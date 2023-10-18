Holiday Menu

Holiday FOOD

Jalapeno Poppers
$10.00
Mamacita Pizza
$18.00
Fat City Shrimp Tacos
$15.00
La Gringa Tacos
$14.00

Online Menu

BEVS (Copy)

Pepsi
$3.25
Diet Pepsi
$3.25
Starry
$3.25
Lemonade
$3.25
Fruit Punch
$3.25
Orange Crush
$3.25
Mug Root Beer
$3.25
Dr. Pepper
$3.25
Iced Tea
$3.25
Sweet Tea
$3.25
Arnold Palmer
$3.25
Cranberry Juice
$4.25
Pineapple Juice
$4.25
Orange Juice
$4.25
Milk
$4.25
Kid's Soda
$1.75
Kid's Juice
$2.00
Kid's Milk
$2.00

APPS

Guac Dip
$10.00

house made

Queso Dip
$10.00Out of stock

creamy queso spiced with jalapenos- served with tortilla chips

Bean Dip
$7.00

refried beans, queso fresco- served with tortilla chips

Trio Dip
$13.00

guac, queso and refried bean dips- served with tortilla chips

Choriqueso
$13.00

creamy queso & jalapenos with spicy ground chorizo- served with tortilla chips

Crawfish Queso
$15.00

spicy crawfish queso & grilled shrimp- served with tortilla chips

Tortilla Soup
$9.00

homemade tomato based soup with fresh corn tortilla strips, mozzarella cheese, corn, cilantro, and sliced avocado. Vegetarian or Add chipotle chicken.

Taco Salad
$11.00

fried flour tortilla shell, lettuce, corn, black beans, pico, jalapenos, sour, shredded cheese and guac. add protein of your choice and salad dressing.

Birria Ramen
$19.00

homemade beef broth, chiles and spices, sliced avocado, cilantro, onions and corn

Elote
$11.00

Mexican corn on the cob- topped with crema, queso fresco, tajin and a side of chili lime sauce

Nacho Regular
$11.00

corn tortilla chips or french fries (your choice)- with queso, black beans, pico, shredded cheese, sliced jalapenos, corn and sour cream

Nacho Large
$15.00

corn tortilla chips or french fries (your choice)- with queso, black beans, pico, shredded cheese, sliced jalapenos, corn and sour cream

Eggrolls
$13.00

chicken, black beans, corn, bell pepper, shredded cheese- topped with pico, queso fresco and cilantro- served with jalapeno ranch

Craw & Shrimp Nachos
$20.00

spicy crawfish queso & shrimp, pico, shredded cheese, jalapenos and jalapeno ranch

TACO/BURR/QUESADILLAS

Birria Tacos
$11.00

2 corn tortillas, mozzarella, cilantro, onion, Mexican shredded beef - served with beef broth for dunking

Birria Tacos (4)
$17.00

4 corn tortillas, mozzarella, cilantro, onion, Mexican shredded beef - served with beef broth for dunking4

Pollo de Tinga Tacos
$10.00

2 flour tortillas, chipotle shredded chicken, pico, shredded cheese, sour cream and shredded lettuce

Pollo de Tinga Tacos (4)
$16.00

4 flour tortillas, chipotle shredded chicken, pico, shredded cheese, sour cream and shredded lettuce

Pollo Asado Tacos
$9.00

2 flour tortillas, grilled chicken, cilantro, onions

Pollo Asado Tacos (4)
$15.00

4 flour tortillas, grilled chicken, cilantro, onions

Carne Asada Tacos
$11.00

2 flour tortillas, pico, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde

Carne Asada Tacos (4)
$17.00

4 flour tortillas, pico, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde

El Gringo Tacos
$9.00

2 crispy tortillas, ground beef (picadillo), lettuce, pico, shredded cheese and jalapeno ranch

El Gringo Tacos (4)
$15.00

4 crispy tortillas, ground beef (picadillo), lettuce, pico, shredded cheese and jalapeno ranch

Al Pastor Tacos
$10.00

2 corn tortillas, marinated pork, cilantro, onions, pineapple salsa

Al Pastor Tacos (4)
$16.00

4 corn tortillas, marinated pork, cilantro, onions, pineapple salsa

Mushroom Tacos
$11.00

2 flour tortillas, portobellos, grilled peppers, guac, cilantro, onions, pico

Mushroom Tacos (4)
$15.00

4 flour tortillas, portobellos, grilled peppers, guac, cilantro, onions, pico

Taco Tuesday
$8.00

4 tacos for $8- topped with cilantro and onions

Quesadilla
$11.00

flour tortilla with cheese, cut in 4- served with rice and beans. add protein of your choice

Surf & Turf Quesadilla
$21.00

carne asada, grilled shrimp, cheese, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. - served with rice and charro beans

El Chapo Quesadilla
$17.00

al pastor, carne asada, cheese, onions, mushrooms. - served with rice and beans

Seafood Quesadilla
$21.00

grilled shrimp, crawfish queso, pico, and cheese. - served with rice and black beans

Birria Quesadilla
$19.00

stuffed with birria meat, cheese, cilantro and onions, beef broth for dunking - served with rice and beans

Gordo Burrito
$13.00

rice, refried beans, salsa verde, pico, shredded cheese, sour cream, pickled onions- add protein of your choice

Surf & Turf Burrito
$19.00

carne asada, grilled shrimp, rice, charro beans, guac, pico, grilled onions, corn, shredded cheese, arrachera salsa

Al Pastor Burrito
$16.00

al pastor pork, rice, charro beans, grilled onions, guac, pineapple salsa, jalapeno ranch

ENTREES/SEAFOOD

Enchiladas
$16.00

3 corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, topped with guajillo sauce, onions, cilantro, and crema- served with rice and beans

Flautas
$16.00Out of stock

3 taquitos stuffed with chicken and cheese, fried. on a bed of fresh cut lettuce, drizzled with avocado salsa verde and queso fresco

Tamales
$16.00Out of stock

3 tamales, verde sauce on the side. - served with rice and beans

Carne Asada Plate
$27.00

grilled to perfection inside skirt steak. with lettuce, pico, guac and side of tortillas. - served with rice and charro beans.

Fajitas
$24.00

grilled to perfection with bell peppers and onions. - pico, shredded cheese, sour cream and guac - served with rice and beans

Fish Fajitas
$24.00

fresh catch of the day- blackened and served fajita style with pico, shredded cheese, sour cream, guac and tortillas. - served with rice and beans

Baja Fish Tacos
$14.00

2 flour tortillas, fried catch of the day, baja slaw, pico, queso fresco, jalapeno ranch. - served with rice and beans

Baja Fish Tacos (3)
$17.00

3 flour tortillas, fried catch of the day, baja slaw, pico, queso fresco, jalapeno ranch. - served with rice and beans

Seafood Tacos
$14.00

2 flour tortillas, your choice of grilled shrimp or fish, pickled slaw, pico, queso fresco, and diablo sauce. - served with rice and beans

Seafood Tacos (3)
$17.00

3 flour tortillas, your choice of grilled shrimp or fish, pickled slaw, pico, queso fresco, and diablo sauce. - served with rice and beans

Voodoo Shrimp Tacos
$15.00

2 flour tortillas, with fried shrimp tossed in chili garlic glaze, guac, pickled slaw, queso fresco and cilantro - served with rice and beans

Voodoo Shrimp Tacos (3)
$18.00

3 flour tortillas, with fried shrimp tossed in chili garlic glaze, guac, pickled slaw, queso fresco and cilantro - served with rice and beans

Enchiladas del Mar
$19.00

3 corn tortillas, rolled and stuffed with creole crawfish and shrimp, topped with melted cheese and cilantro - served with rice and beans

SIDES

Side Tortillas
$3.00
Side of Rice
$5.00
Side of Refried Beans
$5.00
Side of Charro Beans
$6.00
Side of Gr Veggies
$6.00
Side of Fries
$5.00
Chips and Salsa TOGO
$4.00
4oz Guac
$4.25
4oz Queso
$4.25
2oz Sour Cream
$2.25
4oz Shredded Cheese
$2.25
4oz Pico de Gallo
$2.25
4oz Jalapenos
$2.25
4oz Grilled Pineapple
$2.25
4oz Salsa Verde
$2.25
4oz Pineapple Salsa
$2.25
4oz Arrachera Salsa
$2.25
4oz Diabla Salsa
$2.25
4oz Arbol Salsa
$2.25
4oz Salsa de Casa
$2.25
4oz Chipotle Ranch
$2.25
4oz Jalapeno Ranch
$2.25
4oz Ranch
$2.25

KIDS/DESSERTS

Jefecito Quesadilla
$6.50
Jefecito Chicken Tenders
$7.50
Jefecito Tacos
$7.50
Jefecito Shrimp
$7.50
Jefecito Nachos
$5.50
Jefecito Burrito
$9.50
Flan
$9.00
Churros
$9.00
Tres Leches
$9.00
Brownie
$9.00
Pan de Elote
$9.00
Kid's Ice Cream
$5.00