Los Dos Potrillos <> Centennial 8251 South Holly Street
Food
Apps
- Queso Dip
Add Chorizo $2.00$15.00
- Table-Side Guacamole
Guacamole prepared fresh at your table$16.00
- Ceviche
Fish & shrimp w/ onions, cilantro, jalapenos, tomatoes, avocado and lime juice$21.00
- Chili Relleno Nachos
Local favorite! Cripsy chili rellenos chopped and stuffed with roasted anaheim green chili peppers, Monterey Jack cheese in a crispy shell. Smothered with our famous green chili and topped with pico del gallo & cheddar cheese.$17.00
- Fiesta Nachos
Enough to share. Piled with your choice of chorizo, grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp.$18.00
- Raja Con Queso
Jack cheese w/ jalapenos, onions and tomatoes in warmed skillet. Served with 6 corn tortillas.$17.00
- Los Dos Quesadilla
Warm cheddar & Monterrey Jack cheese quesadilla. Filled with your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp. Side of sour cream & guacamole. With Steak $16.25$13.00
- App Taquitos
Your choice of beef or chicken. Side of sour cream, guacamole & green chili.$15.00
- Los Dos Fries
Our classic chili cheese fries topped with carnitas, guacamole, and pico de gallo . (Fri-Sun)$17.00
- 1/2 Chile Relleno Nachos$11.00
- 1/2 Fiesta Nachos
Enough to share. Piled with your choice of chorizo, grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp.$13.00
- Asada Fries$19.00
- Cheese Dip$11.00
- Cheese Nachos$10.00
- Chili Cheese Fries
French fries smothered in green chili. Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese.$12.00
Caldos y Ensaladas
- Caldo De Cam/Pes
FIsh Stew$21.00
- Caldo De Mariscos*
Spicy tomato-based soup with fish, shrimp, clam, & crab legs$27.00
- Tortilla Soup
vegetable and grilled chicken based soup served with Monterrey jack cheese, tortilla strips, and avocado slices$11.00
- Los Dos Salad
Greek-style salad with feta, olives, red onions with steak$12.00
- Taco Salad
A crispy taco bowl filled with beans, fresh lettuce and your ground beef. Topped with tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and green chile!$16.00
Tacos
- #28 Tacos Al Carbon
Tacos Al Carbon .Your choice of three beef, chicken, or pork tacos. Soft corn tortillas filled with fried onions, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, & lemon slices.$16.00
- #29 Tacos de Adobada
3 Tacos De Adobada. Adobada meat in soft corn tortillas, with fried onions and tomatoes, pico de gallo, lettuce, and lemon slices.$16.00
- Street Tacos
(4) Your choice of steak, chicken, or carne adobada served open-faced on corn tortillas with cilantro, onions, salsa, & avocado slices.$16.00
- #56 Fajitas Tacos
(2) Fajita Tacos. Your choice of Chick or Steak served with Sautéed Onions & Peppers, sour cream, guacamole, pico, lettuce beans & rice.$18.00
- Steak Quesa Tacos
3 tacos filled with st stk, cheese, cilantro and onions. served with rice and beans.$18.00
Parrilladas Familiars
- Taquiza
Make your own street tacos. Feeds up to 4. Includes carne asada, chicken, carne adobada, cactus leaves, & Mexican green onions. Served with red & green salsa.$55.00
- Parrillada Familiar
Steak, Chicken, LDP Shrimp (bacon wrapped) onions, cactus, jalapeños. Served with charro beans, Monterrey jack cheese, and rice.$62.00
- La Familia
10 enchiladas, 6 rellenos, or 6 burritos$64.00
Fajitas/Molcajete
- Fajitas
All fajitas are marinated in a specially prepared house sauce and are served with onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, beans, rice, & two tortillas. Chicken & Steak fajitas topped w/ 5 jumbo shrimp.$21.00
- Molcajete
Grilled chicken, pork, steak, two jumbo shrimp, onions, & cactus leaves in a traditional volcanic rock bowl with red or green salsa. Served with guacamole, sour cream, beans, rice, & tortillas.$29.00
Marisco
Shrimp Dishes
- Camarones En Salsa Chipotle
7 Jumbo Shrimp smothered in chipotle Served with beans, rice, lettuce, avocado, tomato and your choice of flour or corn tortilla$24.00
- Mexican Style Shrimp
Seven jumbo tiger shrimp in ranchero sauce. Served with rice & beans.$24.00
- Camarones A La Plancha
(7) Shrimp served on a bed of rice. Side salad.$24.00
- Camarones Picosos
Seven very spicy shrimp prepared with special sauce. Served with beans, rice, & salad.$24.00
- Los Dos Potrillos Special
Rainbow trout served with 5 shrimp, rice & fresh salad.$25.00
- Camarones Los Dos Potrillos
Seven shrimp stuffed with cheese and wrapped with bacon before being grilled to perfection. Served with salsa ranchera, beans, & rice.$25.00
Los Dos Specialities
- #23 Mexican Hamburger
Mexican Hamburger*. A flour tortilla filled w/ beans, rice and hamburger patties. Smothered in green chili, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.$15.00
- #39 Carne En Su Jugo
beef tenderloin, pinto beans, in semi spicy broth, served with rice$19.00
- #47 Chamorro
Chamorro. Ham hock topped w/ onions. Smothered in green chile, vegetarian green chile, ranchero sauce or mole sauce. Served w/ beans, rice and 2 tortillas.$25.00
Favoritas De La Casa
- #24 Picado
Steak Picado. Skirt steak cooked in a roasted jalapeno and tomato sauce. Served with Mexican style potatoes, beans, & rice.$20.00
- #31 Carne Adobada
Carne Adobada Pork. Pork marinated with house special adobada sauce, served with green chili, beans, rice, & two tortillas.$23.00
- #32 Carne Asada
Carne Asada*. Beef steak served with onions, tomatoes, jalapeno, guacamole, beans, rice, & two tortillas.$22.00
- #33 Carne Tampiquena
Chicken breast or ribeye steak served with a cheese enchilada, fried potatoes, avocado slices, salad, rice and beans & two tortillas.$23.00
- #35 Mexican Steak
Carne Asada. Beef steak topped with peppers, onions, served with green chile, beans, & two tortillas.$21.00
- #36 Chuletas de Puerco
Chuletas De Puerco. Char-grilled Pork Chop served smothered in Green Chili and Grilled Onions Served with beans, & rice.$19.00
- #37 Steak Los Dos Potrillos
12oz Ribeye. Beef steak smothered in green chile, topped w/ 2 fried eggs. Served w/ beans, rice, onions & 2 tortillas.$22.00
- #38 Mexican Steak and Shrimp
Mexican Steak & Shrimp*. 12 oz. ribeye steak. Served w/ 5 jumbo picoso style shrimp. Side fried potatoes, beans, rice & salad.$27.00
- #40 Steak Ranchero
Ranchero. Choose Steak or Chicken w/ homemade ranchero sauce. Served w/ avocado slices, salad, beans, rice & 2 tortillas.$27.00
- #44 Steak Burrito
Steak Burrito. Filled with juicy steak and beans, grilled onions and tomatoes. Smothered in green chili, topped with lettuce, tomato, & cheese.$19.00
- #48 Guisado
Choose chicken or pork (steak $1 more) cooked w/ onions, tomatoes & jalapenos. Served w/ sour cream, guacamole, green chile, beans & rice, lettuce, tomatp Side of 2 tortillas.$19.00
Pollo
- #34 Pechuga de Pollo
Pechuga De Pollo. Char-grilled chicken breast served with guacamole, fried potatoes, beans, & rice.$20.00
- #40 Pollo Ranchero
Ranchero. Choose Steak or Chicken w/ homemade ranchero sauce. Served w/ avocado slices, beans, rice & 2 tortillas.$19.00
- #43 Chicken Chile Relleno (1)
Chicken Chile Relleno. (1) Crispy chicken relleno smothered in green chile. Topped w/ lettuce, tomatoes, cheese. Tortilla on side.$17.00
- #45 Pollo Chipotle
Pollo Chipolte. Strips of chicken breast grilled w/ onions, covered in chipotle sauce. Served w/ rice & beans.$20.00
- #46 Pollo En Mole
Pollo En Mole. Whole or shredded half chicken w/ Grandma Style mole sauce. Served w/ beans, rice and 2 toritllas.$19.00
- #60 Monterey Chicken
Monterey Chicken. Charboiled chicken breast on bed peppers, onions, mushrooms & calabasitas. Smothered in tomatillo, topped w/ Monterey Jack cheese.$22.00
- #61 Chicken Los Dos Potrillos
LDP Chicken. Charbroiled chicken breast served w/ black beans & calabasitas.$21.00
Traditional Plates
- #19 Burrito Los Dos
LDP Burrito filled with chicken, beans, & rice. Smothered in green chile, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole.$16.00
- #20 Chile Relleno Plate
Chili Relleno Plate. Two rellenos, served crispy or soft, smothered in green chile and topped with lettuce & tomatoes. Served with beans & rice (Two tortillas upon request).$16.00
- #21 Green Chile Plate
Green Chili Plate. Served with beans, rice, & two tortillas.$17.00
- Green Chile Bowl
Served w/ tortillas$11.00
- #58 Menudo$12.00
- #41 Stuffed Sopapilla
Stuffed Sopapilla. Warm sopapilla filled w/ beans, smothered in green chile. Topped w/ lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served w/ rice.$15.00
- #42 Taquitos (4)
Four Taquitos .Deep-fried corn tortillas rolled with chicken, beef, or pork, served on a bed of lettuce topped with sour cream, guacamole, & green chile on side. Served with beans & rice.$17.00
Burritos
- #1 Chicken (2)
(2) Chicken. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00$16.00
- #2 Beef and Bean (2)
(2) Beef & bean. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00$16.00
- #3 Bean Burritos (2)
(2) Bean. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00$16.00
- #4 Chicharron and Bean (2)
(2) Chicharron & bean. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00$16.00
- #5 Chicken and Bean (2)
(2) Chicken & bean. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00$16.00
- #6 Shredded Beef (2)
(2) Shredded beef. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00$16.00
- #7 Shredded Beef and Bean (2)
(2) Shredded beef & bean. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00$16.00
- #8 Beef (2)
(2) Beef. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00$18.00
- Burrito Supreme
ground beef and bean, guacamole and sour cream. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request.$15.00
- (2) Burritos De Carne Asada
(2) All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00$19.00
- Fish Or Shrimp Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with fish or shrimp, onions, tomatoes, rice and black beans. Smothered in green chile and topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, & guacomole.$18.00
- Veggie Burrito
(1) Veggie w/ Black Bean burrito. All burritos come smothered in red chili and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chili available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00$16.00
- Cali Burrito
steak, refried beans, guacamole, French fries. served with tomatillo salsa and callejera salsa.$18.00
Combos
- #9
Taco, Bean Tostada & Bean Burrito$18.00
- #10
Cheese Enchilada, Chili Relleno, Beef & Bean Burrito$18.00
- #11
Taco, Bean Burrito & Cheese Enchilada$18.00
- #12
Beef Burrito, Beef Enchilada, Beef Taco$18.00
- #13
Chicken Enchilada, Chili Relleno, Taco, Beans & Rice$19.00
- #14
Burrito De Chicharron, Tamale, Bean Tostada. Served with beans & rice.$19.00
- #15
(2) Chili Rellenos, Taco. Served with beans & rice.$19.00
- #16
(2) Beef Tacos, Bean Burrito$19.00
- #17
(2) Cheese Enchiladas, Bean Tostada. Served with beans & rice.$19.00
- #18
Chili Relleno, Guacamole Tostada, Taco. Served with beans & rice.$19.00
Enchiladas
- #51 Cheese Enchiladas
Includes 3 cheese enchiladas. Chicken or beef$15.00
- Los Dos Potrillos Enchiladas
(3) One each: Beef, chicken, and cheese enchiladas smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, & guacamole.$17.00
- Enchiladas En Salsa Verde (3)
Chicken enchiladas smothered in Mom's special recipe green jalapeño sauce with sour cream$17.00
- Enchiladas Nortenas
(3) 1 each beef, chicken & cheese. Smothered & topped w/ lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole.$17.00
- Chicken Mole Enchiladas
3 Chicken Enchiladas. Smothered in Mole. Topped with onions. Served with rice and beans.$17.00
- Enchiladas Del Mar (2)
Two seafood enchiladas filled with fish, shrimp, onions, & tomatoes. Served open-faced.$20.00
Mexican Classics
- #26 Chimichanga
Chimichanga. A deep-fried flour tortilla with chicken or beef, smothered in green chile, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, & guacamole. Served with beans & rice.$17.00
- #53 Crunchy Shell Tacos (3)
Three Crunchy Shell Tacos .Your choice of chicken, ground beef, or shredded beef. Served with beans & rice.$13.00
- #54 Bean Tostadas (3)
(3) Bean Tostadas$13.00
- #55 Combo Tostadas (3)
(3) Combo Tostas$14.00
- #59 Tamale Plate
Served with green chile, cheese, beans and rice$16.00
Sides
- 1 Jumbo Shrimp$3.00
- 1 LDP Shrimp$4.00
- 6oz Guac$6.00
- Guacamole$3.00
- Side 4oz Queso$4.00
- Side Asados (3)
3 servings$4.00
- Side Avocado Slices$4.00
- Side Beans$5.00
- Side Beans / Cheese$4.00
- Side Cabbage$1.00
- Side Cactus$4.00
- Side Calabasitas$8.00
- Side Carnitas$8.00
- Side Cheese$2.00
- Side Chicharrones$4.75
- Side Chico Shrimp$7.00
- Side Corn Tortilla$2.00
- Side Fajita Chicken$8.00
- Side Fajita Steak$12.00
- Side Flour Tortilla$2.00
- Side French Fries$5.00
- Side Green Chili$6.00
- Side Home Fries$5.00
- Side Lettuce$1.00
- Side of Ground Beef$4.00
- Side Of Nopal (2)$4.00
- Side of Shredded Beef$4.00
- Side of Shredded Chicken$4.00
- Side Onions$1.00
- Side Papas con Chile$8.00
- Side Pico De Gallo$5.00
- Side Rice$5.00
- Side Rice/ Beans$7.00
- Side Sauce 4oz
- Side Sliced Jalapeno$2.00
- Side Sour Cream/ Guac$3.00
- Side ST Chicken$6.00
- Side ST Steak$10.00
- Side Tomatoes$1.00
- Signature Salsa 8oz
- Sour Cream$3.00
- Side Fajita Plate$7.00
To Go
- Pint Bean$11.00
- Pint Rice
x$11.00
- Pint Green Chile$11.00
- Pint Menudo$12.00
- Pint Salsa
- SM Chips & Salsa
8 oz. salsa$6.00
- LG Chips & Salsa
16 oz. salsa$10.00
- QT Beans$13.00
- Qt. Rice$13.00
- QT Green Chile$16.00
- Qt. Menudo$16.00
- QT Guac$28.00
- QT Signature Queso$30.00
- Tamales$10.00
- Pint Guac$12.50
- Pint Meat$10.95
- Qt. Meat$16.95
- Qt Salsa
- Chips$2.00
- SM Chips & Guac$7.25
- LG Chips & Guac$10.25
Kids
- K1 KD Taco & Fries$8.00
- K3 KD Bean Burrito, Cheese & Rice$8.00
- K8 KD Cheese Quesadilla & Fries$8.00
- K4 KD Cheese Enchilada & Rice$8.00
- K9 KD Fried Shrimp & Fries$8.00
- K5 KD Hamburger & Fries$8.00
- K6 KD Cheeseburger & Fries$8.00
- K10 KD (2) Taquitos & Fries
Chicken or Beef.$8.00
- K7 KD Grilled Cheese & Fries$8.00
- K2 KD Chicken Wings & Fries$8.00
Desserts
Breakfast
- Egg and Potato Breakfast Burrito$7.00
- LDP Breakfast Burrito
Two eggs scrambled w/ bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & ham. Smothered in green chili, topped with cheese.$14.00
- #3B Huevos A La Mexicana
Two eggs scrambled with jalapenos, onions & tomatoes. Served with green chili, beans, rice & 2 tortillas.$13.00
- #4B Huevos Rancheros*
Two eggs any style. Served with red or green chili, beans, rice & 2 tortillas.$14.00
- #5B Huevos Con Chorizo
Two eggs scrambled with chorizo. Served with red or green chili, beans, rice & 2 tortillas.$14.00
- Huevos Divorciados*
(2) eggs, one smothered in red chile, one smothered in green chili divided by a cheese enchilada. Served with rice and beans.$15.00
- #6B Two Egg Breakfast*
Two eggs any style. Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage. Choose home fries, buttered toast & jelly or tortillas.$11.00
- #7B Steak & Eggs*
Served with home fries, buttered toast & jelly.$18.00
- #8B Pork Chop & Eggs*
Served with home fries, buttered toast & jelly.$17.00
- #9B Chilaquiles*
Corn tortillas cut into squares and lightly fried. Topped with two fried eggs & your choice of red or green sauce$16.00
- Carnitas and Eggs$19.00
- Cheese Omelette
Served with hash browns and toast or tortillas$13.00
- Meat & Cheese Omelette
Your choice of bacon, ham, sausage or chorizo. Served with hashbrowns & choice of toast or tortillas.$16.00
- Grilled Chicken Omelette
Grilled chicken w/ bell peppers & onions. Smothered in green chili, topped with cheese. Served with hashbrowns & choice of toast or tortillas.$16.00
- Mexican Omelette
2 eggs, chorizo, bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Smothered in green chili. Served with hash browns & beans.$16.00
- Breakfast Tacos
Choose from bacon, sausage or chorizo.$11.95
- #10B Breakfast Comal*
Los Dos Potrillos breakfast skillet served w/ 2 eggs. Served over Mexican potatoes mixed w/ chorizo & ranchero sauce.$17.25
- Breakfast Stuffed Sopapilla$16.00
Breakfast Sides
A La Carte
- AL Bean Burrito$7.95
- AL Beef & Bean Burrito$8.75
- AL Chicken Burrito$8.75
- AL Grilled Chicken & Bean Burrito
Smothered in green chile.$12.95
- AL Beef Burrito$8.75
- AL Shred Beef Burrito$9.75
- AL Shred Beef & Bean Burrito$10.75
- AL Chicharron & Bean Burrito$9.25
- AL Chile Relleno Burrito$10.95
- AL Chorizo & Bean Burrito$9.75
- AL Asada Burrito$13.75
- AL Shred Chicken & Bean$9.75
- AL Cheese Enchilada$5.50
- AL Steak Enchilada$7.25
- AL Shred Beef Enchilada$6.25
- AL Ground Beef Enchilada$6.25
- AL Chicken Enchilada$6.25
- AL Tamale
Choose plain or smothered.$5.50
- AL Crispy Chile Rellano$6.50
- AL Soft Chile Relleno$6.50
- AL Chicken Taco$3.75
- AL Shred Beef Taco$3.75
- AL Beef Taco$3.75
- AL Bean Toastada$3.25
- AL Shred Beef Tostada$3.25
- AL Beef Tostada$3.25
- AL Chicken Tostada$5.25
- AL Guacamole Tostada$5.25
- AL Street Taco$3.50
- AL Seafood Taco$4.75
- AL Steak ST Taco$3.75
- AL ST Chicken Taco$3.75
- AL Adobada Pork Taco$3.75
- AL Fajita Steak Taco$11.00
- AL Chicken Fajita Taco$9.00
- AL Adobada$8.00
- AL Chimichanga
Chimichanga. A deep-fried flour tortilla with chicken or beef, smothered in green chile, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, & guacamole. Served with beans & rice.$10.00
- AL Taco Al Carbon$8.50
Beverages
Liquor
- Svedka (Well)$7.00
- Kettle One$9.00
- Absolut$9.00
- Titos$9.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Bacardi$9.00
- Cap Morg$9.00
- Gin Beefeaters$9.00
- Gin Bombay Saph$9.00
- Gin Tanqueray$9.00
- Gin Hendricks$10.00
- Del Maguey Vida$11.00
- Del Maguey Toba$18.00
- Clase Az Mez Blue$40.00
- Del Maguey Tepex$18.00
- Del Maguey Jabali$23.00
- Clase Az Mez Blk$40.00
- 400 Conejos$11.00
- Fidencio Mezcal$11.00
- Koch Tepezstate Mezcal$14.00
- Ilegal Blanco Mezcal$14.00
- Ilegal Reposado Mezcal$16.00
- Ilegal Anejo Mezcal$18.00
- Breck Brbn$14.00
- Bulleit Brbn$10.00
- Crown Whsky$7.00
- J Walk Blk$11.00
- J Walk Red$11.00
- Jack Dan$8.00
- Jameson Irish$9.00
- Jim Beam$8.00
- Knob Creek Brbn$9.00
- Knob Creek Rye$11.00
- Macallan 12$14.00
- Macallan 18$35.00
- Macallan 25$300.00
- Maker's Mark 46$9.00
- Maker's Mark$8.00
- Seagrams 7$8.00
- Angel's Envy Brbn$14.00
- Angel's Envy Rye$16.00
- Elijah Craig Brbn$10.00
- Elijah Craig Rye$10.00
- Elijah Craig C923$17.00
- Larceny Brbn$10.00
- Larceny Barrel Proof$15.00
- Basil Haydens$9.00
- Michters US Sm Btch$18.00
- Michters US Sg Brl Rye$11.00
- Clan McGreg$10.00
- J Walk Blue$40.00
- Laws Brbn$14.00
- Old Frstr Brbn$14.00
- Woodford Rsv$11.00
- Bullit Rye$9.00
- Grand Marnier$10.50
- Grand Marnier Float$4.00
- Disaronno$8.50
- Hennessy VS$14.00
- Martell VS$14.00
- Remy Martin VSO$14.00
- Cointreau$10.50
- Kahlua$8.00
- Baileys$8.00
- Remy Martin Louis XIII$172.00
- LaRue Trip Sec$5.00
- LaRue Peach Sch$5.00
- Citronge$10.00
- Grand Marnier 100 YR$30.00
- Presidente$10.00
- Bacardi Malibu$9.00
- Pama$7.00
- St. Germain$6.00
- Licor 43$8.00
- Dewer's White Label$10.00
- Vermouth Rossi$5.00
- Vermouth Xt Dry$5.00
- Chambourd$8.00
- 1800 Slvr$13.00
- 1921 blanco$11.00
- ArteNOM Blanco$9.00
- Cabal Blanco$15.00
- Casa Dragones Slvr$17.00
- Casamigos Slvr$14.00
- Cazadores Blnc$13.00
- Chamucos Slvr$13.00
- Clase Azul Blnc$23.00
- Corralejo Slvr$11.00
- Corzo Slvr$14.00
- Dobel Slvr$13.00
- Don Fulano Blanco$15.00
- Don Julio Blnc$14.00
- El Jimador Slvr$13.00
- El Tesoro Blnco$15.00
- Espolon Slvr$9.00
- Forteleza Blanco$20.00
- Fuenteseca Blanco$20.00
- Fuenteseca Blanco$20.00
- Gran Cen Blnco$14.00
- Herra Silver$14.00
- Hornitos Slvr$11.00
- JC Rsv Silver$17.00
- Lalo Silver$16.00
- Luna Azul Slvr$11.00
- Milagro Slvr$13.00
- Olmeca Alt Slvr$13.00
- Partida Slvr$14.00
- Patron Slvr$14.00
- Siete Leguas$15.00
- Socorro Blanco$14.00
- Suerte Blanco$14.00
- Tequila Ocho Slvr$14.00
- Tres Agv Slvr$9.00
- Tres Generaciones Silver$9.00
- Uno Blanco$13.00
- Casamigos Repo$14.00
- Chamucos Repo$13.00
- Corra Repo$12.00
- Corzo Repo$14.00
- Don Julio Repo$13.00
- El Jima Repo$11.00
- El Tesoro Repo$15.00
- Espolòn Repo$10.00
- Gran Cen Repo$13.00
- Herradura Repo$16.00
- Hornitos Repo$14.00
- JC Rsv Repo$21.00
- Lunazul Repo$11.00
- Mstro Dobel Repo$15.00
- Milagro Repo$15.00
- Olmeca Repo$15.00
- Partida Repo$16.00
- Patron Repo$16.00
- Fortaleza Repo$21.00
- Tres Gen Repo$11.00
- Clase Az Repo$30.00
- Cazadores Repo$13.00
- Tequila Ocho Repo$16.00
- Tres Agv Repo$11.00
- 1800 Repo$13.00
- 123 Repo$13.00
- Don Fulano Repo$15.00
- Conquistador Repo$8.00
- Siete Leguas Repo$17.00
- Cabal Repo$15.00
- Suerte Repo$16.00
- Socorro Reposado$15.00
- Dobel Anejo$16.00
- Milagro Anejo$17.00
- Patron Anejo$21.00
- Tres Gen Anejo$14.00
- Corazon Anejo$18.00
- Corralejo Anejo$17.00
- Espolon Anejo$14.00
- Olmeca Anejo$17.00
- Partida Anejo$20.00
- Corzo Anejo$17.00
- Luna Azul Anejo$16.00
- Chamucos Anejo$17.00
- Fortaleza Anejo$28.00
- Cazadores Anejo$17.00
- Casamigos Anejo$21.00
- Don Julio Anejo$17.00
- El Jima Anejo$15.00
- Herra Anejo$18.00
- Herra Cristal Anejo$18.00
- 1800 Anejo$17.00
- 123 Anejo$17.00
- Gran Cen Anejo$17.00
- Don Julio 70$17.00
- Don Fulano Anejo$23.00
- ArteNOM Anejo$11.00
- Hornitos$11.00
- Tres Agvs$16.00
- Cabal Anejo$20.00
- Suerte Anejo$21.00
- Socorro Anejo$17.00
- 100 YR Grand$35.00
- Clase Azul Anejo 2oz$75.00
- Don Julio 1942 2oz$35.00
- Don Julio Rosado 2oz$40.00
- G Patron Burdeous$63.00
- G Patron Piedra$57.00
- Herradura Sup 2oz$52.00
- Partida Elgante 2oz$63.00
- Patron Xt Anejo 2oz$23.00
- Clase Az DOTD '23$300.00
- El Tes Xtra Anejo 2oz$40.00
- Patrón El Alto 2oz$40.00
- Patrón El Cielo 2oz$40.00
- G Patrón Plat 2oz$23.00
- Herra 150th Anni 2oz$46.00
- Herra 85th 2oz$63.00
- Clase Azul Gold$92.00
- Clase Azul Ultra$345.00
- El Tes 85th$63.00
- Maestro Dobel 50 '68$57.00
- Maestro Dobel 50 '69$57.00
- Tequila Ocho Xt Anejo$46.00
- Don F Imperial Anejo$46.00
- Siete Leguas Decadas$40.00
- Suerte Still Proof$25.00
Draft & Bottle Beers
- LDP Mexican Lager$3.50
- LDP Amber Lager$3.50
- LDP IPA$3.50
- LDP Juicy IPA$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- LDP Marg Gose$3.50
- LDP Coffee Crystal$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- LDP Milk Stout$3.50
- LDP DDH Nelson Ale$3.50
- LDP Fresa Loca$3.50
- LDP Ava's PFW$3.50
- LDP Sol Trop Hazy$3.50
- LDP Winter Warmer$3.50
- LDP BA Stout$4.50
- Michelada Craft$11.00
- Michelada Domestic$8.00
- Michelada Imported$9.00
- Modelo Special$6.00
- Negra Modelo$6.00
- XX Lager$6.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- BT Bud$6.00
- BT Blue Moon$6.00
- BT Bud Light$6.00
- BT Coors$6.00
- BT Coors Light$6.00
- BT Mich Ultra$6.00
- BT Miller Lite$6.00
- BT O'Douls$6.00
- Dom CUBETA (5)$25.00
- BT Bohemia$7.00
- BT Corona$7.00
- BT Corona Light$7.00
- BT Modelo Esp$7.00
- BT Negra Modelo$7.00
- BT Pacifico$7.00
- BT Sol$7.00
- BT Tecate$7.00
- BT XX Amber$7.00
- BT XX Lager$7.00
- IMP CUBETA (5)$25.00
- Beer Flight$14.00
Wine
Margaritas
- Banana Mrg$10.00
- Guava Mrg$10.00
- Mango Mrg$10.00
- Passion Fruit Mrg$10.00
- Peach Mrg$10.00
- Pineapple Mrg$10.00
- Raspberry Mrg$10.00
- Strawberry Mrg$10.00
- Watermelon Mrg$10.00
- 16oz 20th Ann$15.00
- 16oz Cadillac$15.00
- 16oz HornPrez Mrg$14.00
- 16oz Elegante Mrg$15.00
- 16oz House Marg$9.00
- 16oz Coin Mrg$16.00
- 16oz LD Skinny$16.00
- 16oz Blood Orng$14.00
- 16oz Trop Punch$14.00
- 16oz Top Shelf$15.00
- 16oz Don Roberto$16.00
- 16oz Jerezano Marg$14.00
- 16oz Mercedes Marg$35.00
- 27oz 21st Ann$17.00
- 27oz Cadillac$18.00
- 27oz Elegante Mrg$19.00
- 27oz House Marg$14.00
- 27oz Coin Mrg$20.00
- 27oz LD Skinny$22.00
- 27oz Blood Orng$18.00
- 27oz Top Shelf$18.00
- 27oz Don Roberto$20.00
- 27oz Bulldog Mrg$16.00
Seasonal Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
- Clase Azul Margarita$40.00
- LDP Ranch Water$12.00
- Straw Basil Marg$18.00
- Pepino Marg$18.00
- Sandia$18.00
- Cantarito$17.00
- LDP Sig$21.00
- Elderflower Gin$15.00
- Mango Mojo$15.00
- Mezcalita$18.00
- Pomegranate$17.00
- LDP Marg Flight$26.00
- Mexican Mule$10.00
- La Piña$18.00
- Paloma$16.00
- Latina Barbie$15.00
- RoCoco$15.00
- Mercedes 12$35.00
- Tamarindo Marg$15.00
- Elderflower Mezca$15.00
- Jameson Cucumber$15.00
- Marg Tree$60.00
- Chirst Mar Tree$59.95
- White Christmas$15.00
- The Grinch$15.00
- Cranberry Mule$15.00
- Hayride$15.00
- Harvest Apple$15.00
- Pumpkin Spice$15.00
- Abuelita's$15.00
- El Camino$14.00
- Carajillon$14.00
- LDP Buck$14.00
- El Volcan$14.00
- Dbl Barrel Marg$14.00
- Italiano Marg$14.00
- Charro Margarita$16.00
- Charro Old Fashioned$18.00
Specialty Drinks
N/A Beverages
- Agua Preparado$4.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.75
- Clamato Preparado$4.50
- Club Soda$3.00
- Coffee$2.75
- Coke$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$4.50
- Decaf$2.75
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Dr Pepper$3.50
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Horchata$3.95
- Hot Tea$2.75
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Jarrito$3.75
- Jarrito Tamarind$3.75
- Kid Juice$2.00
- Kid Soda$2.00
- Lemonade$3.75
- LG Choc Milk$3.75
- LG Milk$3.75
- Mexican Coke$3.75
- OJ$4.50
- Orange Fanta$3.50
- Pepsi$2.00
- Pink Lemonade$3.50
- Red Bull$5.00
- Root Beer$3.50
- Rootbeer Float$5.00
- SM Choc Milk$3.00
- SM Milk$3.00
- Sprite$3.50
- Tonic$3.50
- Topo Chico$4.00
- Virgin Marg$5.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$5.00
- Virgin Smoothie$5.00
- Water
- Pineapple Juice$4.50
LDP Crowlers
Employee Drinks
Weekday Specials
Barbacoa
- Tacos de Barbacoa
Our classic street taco with consome soaked corn tortillas. Topped with barbacoa. Served with cilantro, onions, lime and salsa calejara. Side of Consome$16.00
- Barbacoa Quesa Tacos
6 hr. marinated beef served with crunchy tortilla. Filled with Monteray Jack Cheese filling, pickled onions and habanero. Monday- Thursday availability.$17.00
- Burritos De Barbacoa (2)
(2) Barbacoa burritos. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00$16.00
- Barbacoa Enchiladas
3 enchiladas, topped with a tomatillo salsa, Monterrey cheese, and cilantro, served with rice and beans.$16.00
- AL Barbacoa Queso Tacos$7.00
- AL Barbacoa Burrito$11.00