Los Jefes Grill 3224 Edenborn Avenue
Holiday Menu
Holiday FOOD
Online Menu
BEVS (Copy)
APPS
house made
creamy queso spiced with jalapenos- served with tortilla chips
refried beans, queso fresco- served with tortilla chips
guac, queso and refried bean dips- served with tortilla chips
creamy queso & jalapenos with spicy ground chorizo- served with tortilla chips
spicy crawfish queso & grilled shrimp- served with tortilla chips
homemade tomato based soup with fresh corn tortilla strips, mozzarella cheese, corn, cilantro, and sliced avocado. Vegetarian or Add chipotle chicken.
fried flour tortilla shell, lettuce, corn, black beans, pico, jalapenos, sour, shredded cheese and guac. add protein of your choice and salad dressing.
homemade beef broth, chiles and spices, sliced avocado, cilantro, onions and corn
Mexican corn on the cob- topped with crema, queso fresco, tajin and a side of chili lime sauce
corn tortilla chips or french fries (your choice)- with queso, black beans, pico, shredded cheese, sliced jalapenos, corn and sour cream
corn tortilla chips or french fries (your choice)- with queso, black beans, pico, shredded cheese, sliced jalapenos, corn and sour cream
chicken, black beans, corn, bell pepper, shredded cheese- topped with pico, queso fresco and cilantro- served with jalapeno ranch
spicy crawfish queso & shrimp, pico, shredded cheese, jalapenos and jalapeno ranch
TACO/BURR/QUESADILLAS
2 corn tortillas, mozzarella, cilantro, onion, Mexican shredded beef - served with beef broth for dunking
4 corn tortillas, mozzarella, cilantro, onion, Mexican shredded beef - served with beef broth for dunking4
2 flour tortillas, chipotle shredded chicken, pico, shredded cheese, sour cream and shredded lettuce
4 flour tortillas, chipotle shredded chicken, pico, shredded cheese, sour cream and shredded lettuce
2 flour tortillas, grilled chicken, cilantro, onions
4 flour tortillas, grilled chicken, cilantro, onions
2 flour tortillas, pico, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde
4 flour tortillas, pico, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde
2 crispy tortillas, ground beef (picadillo), lettuce, pico, shredded cheese and jalapeno ranch
4 crispy tortillas, ground beef (picadillo), lettuce, pico, shredded cheese and jalapeno ranch
2 corn tortillas, marinated pork, cilantro, onions, pineapple salsa
4 corn tortillas, marinated pork, cilantro, onions, pineapple salsa
2 flour tortillas, portobellos, grilled peppers, guac, cilantro, onions, pico
4 flour tortillas, portobellos, grilled peppers, guac, cilantro, onions, pico
4 tacos for $8- topped with cilantro and onions
flour tortilla with cheese, cut in 4- served with rice and beans. add protein of your choice
carne asada, grilled shrimp, cheese, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. - served with rice and charro beans
al pastor, carne asada, cheese, onions, mushrooms. - served with rice and beans
grilled shrimp, crawfish queso, pico, and cheese. - served with rice and black beans
stuffed with birria meat, cheese, cilantro and onions, beef broth for dunking - served with rice and beans
rice, refried beans, salsa verde, pico, shredded cheese, sour cream, pickled onions- add protein of your choice
carne asada, grilled shrimp, rice, charro beans, guac, pico, grilled onions, corn, shredded cheese, arrachera salsa
al pastor pork, rice, charro beans, grilled onions, guac, pineapple salsa, jalapeno ranch
ENTREES/SEAFOOD
3 corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, topped with guajillo sauce, onions, cilantro, and crema- served with rice and beans
3 taquitos stuffed with chicken and cheese, fried. on a bed of fresh cut lettuce, drizzled with avocado salsa verde and queso fresco
3 tamales, verde sauce on the side. - served with rice and beans
grilled to perfection inside skirt steak. with lettuce, pico, guac and side of tortillas. - served with rice and charro beans.
grilled to perfection with bell peppers and onions. - pico, shredded cheese, sour cream and guac - served with rice and beans
fresh catch of the day- blackened and served fajita style with pico, shredded cheese, sour cream, guac and tortillas. - served with rice and beans
2 flour tortillas, fried catch of the day, baja slaw, pico, queso fresco, jalapeno ranch. - served with rice and beans
3 flour tortillas, fried catch of the day, baja slaw, pico, queso fresco, jalapeno ranch. - served with rice and beans
2 flour tortillas, your choice of grilled shrimp or fish, pickled slaw, pico, queso fresco, and diablo sauce. - served with rice and beans
3 flour tortillas, your choice of grilled shrimp or fish, pickled slaw, pico, queso fresco, and diablo sauce. - served with rice and beans
2 flour tortillas, with fried shrimp tossed in chili garlic glaze, guac, pickled slaw, queso fresco and cilantro - served with rice and beans
3 flour tortillas, with fried shrimp tossed in chili garlic glaze, guac, pickled slaw, queso fresco and cilantro - served with rice and beans
3 corn tortillas, rolled and stuffed with creole crawfish and shrimp, topped with melted cheese and cilantro - served with rice and beans