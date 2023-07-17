NA Beverages

Red Bull

$4.00

Pellegrino Water

$3.00

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Large Coffee

$4.00

Regular Tea

$3.00

Large Tea

$4.00

Regular Juice

$5.00

Regular Milk

$3.00

Regular Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Rockstar Energy

$4.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Breakfast

Belgian Waffle

$7.00

Made to order, served with butter and syrup. Add strawberries and whipped cream +3

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, hash browns, choice of bacon, sausage, or diced ham with shredded cheese and salsa. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals wi

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Fried egg with choice of sausage, bacon, or Canadian bacon, and American cheese on a grilled English muffin or choice of toast. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-b

Build Your Own Omelet

$11.00

Made with three eggs, choice of up to three items below, and served with hash browns or breakfast potatoes and toast

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$14.00

Two eggs any style with hash browns and a country fried steak topped with homemade country gravy and choice of toast. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illne

Farmer's Skillet

$14.00

Breakfast potatoes topped with bacon, ham, and sausage smothered in country gravy with two eggs (any-style) and a choice of toast. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of foo

French Toast

$11.00

2 grilled golden brown Texas toast served with butter and syrup. Add strawberries and whipped cream +3

Golfer's Breakfast

$12.00

Two eggs any style with hash browns, toast, choice of 2 bacon, 2 sausage patties, or 2 links. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with cer

Ham and Eggs

$14.00

Two eggs any style with hash browns and a ham steak with choice of toast. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditio

Hole in One

$9.00

One egg any style with a half order of hash browns, toast, and your choice of 2 bacon, sausage link, or sausage patty. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illn

Lumberjack - 3 Pieces Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

Made to order, served with butter and syrup. 3 pieces Lumberjack 10 or 2 pieces short stack 8. Add strawberries and whipped cream +3

Short Stack - 2 Pieces Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

Made to order, served with butter and syrup. 3 pieces Lumberjack 10 or 2 pieces short stack 8. Add strawberries and whipped cream +3

Steak and Eggs

$22.00

Two eggs any style with 8 oz Angus steak served with hash browns and choice of toast. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain hea

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Eggs Florentine

$14.00

Shareables

Basket of Chips

$5.00

Basket of Green Beans

$8.00

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$9.00

Basket of Tots

$7.00

Appetizers

Los Prados Nachos

$12.00

A heaping stack of tortilla chips smothered in our cheese sauce and homemade salsa Verde, topped with pico de gallo and jalapeños. Add grilled chicken or seasoned ground beef +4

Meatballs

$12.00

Four Italian-style meatballs smothered in a rich marinara sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese

Wings and French Fries

$15.00

8 pieces of chicken wings tossed in your choice of hot, mild, BBQ, sweet Thai chili sauce, or plain. Served with a choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Tenders and French Fries

$15.00

4 pieces of chicken tenders tossed in your choice of hot, mild, BBQ, sweet Thai chili sauce, or plain. Served with a choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Classic Sliders and French Fries

$14.00

3 pieces mini Angus hamburgers cooked to your preferred temperature, grilled, and topped with American cheese and pickles served on a Hawaiian roll. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduc

Potstickers

$12.00

Pork and vegetable dumplings deep fried and served with sweet Thai chili sauce and soy-lime vinaigrette

Chicken Verde Quesadilla

$16.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Summer Hot Dog

Soups and Salads

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens topped with chicken breast, diced tomatoes, avocado, bacon, egg, and blue cheese crumbles

Taco Salad

$16.00

Blackened chicken breast or seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo, Cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheese. Add avocado +2

Chef Salad

$16.00

A bed of mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, American, Swiss, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled egg, and avocado

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, and house-made croutons, lightly tossed with Caesar dressing. Add chicken +4, add salmon +7, add steak +7. Make it a wrap +2

Small House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, red onions, and black olives with choice of dressing

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.00

Lunch

Pastrami Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

Warm pastrami served on marble rye bread topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing

Classic Philly

$16.00

Shaved prime rib sautéed with sweet peppers, onions, and mushrooms with melted Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll

Cali Croissant

$15.00

Croissant with turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, Swiss, and mayo

Grilled Tuna Melt

$16.00

White albacore tuna with your choice of grilled bread and melted cheese

Patty Melt

$15.00

Burger served on marble rye bread topped with Swiss cheese and grilled onions. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health con

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Choice of buttered and grilled bread and melted cheese. Add bacon or ham +3. Add avocado or tomato +2

Hot Dog

$6.00

All beef Hebrew national hot dog with french fries

Los Prados Club Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and choice of bread

Los Prados Wrap

$16.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and ranch on a flour tortilla

BYO Burger

$13.00

Cooked to your specification. Grilled onions, BBQ sauce, sautéed mushrooms, jalapeños, and cheese each +1, avocado and bacon each + 2. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of

Deli Sandwich

$14.00

Choice of ham, turkey, roast beef, tuna, or chicken salad. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Fish Tacos

$15.00

3 pieces. Crispy fish, pico de gallo, and shredded lettuce served in a flour tortilla

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Two pieces of beer-battered cod deep-fried golden brown with coleslaw, fries, and tartar sauce

1/2 Deli Sandwich and Choice of Side

$10.00

Hot Dog- No Side

$4.00

Summer Promo Hot Dog

Dinner

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$17.00

Served with shredded mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, and freshly grilled garlic bread

Country Fried Steak

$17.00

A fried steak topped with homemade country gravy and served with seasonal vegetables and choice of side

House Cut Ribeye

$29.00

10 oz ribeye grilled to your liking topped with herb butter. Served with seasonal vegetables and choice of side. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. I

Cedar Plank Salmon

$26.00

8 oz Atlantic salmon filet, either blackened or lemon pepper-style. Served with sautéed veggies and choice of side

House Sirloin

$25.00

8 oz cut sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with seasonal vegetables and choice of side. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with cert

Egg Plant Parmesan

$17.00

Crispy breaded slices of eggplant served over linguine with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Two fried chicken breasts served over linguine with marinara, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese

Liver and Onions

$17.00

Grilled liver topped with sautéed onions and crispy bacon. Served with seasonal vegetables and choice of side. Add liver steak +7. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of foo

12 Oz Queen Cut Friday Night Prime Rib

$29.00

Available from 5pm - 8pm includes soup or salad selection, vegetables, starch, and our special Friday night dessert. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illnes

16 Oz King Cut Friday Night Prime Rib

$34.00

Available from 5pm - 8pm includes soup or salad selection, vegetables, starch, and our special Friday night dessert. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illnes

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Housemade Chips

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Onion Rings

$2.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Rice

$4.00

Saurkraut

$2.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Candy

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Only

$8.00

Burger Patty Only

$8.00