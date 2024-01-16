Los Chilangos Redmond Ridge
Food
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla$14.50
Large 14” flour tortilla filled with cheese, your favorite choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa.
- Los Chilangos Quesa Birria$16.50
Three double 6” corn tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese and tender birria, shredded and served with a side of consome soup, fresh cilantro, onion, carrot and jalapeno.
- Kids Quesadilla$5.50
Large 14inch flour tortilla filled with cheese
Burritos
- Habanero Wet Burrito$15.50
The Godfather Burrito plus sour cream covered with melted cheese, homemade habanero hot salsa verde.
- Burrito Suave$14.50
Burrito in a bowl, your favorite choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese, and salsa.
- The Godfather Burrito$14.50
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, your favorite meat choice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled onions and salsa.
- Fat Boy Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Large flour tortilla filled with your favorite choice of meat, scramble eggs, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, grilled onion and salsa.
- Beans & Cheese Burrito$5.50
Large flour tortilla filled with beans and cheese
Tacos
- Street Soft Tacos
Double 4” corn tortillas, your favorite choice of meat, fresh cilantro, radishes, lime, onions, and salsa.
- Taco Plate$14.50
Three Street Soft Tacos, your favorite choice of meat, served with rice and black beans.
- Los Chilangos Quesa Birria$16.50
Three double 6” corn tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese and tender birria, shredded and served with a side of consome soup, fresh cilantro, onion, carrot and jalapeno.
Mulitas
Gringas
Torta
Nachos
Salad
Breakfast
- Chilaquiles Verdes Con Huevos$16.50
Fried corn tortillas simmered in habanero hot salsa verde, topped with two fried eggs, your favorite choice of meat, cilantro, onions, sour cream and queso fresco. Comes with a side of black beans. (The eggs could be done over easy, medium, over hard or scrambled).
- Single Quesa Birria$5.50
Double corn tortillas filled with cheese and tender birria, shredded and served with a side of consome, fresh cilantro, onion and carrot.
- Fat Boy Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Large flour tortilla filled with your favorite choice of meat, scramble eggs, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, grilled onion and salsa.
- Flan$6.25
Spanish creamery caramel flan dessert.
- Pollo Asado Salad$15.50
Grilled chicken with fresh local greens, carrots, cucumber, esquites, queso fresco, toasted sun flower seeds, agave lime vinaigrette.
Kids Menu
Specialty
- Mulitas
Two corn tortillas filled with cheese, your favorite choice of meat, guacamole with a side of pico de gallo, lime and salsa.
- Gringas
Two flour tortillas topped with meat, melted cheese, cilantro, radishes, onions, lime and salsa.
- Los Chilangos Quesa Birria$16.50
Three double 6” corn tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese and tender birria, shredded and served with a side of consome soup, fresh cilantro, onion, carrot and jalapeno.
Sides
NA Beverages
- Large Homemade Horchata$6.00
Traditional Mexican milky beverage made with rice, then flavored with cinnamon, vanilla and sugar.
- Medium Homemade Horchata$3.25
Traditional Mexican milky beverage made with rice, then flavored with cinnamon, vanilla and sugar.
- Large Agua De Pina$6.00
Fresh pineapple drink with lime.
- Medium Agua De Pina$3.25
Fresh pineapple drink with lime.
- Large Champurrado$6.00
Earthy Mexican beverage made with corn flour and chocolate for the cold days.
- Medium Champurrado$3.25
Earthy Mexican beverage made with corn flour and chocolate for the cold days.
- Bottle of Water$2.25
- Can Soda$2.50
- Fountain Soda$2.50
- Jarritos$3.00
- Mexican Coke$3.50
- Monster$4.50
- Redbull 12oz$4.50
- Redbull 8oz$4.25
Cantina Menu
Drink Special
Margaritas
- Los Chilangos Patron Margarita$12.00
The original Patron Silver Tequila with our-specialty.house-margarito mix and fresh lime. Served on the rocks.
- Classic Margarita$10.00
1800 Tequila with our specialty blend of margarita mix. Served on the rocks.
- Cadillac Margarita$13.00
The original Patron Silver Tequila with our specialty house margarita mix, fresh lime and served with a float of Grand Marnier Liquor. Served on the rocks.
- Noemi's Skinny Margarita$12.00
The original 1800 Tequila with fresh lime and agave mix. Served or the rocks.
Tequila Shots
