate Son The Dreamer
$380.00
Turnbull Cab
$120.00
Patrimony Cab
$625.00
Shafer Hillside Select
$650.00
Fortunate Son
$325.00
Simi Landslide
$95.00
Trees by Tim Love
$140.00
CSM Indian Wells Cab
$48.00
jon anthony
$155.00
frank family cab
$108.00
2012 Quintessa, Napa Valley 1.5L
$850.00
2016 Quintessa, Napa Valley 1.5L
$750.00
Bending Branch, Tannat, Texas
$70.00
Betz, "Clos de Betz", Columbia Valley
$148.00
Blackbird Vineyards, "Arise", Napa Valley
$110.00
Caduceus, "Anubis", "Buhl Vineyard", Willcox
$120.00
Cain, Cain Concept", Spring Mountain District 1.5L
$525.00
Capture "Innovant", Sonoma County
$115.00
Chaos Theory by Brown Estate, Napa Valley
$88.00
Chappellet "Mountain Cuvee", Napa Valley
$95.00
DeLille Cellars, "D2", Columbia Valley
$95.00
Duckhorn "Discussion", "Estate", Napa Valley
$295.00
Dueling Pistols, Paso Robles
$99.00
Ferrari-Carano, "Siena", Sonoma County
$72.00
Frias Family, "Lady of the Dead", Califonia
$160.00
Girard, "Artistry", Napa Valley
$110.00
Inglenook "Rubicon", Rutherford
$450.00
Joseph Phelps, "Insignia", "Estate", Napa Valley
$620.00
Justin, "Isosceles", Paso Robles
$155.00
Krupp Brothers, "Synchrony", "Stegecoach Vyd.", Napa Valley
$300.00
Lady In Red
$120.00
Leviathan, North Coast
$98.00
Llano, "Viviano", Cabernet/Sangiovese, TX High Plains
$70.00
Mad Hatter by Tuck Beckstoffer, Napa Valley
$150.00
Neyers, "Left Bank", Napa Valley
$74.00
Orin Swift, "Papillon," Napa Valley
$160.00
Ornellaia, Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany 3.0L
$2,300.00
Pahlmeyer, Napa Valley
$520.00
Prisoner, Napa Valley
$110.00
Quintessa, Rutherford
$555.00
Rodney Strong, "Symmetry", Alexander Valley
$105.00
San Simeon, "Stormwatch", Paso Robles
$140.00
St. Supery, "Elu," Napa Valley
$155.00
Stags Leap "Hands/Time"
$68.00
The Paring by Jonata, California
$72.00
Treana, "Meritage", Paso Robles
$88.00
Trefethen "Dragon's Tooth", Napa Valley
$140.00
Westcave Cellars, "Reserve", TX Hill Country
$90.00
William~Chris, "Lost Draw Vineyard.", Mourvedre, TX High Plains
$65.00
Phalmeyer Prop Red
$480.00
Daou Bodygaurd
$99.00
Opus One
$650.00
Krupp Bros The Doctor
$225.00
Daou Soul of The Lion
$280.00
Flora Springs Trilogy
$180.00
Biale Basic Black
$112.00
Treana Red
$90.00
Klipsun Red Blend
$145.00
Klipsun Red Blend
$145.00
Chateau Mouli De Tricot
$165.00
Krupp Bros "The Doctor"
$245.00
Pirouette
$150.00
Andis Cab Franc
$99.00
Shafer TD9
$155.00
Flora Springs Poggio del Papa
$98.00
Klipsun Cab
$290.00
Overture by Opus One
$325.00
Archery Summit, Dundee Hills
$98.00
Au Bon Climat, Santa Barbara County
$55.00
Bergström, "Silice", Chehalem Mountains
$180.00
Bethel Heights, "Estate", Eola-Amity Hill
$95.00
Bodega Chacra, "Barda", Patagonia
$75.00
Boen, Russian River Valley
$60.00
Brewer-Clifton, Sta. Rita Hills
$85.00
Byron, "Nielson Vineyard", Santa Maria Valley
$60.00
Cherry Pie, "San Pablo Bay Block", Napa Valley
$115.00
Colene Clemens, "Margo", Chehalem Mountains
$90.00
Davis Bynum, "Jane's Vineyard", Russian River Valley
$80.00
Domaine Carneros, "Estate", Carneros
$85.00
Domaine Serene, "Yamhill Cuvee," Willamette Valley
$115.00
DuMol, "Wester Reach", Russian River Valley
$160.00
Emeritus, Russian River Valley
$105.00
Erath, "Resplendent", Willamette Valley
$62.00
Etude, "Grace Benoist Ranch", Carneros
$90.00
Ferrari-Carano, Anderson Valley
$70.00
Flowers PN
$120.00
Goldeneye, Anderson Valley
$125.00
Gran Moraine, Yamhill-Carlton
$99.00
Jackson Estate, Anderson Valley
$70.00
Ken Wright Cellars, Willamette Valley
$50.00
Littorai, "Block E", Anderson Valley
$210.00
Melville, "Estate", Sta, Rita Hills
$99.00
Merry Edwards, Sonoma Coast
$165.00
Merryvale, Carneros
$80.00
Penner-Ash, Willamette Valley
$105.00
Ponzi, Laurelwood District
$98.00
Rex Hill, Willamette Valley
$85.00
Sea Smoke, "Southing", Sta. Rita Hills
$270.00
Sea Smoke, "Ten", Sta. Rita Hills
$270.00
Siduri, Russian River Valley
$75.00
The Hilt by Screaming Eagle, "Vanguard", Santa Barbara
$140.00
Twomey, Russian River Valley
$135.00
Wayfarer by Phalmeyer, "Wayfarer Vineyard", Fort-Ross Seaview
$180.00
Zena Crown Vineyard, "Conifer", Eola-Amity Hills
$160.00
Zena Crown Vineyard, Slope", Eola-Amity Hills
$180.00
Ziata, Green Valley of Russian River Valley
$120.00
Gust PN
$85.00
Belle Glos Las Alturas
$95.00
Dutton Goldfield P N
$90.00
Iris PN
$52.00
The Hilt Bentrock Vyd
$235.00
Kosta Brown RRV
$360.00
Hirsch Vineyards
$130.00
Bouchard Aine/Fils Gevery-Chambertin
$225.00
Talley PN
$95.00
Bouchard Ain And Fils Gevrey
$225.00
Toil Oregon
$160.00
Solitude 3L
$1,000.00
Duckhorn, Napa Valley
$130.00
Ehlers Estate, St. Helena
$135.00
Januik,
$68.00
L' Ecole No. 41, Columbia Valley
$99.00
Leonetti Cellars, Walla Walla
$22.00
Northstar, Columbia Valley
$90.00
Pedestal by Long Shadows, Columbia Valley
$150.00
Pride, Napa Valley/Sonoma
$140.00
Rutherford Hill, Napa Valley
$50.00
Swanson, Napa Valley
$70.00
Twomey, Napa Valley
$120.00
2013 L Ecole Merlot
$60.00
Frank Family Merlot
$99.00
Collier Falls,
$99.00
Klinker Brick
$88.00
Ridge, Lytton
$95.00
Robert Biale,
$120.00
Rombauer, Napa Valley
$90.00
Saldo by Prisoner Wine Company, Cailfornia
$80.00
Seghesio, Sonoma County
$55.00
Turley "Dragon Vyd"
$145.00
Turley, "Dusi"
$105.00
Turley, Estate
$90.00
Turley, Uberroth
$135.00
Elyse Zin
$120.00
Lassegue
$160.00
Achaval Ferrer,
$75.00
Allegrini, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto
$168.00
Alta Vista,
$130.00
Alto Moncayo Granacha
$135.00
Andre Brunel CDP
$130.00
Arcanum, Tuscany
$215.00
Boffa, Barbaresco, Piedmont
$99.00
Bouchard Pere & Fils,
$120.00
Campo Viejo,
$62.00
Catena Alta, Malbec, Mendoza
$125.00
Catena Zapata,
$280.00
Chateau Vannières, Bandol
$295.00
Cht Tricot Margaux
$180.00
Clos de Siete, Malbec Blend, Valle de Uco, Mendoza
$60.00
Col d’ Orcia, Brunello di Montalcino
$150.00
Collier Falls,
$99.00
Daou Bodygaurd
$99.00
Figgins Estate Figlia
$160.00
Gaja Promis
$140.00
Hacienda Monasterio
$120.00
Jean-Luc Baldès, Probus
$180.00
Jonata Syrah
$375.00
Jonata, Sangiovesse, Ballard Canyon
$160.00
Krupp Bros.
$240.00
Le Puy
$160.00
Leonetti Cellars Sangiovese
$180.00
Linne Calodo,
$190.00
Long Shadows Sequel
$130.00
Luigi Canubi Barolo
$225.00
M. Chapoutier, “La Bernardine,
$150.00
Marchese Antinori,
$130.00
Marchese Antinori,
$290.00
Numanthia,
$64.00
Penfolds Bin 389
$145.00
Penfold’s, Grange
$1,500.00
Sassicaia
$580.00
Stolpman, Carbonic Sangiovese, Ballard Canyon
$65.00
Succette, Grenache, Barossa Valley
$120.00
Tenuta San Guido Guidelberto
$145.00
Tenuta San Guido,
$82.00
Tornatore,
$108.00
Turley, Petite Sirah
$195.00
Two Hands, Angels Share
$99.00
Two Hands, Lillys Garden
$155.00
William Chris Mouvedre
$64.00
Zaha,
$85.00
Zolo
$90.00
'98 Cht. Musar
$195.00
Termes
$68.00
Hacacienda Monesterio
$130.00
2019 Ornellaia
$535.00
Robert Biale Basic Black
$130.00
Luigi Einaudi Cannubi Barolo
$220.00
Ansellian Lafite Rothchild
$240.00
Septima Gran Reserva
$150.00
Barnett Vineyards, 'Peacock Vineyard,' Napa Valley
$350.00
Barnett Vineyards, Napa Valley 1.5L
$700.00
Bertani, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico
$900.00
Bertani, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico
$1,500.00
Broman, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 1.5L
$500.00
Chateau Montelena, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
$425.00
Chateau Montelena, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
$385.00
Chateau Montelena, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
$340.00
Crocker Starr,
$450.00
Culler,
$290.00
Hart’s Desire, ' Ambiance Vineyard,' Napa Valley
$215.00
Optima, Alexander Valley
$275.00
Paoletti, Napa Valley
$225.00
Rancho Napa, Napa Valley
$195.00
Ristow Estate, 'Quinta de Pedras Vineyard', Napa Valley
$275.00
Ristow Estate, 'Quinta de Pedras Vineyard', Napa Valley
$250.00
Steltzner, Family Reserve, Napa Valley
$375.00
Sterling Vineyards, Reserve, Napa Valley
$245.00
Tay, Napa Valley
$260.00
Tom Eddy, Napa Valley
$350.00
White Oak, 'Mariposa Vineyard,' Napa Valley
$195.00
Wolf Family Vineyards, Napa Valley
$400.00
1997 Young Ridge
$350.00
1980 Baertani Amarone
$300.00
Paraduxx, Red Blend, Napa Valley
$62.00
Half Black Chicken
$60.00
Private Dining
Private Dining Menu
Elk 10$
$10.00
Bison Upcharge
$20.00
Bluebonnet Buffet Menu
$72.00
Cake Fee
$25.00
Colorado Menu
$150.00
Crudite
$9.00
Elk Loin Upcharge
$17.00
Enhanced Selection PP
$6.00
Extended Hour
$450.00
Goodstock Beef
$70.00
Goodstock Beef Upcharge
$70.00
Longhorn Menu
$100.00
Lunch Pre Fixe
$55.00
Mushroom App
$3.50
Buffet Lunch
$58.50
Tray Passed
$12.00
Elk Sliders
$7.00
Dessert
$7.00
3 Passed Apps Pp
$18.00
3rd Party Rental
$468.25
5 Upcharge
$5.00
4 Passed Apps
$23.00
Dessert Display
$3.50
Enhanced Side
$3.00
LD Arancini
$4.50
Lunch Prix Fixe
$95.00
9oz Stuff Upcharge
$9.00
Hamachi Enhanced App
$2.50
Bruschetta
$5.00
Kids Burger\fries
$18.00
Chickn Thigh
$8.00
Enhanced App
$2.50
Additional Side
$6.00
Lamb Upcharge
$10.00
2 Passed App 12
$12.00
Fettine Display
$10.00
Enhanced Entree Redfish
$6.50
Dessert Display
$3.50
Enhanced Dessert
$2.50
Enhanced Salad
$25.00
Celis Porter 16oz
$10.00
3 - Tray Passed
$18.00
4 - Tray Passed
$23.00
Seasonal Vegetable Crudite
$9.00
Wild Game Feting Trio
$10.00
Enhanced Station - Stuffed Tenderloin
$28.00
Dessert Display
$7.00
