Los Comales Lombard 719 E roosevelt Rd
FOOD
Breakfast
- Huevos Con Jamon
Three scrambled eggs with ham$10.29
- Huevos Con Chorizo
3 eggs made to order with chorizo$10.29
- Huevos Con Tocino
3 eggs made to order with bacon$10.29
- Huevos Rancheros
3 over easy eggs topped with a ranchero salsa$10.29
- Huevos a La Mexicana
3 scrambled eggs, onion, tomato and green peppers$10.29
- Chilaquiles
Rojos o verdes with eggs made to order$12.35
- Los Comales Breakfast
3 eggs and cecina and ranchero salsa$12.35
Appetizers
- Guacamole
Cilantro, onion, tomato, lime juice and salt$3.61
- Chips and Salsa$3.61
- Nachos
Beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, mozzarella cheese and guacamole$12.35
- Ceviche and Chips
Shrimp ceviche$10.29
- Ensalada Verde
Lettuce, tomato, avocado green pepper, red pepper and onion$10.29
- Tostada De Ceviche
Shrimp ceviche tostada$4.64
- Elote
Mexican-style corn grains in a cup, mayo, cotija cheese and tajin$4.64
- Queso Fundido$5.15
- Queso Fundido Con Chorizo
Cheese fondue with Mexican sausage$6.17
- Cheese Fries$5.14
Soups
- Carne en Su Jugo
Slowly simmered pinto beans, steak chunks, bacon bits, served with a side of cilantro, onion, avocado and arbol chili$16.47
- Caldo De Res
Beef soup with potato, carrot, cabbage, celery. Served with rice, cilantro, onion, and arbol chili$15.44
- Caldo De Camaron
Peeled shrimp soup with carrots and potatoes$18.53
- Caldo 7 Mares
Seafood soup made with octopus, langostinos, tilapia, crab, and almejas. Served with avocado, cilantro and onion$19.56
- Menudo (Only on Weekends)
Panza y pata$13.38
Entrées
- Bistec a La Mexicana
Served with rice, beans and salad. Sautéed chopped steak with ranchero salsa$17.50
- Carne Asada
Salad, rice, beans, mexican-style nopales, grilled onions, chiles toreados, grilled panela cheese$23.68
- Carne Asada Con Camaron$27.80
- Cecina
Salad, rice, beans, Mexican-style nopales, grilled onions, chiles toreados, and grilled panela cheese$17.50
- Enchiladas
Stuffed with your choice of pulled chicken or cheese. Served with rice and beans$15.44
- Fajitas De Camaron
Served with rice, beans, salad and grilled veggies$19.56
- Fajitas De Res
Served with rice, beans, salad and grilled veggies$19.56
- Fajitas Mixtas
Served with rice, beans, salad and grilled veggies$19.56
- Fajitas De Pollo
Served with rice, beans, salad and grilled veggies$17.50
- 2 Chiles Rellenos
Served with rice, beans, and salad. Topped with ranchero salsa$17.50
- Flautas
Stuffed with pulled chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, guacamole, sour cream and cheese$14.41
- 1 chile relleno$13.50
- Ensalada De Pechuga
Green salad with grilled chicken breast$12.35
- Fajitas Vegetarianas
Served with rice, beans, salad and grilled veggies$13.38
- Milanesa De Pollo
Served with rice, beans, salad and grilled veggies$15.44
- Milanesa De Res
Served with rice, beans, salad and grilled veggies$15.44
- Parrillada
Carne asada, chorizo, grilled shrimp, breaded steak, breaded chicken, pastor, grilled onions, chiles toreados, and french fries, served with rice, beans, and salad. Serves 3$51.49
- Pechuga De Pollo Asada
Served with rice, beans, salad and grilled veggies$15.44
- Quesabirria Dinner$17.50
- Taco Salad
Lettuce, tomato, beans, and guacamole$10.29
- Quesabirria una pieza$4.00
- Tampiqueña$24.99
- Flauta una pieza$3.50
Seafood
- Filete Relleno
Tilapia topped grilled shrimp, veggies, and cheese. Served with rice, beans and salad$17.50
- Filete a La Diabla
Grilled tilapia topped with diabla spicy salsa$17.50
- Filete Al Mojo De Ajo$17.50
- Filete Ranchero
Grilled tilapia topped with ranchero salsa$17.50
- Filete a La Plancha
Grilled tilapia topped with ranchero salsa$17.50
- Camarones Rancheros$17.50
- Camarones Kora$17.50
- Camarones Diabla$17.50
- Camarones Empanizados$17.50
- Camarones Plancha$17.50
- Botana Comales
Unpeeled shrimp with head, salsa huichol, lime juice, and special house seasoning$26.77
- Langostinos
Prawns, salsa huichol, lime juice, and special house seasoning$26.77
- Cucarachas$26.77
- Chapuzon$17.50
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$17.50
- Coctel De Camaron Grande
Peeled shrimp$17.50
- Coctel de Camaron Medium$14.94
- Filete empanizado$17.50
Sides
Taqueria
- Tacos
- Burritos
Beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, and sour cream$10.29
- Tortas
Beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, and sour cream$10.29
- Quesadillas
- Torta Cubana
Jalapeño, onion, avocado, chipotle mayo, wieners, ham and breaded chicken and cheese$10.82
- Sopes
Beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream
- Tostadas
Beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, and sour cream
- Chimichangas
Beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, and sour cream$10.82
- Burrito Suizo$11.29
Catering
- $55 Taco Tray
20 tacos, 4 can sodas, cilantro, onion, grilled onion, and chiles toreados$56.65
- $90 Taco Tray
30 tacos, 4 can sodas or rice and beans, cilantro, onion, grilled onion, and chiles toreados$92.70
- 1/2 tray rice$23.18
- 1/2 tray Beans$23.18
- full tray beans$51.50
- full tray rice$51.50
- full tray fajitas$257.50
- full tray fajitas Cameron$298.70
- full tray bistek$257.50
- Taco Bar 10 personas$130.00
- Taco Bar 15 personas$195.00
- Taco Bar 20 personas$260.00
- Taco Bar 30 personas$390.00
DRINKS
Non-Alcoholic
- Horchata Agua Fresca
- Jamaica Agua Fresca
- Mango Agua Fresca
- Pepino Agua Fresca
- Sandia Agua Fresca
- Melon Agua Fresca
- Jarritos Tamarindo$4.11
- Jarritos Limon$4.11
- Jarritos Pina$4.11
- Jarritos Mandarina$4.11
- Jarritos Sangria$4.11
- Jarritos Cidral$4.11
- Jarritos Fruit Punch$4.11
- Topochico$4.11
- Pepsi Can$2.05
- Diet Pepsi Can$2.05
- Coke Can$2.05
- Diet Coke Can$2.05
- Starry Can$2.05
- Squirt Can$2.05
- Crush Can$2.05
- Brisk Ice Tea Can$2.05
- Coffee - Cafe$1.80
- Topochico Preparado$4.64
- Water
- Liquado Grande$7.21
- Licuado Mediano$5.14