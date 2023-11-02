Lost Burro 8340 w Peoria ave
Tacos & Stuff
Taco
- Lost Taco$4.00
Tender Beef Smoked over Mesquite wood for 8 hours. garnished with our Lime Infused Jalapeno/Onion finished with cilantro.
- Al Pastor Taco$3.50
Marinated Pork in Achiote, Chipotle and other secret spices and herbs. Garnished with our signature crisp Pineapple and cilantro.
- Pollo Taco$3.50
Buttermilk marinated Chicken seasoned with our own mixture of spices and herbs. Topped with our Spicy Creama and Fresh Pico de gallo.
- Carnitas Taco$3.50
Confit Pork Shoulder and Ribs make up our very tender Carnitas. Garnished with pickled red onions and Cilantro.
- Asada Taco$3.50
Our marinated Carne Asada Topped with Avocado Crema and our Fresh Pico de gallo.
- Birria Taco$3.50
Braised Birria slow cooked in bone marrow broth. Garnish with our Avocado Crema, Pickled Red Onions and Cilantro
- Shrimp Taco$4.00
3 Large Marinated Shrimp sautéed to perfection then tossed in our house made Chipotle lime Butter. Rested on a bed of our Mexican slaw, Avocado crema, Walnuts then fished with cilantro.
- Veggie Taco$3.00
Cauliflower, Red Potato, Garlic, Onion, Carrot, Herbs and spices cooked to perfection topped with Avocado Crema and Cucumber Pico de Gallo.
Quesadilla
- Asada Quesadilla$12.99
Filled With Carne Asada and a side of Pico de Gallo.
- Birria Quesadilla$12.99
Filled With Birria and a side of Pickled Red onions and Cilantro.
- Pollo Quesadilla$12.99
Filled With Pollo Asado and a side of Pico de Gallo.
- Smoked Quesadilla$13.99
Smoked Beef and side of Lime Infused Jalapeno/Onion and cilantro.
- Carnitas Quesadilla$12.99
Filled With Carnitas with a side of pickled red onions and cilantro.
- Al Pastor Quesadilla$12.99
Filled With Al Pastor with a side of our Signature Crisp Pineapple and cilantro.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$13.99
Filled With Shimp and a side of Mexican Slaw, Walnuts and Cilantro
- Plain Quesadilla$9.99
side of Pico de gallo
Birria done Right
Burritos
California Burro
- Cali Smoked Beef$13.99
Smoked Beef and side of Lime Infused Jalapeno/Onion and cilantro.
- Cali Pollo$12.99
Filled With Pollo Asado and a side of Pico de Gallo.
- Cali Carnitas$12.99
Filled With Carnitas with a side of pickled red onions and cilantro.
- Cali Al Pastor$12.99
Filled With Al Pastor with a side of our Signature Crisp Pineapple and cilantro.
- Cali Asada$13.99
Filled With Carne Asada and a side of Pico de Gallo.
- Cali Shrimp$14.50
Filled With Shimp and a side of Mexican Slaw, Walnuts and Cilantro
- Cali Birria$13.99
Filled With Birria and a side of Pickled Red onions and Cilantro.
- Cali Plain$9.99
Cucumber Pico de Gallo
Classico Burro
- Classico Smoked Beef$13.99
Filled with Smoked Beef and side of Lime Infused Jalapeno/Onion and cilantro.
- Classico Pollo$12.99
Filled With Pollo Asado and a side of Pico de Gallo.
- Classico Carnitas$12.99
Filled With Carnitas with a side of pickled red onions and cilantro.
- Classico Al Pastor$12.99
Filled With Al Pastor with a side of our Signature Crisp Pineapple and cilantro.
- Classico Asada$13.99
Filled With Carne Asada and a side of Pico de Gallo.
- Classico Shrimp$14.50
Filled With Shimp and a side of Baja Slaw, Walnuts and Cilantro
- Classico Birria$13.99
Filled With Birria and a side of Pickled Red onions and Cilantro.
- Classico Plain$9.99
Cucumber Pico de gallo
- BeanCheezie$7.99Out of stock
We Layered Houe cheese mix, Nacho Cheese and our Pinto Refried beans in to a burrito rolled into Crispy melted cheese. Topped with Avocado Crema and spicy Crema. Add any meat of your choosing.
ChimiChanga
- Chimi Smoked Beef$13.99Out of stock
Filled with Smoked Beef and side of Lime Infused Jalapeno/Onion and cilantro.
- Chimi Pollo$12.99Out of stock
Filled With Pollo Asado and a side of Pico de Gallo.
- Chimi Carnitas$12.99Out of stock
Filled With Carnitas with a side of pickled red onions and cilantro.
- Chimi Al Pastor$12.99Out of stock
Filled With Al Pastor with a side of our Signature Crisp Pineapple and cilantro.
- Chimi Asada$13.99Out of stock
Filled With Carne Asada and a side of Pico de Gallo.
- Chimi Shrimp$14.50Out of stock
Filled With Shimp and a side of Baja Slaw, Walnuts and Cilantro
- Chimi Birria$13.99Out of stock
Filled With Birria and a side of Pickled Red onions and Cilantro.
Bowl & Plates
Bowl
- Bowl Asada$13.99
Filled With Carne Asada and a side of Pico de Gallo.
- Bowl Pollo$12.99
Filled With Pollo Asado and a side of Pico de Gallo.
- Bowl Birria$13.99
Filled With Birria and a side of Pickled Red onions and Cilantro.
- Bowl Al Pastor$12.99
Filled With Al Pastor with a side of our Signature Crisp Pineapple and cilantro.
- Bowl Carnitas$12.99
Filled With Carnitas with a side of pickled red onions and cilantro.
- Bowl Shrimp$14.50
Filled With Shimp and a side of Baja Slaw, Walnuts and Cilantro
- Bowl Smoked Beef$13.99
Filled with Smoked Beef and side of Lime Infused Jalapeno/Onion and cilantro.
- Bowl Plain$9.99
Cucumber Pico de gallo
Plate
Nachos
Papa Nachos
- Papa Nachos Asada$14.99
Filled With Carne Asada and a side of Pico de Gallo.
- Papa Nachos Pollo$13.99
Filled With Pollo Asado and a side of Pico de Gallo.
- Papa Nachos Birria$14.99
Filled With Birria and a side of Pickled Red onions and Cilantro.
- Papa Nachos Al Pastor$13.99
Filled With Al Pastor with a side of our Signature Crisp Pineapple and cilantro.
- Papa Nachos Carnitas$13.99
Filled With Carnitas with a side of pickled red onions and cilantro.
- Papa Nachos Smoked Beef$14.99
Filled with Smoked Beef and side of Lime Infused Jalapeno/Onion and cilantro.
- Papa Nachos Shrimp$15.50
Filled With Shimp and a side of Baja Slaw, Walnuts and Cilantro
- Papa Nachos Plain$11.99
Cucumber Pico de gallo
Regular Nachos
- Nachos Al pastor$12.99
Filled With Al Pastor with a side of our Signature Crisp Pineapple and cilantro.
- Nachos Asada$13.99
Filled With Carne Asada and a side of Pico de Gallo.
- Nachos Birria$13.99
Filled With Birria and a side of Pickled Red onions and Cilantro.
- Nachos Carnitas$12.99
Filled With Carnitas with a side of pickled red onions and cilantro.
- Nachos Plain$10.99
Cucumber Pico de gallo
- Nachos Pollo$12.99
Filled With Pollo Asado and a side of Pico de Gallo.
- Nachos Shrimp$14.50
Filled With Shimp and a side of Baja Slaw, Walnuts and Cilantro
- Papa Nachos Smoked Beef$14.99
Filled with Smoked Beef and side of Lime Infused Jalapeno/Onion and cilantro.
Dori Nachos
- Bag Nacho Cheese flavor Dorito Nachos$3.50
Bag of chips
- Nacho Cheese flavor Dorito Nachos-Large$10.99
Nacho Cheese flavored Doritos topped with our House Cheese Mix, Nacho Cheese, Choice of meat , Avocado Crema and Spicy Crema.
- Bag Takis Nachos$5.50
Bag of chips
- Taki Nachos-Large$12.99
Classic Taki's topped with our House Cheese Mix, Nacho Cheese, Choice of meat , Avocado Crema and Spicy Crema.
- Bag Cheeto Nachos$3.50
Bag of chips
- Hot Cheeto Nachos-Large$10.99
Hot Cheeto's topped with our House Cheese Mix, Nacho Cheese, Choice of meat , Avocado Crema and Spicy Crema.
Drinks & Sides
Drinks
- Mexican Coke 500ml$3.99
- Mexican Sprite 500ml$3.99
- Mexican Fanta 500ml$3.99
- Jarritos$3.25
- Water$2.00
- Horchata$7.50+
Made in house from Scratch, no powders no preservatives. Made with Almonds and Pecans for a rich nutty flavor.
- Agua Fresca De Sandia$7.50+
AKA Watermelon Lime-Aid AKA Watermelon Spa-Water
- Agua de Jamica$7.50+
Hibiscus flowers brewed in house.
- Abuelitas Hot Chocolate$6.99
- Agua Fresca De Pina$6.99+Out of stock
AKA Pineapple Lime-aid AKA Pineapple Spa-Water