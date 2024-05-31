Los Amigos KC
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Cheese Dip$4.99+
- Guacamole$4.99+
- Bean Dip$5.99+
- Spinach Dip$4.99+
- Los Amigos Sampler
Nachos with ground beef, cheese quesadilla and chicken taquito. Topped with lettuce, cheese dip, tomato and shredded cheese.$11.99
- Chunky Guacamole$8.99
- Queso Fundido$6.99+
- Amanda Dip$4.99+
- Street Corn$6.99
- Carne Asada Fries
Fries topped with cheese, steak, pico,guacamole and sour cream$12.99
- Cheese Dip Texano
Steak,chicken, and shrimp$11.99
Kids Plate
- 1.Burrito And Taco$5.99
- 2. Taco And Enchillada$5.99
- 3. Enchillada, Rice, And Beans$5.99
- 4. Taco, Rice, And Beans$5.99
- 5. Chicken Nuggets And Fries$5.99
- 6. Hamburger And Fries$5.99
- 7. Grilled Cheese And Fries$5.99
- 8. Cheese Burger And Fries$5.99
- 9. Corn Dog And Fries$5.99
- 10. Mac & Cheese And Fries$5.99
- 11. Mozzarella Sticks And Fries$5.99
- 12. Cheese Quesadilla And Rice$5.99
- 13. Chicken, rice, and cheese$6.99
- 14. Steak, rice, and cheese$7.99
Lunch
- Los Amigos Lunch
Choose 1 of the following items below. Served with Rice and Beans.$8.99
- Burrito Arizona
Jumbo burrito stuffed with potato, chorizo, egg, and cheese$8.99
- Lunch Fajita
Grilled chicken or steak cooked with green pepper, onions, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice,beans, sour cream, lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese,and diced tomatoes$10.25
- Lunch Chimichanga
deep fried or soft tortilla filled with shredded chicken, ground beef, or shredded beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream, shredded cheese, and diced tomato.$8.99
- Quesadilla Supreme
Quesadilla with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Served with rice or beans, lettuce sour cream, and guacamole.$12.99
- Taco Salad
Fried tortilla bowl filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, cheese dip.$9.99
- Burrito Loco
Jumbo burrito filled with chicken or ground beef, rice and beans. Topped with lettuce, vheese dip and tomato.$9.99
- Enchillada Supreme
Two shredded chicken emchilladas topped with lettuce,sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Sewrved with rice and beans.$8.99
- Chicken Soup
Grilled chicken, rice, pico. and avocado in a chicken broth served with tortilla chips.$7.75
- Chipotle Burrito
Jumbo burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, steak, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese dip and chipotle sauce.$11.99
- Garden Chicken Burrito
Jumbo burrito filled with grilled chicken, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, squash, lettuce,tomato, and rice. Topped with cheese dip tomato and lettuce.$10.99
- Burrito Amigo
Jumbo burrito filled with grilled chicken, grilled onions, and rice. topped with cheese dip and pico.$10.99
Steak
- T-Bone Amigo
T-bone steak cooked with onions, mushrooms,and fried potato wedges, served with a tossed salad.$20.75
- Steak Mexicano
Rib-eye steak cut into pieces cooked with onions, tomatoes, and fresh jalapenos. Served with rice, beans, guacamole slad, and three tortillas.$19.99
- La Paz Steak
Rib-eye steak cooked with zucchini, squash, mushroom, bell peppers,and onions. Served with rice and beans.$20.75
- Steak Con Camaron
Rib-eye steak cooked with shrimp, onions, and mushrooms. Served with rice and beans.$22.00
- El Alambre
Grilled steak cooked with ham, bacon, green peppers, and onion. Served with rice, beans, and three tortillas.$14.99
- Steak Ranchero
Grilled rib-eye steak topped with red sauce. Served with rice, beans,threev tortillas and gucamole salad.$20.75
- Carne Asada
Thinly sliced rib-eye cooked with onions. Served with rice, beans, three tortillas, and a guacamole salad.$18.75
- Chile Colorado
Grilled steak cooked with hot red sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and three tortillas.$14.99
Chicken
- Pollo Ranchero
Boneless chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions, and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.$16.75
- Popeye
Grilled chicken cooked with spinach, mushroom, onion and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and three tortillas.$14.99
- Pollo Fundido
Two burritos filled with shredded chicken and mozzarella cheese deep fried. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce tomato, and shredded cheese.$13.99
- Enchilladas Verdes
Three grilled chicken enchilladas topped with fresh mexican cheese, green sauce, and sour cream. Served with cilantro limed rice and black beans.$13.99
- Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.$15.99
- Pollo Loco
Chicken breast topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.$14.75
- Chicken Cancun
Grilled chicken breast topped with steamed vegetables and cheese dip, Served with rice and beans.$16.99
- Pollo Boracho
Grilled chicken breast topped with green peppers, and onions. Served with rice and beans.$15.99
- Hawaiian Pollo
Grilled chicken mixed with ham and pineapple, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and steamed vegetables.$16.99
- Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on lettuce with green peppers, onions, shredded cheese, tomato, and croutons.$10.99
Seafood
- Enchilladas Marinas
Three enchilladas stuffed with crab meat, shrimp,peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip. Served with white cilantro lime rice, black beans, and avacodo slices.$16.99
- Arroz Con Mariscos
Grilled shrimp and scallops on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. Served with guacamole salad.$16.99
- Camarones A La Diabla
Shrimp cooked with a spicy sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad and pico.$16.99
- Tilapia Amigo
Grilled tilapia served with rice and steamed vegetables.$13.99
- Veracruz
Grilled shrimp, mushroom, tomatoes. Served with rice steamed vegetables and three tortillas.$17.99
- Los Amigos Camaron
Shrimp cooked in butter, pico, and garlic sauce.Served with rice and a tossed salad.$17.99
- Seafood Chimichanga
Jumbo chimichanga filled with shrimp, crab meat, scallops, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and a guacamole salad.$15.99
- Cancun Salad
Grilled shrimp on lettucewith green peppers, onions, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and croutons.$12.99
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.99
Nachos
- Special Nachos
ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.$11.99
- Nachos Amigos
Grilled chicken and beans and cheese dip.$12.99
- La Hacienda Nachos
Ground beef, pico, and jalapenos$11.99
- Nacho Diablo Grande
shrimp, scallops, crab meat, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, chile relleno. Topped with cheese dip.$16.99
- Nacho Supreme
Ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, and sour cream.$12.99
- Fajita Nachos
Your choice of meat cooked with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with cheeswe dip and served with a guacamole salad.$14.99
- Nacho Fajita Texanos
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and a guacamole salad.$16.99
- Chipotle Nachos
Grilled chicken, chorizo, pico, guacamole, sour cream, cheese dip. and chipotle sauce.$14.99
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Verde
Big quesadilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, and green sauce on top.$11.75
- Quesadilla Special
Big quesadilla stuffed with shredded chicken and grilled mushroom. Topped with cheese dip and served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.$13.99
- Quesadilla Supreme
Quesadilla with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Served with rice or beans, lettuce sour cream, and guacamole.$12.99
- Quesadilla Fajita
Big quesadilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp cooked with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Seved with lettuce sour cream, and guacamole.$14.99
- Quesadilla Mexicanas
Two grilled chicken or steak quesadillas cooked with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Sserved with lettuce, sour cream, pico and guacamole.$14.99
- Seafood Quesadilla
Big quesadilla stiuffed with shrimp, scallops, vrab meat, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Sserved with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.$16.75
- Sincronizada
Big quesadilla stuffed with chicken or steak, green pepper, onions, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce and pico.$13.99
- Quesadilla Texana
Big quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp, green pepper, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.$16.99
- Veggie Quesadilla
Big quesadilla stuffed with zucchini, mushroom,spinach, and squash, Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.$12.99
- Jumbo Grilled Chicken Or Steak Quesadilla
umbo quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken or steak topped with cheese dip.$10.99
Tacos
- Street Tacos
Three tacos of your choice served with rice and beans$14.99
- Ensenada Fish Tacos
Three fried fish tacos with lettuce, pico, cheese, purple cabbage, and chipotle sauce.$15.99
- Ensenada Shrimp Tacos
Three fried breaded shrimp tacos with lettuce, pico, cheese, purple cabbage, chipotle, and mango sauce$15.99
- Quesa Birria Tacos
Three birria tacos with onion, cilantro, and rice and beans on the side.$15.99
Sides
- Refried Beans$3.50
- Rice$3.50
- Black Beans$3.50
- White Cilantro Lime Rice$3.50
- Rice And Beans$4.99
- White Rice And Black Beans$4.99
- Grilled Chicken$8.99+
- Steak Side$8.99+
- Shrimp Side$6.99+
- Quesadilla Shredded Cheese$7.99
- Quesadilla Ground Beef$7.99
- Beef Taco$2.25
- Enchillada$2.75+
- Steak Taco$3.50
- Beef Taco Supreme$2.50
- Carnita Taco$3.50
- Taquitos$6.99
- Chile Relleno$4.99+
- Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
- Shrimp Taco$4.25
- Al Pastor Taco$3.50
- Tamale$3.85+
- Tortillas$1.50
- pico$1.99
- queso rallado$1.99
- sour cream$1.99
- Burrito$5.99
- French Fries$3.25
- Chile torreado$3.99
- Veg Cancun$6.99
- Veg Fajita$6.99
- Jalapeno fresco$1.99
- Jalapeno de vinagre$1.99
- Chorizo$3.99
- Rice with Cheese dip$3.99
Burritos
- Pork Daddy
Jumbo burrito stuffed with carnita, cilantro lime rice and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and salsa verde.$14.99
- Burritos Deluxe
Two burritos, one chicken with beans and one ground beef with beans. Topped with lettuce and sour cream.$12.99
- Burrito Californiano
Jumbo burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, tomatoes, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico.$14.99
- Burritos Mexicanos
Two burritos filled with grilled chicken or steak, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese dip.$14.99
- Burrito Texano
Jumbo burrito filled with steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, and cheese dip.$16.50
- Cheese Steak Burritos
Two steak and bean burritos topped with cheese dip and pico.$13.99
- Burrito Roqueta
Two grilled chicken burritos with grilled onions. Topped with cheese dip and pico. Served with rice.$13.99
- Seafood Burrito
Jumbo burrito stuffed with grilled shrimp, scallops, crab meat, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce sour cream, guacamole, and rice.$16.99
- Vegetarian Burrito
Jumbo burrito stuffed with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, squash, mushroom, spinach, black beans, and cilantro, lime rice. Topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and cheese dip.$13.99
- Burrito Bowl
Your choice of meat served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.$13.99
- El Patron
Jumbo burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, grilled onion, chorizo, rice, black beans. Topped with cheese dip and chipotle sauce.$14.99
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajita
Cooked with green peppers, onions, tomatoes and are served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and three tortillas.$15.99+
- Steak Fajita
Cooked with green peppers, onions, tomatoes and are served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and three tortillas.$16.99+
- Shrimp Fajita
Cooked with green peppers, onions, tomatoes and are served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and three tortillas.$17.99+
- Texas Fajita
Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, mushroom, cooked with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and are served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and three tortillas.$17.99+
- Special Amigo Fajita
Chicken, steak,shrimp, chorizo, carnitas, and mushroom fajitas cooked with green peppers, onions, tomatoes and are served with rice, beans, guacamole slaad, and three tortillas.$18.99+
- Seafood Fajita
Shrimp, scallops, and crab meat fajita cooked with green peppers, onions, tomatoes and are served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and three tortillas$18.99
- Pina Del Mar
Half of a fresh pineapple stuffed with shrimp, scallops, crab meat, ham, bacon, onions, bell peppers, and cheese.$19.99
- Pina Loca
Half of a fresh pineapple stuffed with chicken or steak, ham, onions, bell peppers, and cheese.$17.99
- Mixed Fajita$16.99
Combinations
House Specialties
- Mexican Burger
Bacon, cheese stuffed jalapeno, onion, lettuce, tomato, and mozzarella cheese, served with fries$13.75
- Chilaquiles
corn tortilla cooked with chicken, green peppers, and onions. Served with rice and beans and two eggs on top.$12.99
- Yolandas
Three chicken enchilladas served with rice lettuce and guacamole$12.99
- Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken o a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.$14.99
- Taco Salad Fajita
Fried tortilla bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Cooked with green peppers, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole$14.50
- Hibachi Dinner
Grilled rib eye and chicken breast topped with hibachi sauce. Served with rice and beans.$20.99
- Carnitas
Pork chunks served with rice, beans, three tortillas, and a guacamole salad.$15.50
- Chile Verde
Pork chunks served with green tomatillo sauce, rice, beans, three tortillas, and a guacamole salad$15.99
- Taquitos Mexicanos
Four fried vorn taquitos topped with chipotle sauce and cheese dip (two chicken and two shredded beef) served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.$12.99
- Amigo Special
Grilled rib-eye and grilled chicken breast. Served with rice, beans, three tortillas, and guacamole salad.$17.99
- Fajita Chimichanga
Jumbo deep fried tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Cooked with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.$14.99
- Chimichanga Amigos
Four deep fried chimichangas (two chicken and two beef) served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.$13.99
- Taco Salad
Fried tortilla bowl filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, cheese dip.$9.99
- Taco Salad Texano
Fried tortilla bowl filled with shrimp, steak, grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese dip.$14.99
- Molcajete
Rib-eye, chicken breast, shrimp, chorizo, and green salsa. Served on a hot stone with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream,and guacamole.$25.99
- Enchillada Super Rancheras
Five enchilladas, one chicken, one ground beef, one shredded beef, one bean, and one cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.$13.99
- Tri Color Enchilladas
5 shredded chicken enchilladas topped with red sauce, green sauce, and cheese dip.$13.99
- Special Combo
Tamale, chile relleno, enchillada, taco, and burrito. Seved with rice and beans$17.99
- Chimichangas$13.99
Desserts
- Flan
Traditional Mexico city style caramel cream custard$3.50
- Sopapillas
Fried flour tortilla with honey, butter, and cinnamon$3.25
- Fried Ice Cream
Topped with whipped cream.cinnamon, chocolate syrup, strawberry syrup, honey, and sprinkles.$5.99
- Fried Cheesecake$5.99
- Banana Chimichanga$6.99
- Churros$6.99
- Tres Leches Cake$6.99