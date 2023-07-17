Los Prados Golf and Country Club 5150 Los Prados Circle
NA Beverages
Red Bull
Pellegrino Water
Regular Coffee
Large Coffee
Regular Tea
Large Tea
Regular Juice
Regular Milk
Regular Hot Chocolate
Large Hot Chocolate
Fountain Soda
Can Soda
Rockstar Energy
Virgin Mary
Gatorade
Bottled Water
Cup of Ice
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Virgin Pina Colada
Breakfast
Belgian Waffle
Made to order, served with butter and syrup. Add strawberries and whipped cream +3
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, hash browns, choice of bacon, sausage, or diced ham with shredded cheese and salsa. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals wi
Breakfast Sandwich
Fried egg with choice of sausage, bacon, or Canadian bacon, and American cheese on a grilled English muffin or choice of toast. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-b
Build Your Own Omelet
Made with three eggs, choice of up to three items below, and served with hash browns or breakfast potatoes and toast
Country Fried Steak and Eggs
Two eggs any style with hash browns and a country fried steak topped with homemade country gravy and choice of toast. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illne
Farmer's Skillet
Breakfast potatoes topped with bacon, ham, and sausage smothered in country gravy with two eggs (any-style) and a choice of toast. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of foo
French Toast
2 grilled golden brown Texas toast served with butter and syrup. Add strawberries and whipped cream +3
Golfer's Breakfast
Two eggs any style with hash browns, toast, choice of 2 bacon, 2 sausage patties, or 2 links. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with cer
Ham and Eggs
Two eggs any style with hash browns and a ham steak with choice of toast. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditio
Hole in One
One egg any style with a half order of hash browns, toast, and your choice of 2 bacon, sausage link, or sausage patty. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illn
Lumberjack - 3 Pieces Buttermilk Pancakes
Made to order, served with butter and syrup. 3 pieces Lumberjack 10 or 2 pieces short stack 8. Add strawberries and whipped cream +3
Short Stack - 2 Pieces Buttermilk Pancakes
Made to order, served with butter and syrup. 3 pieces Lumberjack 10 or 2 pieces short stack 8. Add strawberries and whipped cream +3
Steak and Eggs
Two eggs any style with 8 oz Angus steak served with hash browns and choice of toast. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain hea
Eggs Benedict
Eggs Florentine
Shareables
Appetizers
Los Prados Nachos
A heaping stack of tortilla chips smothered in our cheese sauce and homemade salsa Verde, topped with pico de gallo and jalapeños. Add grilled chicken or seasoned ground beef +4
Meatballs
Four Italian-style meatballs smothered in a rich marinara sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese
Wings and French Fries
8 pieces of chicken wings tossed in your choice of hot, mild, BBQ, sweet Thai chili sauce, or plain. Served with a choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Tenders and French Fries
4 pieces of chicken tenders tossed in your choice of hot, mild, BBQ, sweet Thai chili sauce, or plain. Served with a choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Classic Sliders and French Fries
3 pieces mini Angus hamburgers cooked to your preferred temperature, grilled, and topped with American cheese and pickles served on a Hawaiian roll. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduc
Potstickers
Pork and vegetable dumplings deep fried and served with sweet Thai chili sauce and soy-lime vinaigrette
Chicken Verde Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Summer Hot Dog
Soups and Salads
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens topped with chicken breast, diced tomatoes, avocado, bacon, egg, and blue cheese crumbles
Taco Salad
Blackened chicken breast or seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo, Cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheese. Add avocado +2
Chef Salad
A bed of mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, American, Swiss, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled egg, and avocado
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, and house-made croutons, lightly tossed with Caesar dressing. Add chicken +4, add salmon +7, add steak +7. Make it a wrap +2
Small House Salad
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, red onions, and black olives with choice of dressing
Cup Soup of the Day
Bowl Soup of the Day
Lunch
Pastrami Reuben Sandwich
Warm pastrami served on marble rye bread topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing
Classic Philly
Shaved prime rib sautéed with sweet peppers, onions, and mushrooms with melted Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll
Cali Croissant
Croissant with turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, Swiss, and mayo
Grilled Tuna Melt
White albacore tuna with your choice of grilled bread and melted cheese
Patty Melt
Burger served on marble rye bread topped with Swiss cheese and grilled onions. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health con
Grilled Cheese
Choice of buttered and grilled bread and melted cheese. Add bacon or ham +3. Add avocado or tomato +2
Hot Dog
All beef Hebrew national hot dog with french fries
Los Prados Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and choice of bread
Los Prados Wrap
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and ranch on a flour tortilla
BYO Burger
Cooked to your specification. Grilled onions, BBQ sauce, sautéed mushrooms, jalapeños, and cheese each +1, avocado and bacon each + 2. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of
Deli Sandwich
Choice of ham, turkey, roast beef, tuna, or chicken salad. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Fish Tacos
3 pieces. Crispy fish, pico de gallo, and shredded lettuce served in a flour tortilla
Fish and Chips
Two pieces of beer-battered cod deep-fried golden brown with coleslaw, fries, and tartar sauce
1/2 Deli Sandwich and Choice of Side
Hot Dog- No Side
Summer Promo Hot Dog
Dinner
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Served with shredded mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, and freshly grilled garlic bread
Country Fried Steak
A fried steak topped with homemade country gravy and served with seasonal vegetables and choice of side
House Cut Ribeye
10 oz ribeye grilled to your liking topped with herb butter. Served with seasonal vegetables and choice of side. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. I
Cedar Plank Salmon
8 oz Atlantic salmon filet, either blackened or lemon pepper-style. Served with sautéed veggies and choice of side
House Sirloin
8 oz cut sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with seasonal vegetables and choice of side. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with cert
Egg Plant Parmesan
Crispy breaded slices of eggplant served over linguine with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese
Chicken Parmesan
Two fried chicken breasts served over linguine with marinara, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
Liver and Onions
Grilled liver topped with sautéed onions and crispy bacon. Served with seasonal vegetables and choice of side. Add liver steak +7. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of foo
12 Oz Queen Cut Friday Night Prime Rib
Available from 5pm - 8pm includes soup or salad selection, vegetables, starch, and our special Friday night dessert. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illnes
16 Oz King Cut Friday Night Prime Rib
Available from 5pm - 8pm includes soup or salad selection, vegetables, starch, and our special Friday night dessert. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illnes