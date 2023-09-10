Skip to Main content
Lord stanleys kitchen
Beverages
Entrees
Burgers
Special
Candy
Snack
Kids meal
Salads
Finger food
Breakfast
Coffee lg
$3.50
Coffee/tea sm
$3.50
32oz cold
$4.00
Smoothie 20oz
$5.00
Protein shake
$6.00
Add on
$1.00
Cold brew 20oz
$5.00
Bottled drink
$2.75
Frappe 20oz
$4.00
water
$2.00
Chicken
$8.00
Buffalo chicken
$9.00
Presidents GC-bacon and tomato
$8.00
Prince of Wales GC-Mozz,pesto,tom
$8.00
Conn Smythe GC-Buffalo Chicken
$8.00
Calder Quesadilla-Chicken
$9.00
personal pizza
$6.00
Large pizza
$15.00
Cheeseburger
$8.50
Bacon cheeseburger
$9.50
King Clancy-Smash
$8.00
$5 Special
$5.00
$7 special
$7.00
$10 special
$10.00
$3 special
$3.00
candy
$2.00
candy lrg
$2.50
Popcorn
$2.00
nachos
$5.00
loaded nachos
$6.00
chips
$2.00
protein bar
$3.00
Norris meal-GC sticks
$7.00
Ross meal-Tenders
$7.00
Lady Byng meal-Mac n cheese
$7.00
Salad Reg
$10.00
Salad w/ chicken
$11.00
buffalo chicken salad
$12.00
Hot dogs -2
$6.00
Mozz sticks
$8.00
fried pickles
$6.00
FF
$4.00
loaded fries
$6.00
Chicken Wings
$15.00
Poutine
$8.00
fried curds
$8.00
chicken tenders
$6.00
mini pucks
$7.00
Sin-Bin-Bagel w/egg+meat
$7.00
Top Shelf-Stuffed FT
$7.00
Oatmeal w/fruit
$4.00
Hashbrowns
$4.00
2 on 1
$7.00
Lord stanleys kitchen Location and Ordering Hours
(315) 224-0744
5575 Meltzer Court, Snackbar , Cicero, NY 13039
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
