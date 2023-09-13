Los Pinos Jalisco 6203 N Capital of Texas Highway, Suite #100
FOOD MENU
Appetizers
Chile Con Queso Especial
Creamy queso served with ground beef, guacamole, and spicy pico de gallo
Queso Fundido
Melted jack cheese topped with chorizo, pico de gallo, bell peppers and flour or corn tortillas
Guacamole Dip
Ceviche
Tilapia fish marinated lime juice and pico de gallo
Nachos Compuestos
Refried beans and melted cheddar and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapenos
Quesadillas
Flour tortilla filled with mix cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
Botana Sampler
(2) Ground beef nachos, (2) pieces of shredded chicken quesadillas, a side of ceviche, guacamole, and chile con queso No subsitutions
Chips and Small Salsa
Small Queso Plain
Large queso Plain
16 oz Salsa
24 Oz Salsa
Caldo
Enchiladas
Rellenos
Burritos
Ground Beef Burrito
Shredded Chicken Burrito
Vegetable Burrito
Chicken Fajita Burrito
Beef Fajita Burrito
Al Pastor Burrito
Shrimp Burrito
Fish Burrito
Bean & Cheese Only Burrito
Burrito Supreme
A la carte Barbacoa burrito packed with pico de gallo, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream
Fajitas
Beef Fajita For 1
Chicken Fajita for 1
Vegetable Fajita for 1
Combination of Beef & Chicken Fajita for 1
Fajita Al Pastor for 1
Shrimp Fajita for 1
Fish Fajita for 1
*Parrillada Mixta for 1
Beef Fajitas for 2
Chicken Fajitas for 2
Combo Fajitas For 2
Shrimp For 2
Fish Fajitas for 2
Parrillada Mixta for 2
Pastor fajitas for 2
Veggie fajitas for 2
Chalupas
Flautas
Kids Menu
Kids Nacho Plate
Beef, Chicken or beans & cheese
Kids Taco
One crispy beef or chicken rice & beans
Kids Enchilada
Cheese, beef or chicken.. served with rice and beans
Kids Quesadilla Plate
Beef, chicken or mix cheese. Served with rice and beans
Kids Hamburger
with fries
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich
with fries
Kids Chicken Nuggets
with fries
Chicken
Chicken Chipotle
Chicken breast sauteed with corn, butter, borracha chipotle sauce and garnished with melted Monterey Jack cheese
Chicken Verde
Chicken breast topped with avocado, green sauce, and Monterey Jack cheese
Chicken Breast In Mole Poblano
Grilled chicken breast covered with our freshly mole poblano sauce
Texas Chicken Breast
Chicken breast smothered with bell pepper, grilled onion, mushrooms and topped with Monterey Jack cheese
Specialty Dishes
Skillet Carne Asada
Grilled steak topped with grilled cactus, onions and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
Carne Guisada
A traditional favorite!! Slow cooked beef stew. Served with rice & beans.
Shrimp A La Mexicana
Grilled shrimp with onions, serrano peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
Shrimp Borracho
Grilled shrimp sauteed in chipotle cream sauce, tequila, corn and mushroom. Served with rice and beans.
Fish Borraco
Grilled fish sauteed in chipotle cream sauce, tequila, corn and mushrooms. Served with rice and beans
Fish Tacos
Grilled fish tacos served with rice and beans
Mini Tacos Plate
Five mini corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef fajitas, chicken fajitas or pastor meat, garnished with cilantro, onions, grilled onions and a chile toreado. Served with rice and beans.
Torta
Freshly baked Mexican bread, filled with your choice of beef fajita, chicken fajita, or pastor meat, refried beans, mayo, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with fresh fries.
Tamales
Grilled Tilapia
Chimichanga
Cheese Burger
Breakfast Enchiladas
Chicken Tamale Plate
Pork Tamales Plate
Birria Plate
Salads
Taco Salad
Served with your choice of meat, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomato
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken fajita with spring mix, tortilla chips, tomato, corn and avocado. With vinegar or honey mustard.
DInner Salad
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, bell pepper, cucumbers, and avocado. With vinegar, honey mustard or ranch
Drinks
Breakfast Plates
Burrito Specials
Filled with egg, sausage, bacon, pico de gallo and topped with chile con queso
Migas with Cheese
Served with warm homemade tortillas. Served with beans and potatoes.
Light Breakfast Plate
One pancake, scrambled egg, bacon & potatoes
Pancakes (3)
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs your way with roasted tomato ranchero sauce and a side of bacon. Served with beans and potatoes
Huevos A La Mexicana
Two eggs scrambled with serrano, tomato and onion. Served with beans and potatoes
Los Pinos Breakfast Skillet
Sausage, potatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, tomatoes & Jack cheese topped with two eggs cooked to order.
Chorizo & Egg
Scrambled eggs cooked with seasoned chorizo sausage. Served with beans and potatoes
Machacado & Egg
Traditional recipe of shredded & seasoned beef mixed with tomato, onion, serranos and eggs. Served with beans and potatoes.
California Omelet
Ham, spinach, tomatoes, avocado & jack cheese
Spanish Omelet
Scrambled eggs with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions & cheese
Combo Breakfast
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 slices of bacon.
Chilaquiles Verdes Con Pollo
Fried corn tortillas, mixed with chicken, green sauce & topped with cheese, two eggs & sour cream. Served with beans and potatoes.
Huevos Divorciados
Two eggs cooked to order, ranchero sauce, verde sauce & bacon. Served with beans and potatoes
Sausage Breakfast Quesadilla
Breakfast Tacos
Sides
1 egg
2 eggs
3 eggs
Side Carne Guisada
Side Fresh Jalapenos
Side Grilled Bell Peppers
Side Grilled Onions
Side of flour Tortillas
Side of Avocado
Side of Bacon
Side of Beans
Side of Beef Fajita meat
Side of Chicken fajita
Side of Chorizo
Side of Cilantro
Side of Corn tortillas
Side of French Fries
Side of Ground beef
Side of guacamole 2 oz
Side of Jack Cheese
Side of Lettuce
Side of Machacado
Side of Mix Cheese
Side Of Mushrooms
Side of Onions
Side of Papas
Side of Pickled Jalapenos
Side of Pico de gallo
SIde of Pulled Chicken
Side of Queso 2 oz
Side of ranch
Side of Rice
Side of Rice and Beans
Side of Sauce
Side of Sausage
Side of Serranos
Side of Shrimp
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Spinach
Side of Tomatoes
Side of Toast
Side of Veggie
Salad sd for faj x1
Salad SD for faj x 2
A la carte
Tacos
A la carte Beef faj Taco
A la carte Chicken Faj Taco
A la carte Carne Guisada Taco
A la carte Pastor Taco
A la carte Bn chz Taco
A la Carte Sft Grnd Beef Taco
A la carte shredded taco
A la carte Crispy Bf Taco
A la carte Crispy Ckn Taco
A la carte Barbacoa Taco
A la carte Fish Taco
A la carte Shrimp Taco
3 Crispy Beef Tacos
A la carte Carbon taco
A la carte Birria taco
BAR MENU
Premium Cocktails
Papirrian Paloma
Don Julio tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, squirt, tajin
La Autentica Margarita
Tequila carabuena, fresh squeezed lime juice and cointreau
The Delgado Rita (Skinny Rita)
Tequila herradura, fresh lime juice, agave nectar
Top Shelf Mexican Martini
Carbuena reposado, cointreau, grand mariner, lime juice, homemade sweet and sour, fresh orange juice, olive juice
Coral Viejo Ranch Water
Carabuena tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, fresh jalapenos topo chico, tajin rim
El Pilon
Fortaleza tequila, mezcal, sotol, lemonade, tamarind
Rob's Old Fashioned
Old Forester bourbon, bitters, orange zest, finished with a lexadro cherry
Mariquita's Mojito
Bacardi rum, fresh lime juice, sugar cane syrup, fresh mint
Lemon Drop Martini
Praire vodka, cointreau, a sugar can syrup, fresh lemon juice
Neli's Famous Sangria
Homemade sangria recipe, made with red wine, brandy, fresh orange and lemon juice
Mezcal Rita
Macho Martini
LARGE Autentica
Margaritas
Top Shelf Tequila Shot
1800 Repo
1800 Silver
3 Generaciones
Abandonado
Carabuena Blanco
Carabueno Reposado
Casa Amigos Silver
Cazadores
Chinaco
Clase Azul
Corralejo
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Silver
Dulce vida silver
Espolon Silver
Fortaleza
Herradura
Herradura Repo
Hornitos
Illegal Mezcal
Jimador
Lalo
Mezcal Verde
Patron
Pura Vida
Tequila 512
Tres Agaves
Tres Amigos Silver
Patron reposado
Patron Anejo
Well tequila
Dessert Door Sotol
Casa Amigos Reposado
El Jimador
La Reserva de la Familia Platino
Tequila 818
Beer
Vodka
Whisky/Bourban
Mimosa
Liquor Cordials
Other prem drinks
LUNCH MENU
Lunch Specials
1. Chicken Enchilada & Crispy Taco
topped with green sauce, rice & beans
2. Fajita Tacos
(2) chicken or beef served with onions & bell peppers, rice & beans
3. Cheese Enchilada, Pork Tamale & Beef Chalupa
Topped with chili meat sauce and served with rice & beans
4. Chicken Enchiladas
with poblano peanut sauce, topped with fresh onions, rice & beans
5. Cheese Enchiladas
Two cheese enchiladas with chili meat, topped with two eggs cooked to order, served with rice & beans
6. Carne Asada Plate
Topped with cactus and pico de gallo, served with rice & beans
7. Verde Grilled Chicken
with jack cheese, avocado & green sauce, served with rice & beans
8. Tacos Al Carbon
(2) with tomatillo habanero sauce, cilantro, onion, served with rice & beans
9. Crispy Tacos
(3) ground beef or shredded chicken, rice & beans
10. Chalupas
(2) ground beef or chicken with guacamole, rice & beans
11. Beans & Cheese Burrito Grande
with ground beef or chicken served with rice & beans, choose your own sauce add $1.99
12. Taco Salad
Ground beef or chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheese and ranch dressing
13. Beef Enchiladas
(2) ground beef and toastada with chile con queso, rice & beans
14. Tacos Al Pastor
(2) marinated pork, pineapple, onion, cilantro & avocado, rice & beans
15. Chicken Mole Enchiladas
Topped with our homemade mole sauce & sesame seeds served with rice and beans