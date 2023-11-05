Los Carnales Tex Mex & Grill 14511 Lee jackson mem hwy
Main Menu
Antojitos
- Nachos De Pollo$11.99
Crispy corn chips covered with refried beans, melted cheese, Jalapeño peppers, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Cheese Nachos Rancheros$9.99
Crispy corn chips covered with refried beans, melted cheese, Jalapeño peppers, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Beef Nachos$14.99
Crispy corn chips covered with refried beans, melted cheese, Jalapeño peppers, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Platanos Fritos$4.99
Fried ripe plantains served with sour cream.
- Tamal De Elote$6.99
Sweet corn cake served with sour cream.
- Chile con Queso$7.99
- Chicken Taquitos$6.99
Three fried corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo
- Taquitos bites$6.99
Three fried corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with beef. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo
- Gambas al Ajillo$10.95
4 Shrimps in garlic sauce. Sauteed shrimps with Spanish herbs, fresh garlic. and cherry WInE served with bread
- Yuca con Chicharron$12.99
A combination or vuca and ried por
- Yuca Frita$5.99
- Pupusas$2.99
- Buffalo wings$8.95+
- fresh guacamole$15.00
- Breaded crispy wings (10)$14.99
- Chicken Nachos Rancheros$11.99
- Pupusas Frijoles$2.99
- Breaded wings$7.99
- Street tacos Diner$3.00
- Chile Con Carne$7.99
- Los Carnales Queso Dip$6.99
Soups
- Seafood Soup$11.99
À combination of scallop, shrimp, mussel, and clam. Served hot with cilantro on top
- Sopa De Tortilla$5.99
Vegetable soup with tortilla chips. Served hot. Topped with cheese & cilantro
- Lentil Soup$5.99
Lentil soup is served hot and topped with cilantro and sliced avocado.
- Grande Tortilla Soup$12.99
- Grande Lentil Soup$12.99
Salads
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
Two flour tortillas filled with cheese and grilled until golden brown. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Two flour tortillas filled with cheese and grilled until golden brown. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side
- Beef Quesadilla$12.99
Two flour tortillas filled with cheese and grilled until golden brown. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side
- Spinach & Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Two flour tortillas filled with cheese and grilled until golden brown. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side
- Spinach Quesadilla$11.99
Two flour tortillas filled with cheese and grilled until golden brown. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side
- Shrimp Quesadilla$13.99
Two flour tortillas filled with cheese and grilled until golden brown. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side
- Platano Quesadilla$10.99
Two flour tortillas filled with cheese and grilled until golden brown. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side
- Beef & Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Two flour tortillas filled with cheese and grilled until golden brown. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side
- Chicken & Beef Quesadilla Diner$15.99
- Cheese Quesadilla Diner$13.99
- Combo Quesadilla (3)$15.99
- Quesadilla Shrimp Diner$16.99
- Quesadilla diner$14.99
Chimichangas
- Chicken Chimichanga$13.99
A large flour tortilla rolled with cheese inside. Served with refried beans, mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
- Beef Chimichanga$13.99
A large flour tortilla rolled with cheese inside. Served with refried beans, mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
- Seafood Chimichanga$15.99
A large flour tortilla rolled with cheese inside. Served with refried beans, mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
- Vegetable Chimichanga$12.99
A large flour tortilla rolled with cheese inside. Served with refried beans, mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
- Al carbon$14.99
Burritos
- Chicken Burrito$11.99
Covered with melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.with green tomatillo sauce.
- Beef Burrito$13.99
Covered with melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.with red chilli sauce
- Seafood Burrito$15.99
Covered with melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.with cancun sauce
- Beans Burrito$13.99
Covered with melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.with ranchera sauce.
- Vegetable Burrito$12.99
Covered with melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.with ranchera sauce.
- BURRITO AL CARBON$14.99+
Platos Tipicos
- Beef Tacos Trio$13.99
Three tacos Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Chicken Tacos trio$13.99
Three tacos Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Beef Mexican Flautas$12.99
Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Chicken Mexican Flautas$12.99
Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Chiles Rellenos Poblanos$14.99
Fresh poblano pepper stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Los Tios Omelette$13.99
Onions, groon peppers, tomatoes, and ham. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Huevos Rancheros$12.99
Two crispy corn tortillas covered with refried beans, ranchera sauce and melted cheese, with two fried eggs on top.
- Salvadorean Tamal$13.95
Two homemade chicken tamales.Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- SHRIMP TACOS$17.99
- TACOS ALCARBON$15.99+
Al Carbon
- Al Carbon Shrimp Tacos$17.99
Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Al Carbon Steak Tacos$16.99
Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Al Carbon Chicken Tacos$16.99
Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Al Carbon Steak Burrito$16.99
Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Al Carbon Chicken Burrito$16.99
Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Al Carbon Steak Chimichangas$16.99
Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Al Carbon Chicken Chimichangas$16.99
Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Al Carbon Steak Enchiladas$16.99
Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Al Carbon Chicken Enchiladas$16.99
Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
Enchiladas
- Chicken Enchiladas$13.99
Covered with melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. with green tomatillo sauce.
- Beef Enchiladas$13.99
Covered with melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. with red chilli sauce
- Seafood Enchiladas$16.99
Covered with melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. with cancun sauce
- Cheese Enchiladas$12.99
Covered with melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. with green tomatillo sauce.
- Spinach Enchiladas$12.99
with green tomatillo sauce.Covered with melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Bean Enchiladas$12.99
Covered with melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. with ranchera sauce
Mexican Combos
- Tamal & Chile Relleno$14.99
Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour croam.
- Chicken Tamal & Taco$14.99
Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour croam.
- Beef & Cheese Enchiladas$14.99
Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Cheese & Chicken Enchiladas$14.99
Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Beef & Chicken Enchiladas$14.99
Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Chicken, Beef & Cheese Enchiladas$15.99
Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Spinach & Cheese Enchiladas$14.99
Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Cheese Enchilada & Chile Relleno$14.99
Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Make Your Own Combo$15.99
Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Make your own 2 choices$14.99
Salvadorean Platters
- carne desilada$16.99
Shredded beef with scrambled eggs. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and two handmade corn tortillas
- Carne Guisada$17.99
stewed beef served with white rice, salad, and two corn tortillas
- Pollo Guisado$14.99
Stewed chicken served with white rice, sala‹ and two handmade corn tortillas.
- plato campecino$14.99
Scrambled eggs, sour cream, red beans, fried plantains, avo, and two corn tortillas
- Mojarra Frita$19.99
Fresh fried fish served with mexican rice and two handmade corn tortillas
- la casita carne asada$21.99
Grilled outside skirt steak. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, salad, and two corn tortillas
Meat
- Los Carnales Carne Asada$24.99
10oz NY steak marinated and grilled. Served with garlic sauce, fried yuca, white rice, black beans and small salad
- masitas de puerco$19.99
Morsels of pork roasted in Spanish style sauce. Covered with sauteed Spanish onions. Served with white rice, black beans, and vegetables.
- Lomo Saltado$24.99
Strips of prime sirloin, sautéed onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and fried potatoes. Topped with fresh cilantro. Served with white rice, and black beans.
- Bistec Encebollado$19.99
10 oz. Grilled outside skirt steak topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans, and small salad.
- cerdo a la Barbacoa$18.99
Grilled tender pork ribs marinated in our special sauce. Served with white rice, black beans, and vegetables.
- carnales Steak & Eggs$24.99
10 oz. New York steak topped with two fried eggs, onions and tomatoes. Presented on a hot tajita platter served with refried beans, and mexican rice
- BBQ Bistec con Chorizo$21.99
10 oz. Grilled outside skirt steak topped with BBQ sauce and Mexican sausage. Served with white rice, black beans, and vegetables.
- Steak & Shrimp$20.99
10 oz. Grilled outside skirt steak with grilled shrimps on top. Served with white rice, black beans, and vegetables.
- Bistec Ranchera$24.99
10 oz. New York steak marinated in our special sauce. Grilled and served with Spanish onions, green peppers, tomatoes, refried beans, and Mexican rice.
- EL PATRON A LAPARRILLA$25.99
Chicken
Seafood
- Camarones EI Poblano$24.99
A generous portion of shrimp sauteed with onions and Los Tios poblano sauce. Served with white rice, black beans, and vegetables.
- Camarones tampico$21.99
Grilled shrimp served with white rice, black beans, and small salad.
- Camarones tequila$24.99
À generous portion of shrimp sautéed with onions, poblano peppers, tomatoes and garlic, then glazed with tequila. Served with white rice, black beans, and vegetables.
- Grilled Red Snapper Fillet$25.99
Topped with grilled shrimp and seafood spinach sauce. Served with white rice, black beans, and vegetables.
- carnalitos salmon$23.95
Grilled fresh fillet of salmon, topped with shrimps and scallops. Covered with seafood sauce. served with white rice, black beans and vegetables.
- Saltados del mar$23.99
À generous portion of shrimp, scallop, and mussel. Sauteed with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, and fried potatoes. Served with white rice, and black beans.
- siete mares Soup$24.99
Combination of shrimp, scallop, squid, clam, salmon and mussel with green peppers, onions, fresh tomatoes, and saffron. served with whito rico.
Fajitas
- Beef Fajitas$22.99
Served over a bed of sautéed bell peppers, celery and Spanish onions. With fresh flour tortillas, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Chicken Fajitas$20.99
Served over a bed of sautéed bell peppers, celery and Spanish onions. With fresh flour tortillas, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Shrimp Fajitas$21.99
Served over a bed of sautéed bell peppers, celery and Spanish onions. With fresh flour tortillas, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Chorizo Fajitas$16.99
Served over a bed of sautéed bell peppers, celery and Spanish onions. With fresh flour tortillas, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Vegetables Fajitas$18.99
Served over a bed of sautéed bell peppers, celery and Spanish onions. With fresh flour tortillas, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Chicken, Beef & Shrimp Fajitas$27.99
Served over a bed of sautéed bell peppers, celery and Spanish onions. With fresh flour tortillas, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Chicken & Beef Fajitas$22.99
Served over a bed of sautéed bell peppers, celery and Spanish onions. With fresh flour tortillas, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Shrimp & Chicken Fajitas$21.99
Served over a bed of sautéed bell peppers, celery and Spanish onions. With fresh flour tortillas, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Beef & Shrimp Fajitas$21.99
Served over a bed of sautéed bell peppers, celery and Spanish onions. With fresh flour tortillas, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
- BBQ Ribs & Beef Fajitas$19.99
Served over a bed of sautéed bell peppers, celery and Spanish onions. With fresh flour tortillas, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
- BBQ & Chicken Fajitas$19.99
Served over a bed of sautéed bell peppers, celery and Spanish onions. With fresh flour tortillas, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Chicken & Chorizo Fajitas$19.99
Served over a bed of sautéed bell peppers, celery and Spanish onions. With fresh flour tortillas, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Beef & Chorizo Fajitas$21.99
Served over a bed of sautéed bell peppers, celery and Spanish onions. With fresh flour tortillas, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Beef, Chicken & Chorizo Fajitas$22.99
Served over a bed of sautéed bell peppers, celery and Spanish onions. With fresh flour tortillas, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Shrimp & Chorizo Fajitas$21.99
Served over a bed of sautéed bell peppers, celery and Spanish onions. With fresh flour tortillas, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Make Your Own Fajitas$24.99
Served over a bed of sautéed bell peppers, celery and Spanish onions. With fresh flour tortillas, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Chicken & vegetables fajita$20.99
- portobello fajita$18.99
Parrillada
Dessert
SIDE ORDER
- SIDE CARNE FAJITA$10.99
- side avocado$3.00
- side frijoles negros$2.99
- side arroz blanco$2.99
- side frijoles pintos$2.99
- side arroz mexicano$2.99
- side queso$2.00
- side sour cream$2.00
- side guacamole$6.99
- side pollo$6.99
- side pico de gallo$1.99
- side pico jalapeno$1.99
- side jalapeno fresco$2.99
- side chips and salsa$5.00
- side elotitos$1.99
- side pico fajita$5.99
- side papas fritas$2.99
- Side Tortilla Harina$1.99
- side tomate$1.00
- side vegetables$4.00
- side enchilada pollo$3.99
- side spinaca enchilada$3.99
- side taco$4.25
- side cilantro$0.99
- side pan$1.99
- side tortillas salvadorenas$2.99
- side cheese enchilada$2.99
- side hot sauce small$4.99
- side 16oz hot sauce$7.99
- side 32 oz hot sauce$15.99
- side celerry$1.99
- side huevo$3.99
- side chorizo$3.99
- side cebolla de fajita$2.99
- side lechuga$1.99
- cilantro salsa$3.99
- salsa cancun$2.99
- side frutas$3.25
- side BBQ$1.99
- side curtido$1.99
- side palmito$1.99
- chicken tender$6.99
- side shrimp$2.50
- side garli sauce$1.99
- side corn tortilla$1.99
- side salsa molcajete$2.99
- side shrimp taco$4.99
- Single taco birria$5.00
- salsa birria$3.99
- side queso michocan$2.99
- side fish taco$5.25
- side scallops$2.99
- side rice & beans$2.99
- side arroz blanco$2.99
- side arroz mexicano$2.99
- Side/ tamal de pollo$4.25
- Medio trey de chicp$10.99
- Side Chile Relleno$4.99
- Jalapeños Toriados$3.99
- S/O Taco Al Carbon$5.25
- Papas De Lomo$4.00
- Salsa Roja$8.99+
- Salsa poblano$2.99
Kids menu
Brunch
BRUNCH Cocktails
- Los Tios Michelada$11.99
- Mimosa$7.00
Champagne, orange juice Choose from strawberry, passion fruit. grapefruit, or classic
- Screwdriver$9.00
Platinum vodka, orange juice
- Tequila Sunrise$7.99
Corazón tequila, orange juice, grenadine
- Mezcal Negroni$9.00
Monte Alban mezcal, sweet vermouth, aromatic bitters
- Vodka Sunrise$9.00
Platinum vodka, orange juice, lime juice, Prosecco
- Los Tios Rumchata$11.99
Rum, Grind coffee liqueur, fresh homemade Horchata
- Fireball Margarita$9.99
Corazón blanco tequila. Fireball whisky. orange liqueur, margarita mix
- MIMOSA FLY$15.00
Brunch Food
- Chicken Chilaquiles with Green Sauce$12.95
Sauteed crunchy tortillas, topped with two eggs, onions, sour Cream, hard cheese, cilantro and white rice.
- Beef Chilaquiles with Red Sauce$13.95
Sauteed crunchy tortillas, topped with two eggs, onions, sour Cream, hard cheese, cilantro and white rice.
- Ropa Vieja$14.99
Shredded beef with scrambled eggs and side salad.
- Mexican Chorizo con Huevos$14.99
Browned chorizo, topped w2 eggs, on a sizzling plate on a bed of onions & green peppers.
- Los Carnales Steak & Eggs$20.99
Grilled New York steak, grilled red onions w2 fried eggs on top, on a hot sizzling plate.
- Tradicional Ranchero$14.99
Two crispy corn tortillas covered with refried beans, ranchera sauce and melted cheese, with slice of chorizo and two fried eggs on top.
- Plato Campesino$13.99
Scrambled eggs, refried beans, plantains and avocado.
- Tipico Mexicano$15.99
Grilled skirt steak with two eggs on top and fried sweet plantains.
- Huevos Rancheros$12.99
Two crispy corn tortillas covered with refried beans, ranchera sauce and melted cheese, with two fried eggs on top.
- Machaca Enchilada$11.99
Shredded beef with scrambled eggs, ranchera sauce and melted cheese on top.
- Machaca Burrito$11.99
Shredded beef with scrambled eggs, ranchera sauce and melted cheese on top.
- Omelette$12.99
Beaten eggs fried with your choice of cheese, chorizo, regetables or spinach
- AVOCADO TOAST$12.99
Specials
Entree Specials
- Mar y Tierra Molcajete$29.99
- Molcajete Michaocàn$30.99+
- Patron Ceviche$15.99
- Sampler Ceviche$20.99
- Ceviche Mixto$16.99
- FAMILY APP$16.99
- LAMB RACK$28.99
- FISH TACO$16.99
- SHIRMP W CRABMEAT$28.99
- POLLO POBLANO$22.99
- RED SNAPPER W SHIRMP$23.99
- SNAPPER FAJITA$22.99
- NY W/ SHIRMP$29.99
- CAMARONES DIABLOS$26.99
- CODFISH FILET$23.99
- FILET MINION FAJITA$26.99
- SEAFOOD FAJITA$25.99
- FAJITA FOR TWO W/ SHRIMP$40.99
- TIRADITO CEVICHE$15.99
- Spicy Guajillo Shrimp$22.99
- Camarones entomatados$25.99