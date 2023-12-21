Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant II 72817 Dinah Shore Drive STE 103
CATERING
LOS ARCOS FOOD
Antojitos
- Buffalo Wings$17.00
Our home cooked hot wings fried to a crisp then sauteed in buffalo sauce served with a side of celery and buttermilk ranch , this order only comes with 8 wings .
- Calamari$16.00
Traditional Lightly Fried Calamari served along with marinara sauce and a side of lemons .
- Deluxe Nachos$16.00
Crispy Corn tortillas stacked togother topped with melted Monterey cheese , beans, pico de gallo , sour cream , guac and your choice of meat , steak , grilled chicken , carnitas , al pastor , shredded beef or chicken. ( upgrade shrimp .. 2+)
- Fresh Tableside Guacamole$15.00
Perfectly ripe avocados prepared table side with our Mexican blender with tomatoes, onion, cilantro , jalapenos , and our secret spices .
- Los Arcos Platter$18.00
Crispy Corn tortilla topped with melted monterey cheese , beans , guac , sour cream , served with a mini quesadilla , 2 Mini Chimi-changas ,2 mini flautas ,and 2 mini taquitos .
- Mini Chimichangas$14.00
Four Mini flour tortillas rolled with shredded chicken beans and rice then deep-fried to a crisp served.
- Quesadilla Grande$10.00
A large flour tortilla filled with melted Monterey cheese , served with a side of guacamole and sour cream . (Upgrade your quesadilla with protein for $3 more , Protein: Steak , Grilled Chicken , Carnitas , Al pastor. )(Upgrade to shrimp $4.)
- Queso Fundido$13.00
Monterey Jack cheese melted with chorizo , Topped with pico de gallo , and pickled jalapenos and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- Taquitos Rancheros$13.00
4 deep fried rolled taquitos in corn tortilla filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken then drizzled with sour cream topped with sour cream and guac .
- BACON DATES$14.00
Antojitos de Mar
- Aguachiles$18.00
12 butterflied shrimp cooked in fresh squeezed lime juice mixed with our green lime cilantro chile mix, served with cucumber , purple onions and garnished with avocado.
- Campechana$20.00
Squid mixed with cucumber , onion, tomato , cilantro, and avocado and in our house tomato juice mixed with spices served with saltines or chips .
- Coctel de Camaron$17.00
Fresh Shrimp mixed with cucumber , onion, tomato , cilantro, and avocado and in our house tomato juice mixed with spices served with saltines or chips . ( Make it a Campechana ! By adding squid )
- Seafood Tower$22.00
- Tostada de Ceviche$12.00
Fresh Cut Shrimp or Fish cooked in fresh squeezed in lime juice and our secret spices made to order . Placed on a crispy corn tortilla and ceviche is mixed with tomato , onion , cilantro and cucumber.
- Tostada Mixta$17.00
- Quesadilla Mar y Tierra$16.00
Burritos
- Burrito de Camarón$16.00
A flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp rice, beans ,and cheese. Smothered in our creamy salsa blanca . Garnished with avocado , tomato,and sour cream.
- Burrito de Chile Colorado$14.00
- Burrito de Chile Verde$16.00
- Burrito de Comal$15.00
A flour tortilla filled with beans , cheese , pico de gallo and your choice of protein of steak, pollo asado , Al pastor , carnitas , and Shredded chicken or beef. Garnished with Guac and pico de gallo.
- Burrito Ranchero$17.00
A flour tortilla filled with beans,cheese, and your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken .Then Smothered in our ranchera sauce. Garnished with sour cream , guac and tomatoes.
- Burrito Tradicional$17.00
A flour tortilla filled with beans,cheese,lettuce and tomatoes and your choice of protein of shredded beef or shredded chicken. Garnished with guac , sour cream and tomato.
- Chicken Wrap$13.00
A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken breast. Lettuce tossed with tomato,avocado,cheese,pumpkin seeds and cilantro dressing . Served alongside with fruit and rice.
- Chimichanga Grande$17.00
A flour tortilla filled with rice , beans , cheese and your choice of protein of shredded beef or shredded chicken . Then Deep fried to a golden crisp . Garnished with guac ,sour cream and tomatoes.
- Fajita Burrito$18.00
A flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese and your choice of Steak or Chicken . Garnished with guac and pico de gallo and sour cream.(Upgrade to shrimp for $2)
- Vegetarian Burrito$18.00
A flour tortilla filled with lettuce , beans, tomatoes, cheese, and guac. Then smothered in our Ranchera Sauce. Garnished with avocado , sour cream and tomatoes.
- Yucatan Burrito$16.00
Comida De Casa
- Chile Relleno Combo$14.00
A poblano chile filled with cheese and fried in egg batter smothered in ranchera sauce and cheese.
- Chile Relleno y Crispy taco Combo$16.00
A poblano chile filled with cheese smothered in ranchera sauce and a crispy taco of shredded chicken of shredded beef
- Chile Relleno y Enchilada Combo$16.00
A poblano chile filled with cheese smothered in ranchera sauce served with a cheese enchilada smothered in red sauce .
- Chile relleno y un Tamal Combo$16.00
A poblano chile filled with cheese served with our house tamal then smothered in red sauce and cheese .
- Dos Taco y un Tamal Combo$17.00
Two Crispy Taco of shredded beef or chicken paired with our house pork tamal smothered in enchilada sauce and topped with cheese .
- Enchilada y Crispy Taco Combo$16.00
A corn tortilla filled with cheese and smothered in enchilada sauce served with a shredded beef or chicken taco.
- Enchilada, Taco y Chile Relleno Combo$17.00
A cheese enchilada , with a shredded beef or chicken taco and a chile relleno.
- Tamal, Enchilada y Taco Combo$17.00
Our pork tamal served with a cheese enchilada and a shredded chicken or beef taco.
- Two Enchilada Combo$14.00
A corn tortilla filled with cheese smothered in enchilada sauce topped with cheese .
- Two Crispy Tacos Combo$14.00
Two Flat-top crispy tacos, your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef.
- Tamal Combo$11.00
Desserts
- Chimi-Cake$7.00
Yes that's right, a deep fried cheesecake chimichanga with gram crackers with brown sugar inside . Then drizzled with Strawberry Syrup and Topped with whip cream and strawberry slices.
- Churros Classicos$7.00
A deep fried pastry fritter cut into four pieces served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with caramel and Topped with whip cream and strawberry slices.
- Home-made flan$6.00
Our mom's secret recipe for a traditional flan made from scratch but with a hint of coffee . Then drizzled with chocolate syrup . Topped with whipped cream and strawberry slices.
- Traditional Deep-Fried Ice Cream$6.00
A home-made bunuelo covered in cinnamon sugar. Then we roll up Vanilla ice cream with corn flakes and our house sugar mix then deep fried and then place on top of the bunuelo topped with whip cream and chocolate syrup and strawberry slices.
- Whole Flan$35.00
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Coloradas$14.00
- Enchiladas de Chile Verde$16.00
- Enchiladas de Mole$17.00
- Enchiladas Encremadas$16.00
2 Corn tortillas rolled with Shredded Chicken smothered in our creamy salsa blanca . Topped with Sour cream and tomato .Garnished with avocado, tomato and rolled in flour tortilla.
- Enchiladas Queretanas$17.00
3 Corn Tortillas cooked on a flat top grill with our special red sauce. Enchiladas are filled with queso fresco and onions then topped with chopped lettuce, Sour cream and queso fresco . Served along with Fried potatoes and pickled jalapenos .
- Enchiladas Rancheras$14.00
2 Corn tortillas filled with cheese then smothered in our House ranchera sauce . Topped with sour cream and guac .
- Enchiladas Suizas$16.00
2 Corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and smothered in our delicious green sauce . Topped with queso Fresco .
- Enchiladas Tradicionales$16.00
2 Corn tortillas rolled with shredded beef then smothered in our Traditional red sauce . Topped with Sour cream, tomatoes and guac.
- Los Tres Amigos$19.00
3 Style Enchiladas : 1 Chicken Enchilada covered in our salsa blanca ,1 Pork Enchilada covered in our chile verde sauce ,and 1 beef enchilada smothered in our Traditional red sauce . Garnished w/ Sour cream , guac, and tomatoes.
- Enchiladas de Camaron$19.00
3 Corn tortillas Topped with Sour cream and tomato .Garnished with avocado, tomato and rolled in flour tortilla.
- Vegetarian Enchiladas$15.00
2 corn tortillas rolled with spinach, mushrooms, and pico de gallo, smothered in our creamy salsa blanca. Topped with tomatoes.
Ensaladas y Sopas
- Caesar Salad$11.00
- Date Palm Salad (Signature Salad)$17.00
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast. Tossed with Dates , feta cheese , mandarin oranges , green apples , golden raisins, tomato , avocado and our house cornucopia vinaigrette dressing.
- Fajita Salad$18.00
A crispy flour tortilla placed as a shell then filled with chopped lettuce, a layer of beans on the bottom then topped with a mix of bell peppers , guac , sour cream , and your choice of protein Steak or Chicken. ( Upgrade to Shrimp for $2)
- Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, tossed with tomato, purple onion, cheese , pumpkin seeds , tomato and avocado and ranch dressing on the side
- La Tostada Mexicana$14.00
A flat crispy corn tortilla layered with beans , lettuce and your choice of shredded beef , shredded chicken , or ground beef . Topped with sour cream cheese and guacamole.
- Southwest Salad$16.00
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast tossed with black beans , corn , avocado , tomato , queso fresco, and our house chipotle dressing
- Taco Salad$10.00+
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with a layer of beans , chopped lettuce cheese and your choice of shredded chicken , shredded beef or ground beef . Garnished with sour cream and guacamole.
- Albondiga Soup$6.00+
Our House albondigas are slow cooked in a vegetable broth and secret spices served with mixed veggies, and a side of rice and flour or corn tortillas .
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00+
Our Traditional chicken tortilla soup is slow cooked with chicken mixed vegetables and our mom’s secret spices topped with crispy corn tortilla chips , cheese , and avocado.
- Menudo$6.00+
- Clam Chowder$6.00+
Estilo Los Arcos
- Arroz con Pollo$15.00
Grilled Chicken breast sauteed in ranchera sauce mixed with monterey jack cheese and piled on a bed of rice along with a side of lettuce and tomato with your choice of flour or corn tortillas .
- Classic Street Tacos$16.00
3 soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of Sliced tender Steak, Sliced Grilled Chicken breast , Carnitas or Pastor garnished with cilantro , onions and radish .
- Flautas Combo$16.00
Two flour tortillas rolled with your choice of shredded chicken and shredded beef and then deep fried to a golden crisp . Served along with sour cream , guacamole , and tomato.
- Flautas a la carte$10.00
One flour tortillas rolled with your choice of shredded chicken and shredded beef and then deep fried to a golden crisp . Served along with sour cream , guacamole , and tomato.
- Sizzling Fajita Duo$22.00
A combination plate of Grilled Chicken and Tender Steak piled on a bed of sauteed bell peppers and
- Sizzling Fajitas$18.00
Your choice of protein : Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak , or Tender Carnitas piled on a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions and served on a Hot iron skillet . Garnished with sour cream , guacamole and pico de gallo and your choice of flour or corn tortillas . ( Upgrade to Shrimp .. 2+)
- Sizzling Fajitas Trio$26.00
A combination of grilled chicken, grilled steak , and grilled shrimp piled on a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions and served on a Hot iron skillet . Garnished with sour cream , guacamole and pico de gallo and your choice of flour or corn tortillas .
- Sopes Combo$14.00
Two deep fried corn cakes layered with beans , your choice of , shredded beef , shredded chicken or papas con chorizo topped with lettuce , sour cream , tomato , and queso fresco .
- Sopes a la carte$6.00
One deep fried corn cakes layered with beans , your choice of , shredded beef , shredded chicken or papas con chorizo topped with lettuce , sour cream , tomato , and queso fresco .
- Steak a la Mexicana$18.00
Tender steak sauteed with onions , bell peppers , tomatoes , and jalapenos and cooked with our salsa de tomate and garnished with pico de gallo and served with corn or flour tortillas.
- Taco a la carte$5.00
Soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of Sliced tender Steak, Sliced Grilled Chicken breast , Carnitas or Pastor garnished with cilantro , onions and radish .
- Tampiquena$18.00
A traditional cheese enchilada served over a tender grilled carne asada served along with pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole.
- Huarache$14.00
- Fajita Set Up$6.00
House Specialties
- Burrito de Chile Colorado$14.00
- Burrito de Chile Verde$16.00
- Enchiladas Coloradas$14.00
- Enchiladas de Chile Verde$16.00
- Enchiladas de Mole$17.00
- Platillo de Chile Colorado$14.00
- Platillo de Chile Verde$16.00
( Nice and tender pork cooked slow in our homemade salsa verde is not too spicy but just right. This dish is served in three ways all garnished with sour cream , lettuce and tomato .)
- Platillo de Mole$17.00
(Our House Specialty “Mole” Patrica’s secret recipe , It is sweet with a small kick . This dish is served in three ways: pick your style.)
- Platillo de Carnitas$16.00
- Burrito De Mole$17.00
- Platillo De Carne Asada$17.00
- Menudo bowl$10.00
- SALMON SPECIAL$20.00
- Platillo Mar y Tierra$22.00
Kids Menu
- Kids Beans & Cheese Burrito$7.00
A mini flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and beans , served with fries or rice and beans,
- Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
3 breaded chicken tenders fried till crisp served alongside with rice and beans or french fries.
- Kids Enchilada Combo$7.00
A corn tortilla filled with monterey melted cheese and served along with rice and beans or fries.
- Kids Quesadilla$7.00
A mini flour tortilla filled with melted monterey cheese served with rice and beans or fries.
- Kids Soft Taco$7.00
A corn tortilla filled with steak, chicken , shredded beef or shredded chicken served with rice and beans or fries.
- Kids Taquitos Rancheros$7.00
3 Mini rolled up corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken , served with rice and beans or fries,
- Kids Mini Chimichangas$7.00
Mariscos
- Camarones a la Diabla$19.50
8 butterfly cut shrimp and sauteed in our fiery diabla sauce alongside with flour or corn tortillas garnished with pico de gallo , lettuce , and tomato.
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$19.50
8 Butterfly cut shrimp sauteed in our house garlic butter mixed with our sacred seasoning served with flour or corn tortillas . Garnished with pico de gallo , lettuce and tomato.
- Camarones Rancheros$19.50
8 butterfly cut shrimp and sauteed with mixed bell peppers and onions in our house ranchera salsa . Served with corn or flour tortillas garnished with pico de gallo , lettuce and tomato.
- Filete a la Plancha$16.00
A grilled filet of tilapia cooked on a flat top grill seasoned with our secret spices served with flour or corn tortillas . Garnished with pico de gallo , lettuce and tomato.
- Fish Tacos Combo$16.00
2 Fish tacos , your choice of beer battered or grilled on flour tortillas topped with cabbage , pico de gallo, queso fresco and drizzled with Chipotle sauce .
- Fish Tacos ala carte$7.00
Fish taco, your choice of beer battered or grilled on flour tortillas topped with cabbage , pico de gallo, queso fresco and drizzled with Chipotle sauce .
- Mojarra Frita$18.00
A Deep fried whole tilapia fish served a bed of mixed bell peppers piled on a cast iron skillet . Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas . Garnished with pico de gallo ,lettuce and avocado .
- Shrimp Tacos Combo$14.00
2 Shrimp Tacos , your choice of beer batter or grilled on flour tortillas topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco and drizzled with Chipotle Sauce .
- Shrimp Tacos a la carte$7.00
Shrimp Taco , your choice of beer batter or grilled on flour tortillas topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco and drizzled with Chipotle Sauce .
- Salmon Tacos$15.00
SODAS
- Agua Frescas$4.75
- Apple Juice$2.99
- Arnold Palmer$2.99
- Coffee$2.99
- Coke$2.99
- COKE BOTTLE$3.00
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Ginger Ale$2.99
- Ice Tea$2.99
- Jarritos Tamarindo$3.00
- Jarritos Pineapple$3.00
- Jarrittos Madarina$3.00
- Manzanita$3.00
- Milk$2.99
- Mineragua$3.00
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Pink Lemonade$2.99
- Raspberry Iced Tea$2.99
- RedBull$3.00
- Redbull Coconut$4.00
- Roy Rogers$2.99
- Shirley Temple$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Topo Chico$3.00
- Virgen Bloody Mary$6.50
- Virgen Margarita$6.50
- Jarritos lime$3.00
BAR MENU
BEER
- 805$6.00
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Bohemia$6.00
- Bud Light$5.75
- Budweiser$5.75
- Budweiser Zero 0.0$5.75
- Carta Blanca$6.00
- Coachella Hazy IPA$5.75
- Coors Light$5.75
- Corona Extra Bottle$6.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- Dos Equis Amber Bottle$6.00
- Dos Equis Lager Bottle$6.00
- DRAFT CORONA EXTRA$5.75
- DRAFT DOS XX AMBER$5.75
- DRAFT DOS XX LAGER$5.75
- DRAFT Modelo Especial$5.75
- DRAFT Negra Modelo$5.75
- DRAFT PACIFCO$5.75
- DRAFT Uno Mas Lager$5.75
- DRAFT MICHELOB ULTRA$5.50
- Estrella Jalisco$6.00
- Corona Zero (Non- ACH)$5.75
- Indio$6.00
- La Quinta Even Par IPA$5.00
- Lagunitas$5.75
- Miller Lite$5.75
- Michelob Ultra$5.75
- Modelo Bottle$6.00
- Negro Modelo Bottle$6.00
- Pacifico Bottle$6.00
- Sol$6.00
- Stella Artois$6.00
- Stella Artois Zero 0.0$5.75
- Tecate Light$6.00
- Tecate Roja$6.00
- Victoria$6.00
- Space Dust Elysian$6.50
- Lancaro$6.00
- Mole$6.00
COCKTAILS
- B52 Coffee$11.00
- Brandy Coffee$10.00
- Irish Coffee$10.00
- Khaula Chiller$10.00
- Mexican Coffee$10.00
- Paloma$13.00
Jimador Silver, Fresh Citrus Juices a Splash of Grapefruit Soda Served on the Rocks with Tajin Rim
- Mojito Classico$12.00
Bacardi Silver, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Muddled Mint, Sugar cubes served on the rocks w/ a sugar rim
- El Vampiro$14.00
Jimador Silver, Fresh Lime & Cranberry juice, sangrita, & a splash of grapefruit soda, Served with on the rocks w/ tajin rim
- Pomegranate Cosmo$16.00
Grey Goose Vodka, Cointreau, Pomegranate Juice, w/ a twist served in a martini glass
- La Vida Verde$16.00
Casa Migos Blanco, Green Chartreuse, Agave Nectar, Lime Juice, Pineapple, Jalapeno
- El Rico Sauve$16.00
- Pink Coconut$13.00
El Jimador Silver, Pineapple & Coconut, lime juice, Cherries, Blended Served with a sugar rim
- SPICY WATEREMLON MARGARITA$14.00
- HH Pomegranate Cosmo$10.00
- HH Martini$9.00
- HH Bloody Mary$10.00
- HH Paloma$10.00
- 1776 "4th"$12.00
- Apple Martini$13.00
- Basil lemonade$12.00
- Bloody Ceasar$13.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Chocolate Martini$13.00
- Classic Martini$13.00
- Cosmopolitan$13.00
- Daiquiri$14.00
- Dirty Martini$13.00
- El Presidente$14.00
- French Martini$13.00
- Kamakzie shot$8.00
- Lemon Drop$13.00
- Long Island$13.00
- Mai Tai$14.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Maria Sangrona$12.00
- Mexican Candy Shot$8.00
- Mexican Martini$13.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Negroni$14.00
- Pina Colada$13.00
- Pink potion$13.00
- Prickly pear$13.00
- Rosarita margarita$13.00
- Smoked Old Fashioned$14.00
- Strawberry Colada$13.00
- The Gimlet$14.00
- Tom Collins$14.00
- Whiskey-Sour$18.00
- ROYAL Hawaian$15.00
- Carajillo / Espresso Martini$18.00
Whiskey~Scotch~Cognac
- Buchannan's 12yr$12.00
- Bulleit$12.00
- Chivas Regal 12yr$12.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- D'usse$13.00
- Dewars 12yr$12.00
- Dewars White Label$10.00
- Evan Williams$11.00
- Gentleman Jack$14.00
- Hennessey$14.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Jameson$11.00
- Jhonnie Black Label$12.00
- Jhonnie Red Label$10.00
- Jim Beam$9.00
- Makers Mark$13.00
- Paul Masson$11.00
- Remy Martin$13.00
- Segrams 7$10.00
- Southern Comfort$10.00
- The Glenlivet 12yr$12.00
- The McCallan 12yr$13.00
- KNOB. CREEK$11.00
Vodka
MARGARITAS
Margarita Glass
- Classic Margarita$11.00
Jimador Silver, Triple Sec, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Served on the rocks with a Salted Rim
- Cadillac Margarita$14.00
Jimador Reposado, Fresh Squeezed lime, Agave Nectar, Triple Sec, Grand Mainer, Served on the Rocks with a Salted Rim
- Skinny Margarita$14.00
Casa Migos Blanco, Fresh Squeezed lime, Agave Nectar, Triple Sec, Cointreau, Served on the rocks with a salted rim
- La Diabla Margarita$14.00
Casa Migos Blanco, Fresh Squeezed lime, Jalapenos, Triple Sec, Serve on the rocks with a salted rim
- El Jefe Margarita$18.00
Herradura Reposado Perfect, Fresh Squeezed lime, Agave Néctar, Triple Sec, a splash of orange juice
- Los Arcos Margarita$18.00
- Black Diamond Margarita$17.00
- Margaritas de Sabor$11.00
- Smokey Mezcal Margarita$14.00
- Margarita Tropical$14.00
- Margarita Flight$28.00
- Pineapple Express$14.00
- Jalepeno Margarita Special$15.00
- Malibu Margarita$11.00
- Redbull Margarita$13.00
- LOCO - COCO MEZCAL$16.00
- Coconut Margarita$16.00
- Cilantro y Jalapeño Margarita$16.00
Margarita Pitcher
TEQUILA
TEQUILA BLANCO
- 1800 Silver$11.00
- 818$14.00
- Arete$12.00
- Casa Amigos$12.00
- Casa Nobel$13.00
- Cazadores$10.00
- Centenario Plata$10.00
- Cincoro$16.00
- Corralejo$11.00
- De Leon$13.00
- Don Fulano$12.00
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- El Cristiano$14.00
- Espolon$10.00
- Fortaleza Blanco$13.00
- Herradura Silver$12.00
- (House Tequila)Jimador Silver$9.00
- Maestro Dobel Silver$12.00
- Milagro Silver$11.00
- Pasote$12.00
- Patron$12.00
- Siete Leguas$12.00
- Tres Generaciones$12.00
- 3 portillos$22.00
TEQUILA REPOSADO
- 1800 Reposado Shot$13.00
- 818 Reposado$16.00
- Arette Reposado$14.00
- Casa Amigos Reposado$14.00
- Casa Nobel Reposado$15.00
- Cazadores Reposado$12.00
- Centenario Reposado$12.00
- Cincoro Reposado$20.00
- Corralejo Reposado$13.00
- De Leon Reposado$15.00
- Don Fulano Reposado$14.00
- Don Julio Reposado$14.00
- El Cristiano Reposado$14.00
- Espolon Reposado$13.00
- Fortaleza Reposado$15.00
- Herradura Reposado$14.00
- Hornitos Reposado$11.00
- El Jimado Reposado Shot$11.00
- Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado$11.00
- Maestro Dobel Reposado$14.00
- Milagro Reposado$13.00
- Pasote Reposado$14.00
- Patron Reposado$14.00
- Siete Leguas Reposado$15.00
- Tres Generaciones Reposado$14.00
- Don Julio Primavera Reposado$17.00
- KOMOS Reposado Rosa$14.00
- Dulce Amargura Reposado$20.00
- LA GRITONA Reposado$16.00
- San Matias Reposado$20.00
TEQUILA ANEJO
- 1800 Añejo$15.00
- 818 Anejo$19.00
- 818 RESERVA ANEJO$38.00
- AFAMADO ANEJO$16.00
- Arette Anejo$16.00
- Arte Anejo$28.00
- Casa Amigos Anejo$17.00
- Casa Nobel Anejo$17.00
- Cazdores Anejo$14.00
- Centenario Añejo$15.00
- Chula Parranda Anejo$30.00
- Cincoro Anejo$22.00
- Corralejo 3yr Extra Anejo$26.00
- Corralejo Anejo$16.00
- De Leon Anejo$17.00
- Don Fulano Anejo$17.00
- Don Julio 70 Anejo$19.00
- Don Julio Anejo$17.00
- El Cristiano Anejo$18.00
- Espolon Anejo$15.00
- Fortaleza Añejo$17.00
- Herradura Anejo$17.00
- Herradura Legend ANEJO$28.00
- Herradura Ultra Añejo$18.00
- Jimador Anejo$14.00
- Maestro Doble Anejo$16.00
- Maximo Imperial Extra Anejo$32.00
- Milagro Añejo$15.00
- Pasote Anejo$17.00
- Patron Anejo$17.00
- Romantico Imperial Extra Anejo$26.00
- Siete Leguas Anejo$16.00
- Tres Generaciones Anejo$16.00
- 1800 Cristalino Anejo$20.00
- Chula Parranda Anejo ( BOTA)$22.00
- Riqueza Anejo$35.00
- 24 K Gold Tequila$30.00
MEZCAL
Bottle Blanco
Bottle Anejo
Bottle Reposado
Liqueurs
WINES
Red Wine Glass
Red Wine Bottle
White Wine Glass
- Chardonnay La Playa$9.00
- Chardonnay La Crema$12.00
- Chardonnay Flora Springs (Napa Valley)$32.00
- Pinot Grigio Don Rodolfo$9.00
- Pinot Grigio La Crema$10.00
- Pino Grigio Jermann Collio (Italy)$12.00
- Sauvignon Blanc La Playa$9.00
- Sauvignon Blanc Nobilo Marlborough (New Zealand)$12.00
- White Zinfandel La Terre$7.00
White Wine Bottle
- Chardonnay La Playa$22.00
- Chardonnay Crema$30.00
- Chardonnay Flora Springs (Napa Valley)$32.00
- Pinot Grigio Don Rodolfo$22.00
- Pinot Grigio La Crema$28.00
- Pinot Grigio Jermann Collio (Italy)$32.00
- Sauvignon Blanc La Playa$22.00
- Sauvignon Blanc Nobilo Marlborough (New Zealand)$30.00
- White Zinfandel La Terre$21.00
Sparkling Wines Bottle
A LA CARTE
A La Carte Dishes
- TACO TUESDAY$3.00
- California Burrito$14.00
- Chips y Salsa$2.50
- One Order Tortillas$1.00
- Burrito a la carte$9.00
- Chile Relleno a la carte$7.00
- Chile Toreados$5.00
- Enchilada a la carte$4.00
- Rice y beans$7.00
- Side of Beans$4.00
- Side of Fries$5.00
- Side of Rice$4.00
- Side Salad$5.00
- Tamal al la Carta$5.00
- Taco a la carte$5.00
- 1 Crispy Taco Combo$11.00
- 1 Enchilada Combo$11.00
- Tamal Combo$13.50
- Two (2) Eggs a la carte$4.00
- Two (2) Grilled Chicken Breasts$8.00
- Two (2) Grilled Ranchera Steaks$13.00
- 16oz Salsa de Chips$9.00
- 16oz Salsa Roja$14.00
- 16oz Salsa Verde$14.00
- 32oz Salsa de Chips$17.00
- 32oz Salsa Roja$26.00
- 32oz Salsa Verde$26.00
ALL SIDES
Sides
- CHIPS AND SALSA$2.50
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Side de Avocado Slices$3.00
- ( Small ) Side Gucamole$2.50
- ( Large ) Side Gucamole$5.00
- Side of Mole (2 oz Only )$3.50
- Cilantro$0.75
- Onions$0.75
- Side Chiles Toreados$5.00
- Side Dates$0.75
- Side de Agua Chile Salsa$2.00
- Side de Black Beans$1.00
- Side de Camaron Marisco$5.00
- Side de Chile Verde$5.00
- Side de Enchilada Sauce
- Side de Feta Cheese$1.00
- Side de Fish Marisco$4.00
- Side de Fruta$4.00
- Side de Golden Raisins$1.00
- Side de Hot Wing Salsa$2.50
- Side de Mandarins$0.75
- Side de Mojo de Ajo Sauce$2.50
- Side de Pepino Slices$4.00
- Side de Pico de Gallo$0.75
- Side de pulpo marisco$5.00
- Side de Ranchera Salsa$2.00
- Side de Salsa Colorada$2.50
- Side de Salsa Diabla$2.50
- Side de Salsa Encremada$2.50
- Side de Salsa Marisco$0.75
- Side de Suiza Salsa$2.00
- Side de Tomato$1.00
- Side Jalapeño de Vinagre$0.75
- Side Jalapeño Fresco$0.75
- Side of Cheese$0.75
- Side of Lettuce$2.50
- Side Salsa Negra$0.75
- Side Tostada Order$1.00
BREAKFAST
Breakfast
- Breakfast Burrito$14.00
- Breakfast Burrito A LA CARTE$10.00
- Chilaquiles$13.00
Crispy corn chips sauteed in your choice of salsa verde or salsa roja garnished with sour cream and queso fresco alongside with your choice of over easy or scrambled eggs. (Add Tender Steak or Grilled Chicken for $4 more)
- El Americano$13.00
- Huevos a la Mexicana$11.00
Scrambled eggs with a mix of pico de gallo cooked together , served with a side of sour cream and guac ,alongside with flour or corn tortillas.
- Huevos Aztecas$13.00
2 over medium eggs smothered with mole sauce and garnished with queso fresco and sour cream and cilantro alongside with flour or corn tortillas.
- Huevos Benedictos$16.00
- Huevos con Chorizo$12.00
Eggs scrambled with mexican chorizo sausage garnished with pico de gallo.Served with corn or flour tortillas
- Huevos con Machaca$12.00
Eggs scrambled with shredded beef and bell pepper mix and garnished with pico de gallo.Served Flour or corn tortillas.
- Huevos Rancheros$11.00
2 over medium eggs served on a soft corn tortilla topped with ranchera sauce and cheese garnished with pico de gallo.
- Omelet$11.00
- Steak and Eggs (Huevos con Carne Ranchera)$14.00
Nice and tender ranchera steak served over easy eggs or scrambled alongside with french fries .
- Tuna Melt$15.00
- Waffles$12.00
- BreakFast la Carta
- Los Arcos Omlette$16.00