Lonesome Spur
Spur Full Menu
Egg Plates
Omelettes
Sweet Stuff
Breakfast Hand Helds
- Loaded Taco$7.00
Sausage, potato, egg, cheese, jalapeños, onions & tomatoes in a flour tortilla
- BEC on Corn Tort$2.75
- Bacon, Egg, Chz Taco$6.00
- Sausage, Egg, Chz Taco$6.00
- Ham, Egg, Chz Taco$7.00
- Potato, Egg Chz Taco$5.00
- Bacon Egg Chz Bisc$4.00
- Sas Egg Chz Bisc$4.00
- Ham Egg Chz Bisc$5.00
- Bacon Egg Chz Muffin$4.00
- Sas Egg Chz Muffin$4.00
- Ham Egg Chz Muffin$5.00
- Breakfast Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled flour tortillas with mozzarella & cheddar, grilled onions & bell peppers, tomatoes, scrambled eggs, choice of bacon or sausage. Salsa & sour cream on the side
Breakfast Sandwiches
Lighter Appetites
Hearty Appetites
- Chicken Fried Steak$14.00
2 eggs, hash browns & choice of bread
- Chicken Fried Chicken$14.00
2 eggs, hash browns & choice of bread
- Lonesome Rancheros$10.00
Our homemade cornbread waffle covered in pinto beans, shredded Cheddar & topped off with 2 eggs over easy. Served with homemade warm salsa on the side
- Justin Scramble$11.00
Open faced biscuit piled high with scrambled eggs, hash browns with bacon or sausage. Smothered in cream gravy
- El Spur$11.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with sausage, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños & thin tortilla strips topped with cheddar cheese. Served with salsa & flour tortillas
- Steak and Eggs$18.00
8 oz. Ribeye served with 2 eggs, hash browns & choice of bread
- Cowboy Benedict$14.00
Our signature cornbread waffle topped with chopped brisket, pinto beans, 2 eggs over easy covered in hollandaise sauce. Served with a pile of home fries
- Ranch Hand$12.00
2 eggs, bacon & sausage, hash browns, biscuit & gravy & a pancake
- Eggs Benedict$13.00
Country style grilled ham, 2 pouched eggs served on English muffin smothered in hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns
- Grilled Pork Chops$14.00
- Fried Pork Chops$14.00
A La Carte
Lil Spur Breakfast
Appetizers
- Spur Nachos$12.00
Homemade tortilla chips topped with chili, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, shredded cheddar. Served with salsa & sour cream
- Southwest Egg Rolls$11.00
House made, filled with chicken, black beans, onions, bell pepper, roasted corn & cheese. Deep fried to a golden brown & served with ranch dressing.
- Bubba Tots$12.00
Tots topped with chili, cheese, onions & jalapeños
- Bubba Fries$12.00
French fries topped with chili, cheese, onions & jalapeños
- Texas Fries$7.00
Heaping plate of fries with deep fried onions & jalapeños sprinkled with spur dust
- Chips & Salsa$4.00
- Fried Pickles$7.00
- Cheese Sticks$8.00
- Fried Mushrooms$7.00
- Bottle Caps$7.00
Sliced jalapeños, hand battered & fried
- Onion Rings$8.00
Salads & Such
- House Salad$6.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, egg, bacon & croutons
- Chicken Salad$11.00
Choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken breast with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, egg, bacon & croutons on mixed salad greens
- Chef Salad$11.00
Chopped ham & turkey with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, bacon, egg, onion & croutons on mixed salad greens
- Southwest Salad$12.00
Choice of blackened, grilled or fried chicken breast with tomatoes, onions, cheese, pinto beans & fritos on mixed salad greens. Homemade salsa on the side
- Chili & Cornbread$8.00
- Pinto Beans & Cornbread$7.00
- Frito Chili Pie$8.00
- Texas Cowpatty$12.00
A homemade cornbread waffle smothered with cheese, chili, onions & jalapeños
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger$11.00
1/2 lb. Patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles
- Spur Burger$12.00
1/2 lb. Thick & juicy all beef patty with lettuce & tomatoes topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, jalapeños & bacon
- Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken breast topped with lettuce & tomatoes served on a toasted sweet bun
- Club Sandwich$10.00
Triple stacked bread layered with turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss & American cheese
- Philly Cheese Steak$11.00
Thinly sliced steak topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled onions & bell peppers. Served on a hoagie bun
- Cajun Philly$12.00
Blackened chicken & cajun sausage topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions & bell peppers on a hoagie bun
- Patty Melt$11.00
1/2 lb. Hamburger patty with caramelized onions & Swiss cheese on toasted wheat bread
- CFS Sand$12.00
Hand battered country fried steak with lettuce & tomatoes served on a toasted sweet bun
- Meatloaf Sandwich$11.00
Grilled meatloaf with hand battered & deep fried onions topped with spur sauce served on a toasted sweet bun
- Grilled Cheese$6.00
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$8.00
Sliced honey ham with melted American cheese, lettuce & tomatoes on a grilled sweet bun
- BLT$10.00
Traditional bacon, lettuce & tomato on Texas toast
- Chicken Fried BLT$12.00
Hand battered & deep fried bacon with lettuce & tomato on Texas toast
Spur Sides
- Mashed Potatoes$2.25
- Green Beans$2.25
- Corn$2.25
- Pinto beans$2.25
- Loaded Mashed$2.25
- Cabbage$2.25
- Black eyed peas$2.25
- Fried Okra$2.25
- Turnip greens$2.25
- Small salad$2.25
- Potato Salad$2.25
- Cole Slaw$2.25
- Broccoli Rice$2.25
- Spinach$2.25
- Spicy Corn$2.25
- Spanish Rice$2.25
- Dressing$2.25
- Aug Potatoes
- Small Fries$3.00
- Small tots$3.00
- Side tort chips$2.00
- Side Pot chips$2.00
Specialties
- Brisket Tacos$12.00
Pulled brisket served in 3 flour tortillas with lettuce, tomatoes & grilled onions topped with cilantro & cheese. Pinto beans served on the side
- Pork Tacos$12.00
Fulled pork served in 3 flour tortillas with lettuce, tomatoes & grilled onions topped with cilantro & cheese. Pinto beans served on the side
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla with diced chicken breast, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, cheddar & mozzarella cheese. Salsa & sour cream on the side
- Chicken & Waffles$12.00
Golden sweet waffle topped with fried chicken tenders, sprinkled with powdered sugar & maple syrup on the side
- The Hauss$18.00
Can you handle this bad boy? Double serving of our hand breaded country fried steak piled high on a bed of mashed potatoes, topped with a fried egg & 2 hand battered onion rings
- Adult Chicken Strips$9.00