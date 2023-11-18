Los Kioskos 1723 B 25th Ave
Food
Arepas
- Choriarepa$6.99
Arepa de queso.
- Grandiosa$10.49
Shredded chicken, shredded beef, chorizo, cheese.
- Granjera$10.49
Shredded beef, shredded chicken, shredded pork, eggs, cheese and plantain.
- Paipana$10.49
Grilled pork, dehydrated tomatoes, melted cheese, oregano.
- Paisa$10.49
Ground beef, red beans, pork belly, plantain, eggs.
- Queso$4.99
Cheese and raw onions.
- Texana$8.99
Shredded pork, pineapple, raw onions and cilantro.
- Tradicional$2.99
Grilled white corn meal
Bowls
Desserts
- Ancestral$5.99
Queso fresco, sweet sauce panela.
- Arroz con leche$4.99
Sweet rice, milk, shredded cheese, raisins, and cinnamon.
- Obleas$4.99
Flour wafer stuffed whit arequipe (caramel spread), blueberry sauce, shredded cheese.
- Torta de platano$3.99
Sweet plantain cake with candy guava and raisins.
- Trilogia$4.99
Cheese with candy guava and arequipe (caramel spread).
Empanadas
Just for starters
- Chicharron$7.99
Pork belly served with fried yucca or arepa.
- Croqueta de yucca$4.99
Fried yuca served with hogao sauce for dipping.
- Maduro Relleno$4.99
Plantain with bocadillo and melted cheese.
- Patacones$9.99
Green or sweet plantains with hogao and cheese sauce for dipping.
- Tapas de arepa$7.99
Home made corn meal: one shredded beef, one shredded chicken, one shrimp and one shredded pork arepas served with choice of one souce for dipping.
Kids
Patacones
Sabores de mi tierra
- Arroz mixto$12.49
Shredded chicken, grilled pork, chorizo, carrots, peas, rice. Served with french fries and house salad.
- Bandeja Paisa$18.49
Ground beef, pork belly, beans, rice, chorizo, fried egg, arepa, plantain and avocado.
- Burger$10.99
Arepa or plantain, ground beef, cheese, vegetables, fries with tartara sauce on side .
- Carne a la criolla$21.99
8 Oz Beef ribeye, hogao sauce (tomatoes and onions), served with house salad, rice, and french fries, plantain or fried yucca.
- Carne al queso$19.99
8 Oz Beef ribeye, tomatoes, queso, garlic butter, oregano.
- Churrasco$27.99
12 Oz Beef ribeye served whit house salad, and french fries, plantain or fried yucca and our especial souce of chimichurri.
- Mazorcada$12.99
Grilled corn, shredded chicken, shredded beef, chorizo, plantain, melted cheese, potato sticks.
- Picada$21.99
Chorizo, rellena, pork belly, grilled pork, plantain, arepa, yellow potatoes, fried yucca.
- Salchipapa$7.99
Beef frank sausage, shredded chicken, melted cheese, french fries, and tartara sauce.
- Sobrebarriga$21.99
12 Oz pre-cooked flank beef choice grilled or with hogao sauce (tomatoes and onions). Served with rice, french fries or fried yucca.