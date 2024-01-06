Long's Noodle House
Main Menu
Appetizers
- 1 . Vietnamese Summer rolls$6.00
Fresh salad spring roll wrap in rice paper
- 2. Vegetable summer rolls$6.00
Fresh vegan tofu summer rolls
- 3. Fried egg rolls$6.00
- 4. Vegetable fried egg rolls$5.00
- 5. Seafood fried egg rolls$6.00
- 6. Long sausages$8.00
Long sausage is home made sausage with pork, lemon grass, chili and house seasoning
- 7. Sesame chicken$8.00
Fried chicken wings come with sesame sauce
- 9. Fish sauce chicken wings$8.00
Fried chicken wings toss in sweet fish sauce and fired garlic
- 10. Good fried$4.00
Crispy fried in house seasoning
- Pig in blanket$6.00
Beef hot dog is wrapped with bacon.
- Rocket Shrimp$8.00
Fried shrimp rolls
- Shrimp Tempura$8.00
Fried tempura shrimp
- Skew Beef$7.00
Grilled beef skewers are marinated in sesame sauce
- Crab Rangoon$6.00
Fake crab meat mixed with cream cheese and scallion. It is wrapped with wanton paper
- Fried Gyoza$8.00
Fried Dumpling is filled with pork and chive
Main Course
- 15. Pho beef ribs$20.00
Beef ribs eye, Rice Noodle, Scalion, Onion, Cilantro, Beef Broth
- 16. Pho eye round steak$14.00
Eyeround, Rice Noodle, Beef Broth, scallion, onion
- 17. Pho flank$14.00
Flank,Rice Noodle, Beef Broth, scallion, onion
- 18. Pho brisket$14.00
Brisket, Beef Broth, rice noodle, scallion, onion
- 19. Pho tendon$14.00
Tendon, Rice Noodle, beef broth, scallion, onion
- 20. Pho beef meatball$14.00
Beef meatball, rice noodle, beef broth, scallion, onion
- 21. Pho eye round steak, brisket$14.00
Eye round, brisket, Rice Noodle, Beef Broth, scallion, onion
- 22. Pho eye round steak , meatball$14.00
Eye round,meat ball, Rice Noodle, Beef Broth, scallion, onion
- 23. Pho brisket, meatball$14.00
- 24. Pho eyes round steak, flank, brisket, tendon$14.00
- 25. House special pho$15.00
Rice noodle, eye round, flank, brisket, beef ball, tendon, scallion, onion, beef broth
- 26. Chicken pho$14.00
Chicken breast, rice noodle, scallion, onion and beef broth
- 27. Beef stew noodle soup$15.00
Stewed beef shank, flank, rice noodle, carrot and colantro
- 28. Bun bo hue$15.00
Spicy beef broth, thick vermicelli, pork ham, beef shank, flank, brisket, herb leave, onion
- 29. "Ha noi" vermicelli$15.00
Grilled pork and pork patty, vermicelli, house pickled, fish sauce, fresh beefsteak plant, Vietnamese balm, beansprout.
- 30. Grilled pork vermicelli$14.00
Grilled pork, vermicelli, lecture, cucumber, beansprout, peanut, scallion and fish sauce
- 31. Egg rolls vermicelli$14.00
Meat egg rolls, vermicelli, basil, lecture, beansprout, peanut, scallion oil and fish sauce
- 32. Vegan egg rolls vermicelli$14.00
Vegan egg rolls, vermicelli, lecture, cucumber, beansprout, peanut, scallion oil, house pickled and soy sauce
- 33. Seafood egg rolls vermicelli$14.00
Seafood egg roll, vermicelli, peanut, lecture, cucumber, beansprout and fish sauce
- 34. Grilled pork, egg rolls vermicelli$14.00
Grilled pork,meat egg roll, vermicelli, lecture, cucumber, beansprout, peanut, scallion and fish sauce