Longbranch
Food
Small Plates
- Anchovy Stuffed Fried Olives$7.00
- Brown Sugar Brussels Sprouts$11.00
bacon lardons, sherry vinegar
- Butter Lettuce and Apple Salad$11.00
fuji apples, pt. reyes blue cheese, cranberry, candied walnuts
- Caesar Salad$11.00
little gem lettuces, garlic croutons, pecorino
- Crab and Avocado Toast$15.00
dungeness crab, pickled fresno chile, poached egg, tarragon, chive
- Delicata Squash Rings$11.00
beer batter, green goddess aioli
- Fried Green Tomatoes$9.00
cornmeal, pimiento cheese dip
- Garden Salad$11.00
mixed lettuces, market vegetables, walnut, lemon herb citronette
- Grilled Chicken Wings$15.00
jerk marinade, scotch bonnet citrue purée, cilantro, pickled chiles
- Pork Short Ribs$15.00
pomegranate root beer glaze, black pepper
- Roasted Baby Beets$9.00
goat cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds
- Side Fries$7.00
Large Plates
- Double Burger$18.00
house blend ground beef, lettuce, pickles, charred onions, burger sauce, hand cut french fries, Acme bun, with choice of american, blue, gruyere
- Pork Osso Buco$33.00
anson mills truffle grits, heirloom carrots, braising jus, gremolata
- Longbranch Fried Chicken$27.00
buttermilk fried mary's chicken, coleslaw, cornbread, housemade hot sauce
- Grilled New York Steak$35.00
12oz steak, root vegetable hash, beer braised pearl onions
- Fisherman's Pot Pie$25.00
sf black cod, clams, yukon potatoes, thyme, housemade hot sauce, puff pastry
- Rabbit Cassoulet$29.00
braised rabbit legs, smoked boar sausage, flagolet, cranberry beans, wild mushroom, breadcrumb, rustic bread
- Handmade Potato Gnocchi$23.00
hen of the woods mushroom ragu, pecorino romano