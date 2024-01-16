Los Chilangos Issaquah Truck
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla
Large 14” flour tortilla filled with cheese, your favorite choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa.$16.95
- Los Chilangos Quesa Birria
Three double 6” corn tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese and tender birria, shredded and served with a side of consome soup, fresh cilantro, onion, carrot and jalapeno.$18.00
- Kids Quesadilla
Large 14inch flour tortilla filled with cheese$6.50
Burritos
- Habanero Wet Burrito
The Godfather Burrito plus sour cream covered with melted cheese, homemade habanero hot salsa verde.$18.00
- Burrito Suave
Burrito in a bowl, your favorite choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese, and salsa.$16.95
- The Godfather Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, your favorite meat choice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled onions and salsa.$16.95
- Fat Boy Breakfast Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with your favorite choice of meat, scramble eggs, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, grilled onion and salsa.$16.95
- Kids Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with beans and cheese$6.50
Tacos
- Street Soft Tacos
Double 4” corn tortillas, your favorite choice of meat, fresh cilantro, radishes, lime, onions, and salsa.
- Taco Plate
Three Street Soft Tacos, your favorite choice of meat, served with rice and black beans.$16.95
- Los Chilangos Quesa Birria
Three double 6” corn tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese and tender birria, shredded and served with a side of consome soup, fresh cilantro, onion, carrot and jalapeno.$18.00
- Peter Breakfast Tacos
Two big tacos, your favorite meat choice, fried eggs, pico de gallo and salsa.
Mulitas
Gringas
Torta
Breakfast
- Chilaquiles Verdes Con Huevos
Fried corn tortillas simmered in habanero hot salsa verde, topped with two fried eggs, your favorite choice of meat, cilantro, onions, sour cream and queso fresco. Comes with a side of black beans. (The eggs could be done over easy, medium, over hard or scrambled).$19.00
- Single Quesa Birria
Double corn tortillas filled with cheese and tender birria, shredded and served with a side of consome, fresh cilantro, onion and carrot.$6.25
- Fat Boy Breakfast Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with your favorite choice of meat, scramble eggs, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, grilled onion and salsa.$16.95
- Peter Breakfast Tacos
Two big tacos, your favorite meat choice, fried eggs, pico de gallo and salsa.
Kids Menu
Specialty
- Mulitas
Two corn tortillas filled with cheese, your favorite choice of meat, guacamole with a side of pico de gallo, lime and salsa.
- Gringas
Two flour tortillas topped with meat, melted cheese, cilantro, radishes, onions, lime and salsa.
- Los Chilangos Quesa Birria
Three double 6” corn tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese and tender birria, shredded and served with a side of consome soup, fresh cilantro, onion, carrot and jalapeno.$18.00
Sides
NA Beverages
- Large Homemade Horchata
Traditional Mexican milky beverage made with rice, then flavored with cinnamon, vanilla and sugar.$7.00
- Medium Homemade Horchata
Traditional Mexican milky beverage made with rice, then flavored with cinnamon, vanilla and sugar.$3.85
- Large Agua De Pina
Fresh pineapple drink with lime.$7.00
- Medium Agua De Pina
Fresh pineapple drink with lime.$3.85
- Large Champurrado
Earthy Mexican beverage made with corn flour and chocolate for the cold days.$7.00
- Medium Champurrado
Earthy Mexican beverage made with corn flour and chocolate for the cold days.$3.80
- Bottle of Water$2.75
- Can Soda$2.99
- Fountain Soda$2.99
- Jarritos$3.50
- Mexican Coke$4.00
- Monster$5.25
- Redbull 12oz$5.00
- Redbull 8oz$4.75
Cantina Menu (3PD)
Drink Special
Margaritas
- Los Chilangos Patron Margarita
The original Patron Silver Tequila with our-specialty.house-margarito mix and fresh lime. Served on the rocks.$14.40
- Classic Margarita
1800 Tequila with our specialty blend of margarita mix. Served on the rocks.$12.00
- Cadillac Margarita
The original Patron Silver Tequila with our specialty house margarita mix, fresh lime and served with a float of Grand Marnier Liquor. Served on the rocks.$15.60
- Noemi's Skinny Margarita
The original 1800 Tequila with fresh lime and agave mix. Served or the rocks.$14.40