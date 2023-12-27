Order the lattes of your dreams online here! More
Long Beach Coffee & Tee 220 West Park Avenue
Counter
Drinks
- $10 Combo$10.00
- $3 Coffee$2.76
- Bougie Chocolate Mocha$7.00+
- Caramel Latte$7.00+
- Chai Tea Latte (No Espresso)$5.00+
- Cold Brew$5.00+
- Dirty Lil Chai$7.00+
- Double Espresso$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00+
- Hot Coffee$3.00+
- Hot Latte/Cappuccino$7.00+
- Hot Matcha Latte$7.00+
- Hot Tea$3.00+
- Iced Coffee$3.00+
- Iced Latte/Cappucino$6.00+
- Iced Matcha Latte$7.00+
- Iced Tea/Lemonade$4.00+
- Latte/Cappucino$6.00+
- Nitro Cold Brew$7.50
- Smoothie$7.00+
Food
- $4 Pastry$4.00
- $5 Pastry$5.00
- $6 Pastry$6.00
- $7 Pastry$7.00
- Brownie$4.00
- Chef Mikey's Breakfast Sandwich$6.50+
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00
- Coffee Cake$4.00
- Divot$4.00
- Empanada$5.00+
- Flourless Chocolate Cake$7.00
- Fresh Baked Croissants$4.00+
- Fruit Tart$7.00
- Homemade Cookies$4.00
- Yogurt Muffins$4.00
- Pretzel Sticks$10.00
- Basket of Dogs$9.00
- Mozz Sticks$9.00
Grab and Go
- 1 lb of Coffee$20.00
- Aloe Vera Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Caprisun$3.00
- Coconut Water$4.00
- Core Water$4.00
- Espressgo$10.00+
- Essentia Water$3.00+
- Fruit Cup$5.00
- Gatorade$2.75
- Hard Boiled Eggs (2)$4.00
- Jarritos$3.00
- Liquid Death$4.00
- Monster$4.00
- Nature's Bakery Bar$3.00
- Nesquick$2.75
- Pellegrino$4.00
- Perrier$3.00
- Poland Spring$2.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Snapple$2.75
- Vitamin Water$2.75
- Yogurt Parfait$5.00
Alcohol
Cordial
Long Beach Coffee & Tee 220 West Park Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(516) 608-9333
Open now • Closes at 7PM