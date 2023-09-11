tacos

Taco

$3.25

Súper Taco

$4.99

Taco Plato

$9.99

2 tacos arroz y frijol

Taco Salad

$12.99

Crispy taco

$3.50

burritos

Super

$11.99

Regular

$10.99

Vegetariano

$9.75

Mini

$8.00

Super Camaron

$14.99

appetizer

Super Nachos

$10.99

Regular Nachos

$7.99

Azada Fríes

$10.99

Torta

$9.99

Zope

$4.99

Guacamole and chips

$4.00

Tostada

$4.99

specials

Plato ranchero

$17.99

Enchiladas Plate

$14.99

Platillo De

$16.99

Fajita Plate

$16.48

Chiles Rellenos Orden

$14.99

Combo Chile and Enchilada

$13.99

Combo Enchilada and Taco

$12.99

Fajitas Mixtas

$17.99

quesadillas

Super quesadilla

$10.99

Quesadilla /meat

$9.99

Cheese quesadilla

$4.99

breakfast

Fajitas con huevo

$13.99

Huevos con chorizo

$12.99

Breakfast pate with corn tortillas, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream scramble eggs mix with chorizo meat.

Huevos con jamon

$12.99

huevos rancheros

$12.99

BB tocino

$10.99

BB chorizo

$10.99

BB jamon

$10.99

BB no meat

$10.99

Huevos con carne

$12.99

Breakfast pate with corn tortillas, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, 2 eggs covered in salsa and cheese and a bistek

soups

Menudo

$15.99

Pozole

$15.99

Caldo de camaron

$17.99

bevidas

Vaso s

$3.00

vaso l

$4.00

jarrito

$3.25

1/2

$3.64

water

$1.00

snapple

$3.00

sunny D

$2.00

Cerbeza

$5.00

Michelada

$8.75

1/2 (Copy)

$3.46

seafood

Camarones a la diabla

$16.99

Camarones rancheros

$16.99

Camarones all ajillo

$16.99

Coctel

$13.99

Cocktel garnde

$17.99

Campechana

$14.99

Campechana grande

$18.99

Tostada camaron

$4.50

extras

extra crema

$1.00

extra queso

$1.00

extra guacamole

$1.00

extra guacate

$1.50

carta

AyF chico

$4.00

arroz chico

$4.00

frijol chico

$4.00

AyF grande

$9.00

arroz grande

$9.00

frijol grande

$9.00

Chips

$1.00

Enchilada sola

$2.50

Ensaladas

Ensalada polio

$10.99

Ensalada azada

$11.99