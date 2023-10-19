APPETIZERS

Appetizers

Fried Calamari
$9.95
Dumpling
$8.95
Krab Rangoon
$7.95

Crispy wonton stuffed with imitation crab meat, scallion, cream cheese

Chicken Satay
$8.95

Grilled chicken skewers, peanut sauce & cucumber relish

Crispy Wings
$8.95
Roti Massaman
$9.95
Scallion Pancakes
$8.95
Tofu Fried
$7.95
Shrimp Rolls
$9.95

Deep fried shrimp rolls, honey chilli sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp
$9.95

Lightly battered fried shrimp, served with spicy mayo

Summer Rolls
$7.95

Soft rolls filled with rice noodle, lettuce, basil, carrot. Served with Thai peanut sauce

Spring Rolls
$6.95

Crispy roll stuffed with cabbage, carrot, celery and glass noodle in rice paper. Seved with plum dipping sauce

Spring Rolls 🌿
$6.50
Summer Rolls 🌿
$7.50
Shrimp Rolls
$9.50
Bang Bang Shrimp
$9.50
Fried Calamari
$9.00
Dumpling
$8.50
Krab Rangoon
$8.50
Chicken Satay
$9.00
Crispy Wing
$9.00
Roti Massaman 🌿
$10.00
Scallion Pancakes 🌿
$9.00
Tofu Fried 🌿
$8.00

Soup

Tom Yum Soup
$7.00
Tom Kha Soup
$7.00
Ginger Vegetable Soup
$7.00

Salad

Thai Salad
$7.00
Papaya Salad
$9.95
Seafood Salad
$18.95
Duck Salad
$19.95

ENTRÉE

Chili Basil
$15.95
Sautéed Ginger
$15.95
Cashew Nut
$15.95
Mixed Vegetable
$15.95
Sweet & Sour
$15.95
Param
$15.95

CURRY

Yellow Curry
$15.95
Panang Curry
$15.95
Green Curry
$15.95
Red Curry
$15.95
Massaman Curry
$15.95

FRIED RICE

Thai Fried Rice
$15.95
Basil Fried Rice
$15.95
Pineapple Fried Rice
$17.95

NOODLE

Lopburi Noodle
$15.95
Pad Thai Noodle
$15.95
Pad Se-ew Noodle
$15.95
Pad Kee-Mao Noodle
$15.95

SPECIALS DUCK

DUCK RECOMMENDED

DUCK NOODLE SOUP
$25.00
PAD THAI DUCK
$25.00
DRUNKEN DUCK
$25.00
BASIL DUCK
$25.00

Thai basil, onion, garlic, bell pepper, green bean and chili in spicy basil sauce over the crispy boneless duck

PINEAPPLE DUCK CURRY
$25.00

Boneless roast duck crispy fried in special red curry sauce with pineapple, bell pepper, bamboo shoot and Thai basil leaves

TAMARIN DUCK
$25.00

Boneless roast duck, bell pepper, onion, cabbage, broccoli, and carrot with tamarind sauce.

CHEF' SPECIAL MENU

CHEF' Recommend

Grilled Pork Chops
$18.95
Crab Fried Rice
$19.95
MR.O Crab Curry
$19.95
Hot Pot Seafood Soup
$23.95
Pad Ped Seafood
$23.95
Pad Cha Talay < Seafood >
$23.95
Salmon curry
$25.95
Pad Kra Prow Whole Fish
$27.95

Side order

Jasmin Rice
$2.50
Brown Rice
$3.00
Sticky Rice
$3.00
Sweet Coconut Sticky Rice
$5.00
Steamed Noodle
$4.00
Steamed Vegetables
$4.00
Peanut Sauce
$1.50
Dipping sauce
$1.00

Drink

Soft Drink

Seltzer
$2.50
Hot Green tea
$2.00
Hot Jasmine tea
$2.00
Hot Ginger Tea
$3.00
Thai Ice tea
$5.00
Thai Ice coffee
$5.00
Unsweet Tea
$3.00
Pepsi
$2.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Gingle Ale
$2.50
Sparkling water
$3.50
Bottled water
$2.00

Juice

Lemonade
$4.00
Apple Juice
$4.00
Lychee Juice
$5.00
Coconut Water
$5.00
Mango Juice
$5.00

Mocktails

Lychee Black Tea
$6.00
Lemonade Thai tea
$6.00
Butterfly's Lemonade
$6.00
Basil Lemonade
$6.00
Homemade Ginger fizz
$6.00
Cherry Temple
$5.00
Spice’s Mango Cha Cha
$6.00

Dessert

SWEET

Thai Tea fizz
$8.00
Lopburi streets Ice cream
$9.00
Fried Bananas with Ice cream
$10.00
Chocolate Lava
$10.00
Coconut Rice Puddings
$9.00
Fried Ice Cream
$8.00
Ice Cream
$6.00

——————

Open

———————————
——— Hold———
——— Same time ———
——— Togo ———
——— For Here ———
Hot Sauce

Lunch

Lunch dine in

L-Salmon basil
$15.95
L-Basil
$11.95
L-Mix vegetable
$11.95
L-Ginger
$11.95
L-Sweet and sour
$11.95
L-Red curry
$11.95
L-Green curry
$11.95
L-Yellow curry
$11.95
L-Massaman
$11.95
L-Padthai
$11.95
L-Seew
$11.95
L-Thai fried rice
$11.95