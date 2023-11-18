Los Dionisios 19560 Clay Road
Food
Appetizers
- 4 PIeces Shrimp Brochette$10.99
Shrimp, monterrey cheese, jalapeño, bacon, onions
- 8 Pieces Shrimp Brochette$18.99
Shrimp, monterrey cheese, jalapeño, bacon, onions
- chicharrones large$18.99
- chicharrones small$9.99
- Chile Con Queso large$12.99
Cheddar cheese, pepper bell, jalapeño
- Chile Con Queso small$7.99
Cheddar cheese, pepper bell, jalapeño
- Chorizo Queso Flameado$12.99
Monterrey cheese, pepper bell, onions, chorizo
- Nachos Plain$9.99
Tortilla chips, beans, cheddar cheese, monterrey cheese, pico de gallo, sour crean, guacamole, jalapeño pickles
- Queso Flameado Beef$16.99
Monterrey cheese, pepper bell, onions, chorizo
- Queso Flameado Chicken$14.99
Monterrey cheese, pepper bell, onions, chorizo
Soups
- Small Tortilla Soup$7.99
Chicken broth, tomato, chipotle, chicken, sour cream, Tortilla strips, avocado
- Large Tortilla Soup$11.99
Chicken broth, tomato, chipotle, chicken, sour cream, Tortilla strips, avocado
- Small Tlalpeño Soup$8.99
Chicken broth, tomato, fresh cheese, chipotle, chicken
- Large Tlalpeño Soup$12.99
Chicken broth, tomato, fresh cheese, chipotle, chicken
- Small Caldo De Res$9.99
Beef broth, veggies, beef
- Large Caldo De Res$13.99
Beef broth, veggies, beef
- Small Caldo De Pescado Fish$11.99
Shrimp broth, fish, tomato, veggies
- Large Caldo De Pescado Fish$15.99
Shrimp broth, fish, tomato, veggies
- Small Caldo De Camaron Shrimp$12.99
Shrimp broth, shrimp, tomato , veggies
- Large Caldo De Camaron Shrimp$16.99
Shrimp broth, shrimp, tomato , veggies
- Small Caldo De Mariscos Seafood$13.99
Shrimp broth, shrimp, fish, crab, octopus, veggies
- Large Caldo De Mariscos Seafood$17.99
Shrimp broth, shrimp, fish, crab, octopus, veggies
Salads
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Verdes De Pollo$12.99
Tortilla, monterrey cheese, green sauce,chicken, cilantro, onion, sour cream
- Enchiladas De Mole$12.99
Tortilla, mexican mole, onion, chicken, sour cream, queso fresco
- Enchiladas De Picadillo$12.99
Tortilla, chile con queso, picadillo
- Enchiladas De beef fajita$14.99
Tortilla, beef, onion, monterrey cheese, sour cream, cilantro
- Enchiladas De Camaron$15.99
Tortilla, shrimp, monterrey cheese, chipotle sauce, queso fresco, cilantro
- enchiladas chile con queso$12.99
Parrilladas
- Chicken Fajita For 1$15.99
Chicken, grill onions, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
- Chicken Fajita For 2$28.99
Chicken, grill onions, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
- Beef Fajita For 1$17.99
Beef, grill onions, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
- Beef Fajita For 2$32.99
Beef, grill onions, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
- Combo Fajita For 1$16.99
Chicken, beef grill onions, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
- Combo Fajita For 2$31.99
Chicken, beef grill onions, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
- Chicken, Beef, & Sausage For 1$19.99
Chicken, beef, sausage, grill onions, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
- Chicken, Beef, & Sausage For 2$36.99
Chicken, beef, sausage, grill onions, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
- Chicken, Beef, 4 Shrimp For 1$20.99
Chicken, beef, shrimp, grill onions, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
- Chicken, Beef, 4 Shrimp For 2$39.99
Chicken, beef, shrimp, grill onions, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
- Chicken, Sausage, Beef, & Short Ribs For 1$23.99
Chicken, beef, sausage, short ribs, grill onions, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
- Chicken, Sausage, Beef, & Short Ribs For 2$43.99
Chicken, beef, sausage, short ribs, grill onions, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
Seafood
- 9 Breaded Shrimp$18.99
Shrimp, bread, lettuce, tomato, fries, tartar sauce
- Shrimp a La Diabla$18.99
Shrimp, red spicy sauce, rice, beans
- Grilled Shrimp$18.99
lettuce, fríes, tomato, tartar sauce
- Grilled Fish & Shrimp$19.99
lettuce, fríes, tomato, tartar sauce
- Breaded Fish & Shrimp$19.99
lettuce, fríes, tomato, tartar sauce
- Breaded Fish$16.99
lettuce, fríes, tomato, tartar sauce
- Grilled Fish$16.99
lettuce, fríes, tomato, tartar sauce
- Fried Mojarra$18.99
Mojarra, tomato,lettuce, fríes, tartar sauce
- Shrimp Tacos$14.99
Tortilla, shrimp, chipotle mayo, purple cabbage
- Fish Tacos$13.99
Tortilla, fish, chipotle mayo, purple cabbage
- Large Shrimp Cocktail$17.99
Shrimp, tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, cucumber, botanera sauce, avocado
- Vuelve a La Vida Cocktail$17.99
Oyster,shrimp, octopus, tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, cucumber, botanera sauce, avocado
- Ceviche Pescado Fish$15.99
Fish, tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, cucumber, avocado Tortilla strips
- Ceviche Camaron Shrimp$17.99
Shrimp, tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, cucumber, avocado
- 6PC Oysters$12.99
Tomato, onion, jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro
- 12PC Oysters$23.99
Tomato, onion, jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro
Specialties
- Pork Carnitas$15.99
Pork, onions, cilantro
- Carne a La Mexicana$16.99
Beef fajita, onions, jalapeños, tomato
- Chicken Tinga Flautas$13.99
- Chile Relleno Picadillo Ground Beef$12.99
Poblano Chili, ground beef, monterrey cheese
- Chile Relleno Shrimp$16.99
Poblano Chili, shrimp, pepper bell, monterrey cheese
- Asado De Puerco$13.99
Pork, guajillo sauce
- Milanesa Chicken$14.99
Chicken lettuce, tomato, avocado
- Milanesa Beef$14.99
Beef, lettuce, tomato, avocado
- Quesadilla Chicken$12.99
Flour tortilla, monterrey cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream guacamole
- Quesadilla Beef$14.99
Flour tortilla, monterrey cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream guacamole
- Quesadilla Pastor$13.99
Flour tortilla, monterrey cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream guacamole
- Quesadilla Campehano$14.99
Flour tortilla, monterrey cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream guacamole
- Burrito Beef$13.99
Flour tortilla, rice, beans, pepper bell, lettuce, monterrey cheese, guacamole, onions
- Burrito Chicken$12.99
Flour tortilla, rice, beans, pepper bell, lettuce, monterrey cheese, guacamole, onions
- Torta Milanesa$13.99
Telera bread, mayo, chipotle sauce, tomato, avocado, onions, jalapeños monterrey cheese
- Torta Ham$12.99
Telera bread, mayo, chipotle sauce, tomato, avocado, onions, jalapeños monterrey cheese
- Torta Sausage$12.99
Telera bread, mayo, chipotle sauce, tomato, avocado, onions, jalapeños monterrey cheese
- Chimichanga chicken$12.99
Flour tortilla, rice beans, monterrey cheese, guacamole, onions
- Chimichanga beef$13.99
Flour tortilla, rice, beans, monterrey cheese, guacamole, onions
Lunch
- lunch asado de cerdo$11.99
- lunch beef parrillada$15.99
- lunch chicken burrito$10.99
- lunch chicken parrillada$13.99
- lunch crujipollo$10.99
- lunch enchiladas mole$10.99
- lunch enchiladas picadillo$10.99
- lunch enchiladas verdes$10.99
- lunch ground beef$12.99
- lunch milanesa chicken$12.99
- lunch milanesa res$12.99
- lunch strawberry salad$8.99
- lunch tinga flautas$11.99
- lunch tlalpeno soup medium$6.99
- lunch tortilla soup medium$6.99
- lunch tortilla soup large$9.99
- lunch tlalpeno soup large$10.99