Lonnell Williams American Legion Post 143
223 9th St, Clarksville, TN 37040
Drinks
Food
Drinks
Mixed Drinks
Gummy Bear
$5.00
Lemon Drop
$6.00
Margarita
$10.00
Sex on the Beach
$8.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
Blue Hawaiian
$8.00
LIT
$10.00
Liquid Mari
$10.00
Blue MF
$10.00
Strawberry Henny
$10.00
Can/Bottled Beer
Bud Can
$3.00
Bud Bottle
$4.00
Bud Light Can
$3.00
Bud Light Bottle
$4.00
Bud Platinum
$4.00
Bud Zero
$3.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Corona
$5.00
Heineken
$5.00
Miller Lite
$3.00
Modelo
$5.00
OE 800
$3.00
Ultra
$5.00
Beer Bucket
$25.00
N/A Beverages
Orange Juice
$2.00
Pineapple Juice
$2.00
Grapefruit Juice
$2.00
Cranberry
$2.00
Lemonade
$2.00
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Pepsi
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Diet Sprite
$2.00
Ginger Ale
$2.00
Water
$1.00
Redbull
$3.00
Vodka
Absolute
$6.00
Titos
$6.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Smirnoff
$6.00
Ciroc
$9.00
Ciroc Apple
$9.00
Rum
Bacardi
$6.00
Tequila
Patron
$9.00
Don Julio
$9.00
Don Julio Reposado
$9.00
Jose Gold
$6.00
Jose Silver
$6.00
Cognac/Whiskey
Crown Royal
$9.00
Crown Apple
$9.00
Hennessy
$9.00
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Wine/Coolers
Moscato
$6.00
Pink Moscato
$6.00
LimeRita
$5.00
JMC Cooler
$3.00
White Zifendel
$6.00
Gin
Beefeaters
$6.00
Seagrams
$5.00
Well
Vodka
$4.00
Gin
$4.00
Rum
$4.00
Tequilla
$4.00
Shot Bottles
Cazadores
$5.00
Paul Mason
$5.00
Evan Williams
$5.00
Misc
Ice Bowl
$2.00
Ice Bucket
$5.00
Ice Cup
$0.50
Food
Chips
Layes
$1.00
BetterMaid
$2.00
Aunt Vickies
$2.00
(931) 647-9062
223 9th St, Clarksville, TN 37040
