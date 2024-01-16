Los Dos Potrillos <> Highlands Ranch 35 Springer Drive
Food
Apps
- Queso Dip$14.00
Add Chorizo $2.00
- Table-Side Guacamole$16.00
Guacamole prepared fresh at your table
- Ceviche$20.00
Fish & shrimp w/ onions, cilantro, jalapenos, tomatoes, avocado and lime juice
- Chili Relleno Nachos$16.00
Local favorite! Cripsy chili rellenos chopped and stuffed with roasted anaheim green chili peppers, Monterey Jack cheese in a crispy shell. Smothered with our famous green chili and topped with pico del gallo & cheddar cheese.
- Fiesta Nachos$17.00
Enough to share. Piled with your choice of chorizo, grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp.
- Raja Con Queso$16.00
Jack cheese w/ jalapenos, onions and tomatoes in warmed skillet. Served with 6 corn tortillas.
- Los Dos Quesadilla$12.00
Warm cheddar & Monterrey Jack cheese quesadilla. Filled with your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp. Side of sour cream & guacamole. With Steak $16.25
- App Taquitos$14.00
Your choice of beef or chicken. Side of sour cream, guacamole & green chili.
- Los Dos Fries$16.00
Our classic chili cheese fries topped with carnitas, guacamole, and pico de gallo . (Fri-Sun)
- 1/2 Chile Relleno Nachos$10.00
- 1/2 Fiesta Nachos$12.00
Enough to share. Piled with your choice of chorizo, grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp.
- Asada Fries$18.00
Caldos
- Caldo De Cam/Pes$20.00
FIsh Stew
- Caldo De Mariscos*$25.00
Spicy tomato-based soup with fish, shrimp, clam, & crab legs
- Tortilla Soup$10.00
vegetable and grilled chicken based soup served with Monterrey jack cheese, tortilla strips, and avocado slices
- Los Dos Salad$11.00
Greek-style salad with feta, olives, red onions with steak
- Taco Salad$15.00
A crispy taco bowl filled with beans, fresh lettuce and your ground beef. Topped with tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and green chile!
Tacos
- #28 Tacos Al Carbon$15.00
Tacos Al Carbon .Your choice of three beef, chicken, or pork tacos. Soft corn tortillas filled with fried onions, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, & lemon slices.
- #29 Tacos de Adobada$15.00
3 Tacos De Adobada. Adobada meat in soft corn tortillas, with fried onions and tomatoes, pico de gallo, lettuce, and lemon slices.
- Street Tacos$15.00
(4) Your choice of steak, chicken, or carne adobada served open-faced on corn tortillas with cilantro, onions, salsa, & avocado slices.
- #56 Fajitas Tacos$17.00
(2) Fajita Tacos. Your choice of Chick or Steak served with Sautéed Onions & Peppers, sour cream, guacamole, pico, lettuce beans & rice.
- Steak Quesa Tacos$17.00
3 tacos filled with st stk, cheese, cilantro and onions. served with rice and beans.
Parrilladas Familiars
- Taquiza$55.00
Make your own street tacos. Feeds up to 4. Includes carne asada, chicken, carne adobada, cactus leaves, & Mexican green onions. Served with red & green salsa.
- Parrillada Familiar$75.00
Steak, Chicken, LDP Shrimp (bacon wrapped) onions, cactus, jalapeños. Served with charro beans, Monterrey jack cheese, and rice.
- La Familia$60.00
10 enchiladas, 6 rellenos, or 6 burritos
Fajitas/Molcajete
- Fajitas$20.00
All fajitas are marinated in a specially prepared house sauce and are served with onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, beans, rice, & two tortillas. Chicken & Steak fajitas topped w/ 5 jumbo shrimp.
- Molcajete$27.00
Grilled chicken, pork, steak, two jumbo shrimp, onions, & cactus leaves in a traditional volcanic rock bowl with red or green salsa. Served with guacamole, sour cream, beans, rice, & tortillas.
Marisco
Shrimp Dishes
- Camarones En Salsa Chipotle$23.00
7 Jumbo Shrimp smothered in chipotle Served with beans, rice, lettuce, avocado, tomato and your choice of flour or corn tortilla
- Mexican Style Shrimp$23.00
Seven jumbo tiger shrimp in ranchero sauce. Served with rice & beans.
- Camarones A La Plancha$23.00
(7) Shrimp served on a bed of rice. Side salad.
- Camarones Picosos$23.00
Seven very spicy shrimp prepared with special sauce. Served with beans, rice, & salad.
- Los Dos Potrillos Special$24.00
Rainbow trout served with 5 shrimp, rice & fresh salad.
- Camarones Los Dos Potrillos$24.00
Seven shrimp stuffed with cheese and wrapped with bacon before being grilled to perfection. Served with salsa ranchera, beans, & rice.
Los Dos Specialities
- #23 Mexican Hamburger$14.00
Mexican Hamburger*. A flour tortilla filled w/ beans, rice and hamburger patties. Smothered in green chili, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
- #39 Carne En Su Jugo$18.00
beef tenderloin, pinto beans, in semi spicy broth, served with rice
- #47 Chamorro$18.00
Chamorro. Ham hock topped w/ onions. Smothered in green chile, vegetarian green chile, ranchero sauce or mole sauce. Served w/ beans, rice and 2 tortillas.
Favoritas De La Casa
- #24 Picado$19.00
Steak Picado. Skirt steak cooked in a roasted jalapeno and tomato sauce. Served with Mexican style potatoes, beans, & rice.
- #31 Carne Adobada$19.00
Carne Adobada Pork. Pork marinated with house special adobada sauce, served with green chili, beans, rice, & two tortillas.
- #32 Carne Asada$21.00
Carne Asada*. Beef steak served with onions, tomatoes, jalapeno, guacamole, beans, rice, & two tortillas.
- #33 Carne Tampiquena$22.00
Chicken breast or ribeye steak served with a cheese enchilada, fried potatoes, avocado slices, salad, rice and beans & two tortillas.
- #35 Mexican Steak$20.00
Carne Asada. Beef steak topped with peppers, onions, served with green chile, beans, & two tortillas.
- #36 Chuletas de Puerco$18.00
Chuletas De Puerco. Char-grilled Pork Chop served smothered in Green Chili and Grilled Onions Served with beans, & rice.
- #37 Steak Los Dos Potrillos$21.00
12oz Ribeye. Beef steak smothered in green chile, topped w/ 2 fried eggs. Served w/ beans, rice, onions & 2 tortillas.
- #38 Mexican Steak and Shrimp$25.00
Mexican Steak & Shrimp*. 12 oz. ribeye steak. Served w/ 5 jumbo picoso style shrimp. Side fried potatoes, beans, rice & salad.
- #40 Steak Ranchero$25.00
Ranchero. Choose Steak or Chicken w/ homemade ranchero sauce. Served w/ avocado slices, salad, beans, rice & 2 tortillas.
- #44 Steak Burrito$18.00
Steak Burrito. Filled with juicy steak and beans, grilled onions and tomatoes. Smothered in green chili, topped with lettuce, tomato, & cheese.
- #48 Guisado$18.00
Choose chicken or pork (steak $1 more) cooked w/ onions, tomatoes & jalapenos. Served w/ sour cream, guacamole, green chile, beans & rice, lettuce, tomatp Side of 2 tortillas.
Pollo
- #34 Pechuga de Pollo$19.00
Pechuga De Pollo. Char-grilled chicken breast served with guacamole, fried potatoes, beans, & rice.
- #40 Pollo Ranchero$18.00
Ranchero. Choose Steak or Chicken w/ homemade ranchero sauce. Served w/ avocado slices, beans, rice & 2 tortillas.
- #43 Chicken Chile Relleno (1)$16.00
Chicken Chile Relleno. (1) Crispy chicken relleno smothered in green chile. Topped w/ lettuce, tomatoes, cheese. Tortilla on side.
- #45 Pollo Chipotle$19.00
Pollo Chipolte. Strips of chicken breast grilled w/ onions, covered in chipotle sauce. Served w/ rice & beans.
- #46 Pollo En Mole$18.00
Pollo En Mole. Whole or shredded half chicken w/ Grandma Style mole sauce. Served w/ beans, rice and 2 toritllas.
- #60 Monterey Chicken$21.00
Monterey Chicken. Charboiled chicken breast on bed peppers, onions, mushrooms & calabasitas. Smothered in tomatillo, topped w/ Monterey Jack cheese.
- #61 Chicken Los Dos Potrillos$20.00
LDP Chicken. Charbroiled chicken breast served w/ black beans & calabasitas.
Traditional Plates
- #19 Burrito Los Dos$15.00
LDP Burrito filled with chicken, beans, & rice. Smothered in green chile, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole.
- #20 Chile Relleno Plate$15.00
Chili Relleno Plate. Two rellenos, served crispy or soft, smothered in green chile and topped with lettuce & tomatoes. Served with beans & rice (Two tortillas upon request).
- #21 Green Chile Plate$16.00
Green Chili Plate. Served with beans, rice, & two tortillas.
- Green Chile Bowl$10.00
Served w/ tortillas
- #58 Menudo$11.00
- #41 Stuffed Sopapilla$14.00
Stuffed Sopapilla. Warm sopapilla filled w/ beans, smothered in green chile. Topped w/ lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served w/ rice.
- #42 Taquitos (4)$16.00
Four Taquitos .Deep-fried corn tortillas rolled with chicken, beef, or pork, served on a bed of lettuce topped with sour cream, guacamole, & green chile on side. Served with beans & rice.
Burritos
- #1 Chicken (2)$15.00
(2) Chicken. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- #2 Beef and Bean (2)$15.00
(2) Beef & bean. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- #3 Bean Burritos (2)$15.00
(2) Bean. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- #4 Chicharron and Bean (2)$15.00
(2) Chicharron & bean. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- #5 Chicken and Bean (2)$16.00
(2) Chicken & bean. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- #6 Shredded Beef (2)$15.00
(2) Shredded beef. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- #7 Shredded Beef and Bean (2)$15.00
(2) Shredded beef & bean. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- #8 Beef (2)$18.00
(2) Beef. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- Burrito Supreme$15.00
ground beef and bean, guacamole and sour cream. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request.
- (2) Burritos De Carne Asada$18.00
(2) All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- Fish Or Shrimp Burrito$17.00
A flour tortilla filled with fish or shrimp, onions, tomatoes, rice and black beans. Smothered in green chile and topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, & guacomole.
- Veggie Burrito$15.00
(1) Veggie w/ Black Bean burrito. All burritos come smothered in red chili and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chili available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- Cali Burrito$17.00
steak, refried beans, guacamole, French fries. served with tomatillo salsa and callejera salsa.
Combos
- #9$17.00
Taco, Bean Tostada & Bean Burrito
- #10$17.00
Cheese Enchilada, Chili Relleno, Beef & Bean Burrito
- #11$17.00
Taco, Bean Burrito & Cheese Enchilada
- #12$17.00
Beef Burrito, Beef Enchilada, Beef Taco
- #13$18.00
Chicken Enchilada, Chili Relleno, Taco, Beans & Rice
- #14$18.00
Burrito De Chicharron, Tamale, Bean Tostada. Served with beans & rice.
- #15$18.00
(2) Chili Rellenos, Taco. Served with beans & rice.
- #16$18.00
(2) Beef Tacos, Bean Burrito
- #17$18.00
(2) Cheese Enchiladas, Bean Tostada. Served with beans & rice.
- #18$18.00
Chili Relleno, Guacamole Tostada, Taco. Served with beans & rice.
Enchiladas
- #51 Cheese Enchiladas$14.00
Includes 3 cheese enchiladas. Chicken or beef
- Los Dos Potrillos Enchiladas$16.00
(3) One each: Beef, chicken, and cheese enchiladas smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, & guacamole.
- Enchiladas En Salsa Verde (3)$16.00
Chicken enchiladas smothered in Mom's special recipe green jalapeño sauce with sour cream
- Enchiladas Nortenas$16.00
(3) 1 each beef, chicken & cheese. Smothered & topped w/ lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole.
- Chicken Mole Enchiladas$16.00
3 Chicken Enchiladas. Smothered in Mole. Topped with onions. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Del Mar (2)$19.00
Two seafood enchiladas filled with fish, shrimp, onions, & tomatoes. Served open-faced.
Mexican Classics
- #26 Chimichanga$16.00
Chimichanga. A deep-fried flour tortilla with chicken or beef, smothered in green chile, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, & guacamole. Served with beans & rice.
- #53 Crunchy Shell Tacos (3)$12.00
Three Crunchy Shell Tacos .Your choice of chicken, ground beef, or shredded beef. Served with beans & rice.
- #54 Bean Tostadas (3)$12.00
(3) Bean Tostadas
- #55 Combo Tostadas (3)$13.00
(3) Combo Tostas
- #59 Tamale Plate$15.00
Served with green chile, cheese, beans and rice
Sides
- Side Green Chili$5.00
- Side Beans$4.00
- Side Rice$4.00
- Side Rice/ Beans$6.00
- Side French Fries$4.00
- Side Home Fries$4.00
- Sour Cream$2.00
- Side Sour Cream/ Guac$3.00
- Guacamole$3.00
- Side Pico De Gallo$4.00
- Side Calabasitas$7.00
- Side Papas con Chile$7.00
- Side Asados (3)$3.00
3 servings
- Signature Salsa 8oz
- Side Beans / Cheese$4.00
- Side Avocado Slices$4.00
- Side Cheese$2.00
- Side Chicharrones$4.75
- Side Cactus$4.00
- Side Corn Tortilla$2.00
- Side Flour Tortilla$2.00
- Side Fajita Chicken$8.00
- Side Carnitas$8.00
- Side Chico Shrimp$7.00
- Side ST Steak$10.00
- 1 Jumbo Shrimp$3.00
- 1 LDP Shrimp$4.00
- Side Fajita Steak$12.00
- Side Lettuce$1.00
- Side Tomatoes$1.00
- Side Onions$1.00
- Side Cabbage$1.00
- Side 4oz Queso$4.00
- 6oz Guac$6.00
- Side Sauce 4oz
- Side Sliced Jalapeno$2.00
- Side ST Chicken$6.00
To Go
- Pint Bean$11.00
- Pint Rice$11.00
- Pint Green Chile$11.00
- Pint Menudo$12.00
- Pint Salsa
- SM Chips & Salsa$6.00
8 oz. salsa
- LG Chips & Salsa$10.00
16 oz. salsa
- QT Beans$13.00
- Qt. Rice$13.00
- QT Green Chile$16.00
- Qt. Menudo$16.00
- QT Guac$28.00
- QT Signature Queso$30.00
- Tamales$10.00+
- Pint Guac$12.50
- Pint Meat$10.95
- Qt. Meat$16.95
- Qt Salsa
- Chips$2.00
- SM Chips & Guac$7.25
- LG Chips & Guac$10.25
Kids
- K1 KD Taco & Fries$8.00
- K3 KD Bean Burrito, Cheese & Rice$8.00
- K8 KD Cheese Quesadilla & Fries$8.00
- K4 KD Cheese Enchilada & Rice$8.00
- K9 KD Fried Shrimp & Fries$8.00
- K5 KD Hamburger & Fries$8.00
- K6 KD Cheeseburger & Fries$8.00
- K10 KD (2) Taquitos & Fries$8.00
Chicken or Beef.
- K7 KD Grilled Cheese & Fries$8.00
- K2 KD Chicken Wings & Fries$8.00
Desserts
Breakfast
- Egg and Potato Breakfast Burrito$7.00
- LDP Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Two eggs scrambled w/ bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & ham. Smothered in green chili, topped with cheese.
- #3B Huevos A La Mexicana$13.00
Two eggs scrambled with jalapenos, onions & tomatoes. Served with green chili, beans, rice & 2 tortillas.
- #4B Huevos Rancheros*$14.00
Two eggs any style. Served with red or green chili, beans, rice & 2 tortillas.
- #5B Huevos Con Chorizo$14.00
Two eggs scrambled with chorizo. Served with red or green chili, beans, rice & 2 tortillas.
- Huevos Divorciados*$15.00
(2) eggs, one smothered in red chile, one smothered in green chili divided by a cheese enchilada. Served with rice and beans.
- #6B Two Egg Breakfast*$11.00
Two eggs any style. Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage. Choose home fries, buttered toast & jelly or tortillas.
- #7B Steak & Eggs*$18.00
Served with home fries, buttered toast & jelly.
- #8B Pork Chop & Eggs*$17.00
Served with home fries, buttered toast & jelly.
- #9B Chilaquiles*$16.00
Corn tortillas cut into squares and lightly fried. Topped with two fried eggs & your choice of red or green sauce
- Carnitas and Eggs$19.00
- Cheese Omelette$13.00
Served with hash browns and toast or tortillas
- Meat & Cheese Omelette$16.00
Your choice of bacon, ham, sausage or chorizo. Served with hashbrowns & choice of toast or tortillas.
- Grilled Chicken Omelette$16.00
Grilled chicken w/ bell peppers & onions. Smothered in green chili, topped with cheese. Served with hashbrowns & choice of toast or tortillas.
- Mexican Omelette$16.00
2 eggs, chorizo, bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Smothered in green chili. Served with hash browns & beans.
- Breakfast Tacos$11.95
Choose from bacon, sausage or chorizo.
- #10B Breakfast Comal*$17.25
Los Dos Potrillos breakfast skillet served w/ 2 eggs. Served over Mexican potatoes mixed w/ chorizo & ranchero sauce.
- #11B Pancake$5.45
- #14B 3Pancakes$7.75
- #15B FrchTst$9.25
- #17B 1FrchTst$9.25
- #16B 2FrchTst$10.75
- Breakfast Stuffed Sopapilla$16.00
Breakfast Sides
A La Carte
- Bean Burrito$7.95
- Beef & Bean Burrito$8.75
- Chicken Burrito$8.75
- Grilled Chicken & Bean Burrito$12.95
Smothered in green chile.
- Beef Burrito$8.75
- Shredded Beef Burrito$9.75
- Shredded Beef & Bean Burrito$10.75
- Chicharron & Bean Burrito$9.25
- Chile Relleno Burrito$10.95
- Chorizo & Bean Burrito$9.75
- Cheese Enchilada$5.50
- Steak Enchilada$7.25
- Shredded Beef Enchilada$6.25
- Chicken Enchilada$6.25
- Tamale$5.50
Choose plain or smothered.
- Crispy Chile Rellano$6.50
- Soft Chile Relleno$6.50
- Chicken Taco$3.75
- Shredded Beef Taco$3.75
- Beef Taco$3.75
- Bean Toastada$3.25
- Shredded Beef Tostada$3.25
- Beef Tostada$3.25
- Chicken Tostada$5.25
- Guacamole Tostada$5.25
- A La Carte Street Taco$3.50
- Asada Burrito$13.75
- Seafood Taco$4.75
- Steak Taco$3.75
- Chicken Taco$3.75
- Pork Taco$3.75
- AL Fajita Steak Taco$11.00
- AL Chicken Fajita Taco$9.00
- AL Adobada$8.00
- Shredded Chicken & Bean$9.75
- AL Chimichanga$10.00
Chimichanga. A deep-fried flour tortilla with chicken or beef, smothered in green chile, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, & guacamole. Served with beans & rice.
Beverages
Liquor
- Absolut$8.00
- Absolut$6.50
- Absolut Citron$7.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Kettle One$8.00
- Svedka (Well)$6.00
- Titos$8.00
- Bacardi$8.00
- Cap Morg$8.00
- Gin Beefeaters$8.00
- Gin Bombay Saph$8.00
- Gin Hendricks$10.00
- Gin Tanqueray$8.00
- Myers Rum$6.00
- Bacardi Mango Chile$7.00
- Bacardi Superior$10.00
- Bacardi Spice$10.00
- 400 Conejos$10.00
- Clase Az Mez Blk$40.00
- Clase Az Mez Blue$40.00
- Del Maguey Jabali$20.00
- Del Maguey Tepex$16.00
- Del Maguey Toba$16.00
- Del Maguey Vida$10.00
- Fidencio Mezcal$10.00
- Ilegal Anejo Mezcal$16.00
- Ilegal Blanco Mezcal$12.00
- Ilegal Reposado Mezcal$14.00
- Koch Tepezstate Mezcal$12.00
- Montelobos Mezcal$9.00
- Angel's Envy Brbn$12.00
- Angel's Envy Rye$14.00
- Basil Haydens$8.00
- Breck Brbn$12.00
- Bulleit Brbn$9.00
- Bullit Rye$8.00
- Clan McGreg$9.00
- Crown Whsky$7.00
- Elijah Craig Brbn$9.00
- Elijah Craig C923$15.00
- Elijah Craig Rye$9.00
- J Walk Blk$10.00
- J Walk Blue$35.00
- J Walk Red$8.00
- Jack Dan$7.00
- Jameson Irish$8.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Knob Creek Brbn$8.00
- Knob Creek Rye$10.00
- Larceny Barrel Proof$13.00
- Larceny Brbn$9.00
- Laws Brbn$12.00
- Macallan 12$12.00
- Macallan 18$30.00
- Macallan 25$200.00
- Maker's Mark$7.00
- Maker's Mark 46$8.00
- Michters US Sg Brl Rye$12.00
- Michters US Sm Btch$10.00
- Old Frstr Brbn$12.00
- Seagrams 7$7.00
- Woodford Rsv$10.00
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Cutty Sark$7.00
- Famous Grouse$9.00
- Westland$12.00
- Wild Turkey$10.00
- Rittenhouse$9.00
- Bacardi Malibu$8.00
- Baileys$8.00
- Chambourd$8.00
- Citronge$10.00
- Cointreau$10.50
- Dewer's White Label$10.00
- Disaronno$8.50
- Grand Marnier$10.50
- Grand Marnier 100 YR$30.00
- Grand Marnier Float$4.00
- Hennessy VS$12.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- LaRue Peach Sch$5.00
- LaRue Trip Sec$5.00
- Licor 43$8.00
- Martell VS$12.00
- Pama$7.00
- Presidente$9.00
- Remy Martin Louis XIII$150.00+
- Remy Martin VSO$12.00
- St. Germain$6.00
- Vermouth Rossi$5.00
- Vermouth Xt Dry$5.00
- Fireball$8.00
- Aperol$7.00
- 123 Organic$11.00
- 1800 Slvr$11.00
- ArteNOM Blanco$8.00
- Avion Slvr$11.00
- Cabal Blanco$13.00
- Cabo Wabo Slvr$11.00
- Casamigos Slvr$12.00
- Cazadores Blnc$11.00
- Chamucos Slvr$11.00
- Chinaco Slv$11.00
- Clase Azul Blnc$20.00
- Corzo Slvr$12.00
- Dobel Slvr$11.00
- Don Fulano Blanco$13.00
- Don Julio Blnc$12.00
- El Tesoro Blnco$13.00
- Espolon Slvr$8.00
- Forteleza Blanco$17.00
- Fuenteseca Blanco$17.00
- Fuenteseca Blanco$15.00
- Herra Silver$11.00
- Hornitos Slvr$10.00
- JC Rsv Silver$15.00
- Lalo Silver$12.00
- Luna Azul Slvr$10.00
- Milagro Slvr$11.00
- Olmeca Alt Slvr$11.00
- Partida Slvr$12.00
- Patron Slvr$12.00
- Siete Leguas$13.00
- Socorro Blanco$7.00
- Suerte Blanco$12.00
- Tequila Ocho Slvr$12.00
- Tres Agv Slvr$8.00
- Tres Generaciones Silver$8.00
- Uno Blanco$11.00
- 123 Repo$13.00
- 1800 Repo$13.00
- Arta Repo$11.00
- Avion Repo$11.00
- Cabal Repo$15.00
- Cabo Wabo Repo$12.00
- Casamigos Repo$14.00
- Cazadores Repo$13.00
- Chamucos Repo$13.00
- Chinaco Repo$12.00
- Clase Az Repo$30.00
- Conquistador Repo$8.00
- Corazon Repo$10.00
- Corra Repo$12.00
- Corzo Repo$14.00
- Don Fulano Repo$15.00
- Don Julio Repo$13.00
- El Mayor Repo$11.00
- El Tesoro Repo$15.00
- Espolòn Repo$10.00
- Exotico Repo
- Fortaleza Repo$21.00
- Herradura Repo$14.00
- Hornitos Repo$12.00
- Lunazul Repo$10.00
- Milagro Repo$13.00
- Olmeca Repo$13.00
- Partida Repo$14.00
- Patron Repo$14.00
- Siete Leguas Repo$15.00
- Socorro Reposado$10.00
- Suerte Repo$14.00
- Tequila Ocho Repo$14.00
- Tres Agv Repo$10.00
- Tres Gen Repo$10.00
- 123 Anejo$15.00
- 1800 Anejo$15.00
- 1921 Anejo$13.00
- ArteNOM Anejo$10.00
- Avion Anejo$13.00
- Cabal Anejo$16.00
- Casamigos Anejo$18.00
- Cazadores Anejo$15.00
- Chamucos Anejo$15.00
- Chinaco Anejo$14.00
- Corazon Anejo$16.00
- Dobel Anejo$14.00
- Don Fulano Anejo$20.00
- Don Julio 70$16.00
- Don Julio Anejo$15.00
- El Tesoro Anejo$12.00
- Espolon Anejo$12.00
- Fortaleza Anejo$24.00
- Gran Cen Anejo$15.00
- Herra Anejo$16.00
- Luna Azul Anejo$14.00
- Milagro Anejo$15.00
- Olmeca Anejo$15.00
- Partida Anejo$17.00
- Patron Anejo$18.00
- Socorro Anejo$14.00
- Suerte Anejo$18.00
- Tres Agvs$14.00
- Tres Gen Anejo$12.00
- 100 YR Grand$30.00
- Arta Extra Anejo$32.00
- Clase Az DOTD '23$300.00+
- Clase Azul Anejo 2oz$65.00+
- Clase Azul Gold$80.00+
- Clase Azul Ultra$300.00
- Don F Imperial Anejo$40.00
- Don Julio 1942 2oz$30.00
- Don Julio Real$47.00
- Don Julio Rosado 2oz$35.00
- El Tes 85th$55.00
- El Tes Xtra Anejo 2oz$35.00
- G Patron Burdeous$55.00+
- G Patron Piedra$50.00+
- G Patrón Plat 2oz$20.00
- Gran Patron Burdeos$62.00
- Herra 150th Anni 2oz$40.00
- Herra 85th 2oz$55.00
- Herradura Sup 2oz$45.00
- Herradura Suprema$37.00
- Jose Cuervo Familia$27.00
- Maestro Dobel 50 '68$50.00+
- Maestro Dobel 50 '69$50.00+
- Partida Elegante$62.00
- Partida Elgante 2oz$55.00
- Patron Xt Anejo 2oz$20.00
- Patrón El Alto 2oz$35.00
- Patrón El Cielo 2oz$35.00
- Siete Leguas Decadas$35.00
- Suerte Still Proof$20.00
- Tequila Ocho Xt Anejo$40.00
Draft & Bottle Beers
- LDP Mexican Lager$2.50+
- LDP Amber Lager$2.50+
- LDP IPA$2.50+
- LDP Juicy IPA$2.50+
- LDP Marg Gose$2.50+
- LDP Coffee Crystal$2.50+
- LDP Milk Stout$2.50+
- LDP DDH Nelson Ale$2.50+
- LDP Fresa Loca$2.50+
- LDP Ava's PFW$2.50+
- LDP Sol Trop Hazy$2.50+
- LDP Winter Warmer$2.50+
- LDP BA Stout$3.50+
- Michelada Craft$10.00
- Michelada Domestic$7.00
- Michelada Imported$8.00
- Modelo Special$6.00+
- Negra Modelo$6.00+
- XX Lager$6.00+
- Corona Premier$6.00+
- Bud Light$6.00+
- Pacifico$6.00+
- Negra Modelo$6.00+
- Modelo Special$6.00+
- XX Lager$6.00+
- BT Bud$5.00
- BT Blue Moon$5.00
- BT Bud Light$5.00
- BT Coors$5.00
- BT Coors Light$5.00
- BT Mich Ultra$5.00
- BT Miller Lite$5.00
- BT O'Douls$5.00
- Dom CUBETA (5)$25.00
- BT Bohemia$6.00
- BT Corona$6.00
- BT Corona Light$6.00
- BT Modelo Esp$6.00
- BT Negra Modelo$6.00
- BT Pacifico$6.00
- BT Sol$6.00
- BT Tecate$6.00
- BT XX Amber$6.00
- BT XX Lager$6.00
- IMP CUBETA (5)$25.00
- BT Victoria$6.00
- Beer Flight$12.00
Wine
Seasonal Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
- Clase Azul Margarita$40.00
- LDP Ranch Water$12.00
- Straw Basil Marg$16.00
- Pepino Marg$16.00
- Sandia$16.00
- Cantarito$15.00
- LDP Sig$18.00
- Elderflower Gin$15.00
- Mango Mojo$15.00
- Mezcalita$16.00
- Pomegranate$15.00
- LDP Marg Flight$25.00
- Mexican Mule$9.00
- La Piña$16.00
- Paloma$14.00
- Latina Barbie$15.00
- RoCoco$15.00
- Mercedes 12$30.00
- Tamarindo Marg$15.00
- Elderflower Mezca$15.00
- Jameson Cucumber$15.00
- Marg Tree$59.95
- Chirst Mar Tree$59.95
- White Christmas$15.00
- The Grinch$15.00
- Cranberry Mule$15.00
- Hayride$15.00
- Harvest Apple$15.00
- Pumpkin Spice$15.00
- Abuelita's$15.00
- El Camino$14.00
- Carajillon$14.00
- LDP Buck$14.00
- El Volcan$14.00
- Dbl Barrel Marg$14.00
- Italiano Marg$14.00
- Charro Margarita$13.00
- Charro Old Fashioned$13.00
Specialty Drinks
N/A Beverages
- Agua Preparado$4.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.75
- Clamato Preparado$4.50
- Club Soda$3.00
- Coffee$2.75
- Coke$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$4.50
- Decaf$2.75
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Dr Pepper$3.50
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Horchata$3.95
- Hot Tea$2.75
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Jarrito$3.75
- Jarrito Tamarind$3.75
- Kid Juice$2.00
- Kid Soda$2.00
- Lemonade$3.75
- LG Choc Milk$3.75
- LG Milk$3.75
- Mexican Coke$3.75
- OJ$4.50
- Orange Fanta$3.50
- Pepsi$2.00
- Pink Lemonade$3.50
- Red Bull$5.00
- Root Beer$3.50
- Rootbeer Float$5.00
- SM Choc Milk$3.00
- SM Milk$3.00
- Sprite$3.50
- Tonic$3.50
- Topo Chico$4.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$5.00
- Virgin Smoothie$5.00
- Water
- Pineapple Juice$4.50
LDP Crowlers
Employee Drinks
LDP Fiesta
- Tamale Pkg$26.95
- Fiesta Pack 1$99.95
- Fiesta Pack 2$141.75
- Fiesta Pack 3$181.50
- Fiesta Pack 4$225.50
- Fiesta Pack 5$282.50
- Fiesta Pack 6$343.50
- Taco Bar 1 (10)$160.00
- Taco Bar 2 (30)$380.00
- Taco Bar 3 (50)$600.00
- Enchilada Pk 1$75.95
- Enchilada Pk 2$102.95
- Sopa Bites 1/2 Pan$27.95
- Ch Rell Nach 1/2$69.95
- Full Ch Rell Nach$109.95
- Taquito Pk (20)$59.95
- Taquito Pk (40)$99.95
- Taquito Box$35.95
- Taco Heart$95.00
Weekday Specials
Barbacoa
- Tacos de Barbacoa$15.00
Our classic street taco with consome soaked corn tortillas. Topped with barbacoa. Served with cilantro, onions, lime and salsa calejara. Side of Consome
- Barbacoa Quesa Tacos$16.00
6 hr. marinated beef served with crunchy tortilla. Filled with Monteray Jack Cheese filling, pickled onions and habanero. Monday- Thursday availability.
- Burritos De Barbacoa (2)$15.00
(2) Barbacoa burritos. All burritos come smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Vegetarian green chile available upon request. Add guacamole & sour cream | 2.00
- Barbacoa Enchiladas$15.00
3 enchiladas, topped with a tomatillo salsa, Monterrey cheese, and cilantro, served with rice and beans.
- Barbacoa Burrito$13.75
- AL Barbacoa Queso Tacos$6.50
- AL Barbacoa Burrito$10.25