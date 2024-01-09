Visitanos Hoy -:- Visit Us Today
Los Molcajetes 2307 18th st nw
Food
Appetizers
- Queso Fundido$13.00
Melted chihuaha cheese, chorizo or al pastor, and pineapple, served with soft flower tortillas
- Ceviche De Camaron$15.00
Shrimp marinated with red onions, jalapeño, cucumber, tomate lemon, and herbs served with chips
- Loaded Locas Cheese Fries$10.00
Fries with mustard, ketchup, mayo and cheese
- Flautas$12.00
Fried corn tortillas garnished with lettuce, sour cream, and cheese. Choice of: chicken or chorizo
- Loaded Nachos$12.00
Queso, pico de gallo, guacamole jalapeños and beans choice of: chicken, steak, or steak & chicken
- Mexican Salads$11.00
Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, avocado, onions, and carrot (with house dressing)
- guacamole$10.00
Burritos
- Steak Burrito$16.00
- Sausage Burrito$14.00
Cheese, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, sour-cream and spicy sauce with choice of protein
- Birria Burrito
- Tinga Burrito$14.00
- pollo a la plancha Burrito$14.00
- Burrito mixto$14.00
- Pastor Burrito
- Carnitas Burrito
- Carne Enchilada Burrito
- Vegetable Burrito
- Shrimp Burrito$18.00
- Quesadillas Burrito
Quesadillas
- Asada Quesadilla$17.00
Refried beans, lettuce, crumbled queso, sour cream, and your choice of protein
- chorizo Quesadilla$16.00
- Birria Quesadilla$16.00
- Tinga Quesadilla$16.00
- Quesa Birria Quesadilla$16.00
- Pastor Quesadilla$16.00
- Carnitas Quesadilla$16.00
- Carne Enchilada Quesadilla$16.00
- Quesadilla mixta$17.00
- Shrimp Quesadilla$18.00
- Queso quesadilla$12.00
- quesadilla pollo$16.00
Main Courses
- Carne Asada$17.00
(Grilled steak) with nopal, cebolline, jalapeño pepper, eggs, salad, and potato with poblano peppers
- Pollo a La Plancha$16.00
(Grilled chicken) with nopal, cebolline, jalapeño peper, rice and bean, eggs and salad
- Pechuga Empanizada$15.00
Breaded chicken with jalapeño pepper and eggs
- Carne Enchilada*$17.00
Spicy pork with potatoes, nopal, jalapeño, eggs
- Chilaquiles$12.00
Fried tortillas with cheese, cream, green sauce, and eggs choice of protein (chicken $3) (steak $4)
- Enchiladas$16.00
Mexican style stuffed rolled corn tortillas with chicken. Topped with shredded cheese, cream. Served with side of rice and beans
- Mole Poblano$17.00
Chicken, rice and beans and tortillas
- Adobo De Puerco$17.00
Pork in adobo sauce
- Tex-Fajitas$25.00
Steak, shrimp and chicken
- Chomorro$25.00
Traditional oaxadish, fresh tortillas
- Bisteck$18.00
Beef-steak topped with sauteed onions
- Bisteck a La Mexicana$18.00
Mexican beef-steak with tomatoes, onions an green chiles
- Birria Ramen Soup$15.00
- Mole Enchiladas$16.00