Los Tapatios- Ghost Kitchen 23 N 900 W #109
Entrees
- Taco.$2.85
Grilled corn tortilla with our signature juicy birria
- Kids Quesadilla$2.00
- Cheese Quesadilla$4.75
Flour tortilla with cheese
- Birria Quesadilla$8.00
Flour tortilla, cheese and our signature birria
- Mulita$5.50
Crispy tortilla topped with cheese, our signature birria, topped with another crispy tortilla
- Birria Ramen$8.50
Ramen cooked in our broth (consome) with added birria meat
- Birria Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans and our signature birria meat
- Enchiladas$13.75
3 hand made tortillas rolled with our signature birria, topped with cheese, sour cream, green or red sauce. served with rice and beans
- Cheese Enchilada$13.75
- Birria Plate$13.00
Our signature birria with rice, beans and 3 handmade tortillas
- Keto Taco$5.00
- Smothered Burrito$14.00
- Rolled Tacos$5.85+
Los Tapatios Taco Grill Locations and Ordering Hours
23 N 900 W #109
(385) 528-5884
Open now • Closes at 9PM
5418 W Mainn St
(385) 281-2184
Open now • Closes at 11PM
3252 W. 3500 S.
(385) 281-2991
Open now • Closes at 10PM