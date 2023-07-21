Food

Appetizers

CHEF JORGE’S CEVICHE

$18.00

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$33.00

FROMAGE PLATE

$26.00

HUMMUS PLATE

$17.00

WARMED RUSTIC BRUSCHETTA

$14.00

WINGS

$18.00Out of stock

Salads

VINEYARD SALAD

$16.00

CLASSIC CAPRESE SALAD

$16.00

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$19.00

Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing on a bed of Romaine

Flatbreads

FIG & GOAT FLATBREAD

$21.00

4 CHEESE FLATBREAD

$19.00

TOSCANO VEGGIE FLATBREAD

$20.00

CHARCUTERIE LOVER’S FLATBREAD

$21.00

Sandwiches

FRENCH DIP SANDWICH

$19.00

CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH

$18.00

ARTISINAL GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$17.00

LORIMAR ASADA SANDWICH

$18.00

CAPRESE PESTO SANDWICH

$18.00

Entrees

HONEY TERIYAKI SALMON

$26.00

Pastas

CREME CHICKEN FLORENTINE

$26.00

CREAMY PASTA DI CARNE

$25.00

PASTA AL FRESCO W/SHRIMP

$24.00

CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA

$23.00

MAR Y TIERRA PASTA

$25.00

Kids

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$12.00

Soft Drinks

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Evian

$8.00

Beverages

Red Wine by the Glass

GLS 2019 Barbera

$15.00

GLS 2018 GSM

$15.00

GLS 2019 Cabernet Franc

$15.00

GLS 2018 Cab Sauv / Mourvèdre

$15.00

GLS 2018 Tempranillo / Barbera

$15.00

GLS 2018 Mourvèdre / Petit Verdot

$15.00

GLS 2018 Malbec

$15.00

GLS 2017 Zinfandel

$15.00

Oak, Chocolate

GLS 2018 Zinfandel

$15.00

GLS 2017 Meritage

$15.00

GLS 2018 Meritage

$15.00

GLS 2019 Syrah

$15.00

GLS 2017 Tempranillo / Barbera

$20.00

GLS 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

GLS 2019 Sangiovese

$20.00

GLS 2019 Montepulciano

$20.00

White Wine by the Glass

GLS 2019 Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS 2021 Vermentino

$10.00

GLS 2021 Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GLS 2021 Viognier

$10.00

GLS 2021 Field Blend

$10.00

GLS 2021 White Merlot

$10.00

GLS 2021 Muscat Canelli

$10.00

Red Wine Bottles

2019 Barbera Bottle

$52.00

2018 GSM Bottle

$50.00

2019 Cabernet Franc Bottle

$56.00

2018 Cab Sauv / Mourvèdre Bottle

$58.00

2018 Tempranillo / Barbera Bottle

$56.00

2018 Mourvèdre / Petit Verdot Bottle

$52.00

2018 Malbec Bottle

$59.00

2017 Zinfandel Bottle

$56.00

2018 Zinfandel Bottle

$56.00

2017 Meritage Bottle

$59.00

2018 Meritage Bottle

$59.00

2019 Syrah Bottle

$54.00

2017 Tempranillo / Barbera Bottle

$56.00

2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$62.00

2019 Sangiovese Bottle

$48.00

2019 Montepulciano Bottle

$66.00

White Wine Bottles

2019 Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

2021 Vermentino Bottle

$28.00

2021 Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$28.00

2021 Viognier Bottle

$30.00

2021 Field Blend Bottle

$28.00

2021 White Merlot Bottle

$28.00

2021 Muscat Canelli Bottle

$28.00

Rosé Wine

GLS 2021 Dry Rosé

$10.00

2021 Dry Rosé Bottle

$25.00

Sparkling Wine

GLS California Sparkling

$10.00

GLS Raspberry Sparkling

$10.00

GLS Peach Sparkling

$10.00

California Sparkling Bottle

$25.00

Raspberry Sparkling Bottle

$28.00

Peach Sparkling Bottle

$28.00

Beer

Craft Lager

$10.00

Beer 2

$10.00

Beer 3

$10.00

Beer 4

$10.00

Cocktails

GLS Sangria

$12.00

Sangria Carafe

$20.00