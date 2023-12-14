Los Patios - 96th St 3905 E 96th Street
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Chile Con Queso$8.99
Two flat crispy corn tortillas with ground beef and cheese sauce
- Choriqueso$9.99
Mexican sausages with cheese sauce
- Bean Dip$6.99
- Guacamole
- Cheese Dip
Original Mexican Cheese Sauce
- Nachos$6.99
- Nachos With Beans$7.99
- Nachos With Beef and Beans$8.99
- Nachos With Beans and Chicken$9.99
- Quesadilla With Ceese$4.99
- Quesadilla With Chicken or Ground Beef$7.99
- Mexican chili Bowl With Fried Beans$8.99
- Grill Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
- Tortilla Chicken soup$7.99
- Nacho Supremos$12.99
Cheese Nacho With Assorted topping of Beef, Chicken and Beans. All cover with lettuce, sour cream and tomato .
- Nachos al Carbon$14.99
Mountain of crispy tortillas chips then pile with the char-grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, lettuce and pico de gallo.
- Nacho Grandes$14.99
Grill Chicken or grill steak with pepper and onion a top of traditional cheese nachos, with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo as topping
Side Orders
Salads
- Guacamole Salad$8.99
Lettuce, Guacamole and Tomato
- Sour Cream Salad$6.99
Lettuce, Tomato and Sour Cream
- Tossed Salad$5.99
Lettuce, Bell Pepper, Onion,Tomato and Cheese
- Shrimp Salad$14.99
Lettuce , Bell pepper, Onion, Tomato and Shredded Cheese topped with 10 pieces of shrimp
- Los Limas Salad$13.99
Grill Chicken on a Bed of Lettuce lightly drizzled with cheese sauce. Serve with Beans and Rice
- Patios Salad$14.99
A beautiful salad of plump of boiled shrimp over Greens with Tomato, Onion, and Avocado
- Grill Chicken Tossed Salad$11.99
Lettuce, Bell Pepper, onion, Tomatoes, Cheese and Grill Chicken
- Pico de Gallo$1.49
Tomatoes, Onion, Cilantro and Jalapeno
Enchiladas
- Brenda's Enchiladas$12.99
Tree Corn Tortillas filled with Spicy Chicken cover with special red sauce. Served with Mexican Rice, Lettuce, Tomato and Sour Cream
- Enchiladas poblanas$12.99
Served as our Enchilada above but the tortilla are prepared with Traditional Poblano Sauce
- Enchiladas Rancherras$12.99
Tree Cheese Enchiladas topped with your choice of Shredded Chicken or Beef already cooked with Tomato, Onion, and Bell Peppers, cover Enchilada sauce served with Sour Cream salad
- Enchiladas Cancun$14.99
Two corn tortillas filled with shrimp cook with onion and tomato then cover with cheese sauce and poblano sauce. serve with side of rice and beans
- Enchiladas Encremadas$12.99
Three enchiladas your choice Spicy Chicken or Ground Beef served with Rice and Beans, topped with enchilada and Cheese Sauce Capped with a Dollop of Sour Cream and Cheese
- Enchiladas Supremas$12.99
four rolled corn tortilla. one each Beef, Chicken, Beans and Cheese topped with Enchilada Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese and Tomato.
Burritos
- Wet Burrito$14.99
A large flour tortilla filled with Grill Chicken, Shrimp and Rice. Smothered in Cheese Sauce, Lettuce and Pico de Galloon the side.
- Burrito El Patio$12.99
A large flour tortilla filled with seasoned Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken cover with a Tomato salsa. served with Rice and Beans, along a Sour Cream salad on top.
- Burrito Gigante$13.99
Our 10" burrito stuffed with Shredded Chicken, Rice and Beans, cover whit Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, tomato and cheese.
- Burrito Jalisco$12.99
Two Flour Tortillas wrapped with Shredded Chicken, Rice and Beans, cover with Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese and Tomatoes.
- Burrito Mexicano$12.99
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Shredded Pork(Carnitas) or Shredded Beef already cook with Tomato, Onion s and Bell Peppers. Topped with Cheese Dip, Tomato Sauce and Guacamole salad on top.
- Burrito Especial$11.99
One Ground Beef Burrito with Tomato Sauce , topped with Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato and Shredded Cheese.
- Burrito Carne Asada$12.99
A large flour Tortilla filled with Beef Steak, covered with Cheese and served with side of Beans
Specialty Steaks
- Carnitas Pork Strips$15.99
Mexican style chunks of pork served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
- Steak Ranchero$19.99
T-bone steak topped with special Ranchero sauce.
- Steak Tampiqueno$19.99
T-bone steak and tossed salad.
- Steak Gringo$19.99
T-bone steak served with French fries and tossed salad
- Carne Asada$19.99
Beef steak served with guacamole salad.
- Steak Mexicano$19.99
T-bone steak topped with sauteed onion, tomato and bell pepper.
- Steak and Shrimp$24.99
T-bone steak with six shrimp and French fries and tossed salad.
- Chile Colorado$19.99
Beef tips simmered in our special red sauce. Served with guacamole salad or tossed salad plus rice, beans, and three flour tortillas.
Specialty Chicken
- Pollo Loco$14.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, tortillas, guacamole salad, lettuce and sour cream.
- Pollo Loco Real$16.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, tortillas, guacamole salad, lettuce and sour cream covered with cheese dip.
- Pollo Fundido$16.99
Our famous shredded chicken blended with jalapeno, topped with cheesy sour cream sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Arroz con Pollo Camaron$16.99
Sauteed sliced grilled chicken breast and shrimp with onion, bell pepper and tomato over rice and smothered with cheese sauce and green tomatillo sauce. Include lettuce, guacamole, tomato and sour cream.
- Arroz con Pollo$13.99
Grilled seasoned tender chicken over Mexican rice and topped with cheese.
- Choripollo$18.99
Chicken breast topped with chorizo sausage, cheese sauce, onion and mushrooms with pico de gallo, guacamole salad, rice, beans and flour tortillas.
Taco Salads
- Taco Salad$12.99
A crispy flour tortilla with cheese sauce, toped with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce sour cream, cheese tomato and guacamole.
- Mexican Chilaquiles$14.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with chicken and special cheese sauce served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.
- Guadalajara$13.99
One chicken burrito and enchilada topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Taco Salad Fajita$15.99
our traditional taco salad stuffed with grilled chicken or strips of steak with grilled veggies (onions, bell peppers, and tomato) served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo.
- Mexican Pizza$17.99
The original Mexican pizza prepared with grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp wiht beans, cooke vegetable and served with cheese inside two layered flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico.
Fajitas
- Jalisco
Tender strips of chicken, steak, and six shrimp.
- Fajita Cancun$17.99
Steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp and pineapple.
- Fajita "Los Patios"
Tender strips of steak, chicken, six pieces of shrimp and Mexican sausage.
- Fajita Fundida$17.99
Strips of chicken and strips of steak topped with melted cheese.
- Fajita Shrimp$20.99
16 seasoned grilled shrimp.
- Fajita Mushroom$14.99
Sauteed mushrooms with peppers, onions and tomatoes.
- Steak Fajita
- Chicken Fajita
- Mixed Combination Fajita
Chimichangas
- Chimichanga Acapulco$15.99
Stuffed flour tortilla with grilled steak strips and shrimp deep fried to golden brown, covered with cheese sauce and served with rice, refried beans , lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Chimichanga Cuatas$14.99
One chunked Beef and one Shredded Chicken Chimichanga covered with Cheese Sauce served with Rice and Beans.
- Chimichangas$14.99
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Rellena$10.99
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, chopped beef or shredded chicken, and refried beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.
- Quesadilla Los Patios$15.99
A big grilled tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo and onion. Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
- Chorizo Quesadilla
- Spinach Quesadilla
- Quesadilla Mazatlan
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and choice of chicken, steak or shrimp, onion tomato and green pepper. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and lettuce.
Tacos
- Tacos Carne Asada$12.99
Three tortillas stuffed with grilled steak, served with a side of beans and pico de gallo on the side.
- Taquitos Mexicanos$12.99
Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Tacos de Chorizo$13.99
Three tacos stuffed with our delicious chorizo sausage and served with corn or flour tortillas.
- Tacos al Pastor$13.99
Three crispy tacos filled with diced pork in spicy sauce.
- Tacos Kike's$13.99
Three tacos with your choice of pork, chorizo or steak. Topped with cilantro and onion with Monterrey cheese between tortillas.
- Tacos birria$15.99
Vegetarian Plates
- Vegetarian Plate A$13.99
One chalupa, one cheese enchilada and refried beans.
- Vegetarian Plate B$13.99
Two bean burritos covered with cheese sauce.
- Vegetarian Plate C$13.99
One burrito, one cheese enchilada and one bean tostada.
- Vegetarian Plate D$13.99
One bean burrito, one cheese quesadilla and one chalupa.
- Vegetarian Plate E$13.99
One cheese quesadilla, one cheese enchilada and rice.
- Vegetarian Plate F$13.99
One quesadilla filled with mushrooms and vegetables. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Little Amigos
- Taco$7.99
- Enchilada$7.99
- Burrito$8.99
- Quesadilla$8.99
- Child Drink$2.49
- Arroz con Pollo$9.99
Grilled chicken served with rice and cheese dip on top.
- Taco Salad$8.99
Choice of chicken or ground beef with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
- Nacho$8.99
Cheese nachos with shredded chicken or ground beef only
- Cheeseburger With Fries$8.99
- Chicken Nuggets With Fries$8.99
Sample Platters
- El Presidente$19.99
One tostaguac filled with ground beef, beans, lettuce, cheese and guacamole. One shredded chicken burrito topped with savory tomatillo sauce. Served with sides of rice and beans.
- Special Dinner$19.99
One Chalupa, one taco, one chile relleno, one tamale and one enchilada served with rice and beans.
- Patios Dinner$19.99
One tostada; a crispy tortilla covered with ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and sliced tomato, one taco, one beef burrito and one beef enchilada. Served with rice and beans.
- Jose's Dinner$20.99
One flauta, one enchilada, one burrito, one tamale, one chile relleno and one taco. Served with rice and beans.
Combination Dinners
- #1 Combo Dinner$12.99
One taco, two enchiladas and Mexican rice.
- #2 Combo Dinner$12.99
One taco, one enchilada, and one chalupa.
- #3 Combo Dinner$12.99
One enchilada, one taco and one chile relleno.
- #4 Combo Dinner$12.99
Two tacos, one enchilada and chile con queso.
- #5 Combo Dinner$12.99
Two beef enchiladas, Mexican rice and refried beans.
- #6 Combo Dinner$12.99
One beef enchilada, one taco, Mexican rice and beans.
- #7 Combo Dinner$12.99
One enchilada, chile relleno, rice and beans.
- #8 Combo Dinner$12.99
One enchilada, one tamale, rice and beans.
- #9 Combo Dinner$12.99
One beef enchilada, one chalupa and Mexican rice.
- #10 Combo Dinner$12.99
Three beef tacos, Mexican rice and beans.
- #11 Combo Dinner$12.99
One burrito, one enchilada and one taco.
- #12 Combo Dinner$12.99
One chalupa, one chile relleno and refried beans.
- #13 Combo Dinner$12.99
One enchilada, one burrito and one chile relleno.
- #14 Combo Dinner$12.99
One taco, one chile relleno and one chalupa.
- #15 Combo Dinner$12.99
One burrito, one enchilada, and one tamale.
- #16 Combo Dinner$12.99
One chalupa, one chile relleno and one burrito.
- #17 Combo Dinner$12.99
One burrito, one enchilada, rice and beans.
- #18 Combo Dinner$12.99
One chalupa, one chile relleno and one enchilada.
- #19 Combo Dinner$12.99
One chalupa, one burrito and one enchilada.
- #20 Combo Dinner$12.99
One chile relleno, one taco, rice and beans.
- #21 Combo Dinner$12.99
One taco, one burrito and one chalupa.
- #22 Combo Dinner$12.99
One burrito chile relleno and one taco.
- #23 Combo Dinner$12.99
One taco, one burrito, rice and beans.
- #24 Combo Dinner$12.99
One chile relleno, one burrito and Mexican rice.
Seafood
- Los Patios Fish and Shrimp$17.99
A tender filet of tilapia topped with six sauteed shrimp, capped with cheese sauce and poblano sauce and served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and side of rice.
- Arroz con Camarones$15.99
Ten shrimp over Mexican rice topped with cheese.
- Chilaquiles Shrimp$16.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with shrimp and special cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
- Camarones a la Diabla$17.99
We cook our shrimp with special red hot sauce served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Tacos de Pescado$14.99
Three flour tortillas with grilled tilapia, tomato and lettuce. Served with Mexican rice on the side.
- Cocktail de Camarones$19.99
Mexican-style cocktail over a dozen shrimp prepared with special juice, pico de gallo, slices of avocado and lime juice.
- Los Filetes$17.99
Grilled fish filets served with a side of rice and a tossed salad.
Al La Carte
- Chalupa$5.99
Tortilla Fried Crisp filled with Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole and Tomato.
- Tamales$4.99
Corn based Dough mixture filled with choice of fillings.
- Chiles Rellenos$5.99
Long Poblano Green Pepper stuffed with Cheese wrapped in Eggs and deep fried.
- Enchiladas
Tortilla folded around Seasoning fillings, topped with Cheese and Red Sauce.
- Tacos
Tortilla folded and fried crisp, filled with Meat, Lettuce and Cheese.
- Tostadas
Fried corn tortilla topped with refried Beans, Shredded Cheese and Salsa.
- Burritos
Rolled flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein.
- grilled chicken taco$4.99
- azada taco$4.99
- taco birria$4.99
- cimichanga ala carte$7.99
Lunch Specialties
- Speedy Gonzalez$9.99
One taco, one enchilada and choice of rice or beans
- Huevos Rancheros$10.99
Ranch style eggs, two eggs topped with sauce served with rice and beans
- Taco Salad$10.99
A crispy flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce topped with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
- Taco Salad Fajita$12.99
Our traditional taco salad covered with onion, tomato, green peppers, grilled chicken or strips of steak and served with lettuce or sour cream guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Chimichanga$11.99
A stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chunks of beef or shredded chicken, deep fried to golden brown and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans
- Taquitos Mexicanos$11.99
(Flautas) Two corn tortillas wrapped around your favorite filling then deep fried to a golden brown. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
- Special Lunch #1$9.99
Chile Relleno, taco, guacamole salad and beans.
- Special Lunch #2$9.99
One beef burrito, rice and beans
- Special Lunch #3 (Vegeterian)$9.99
One bean burrito, cheese enchilada and rice
- Burrito El Patio$11.99
A large flour tortilla with ground beef or shredded chicken and topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, cheese and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
- Fajitas$13.99
We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated chicken breast or beef skirt steak with sauteed onion, and bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tomato.
- Huevos con Chorizo$10.99
Two scrambled eggs, with Mexican sausage. Served with beans, rice, and tortillas.
- Arroz con Pollo$11.99
Grilled seasoned tender chicken over Mexican rice and topped with cheese.
Lunch Menu
- Taco$9.99
A crispy tortilla stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce and cheese
- Enchilada$9.99
A soft corn tortilla stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese and red sauce.
- Tamale$9.99
Tender beef wrapped in an authentic soft corn shell, topped with ground beef and mild sauce.
- Tostada$9.99
A flat crispy corn tortilla covered with beef, lettuce, cheese, tomato and sour cream.
- Tostaguac$9.99
A flat crispy corn tortilla covered with beef, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole and tomato.
- Chile Relleno$10.99
A long poblano green pepper stuffed with cheese and wrapped in eggs then deep fried.
- Quesadilla$9.99
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef or chicken.
- Chalupa$9.99
A flat crispy corn tortilla covered with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato and guacamole
Cocktails & Beer
Bottled Beer
- Bud Light$4.99
- Budwiser$4.99
- Coors Light$4.99
- Corona Extra$5.99
- Corona Familiar$5.99
- Corona Light$5.99
- Dos Equis Lager$5.99
- Heineken$5.99
- Heineken Zero$5.99
- Mich Ultra$4.99
- Miller High LIfe$4.99
- Miller Lite$4.99
- Modelo Especial$5.99
- Modelo Oro$5.99
- Negra Modelo$5.99
- O'Douls$4.99
- Pacifico$5.99
- Sol$5.99
- Tecate$5.99
- Victoria$5.99
Draft Beer
Margaritas
- Regular Margaritas
- Flavored Margaritas
- Skinny Margarita$13.99
- Kike's Margarita$13.99
- Yuni's Margarita$13.99
- El Superior$13.99
- Patron Perfect Margarita$13.99
- Organic Margarita$13.99
- 100% Blue$13.99
- Pink Cadillac Margarita$13.99
- La Jollarita$13.99
- special margaritas 27oz$17.99
- special margaritas 32oz$21.99
- special margarita 62 oz$23.99
- special margarits pitcher$26.99
- Marga sabor 16 oz$12.99
- Marga sabor 27 oz$15.99
- Marta sabor monster$20.99
- Pitcher sabor$25.99