Los Chingones - RiNo Rino
FOOD
Apps
- Chips & Salsa$2.50
chips and choice of salsa: rooster (house), chipotle pineapple, habanero, tomatillo
- Pick Two Salsas$4.50
- Pick Four Salsas$8.00
- Fresh Hand Smashed Guac$10.00
serrano, lime, onion, cilantro
- Warm Queso Blanco$10.00
melty four cheese blend choice of regular or spicy
- Mexican Elote$8.00
corn on the cobb, chipotle aioli, cotija, takis, cilantro, crema
- Chingon Nachos$15.00
black beans, pickled jalapeno and onion, guac, pico, crema, cilantro
- 1/2 Nacho$7.50
black beans, pickled jalapeno and onion, guac, pico, crema, cilantro
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$11.00
cotija, pasilla lime, cilantro
- Mexican Pizza$12.00
local flour tortilla, chingon cheese, red bell pepper, pobleno pepper, adobo chicken, serranos, chipotle aioli
- Chicken Tinga Taquitos$12.00
4 chicken tinga taquitos, verde consume, salsa macha, crema, slaw
Tacos
- Taco Plate$16.00
choose any three tacos, served with a side of rice and beans
- Mexican Cotija Taco$5.50
cotija, seasonal veggies, chingon slaw, pasilla lime
- Adobo Chicken Taco$5.50
chingon slaw, fuego takis, guajillo ranch
- Bang Bang Shrimp Taco$5.50
pickled onion, jicama slaw, chipotle aioli
- Pork Pastor Taco$5.50
pickled onion, cilantro, pico, radish, tomatillo salsa
- Carne Asada Taco$5.50
mojo steak, fajita veggies, poblano crema
- Fried Avocado Taco$5.50
tempura fried avocado, slaw, habanero aioli, pickled red onions
- Santa Fe Taco$5.50
fried flour tortilla, ground beef, lettuce, crema, pico
- Birria Taco$6.50
braised beef, cheese, onion, cilantro, guajillo beef jus
- Chicken Tiki Taco$6.50
tandoori chicken, raita (mint yogurt), slaw, pickled red onion
- Baja Fish Taco$6.50
grilled or fried cod, chingon slaw, pickled onion, chipotle and habanero aioli
- Duck Confit Taco$6.50
hoisen, chinese mustard, cucumber, crispy onion, cilantro, scallion
- Add Rice and Beans$3.00
Entrees
- Enchiladas$11.00
3 local corn tortilla enchiladas, choice of red guajillo or green chili, pico, lettuce, crema *Rice and beans not included
- Quesadillas$9.00
Local flour tortilla, chingon cheese, rooster salsa, cotija, lettuce, pico, crema, cilantro
- Bubu Chingon Bowl$12.00
brown rice, brussels sprouts, broccolini, zucchini, bell pepper, arugula, caramelized onion, crispy onion, cotija
- Mexican Ramen$12.50
24 hour pork broth, udon noodles, cabbage, radish, jalapenos, pico, cilantro, crispy onions and garlic
- Burrito$10.00
Local flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, and chingon cheese, topped with lettuce, pico, cream and your choice of red guajillo sauce or green chili
- Burrito Bowl$10.00
Bowl of rice, black beans, and chingon cheese, topped with lettuce, pico, cream and your choice of red guajillo sauce or green chili
Kids
- Kid Dilla$5.00
cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans
- Kid Burrito$5.00
beans, cheese and rice in a flour tortilla
- Kid Chicken Taco$5.00
chicken and cheese served with rice and beans
- Kid Steak Taco$5.00
steak and cheese served with rice and beans
- Kid Pork Taco$5.00
pork and cheese served with rice and beans