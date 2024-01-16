Longmeadow Diner
Full Menu
Burgers
- Hamburger$6.99
- Cheeseburger$7.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger$8.99
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$8.99
- Pizza Burger
With tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese$8.99
- Philadelphia Burger
Topped with mushrooms, onions & melted American cheese$8.99
- Black Forest Burger
With ham & Swiss cheese$8.99
- Smoke House Burger
With bacon, cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce$8.99
- Pepper Jack Burger
With bacon, fried onions & pepper jack cheese$8.99
- Santa Fe Burger
With bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce & onion ring$8.99
- Chesapeake Burger
With crabmeat & cheddar cheese$10.99
- Hungry Man Burger
Double burger with bacon, fried egg & American cheese$12.99
- Black N Blue Burger$8.99
Grilled Chicken Deluxe Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce & tomato$12.50
- Kansas City Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with melted cheddar cheese, bacon & BBQ sauce$12.50
- Chicken Phil Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions & melted American cheese$12.50
- Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with ham & Swiss cheese$12.50
- Smothered Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Triple Decker
- Turkey Club
With bacon$12.50
- Tuna Club
With boiled egg$12.50
- Chicken Salad Club
With bacon$12.50
- Ham Club
With American cheese$12.50
- Grilled Chicken Club
With bacon$12.50
- Roast Beef Club
With American cheese$12.50
- Hamburger Club
With bacon$12.50
- B.L.T. Club
Bacon, lettuce & tomato$12.50
- Super Club
Ham, turkey, roast beef & American cheese$12.99
Tasty Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
Appetizers
- Fried Calamari
Served with marinara sauce$10.99
- Chicken Tenders (4)$7.95
- Mozzarella Sticks (5)$7.99
- Loaded Cheese Fries$6.99
- Chili Cheese Fries$6.99
- Disco Fries
French fries topped with brown gravy & American cheese$6.99
- Potato Skins (5)
With bacon, cheddar cheese & sour cream$8.99
- Corn Nuggets$7.99
- Clam Strips$9.99
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
- Chicken Quesadilla
With grilled chicken, onions, green peppers & tomato$10.99
- Jalopeno Poppers$7.99
- Onion Rings$7.99
- Fried Pickles$7.99
Wings
Homemade Soups
Specialty Wraps
- Tuna Salad Wrap
Tuna salad with bacon, lettuce & tomato$12.50
- Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken salad with bacon, lettuce & tomato$12.50
- Mexican Wrap
Grilled chicken strips with jalapeño peppers, rice, sour cream, salsa & cheddar cheese$12.50
- Longmeadow Wrap
Turkey, bacon, roast beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing$12.50
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken tenders in buffalo sauce with lettuce & tomato$12.50
- Chicken Ranch Wrap
Fried chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing$12.50
- Cheeseburger Wrap
With American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion$12.50
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken with tomato & romaine lettuce with caesar dressing$12.50
- Roast Beef Wrap
Roast beef & American cheese with tomatoes, onions & thousand island dressing$12.50
- BLT Wrap$12.50
Our Special Sandwiches
- Monte Cristo
Thick sliced French toast with sliced turkey, ham & melted Swiss cheese$12.50
- Tuna Salad Melt
Rye bread topped with tuna salad, American cheese & tomato, grilled until the cheese melts just right$12.50
- Chicken Salad Melt
Rye bread topped with chicken salad, American cheese & tomato, grilled until the cheese melts just right$12.50
- Gyro
Served on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & our famous tzatziki sauce$12.50
- Chicken Gyro
Served on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & our famous tzatziki sauce$12.50
- Reuben
Corned beef on grilled rye with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing$12.50
- Turkey Rachel
Turkey on grilled rye with Swiss cheese, cole slaw & Thousand Island dressing$12.50
- Patty Melt
Beef burger with American cheese & fried onions on grilled rye bread$12.50
- Crab Swiss Melt
Crabmeat, tomato & swiss cheese on grilled rye bread$13.50
Paninis
- New York Panini
Sliced roast beef, sautéed onions, tomato, swiss cheese & Thousand Island dressing$12.50
- Reuben Panini
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing$12.50
- CHIX Parm Panini
Fried chicken tender, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese$12.50
- French Dip Panini
Sliced roast beef & swiss cheese, served with au jus$12.50
- Gyro Panini
Sliced gyro meat, feta cheese, tomato & side of tzatziki sauce$12.50
- Cordon Bleu Panini
Grilled chicken breast, ham, swiss cheese, lettuce & side of ranch dressing$12.50
- Louisiana Panini
Cajun spicy chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, tomato, sautéed onions & BBQ sauce$12.50
- Turkey Panini
Turkey, spinach, mozzarella cheese & tomato$12.50
Subs
Hot Open Sandwiches
Sautéed House Specialty Dishes
- Chicken Marsala
Lightly floured chicken breast in olive oil with fresh garlic, mushrooms & marsala wine$16.99
- Smothered Chicken
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions & cheddar cheese$15.99
- Chicken Santorini
Sliced grilled chicken sautéed in olive oil with fresh garlic, marinara sauce, feta cheese & black olives$16.99
- Seafood Santorini
Sautéed shrimp, scallops & haddock in olive oil with fresh garlic, marinara sauce, feta cheese & black olives$20.99
- Longmeadow Chicken$18.99
Side Orders
Senior Specials
- SR Meatloaf$11.99
- SR Grilled Chicken$11.99
- SR Pork Chop$11.99
- SR Ham Steak$11.99
- SR Turkey$11.99
- SR Chopped Steak$11.99
- SR BR Haddock$11.99
- SR Tenders$11.99
- SR Roast Beef$11.99
- SR Liver$11.99
- SR Spaghetti$11.99
- SR Chicken Parm
No side$11.99
- SR BR Crab Cake$13.99
- SR Ny Strip$14.99
- SR FR crab cake$13.99
- SR Ham Loaf$11.99
Children's Menu
- kids Hamburger*
Served with french fries$7.99
- kids Hot Dog
Grilled hot dog on a toasted bun, served with french fries$7.99
- kids Spaghetti$7.99
- kids Mac & Cheese$7.99
- kids Fingers
Two strips of chicken breast, deep fried, served with french fries$7.99
- kids Nuggets
Served with french fries$7.99
- kids Grilled Cheese
American cheese grilled on white bread, served with french fries$7.99
ADD ONS $$$
Breakfast Served All Day!
Juices
Farm Fresh Eggs
- Two Eggs
Any style. With a choice of ham, bacon, sausage, scrapple or Canadian bacon$5.99
- Two eggs & HASH
Any style$9.99
- Ham Steak & Two Eggs
Any style$13.99
- Chopped Steak & Two Eggs
Any style$12.99
- N.Y. Steak & Two Eggs
Any style$16.99
- Black Diamond & Two Eggs
Any style$18.99
- Country Fried Steak & Two Eggs
Any style$13.99
Breakfast Menu
- Sausage Gravy
Over biscuits, served with home fries$10.50
- Chipped Beef
On toast, served with home fries$10.50
- Country Fries
Three eggs scrambled with home fries, onions & green peppers, served with buttered toast & jelly$9.99
- Longmeadow Special
Two pancakes or two slices of french toast with two eggs any style, choice of ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple, served with home fries$12.99
Omelettes
- Plain Omelette$6.99
- Cheese Omelette
With a choice of cheese$7.99
- Western Omelette
With Virginia ham, peppers, onions & cheese$10.50
- Mexican Omelette
With jalapeño peppers, tomatoes, onions & cheddar cheese$10.50
- Mushroom & Swiss Omelette$9.99
- Veggie Omelette
With spinach, tomatoes, onions, green peppers & mushrooms$9.99
- Irish Omelette
With corned beef hash & cheddar cheese$10.50
- Florentine Omelette
With spinach & feta cheese$9.99
- Crab & Cheddar Omelette
With crabmeat & cheddar cheese$12.99
- Meat Lover's Omelette
With bacon, ham, sausage & cheese$10.50
- Italian Omelette
With sausage, tomato & mozzarella cheese$10.50
- Philly Steak Omelette$10.50
- Gyro Omelette$10.99
- Chili Cheddar Omelette$9.99
- 3 Way Cheese Omelette$8.99
- Sausage Omelette$9.99
- Ham Omelette$9.99
- Bacon Omelette$9.99
Benedicts
- Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs on a toasted English muffin with Canadian bacon, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with home fries$9.99
- Crab Benedict
Two poached eggs on a toasted English muffin with crab cake, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with home fries$11.99
- Florentine Benedict
Two poached eggs on a toasted English muffin with Canadian bacon & sautéed spinach, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with home fries$10.50
- Country Benedict
Two poached eggs on a toasted English muffin with sausage patty, topped with sausage gravy, served with home fries$10.50
- Irish Benedict
Two poached eggs on a toasted English muffin with corned beef hash, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with home fries$10.99
Pancakes
- 3 Pancakes
With a choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or Scrapple$8.99
- Short Pancakes
With a choice of ham, bacon, sausage or Scrapple$7.99
- Short Pancakes w/ Fruit Topping
Choice of peach, blueberry or strawberry & whipped cream$7.99
- 3 Pancakes with Fruit Topping
Choice of peach, blueberry or strawberry & whipped cream$9.99
- Short CC Pancakes$7.99
- 3 CC Pancakes$9.99
- Short BB Pancakes$7.99
- 3 BB Pancakes$9.99
- Oreo Pancakes (3)
Served with three slices of bacon$11.99
- Nutella Pancakes (3)
Topped with fresh strawberries & bananas, served with three slices of bacon$12.99
- Short Banana Pancake$7.99
- 3 Banana Pancakes$9.99
- Short Coconut Pancake$7.99
- 3 Coconut Pancake$9.99
- 1 Pancake no meat$4.29
- Short Oreo$9.99
French Toast
- French Toast (3)
With choice of ham, bacon, sausage or Scrapple$8.99
- French Toast (2)
With choice of ham, bacon, sausage or Scrapple$7.99
- TOW French Toast with Fruit Topping
Choice of peach, blueberry or strawberry & whipped cream$7.99
- 3 French Toast with Fruit Topping
Choice of peach, blueberry or strawberry & whipped cream$9.99
- Stuffed French Toast (2)$8.99
- Deep Fried French Toast$6.99
- Nutella French Toast (3)
Topped with fresh strawberries & bananas, served with three slices of bacon$12.99
Belgian Waffles
Breakfast Wraps
Breads & Muffins
Breakfast Sides
- One Egg$0.99
- Cottage Cheese
With apple butter$3.99
- Ham$3.99
- Bacon$3.99
- LINK$3.99
- Scrapple$3.99
- Turkey Sausage$3.99
- Turkey Bacon$3.99
- Canadian Bacon$3.99
- Corned Beef Hash$3.99
- Side Chipped Beef$3.99
- Side Sausage Gravy$3.99
- Home Fries$3.25
- Cup Fresh Fruit Salad$3.99
- Bowl Fresh Fruit Salad$5.99
- Cream Cheese$0.99
- PATTY$3.99
- Hashbrowns$4.29
Breakfast Sandwiches
Kid's Breakfast
Fresh Salads
Fresh Salads
- Small Garden Salad$3.25
- Large Garden Salad$4.50
- Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, American cheese & hard boiled egg$11.99
- Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce mixed with parmesan cheese & croutons$7.99
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Marinated chicken served on crisp lettuce with tomato, cucumbers, onions & croutons$11.99
- Greek Chicken Salad
Feta cheese, black olives, tomato, onions & cucumbers on crisp lettuce with Greek dressing$11.99
- Pittsburgh Salad
Steak & french fries topped with cheddar cheese over our fresh large garden salad$11.99
- Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg & cheddar cheese over our fresh large garden salad$11.99
- Cordon Bleu Salad
Grilled chicken breast, ham & swiss cheese over our fresh large garden salad$11.99
- Taco Salad
Chili, cheddar cheese & tomato over lettuce in our house crispy taco shell$11.99
- Spinach pie
Fresh spinach, bacon & hard boiled egg topped with cheddar cheese, served with hot bacon dressing$11.99