Loro
FOOD
SHAREABLES
- Crunchy Sweet Corn Fritters$8.75
habanero aioli, cilantro // contains gluten, dairy, and egg, fried in the same oil as tree nuts
- Thai Chips & Dip$8.00
choice of fried wontons or tortilla chips, thai green salsa, peanut sambal // contains gluten, sesame, and peanut (sambal)
- Shishito Salmon Dip$9.50
shishito salsa verde, yuzu, habanero aioli, tortilla chips // contains egg, gluten, and sesame
- Chicken Karaage$11.50
chili aioli, szechuan salt, thai herbs // contains soy and sesame, fried in the same oil with tree nuts and glutenous ingredients
- Candied Kettle Corn$5.75
spiced peanuts, togarashi, lime leaf // contains peanuts, dairy and sesame
- Oak Grilled Edamame$7.50
lemon zest, white sesame, sriracha powder // contains soy
MEATS
- Smoked Prime Bavette$19.50
shishito salsa verde, cilantro, pickled onion // salsa contains gluten and soy
- Smoked Butcher's Cut$19.50
shishito salsa verde, cilantro, pickled onion // salsa contains gluten and soy
- Smoked Beef Brisket$18.50
thai chili gastrique, thai herbs, pickled onions // contains soy
- Sake Can 1/2 Chicken$16.75
gochujang glaze, cilantro, lime
- Oak Grilled Pork Loin$15.50
walnut bagna cauda, sweet cucumber pickles, chicharrones // contains egg, gluten, and tree nuts
- Oak Smoked Salmon$19.50
cucumber-yuzu broth, apricot gastrique, parsley, lemon // contains soy
SIDES
- Coconut Scented Rice$4.75
lime leaves, lemongrass // contains soy
- Oak Grilled Zucchini$6.00
cashew sambal, walnut bagna cauda, lemon // contains dairy and tree nuts, cooked in the same area as shellfish
- Crispy Potatoes$6.95
miso mustard, habanero aioli, toasted white sesame, green onions // contains gluten, onion, and soy, fried in the same oil as tree nuts
- Texas Sweet Corn$6.50
chili aioli, everything spice, crispy onions // contains dairy, egg, soy, garlic, and sesame
- Sesame Rice Noodles$6.50
chili vinaigrette, black sesame, green onion // contains allium, soy and sesame
- Papaya Salad$6.00
cucumber, peanuts, nam jim, thai herbs // contains peanuts
- White Rice$4.50
RICE BOWLS
- Oak Smoked Angus Beef Bowl$14.95
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs // contains soy and sesame
- Chopped Smoked Brisket Bowl$14.95
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs // contains gluten and soy
- Malaysian Curry Chicken Bowl$14.00
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs // contains gluten and sesame
- Oak Smoked Salmon Bowl$14.95Out of stock
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs // contains soy and sesame
- Curry Marinated Shrimp Bowl$14.95
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs // contains soy, sesame and shellfish
- Crispy Szechuan Tofu Bowl$12.95
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs // contains gluten, soy, and sesame
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs // contains soy and sesame
SANDWICHES
- Oak Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich$14.00
papaya salad, peanuts, chili aioli, thai herbs // contains gluten, peanuts, soy, and sesame
- Loro Cheeseburger$15.00
red onion-brisket jam, muenster cheese, lettuce, loro burger sauce // cooked medium rare unless modified // contains gluten, dairy, and sesame
- Caramelized Onion-Cheddar Burger$13.95
arugula, yuzu 100 island, spicy cucumber pickles // cooked medium rare unless modified // contains gluten, dairy, and onion
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.95
citrus-cabbage slaw, pickles, honey, smoked hot sauce // contains gluten, dairy, and sesame
DRINKS
CAN & BOTTLE BEER
WINE (BOTTLE)
- Chardonnay - Sand Point (Bottle)$39.00
- Cabernet - Alexander Valley (Bottle - 375ml)$26.00
- Pinot Noir - Argyle (Bottle)$48.00
- Prosecco - Ruffino (Bottle - 375ml)$21.00
- Sparkling Brut - JP Chenet (Bottle)$33.00
- Sparkling Brut - Bouvet (Bottle)$40.00
- Sparkling Rose - Bouvet (Bottle)$40.00
- Rose - Hampton Water (Bottle)$41.00
SAKE
N/A BEVERAGE
- Soda$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Lemonade$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Athletic Free Wave IPA N/A$8.00
0.4% ABV
- Best Day Kolsch N/A$7.00
- Lagunitas Hop Water$5.00
- Richard's Sparkling Water$3.75
- Richard's Still Water$3.75
- Ktonic Ginger Kombucha$7.50
- Ktonic Seasonal Kombucha$7.50
Flor de Jamaica // hibiscus, taragon
- Cold Brew$7.00
La Colombe Double Latte (Canned)
- Spicy Cucumber$7.00
zero proof, lime, yuzu, ghost agave
COCKTAILS TO GO
- Kyuri Mule
vodka, sake, cucumber, mint // pouch serves 1.5 cocktails, growler serves 6 cocktails
- Mandarin Margarita
tequila, mezcal, tangerine, yuzu // pouch serves 1.5 cocktails, growler serves 6 cocktails
- Typhoon
rum, passionfruit, lime, thai basil // pouch serves 1.5 cocktails, growler serves 6 cocktails
- Rosemary Grapefruit Fizz
gin, lime, sparkling water // pouch serves 1.5 cocktails, growler serves 6 cocktails
- Fiery Gold Rush
bourbon, ghost agave, lemon, bitters // pouch serves 1.5 cocktails, growler serves 6 cocktails
- Frozen Gin & Tonic (To Go)$12.75
our frozen twist on a classic
- Mango Sake Slushee (To Go)$14.25
sake, lemon
- Vietnamese Coffee (To Go)$14.25
bourbon, coffee liqueur, condensed milk
- Frozen Sangria (To Go)$13.50
red wine, rum, lemon, orange
- Piña Horchata (To Go)$10.50
our piña horchata with a rum float
- Rum Colada (To Go)$14.25
our piña horchata with a rum float but bigger
- Frozen Swirl (To Go)$14.25
pick 2 and swirl 'em together