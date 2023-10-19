@Lopburi Thai 2646 E Main St
APPETIZERS
Fried Calamari
$9.95
Dumpling
$8.95
Krab Rangoon
$7.95
Crispy wonton stuffed with imitation crab meat, scallion, cream cheese
Chicken Satay
$8.95
Grilled chicken skewers, peanut sauce & cucumber relish
Crispy Wings
$8.95
Roti Massaman
$9.95
Scallion Pancakes
$8.95
Tofu Fried
$7.95
Shrimp Rolls
$9.95
Deep fried shrimp rolls, honey chilli sauce
Bang Bang Shrimp
$9.95
Lightly battered fried shrimp, served with spicy mayo
Summer Rolls
$7.95
Soft rolls filled with rice noodle, lettuce, basil, carrot. Served with Thai peanut sauce
Spring Rolls
$6.95
Crispy roll stuffed with cabbage, carrot, celery and glass noodle in rice paper. Seved with plum dipping sauce
SPECIALS DUCK
DUCK RECOMMENDED
DUCK NOODLE SOUP
$25.00
PAD THAI DUCK
$25.00
DRUNKEN DUCK
$25.00
BASIL DUCK
$25.00
Thai basil, onion, garlic, bell pepper, green bean and chili in spicy basil sauce over the crispy boneless duck
PINEAPPLE DUCK CURRY
$25.00
Boneless roast duck crispy fried in special red curry sauce with pineapple, bell pepper, bamboo shoot and Thai basil leaves
TAMARIN DUCK
$25.00
Boneless roast duck, bell pepper, onion, cabbage, broccoli, and carrot with tamarind sauce.
Drink
Soft Drink
Mocktails
