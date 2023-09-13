FOOD MENU

Appetizers

Chile Con Queso Especial

$7.00+

Creamy queso served with ground beef, guacamole, and spicy pico de gallo

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Melted jack cheese topped with chorizo, pico de gallo, bell peppers and flour or corn tortillas

Guacamole Dip

$6.50+

Ceviche

$11.00+

Tilapia fish marinated lime juice and pico de gallo

Nachos Compuestos

$12.00+

Refried beans and melted cheddar and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapenos

Quesadillas

$10.00+

Flour tortilla filled with mix cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

Botana Sampler

$16.00

(2) Ground beef nachos, (2) pieces of shredded chicken quesadillas, a side of ceviche, guacamole, and chile con queso No subsitutions

Chips and Small Salsa

$2.99

Small Queso Plain

$6.75

Large queso Plain

$8.25

16 oz Salsa

$6.00

24 Oz Salsa

$8.00

Caldo

Tortilla Soup

$9.00+

Chicken Soup

$9.00+

Pozole Soup

$9.00+

Caldo De Res

$9.00+

Menudo

$9.00+

Small Consome

$7.50

Large Consome

$12.50

Enchiladas

Plates served with two enchiladas, rice, and your choice of refried, black or charro beans, plus your choice of sauce. Upcharge on modifications

Cheese Enchiladas

$13.00

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$13.00

Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

$13.00

Chicken Fajita Enchiladas

$15.00

Beef Fajita Enchiladas

$15.00

Spinach Enchiladas

$14.00

Mushroom Enchiladas

$14.00

Rellenos

Poblano pepper topped with choice of sauce listed above and served with rice and choice of beans, includes flour or corn tortillas

Cheese Rellenos

$16.00

Ground Beef Rellenos

$16.00

Shredded Chicken Rellenos

$16.00

Shrimp Rellenos

$20.00

Fish Rellenos

$20.00

Beef Fajita Rellenos

$18.00

Chicken Fajita Rellenos

$18.00

Veggie Fajita Rellenos

$18.00

Al Pastor Rellenos

$18.00

Burritos

A large flour tortilla served with rice and beans, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo. Add a custom sauce for $1.50

Ground Beef Burrito

$14.00

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Vegetable Burrito

$14.00

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$16.00

Beef Fajita Burrito

$16.00

Al Pastor Burrito

$16.00

Shrimp Burrito

$18.00

Fish Burrito

$18.00

Bean & Cheese Only Burrito

$10.00

Burrito Supreme

$17.00

A la carte Barbacoa burrito packed with pico de gallo, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream

Fajitas

Fajitas served with pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, choice of flour or corn tortillas and choice of refried, black or charro beans.

Beef Fajita For 1

$17.00

Chicken Fajita for 1

$17.00

Vegetable Fajita for 1

$17.00

Combination of Beef & Chicken Fajita for 1

$18.00

Fajita Al Pastor for 1

$17.00

Shrimp Fajita for 1

$20.00

Fish Fajita for 1

$20.00

*Parrillada Mixta for 1

$20.00

Beef Fajitas for 2

$33.00

Chicken Fajitas for 2

$33.00

Combo Fajitas For 2

$33.00

Shrimp For 2

$39.00

Fish Fajitas for 2

$39.00

Parrillada Mixta for 2

$39.00

Pastor fajitas for 2

$33.00

Veggie fajitas for 2

$33.00

Chalupas

(2) Crispy shell topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Ground Beef Chalupas Plate

$12.00

Shredded Chicken Chalupas Plate

$12.00

Chicken Fajita Chalupas Plate

$14.00

Beef Fajita Chalupas Plate

$14.00

Al Pastor Chalupas Plate

$14.00

Shrimp Chalupa Plate

$17.00

Bean & Cheese Only Chalupa Plate

$11.00

Ceviche tostada plate

$16.00

Flautas

(3) crispy fried corn tortillas, served with cheese, sour cream, guacamole rice & your choice of beans

Ground Beef Flautas

$14.00

Shredded Chicken Flautas

$14.00

Chicken Fajita Flautas

$16.00

Beef Fajita Flautas

$16.00

Al Pastor Flautas

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Nacho Plate

$7.00

Beef, Chicken or beans & cheese

Kids Taco

$7.00

One crispy beef or chicken rice & beans

Kids Enchilada

$7.00

Cheese, beef or chicken.. served with rice and beans

Kids Quesadilla Plate

$7.00

Beef, chicken or mix cheese. Served with rice and beans

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

with fries

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

with fries

Chicken

Chicken Chipotle

$17.00

Chicken breast sauteed with corn, butter, borracha chipotle sauce and garnished with melted Monterey Jack cheese

Chicken Verde

$17.00

Chicken breast topped with avocado, green sauce, and Monterey Jack cheese

Chicken Breast In Mole Poblano

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast covered with our freshly mole poblano sauce

Texas Chicken Breast

$18.00

Chicken breast smothered with bell pepper, grilled onion, mushrooms and topped with Monterey Jack cheese

Specialty Dishes

Skillet Carne Asada

$18.00

Grilled steak topped with grilled cactus, onions and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans

Carne Guisada

$16.00

A traditional favorite!! Slow cooked beef stew. Served with rice & beans.

Shrimp A La Mexicana

$16.00

Grilled shrimp with onions, serrano peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans

Shrimp Borracho

$18.00

Grilled shrimp sauteed in chipotle cream sauce, tequila, corn and mushroom. Served with rice and beans.

Fish Borraco

$18.00

Grilled fish sauteed in chipotle cream sauce, tequila, corn and mushrooms. Served with rice and beans

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Grilled fish tacos served with rice and beans

Mini Tacos Plate

$15.00+

Five mini corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef fajitas, chicken fajitas or pastor meat, garnished with cilantro, onions, grilled onions and a chile toreado. Served with rice and beans.

Torta

$14.00+

Freshly baked Mexican bread, filled with your choice of beef fajita, chicken fajita, or pastor meat, refried beans, mayo, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with fresh fries.

Tamales

$25.00+

Grilled Tilapia

$17.00

Chimichanga

$16.00

Cheese Burger

$13.00

Breakfast Enchiladas

$16.00

Chicken Tamale Plate

$14.00

Pork Tamales Plate

$14.00

Birria Plate

$18.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$13.00+

Served with your choice of meat, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomato

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chicken fajita with spring mix, tortilla chips, tomato, corn and avocado. With vinegar or honey mustard.

DInner Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, bell pepper, cucumbers, and avocado. With vinegar, honey mustard or ranch

Desserts

Sopapillas

$6.00

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Flan

$7.00

Dessert Sampleler

$9.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$3.25

Ice Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Aguas Frescas

$4.00

Juice

$3.25

Milk

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Coke

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Diet coke

$3.25

Rootbeer

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Hot tea

$3.25

Hot choclate

$3.25

bottle water

$1.25

Kids apple juice

$2.00

Breakfast Plates

Burrito Specials

$13.00

Filled with egg, sausage, bacon, pico de gallo and topped with chile con queso

Migas with Cheese

$12.00

Served with warm homemade tortillas. Served with beans and potatoes.

Light Breakfast Plate

$9.00

One pancake, scrambled egg, bacon & potatoes

Pancakes (3)

$9.00

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Two eggs your way with roasted tomato ranchero sauce and a side of bacon. Served with beans and potatoes

Huevos A La Mexicana

$12.00

Two eggs scrambled with serrano, tomato and onion. Served with beans and potatoes

Los Pinos Breakfast Skillet

$15.00

Sausage, potatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, tomatoes & Jack cheese topped with two eggs cooked to order.

Chorizo & Egg

$12.00

Scrambled eggs cooked with seasoned chorizo sausage. Served with beans and potatoes

Machacado & Egg

$14.00

Traditional recipe of shredded & seasoned beef mixed with tomato, onion, serranos and eggs. Served with beans and potatoes.

California Omelet

$15.00

Ham, spinach, tomatoes, avocado & jack cheese

Spanish Omelet

$15.00

Scrambled eggs with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions & cheese

Combo Breakfast

$13.00

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 slices of bacon.

Chilaquiles Verdes Con Pollo

$14.00

Fried corn tortillas, mixed with chicken, green sauce & topped with cheese, two eggs & sour cream. Served with beans and potatoes.

Huevos Divorciados

$13.00

Two eggs cooked to order, ranchero sauce, verde sauce & bacon. Served with beans and potatoes

Sausage Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.00

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Taco

$3.00

Migas taco

$3.50

Bacon Egg Chz

$3.50

Sausage Egg Chz

$3.50

Pot Egg Chz

$3.50

Chorizo Egg Chz

$3.50

Huevos a la Mexicana tacos

$3.50

Bean and Cheese taco

$3.50

Sides

1 egg

$2.00

2 eggs

$3.75

3 eggs

$5.25

Side Carne Guisada

$7.00

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$1.25

Side Grilled Bell Peppers

$1.00

Side Grilled Onions

$1.00

Side of flour Tortillas

$1.75

Side of Avocado

$2.50

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Beans

$2.25

Side of Beef Fajita meat

$7.25

Side of Chicken fajita

$6.25

Side of Chorizo

$1.99

Side of Cilantro

$0.99

Side of Corn tortillas

$1.75

Side of French Fries

$2.75

Side of Ground beef

$3.75

Side of guacamole 2 oz

$2.75

Side of Jack Cheese

$1.25

Side of Lettuce

$1.75

Side of Machacado

$1.99

Side of Mix Cheese

$1.25

Side Of Mushrooms

$1.99

Side of Onions

$0.75

Side of Papas

$2.50

Side of Pickled Jalapenos

$0.99

Side of Pico de gallo

$0.99

SIde of Pulled Chicken

$3.75

Side of Queso 2 oz

$2.75

Side of ranch

$1.50

Side of Rice

$2.25

Side of Rice and Beans

$2.99

Side of Sauce

$1.50

Side of Sausage

$2.75

Side of Serranos

$0.99

Side of Shrimp

$9.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.25

Side of Spinach

$1.99

Side of Tomatoes

$0.99

Side of Toast

$1.50

Side of Veggie

$3.99

Salad sd for faj x1

$2.99

Salad SD for faj x 2

$4.50

A la carte

Single Tamale

$4.00

Single Cheese Enchilada

$5.00

Single Chicken Enchilada

$6.00

Single Beef Enchilada

$6.00

Single Chalupa

$5.00

A la carte chicken breast

$9.00

Single mini taco

$2.00

Single pancake

$3.25

single ceviche tostada

$7.00

A la carte carne asada

$12.00

Tacos

A la carte Beef faj Taco

$5.00

A la carte Chicken Faj Taco

$5.00

A la carte Carne Guisada Taco

$6.00

A la carte Pastor Taco

$5.00

A la carte Bn chz Taco

$3.50

A la Carte Sft Grnd Beef Taco

$4.00

A la carte shredded taco

$4.00

A la carte Crispy Bf Taco

$4.00

A la carte Crispy Ckn Taco

$3.75

A la carte Barbacoa Taco

$6.00

A la carte Fish Taco

$7.00

A la carte Shrimp Taco

$7.00

3 Crispy Beef Tacos

$15.00

A la carte Carbon taco

$6.00

A la carte Birria taco

$7.00

BAR MENU

Premium Cocktails

Papirrian Paloma

$12.00

Don Julio tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, squirt, tajin

La Autentica Margarita

$13.00

Tequila carabuena, fresh squeezed lime juice and cointreau

The Delgado Rita (Skinny Rita)

$10.00

Tequila herradura, fresh lime juice, agave nectar

Top Shelf Mexican Martini

$14.75

Carbuena reposado, cointreau, grand mariner, lime juice, homemade sweet and sour, fresh orange juice, olive juice

Coral Viejo Ranch Water

$12.00

Carabuena tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, fresh jalapenos topo chico, tajin rim

El Pilon

$13.00

Fortaleza tequila, mezcal, sotol, lemonade, tamarind

Rob's Old Fashioned

$12.50

Old Forester bourbon, bitters, orange zest, finished with a lexadro cherry

Mariquita's Mojito

$10.50

Bacardi rum, fresh lime juice, sugar cane syrup, fresh mint

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Praire vodka, cointreau, a sugar can syrup, fresh lemon juice

Neli's Famous Sangria

$9.00

Homemade sangria recipe, made with red wine, brandy, fresh orange and lemon juice

Mezcal Rita

$10.50

Macho Martini

$10.00

LARGE Autentica

$21.00

Margaritas

House Margarita

$7.00+

Margarita Pitchers

$30.00+

Flavored Ritas

$8.50+

Top Shelf Margarita

$10.00+

House Mexican Martini

$10.00

Frozen with a Floater

$7.00

Top Shelf Mex Martini

$11.50

Top Shelf Skiny

$10.00

Frozen mini Marg

$3.25

Top Shelf Tequila Shot

1800 Repo

$10.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

3 Generaciones

$10.00

Abandonado

$11.00

Carabuena Blanco

$11.00

Carabueno Reposado

$12.00

Casa Amigos Silver

$13.00

Cazadores

$8.00

Chinaco

$9.00

Clase Azul

$35.00

Corralejo

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Dulce vida silver

$9.00

Espolon Silver

$9.00

Fortaleza

$10.00

Herradura

$10.00

Herradura Repo

$12.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Illegal Mezcal

$8.00

Jimador

$7.00

Lalo

$12.00

Mezcal Verde

$7.50

Patron

$12.00

Pura Vida

$8.00

Tequila 512

$8.00

Tres Agaves

$9.00

Tres Amigos Silver

$13.00

Patron reposado

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Well tequila

$6.00

Dessert Door Sotol

$12.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$14.00

El Jimador

$7.00

La Reserva de la Familia Platino

$30.00

Tequila 818

$13.00

Beer

Corona

$5.50

Negra Modelo

$5.50

Dos XX Lager

$5.50

Tecate

$5.50

Bohemia

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Victoria

$5.50

Carta Blanca

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Shiner

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Coors light

$4.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Juice IPA

$5.50

Bucket Head

$5.50

Pinthouse IPA

$12.00

Michelada

$6.00

Wine

Wine Bottle

$27.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Glass Wine

Vodka

Grey Goose

$9.50

Tito's

$8.00

Valvedere

$9.50

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.50

Salty Dog

$8.00

Screw Driver

$7.00

Grey Hound

$8.00

Dirty Vodka Martin

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.50

Deep Eddy Vodka

$8.50

Well Vodka

$5.00

Droppng Springs Vodka

$8.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.50

Whisky/Bourban

Old Forester

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Seagram VO Canadian

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Well Whisky

$5.00

Johnnie Walker black

$12.00

Rum

Malibu

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Gin

Taaka

$7.50

Bombay saphary

$8.50

Tanquaray

$8.75

Mimosa

Mimosa

$7.25

Liquor Cordials

Grandmarnier

$6.50

Patron Citrone

$5.50

Amaretto

$5.50

Naranja

$5.50

Midori

$5.00

Chambord

$6.00

Other prem drinks

Screwdriver

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Salty Dog

$8.25

Colorado Bulldog

$8.25

Old fashion

$8.25

Tequila sunrise

$8.50

Virgin Marg

$4.25

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.25

LUNCH MENU

Lunch Specials

1. Chicken Enchilada & Crispy Taco

$12.00

topped with green sauce, rice & beans

2. Fajita Tacos

$12.00

(2) chicken or beef served with onions & bell peppers, rice & beans

3. Cheese Enchilada, Pork Tamale & Beef Chalupa

$12.00

Topped with chili meat sauce and served with rice & beans

4. Chicken Enchiladas

$12.00

with poblano peanut sauce, topped with fresh onions, rice & beans

5. Cheese Enchiladas

$12.00

Two cheese enchiladas with chili meat, topped with two eggs cooked to order, served with rice & beans

6. Carne Asada Plate

$12.00

Topped with cactus and pico de gallo, served with rice & beans

7. Verde Grilled Chicken

$12.00

with jack cheese, avocado & green sauce, served with rice & beans

8. Tacos Al Carbon

$12.00

(2) with tomatillo habanero sauce, cilantro, onion, served with rice & beans

9. Crispy Tacos

$12.00

(3) ground beef or shredded chicken, rice & beans

10. Chalupas

$12.00

(2) ground beef or chicken with guacamole, rice & beans

11. Beans & Cheese Burrito Grande

$12.00

with ground beef or chicken served with rice & beans, choose your own sauce add $1.99

12. Taco Salad

$12.00

Ground beef or chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheese and ranch dressing

13. Beef Enchiladas

$12.00

(2) ground beef and toastada with chile con queso, rice & beans

14. Tacos Al Pastor

$12.00

(2) marinated pork, pineapple, onion, cilantro & avocado, rice & beans

15. Chicken Mole Enchiladas

$12.00

Topped with our homemade mole sauce & sesame seeds served with rice and beans

HH DRINK MENU

HAPPY HOUR

Frozen Margarita

$5.00

Rocks Margarita

$5.00

Domestic Beer

$3.00

Import Beer

$4.50

HH House Mex. Martini

$9.00

HH Papirrin Paloma

$10.00

HH La Autentica

$10.00

HH The Delgado (Skinny)

$9.00

HH Coral Viejo Ranch Water

$10.00

HH El Pilon

$10.00

HH Rob's Old Fashioned

$10.00

HH Mariquitas Mojito

$10.00

HH Lemon Drop

$10.00

HH Neli's Sangria

$8.00

HH Flavored Rita

$6.00

HH Rock Pitcher

$21.00

HH Jack and Coke

$5.00

Mini Frozen

$3.50

Large frozen

$8.50

Large rocks

$8.50

LARGE CATERING

BULK ORDERING

32 OZ QUESO ESPECIAL

$28.00

32 OZ QUESO PLAIN

$25.00

32 OZ RICE

$9.00

32 OZ BEANS

$9.00

32 OZ GUACAMOLE

$25.00

12 FLOUR TORTILLA

$5.50

12 CORN TORTILLA

$5.50

12 ENCHILADAS

$52.00

Lb Barbacoa Meal

$25.00

Fajitas x4 steak

$65.00

Fajitas x4 chicken

$65.00

Fajitas x4 combo Stk n Ckn

$65.00

Fajitas x 4 STK Ckn n Pastor

$65.00

Veggie Faj x4

$62.00

32 oz Salsa verde tomatillo

$15.00

32 oz Salsa

$10.00

1 Gal Rock Mix NO alcohol

$25.00

1 batch frozen mix No alcohol

$50.00

HH FOOD MENU

HH Mini Flautas

$7.99

HH Blk Bn Chz Nachos

$7.99

HH Queso Fundido

$7.99

HH Lg CCQ w\Beef Faj

$7.99