Los Tapatios Taco Grill- West Jordan 3078 W 7800 S
Entrees
Taco
$2.85
Grilled corn tortilla with our signature juicy birria
Kids Quesadilla
$2.00
Cheese Quesadilla
$4.75
Flour tortilla with cheese
Birria Quesadilla
$8.00
Flour tortilla, cheese and our signature birria
Mulita
$5.50
Crispy tortilla topped with cheese, our signature birria, topped with another crispy tortilla
Birria Ramen
$8.50
Ramen cooked in our broth (consome) with added birria meat
Birria Burrito
$10.00
Flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans and our signature birria meat
Enchiladas
$13.75
3 hand made tortillas rolled with our signature birria, topped with cheese, sour cream, green or red sauce. served with rice and beans
Cheese Enchilada
$13.75
Birria Plate
$13.00
Our signature birria with rice, beans and 3 handmade tortillas
Keto Taco
$5.00
Smothered Burrito
$14.00
Rolled Tacos
$5.85+
Sides
Drinks
(801) 930-5543
Open now • Closes at 9PM